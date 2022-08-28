Movie_Quiz.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
Movie Quiz

  1. 1. Movie Quiz
  2. 2. Who is the director of Jurassic Park, the famous dinosaur film A. Peter Jackson B. James Cameron C. Steven Spielberg D. George Lucas
  3. 3. Which city is the setting of the Batman movies? A. Gotham City B. Metropolis C. New York D. San Francisco
  4. 4. What are the awards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences usually called? A. The Golden Globes B. The Emmys C. The Oscars D. The Razzies
  5. 5. Which actor plays the villain Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies? A. Daniel Radcliffe B. Christian Bale C. Johnny Depp D. Ralph Fiennes
  6. 6. What genre do the Harry Potter films belong to? A. Comedy B. Science Fiction C. Animation D. Fantasy
  7. 7. When he started his movie career, famous Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan worked as a….. A. stunt man B. special effects designer C. musical director D. costume designer
  8. 8. The words we can see at the bottom of the screen are called…. A. dubbing B. captions C. subtitles D. translation
  9. 9. What kind of movie is the Pixar company famous for? A. Horror B. Animation C. Romance D. Action
  10. 10. Bonus points! • What was the name of Pixar’s first feature-length computer animated movie? –Toy Story • In what year was it released? –1995

