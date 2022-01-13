SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
IMMIGRATION CASE
MANAGEMENT
Presented by: Imagility.co
WEL COME TO
IMAGILITY.CO
2.
Imagility can
help
Enabling a smooth immigration process
BENEFICIARIES PETITIONERS
ATTORNEYS
IMAGILITY.CO
IMMIGRATION CASE MANAGEMENT
3.
Visa
Stamping
IF YOU HAVE OUTSTANDING ABILITIES
DUE TO YOUR ADVANCED EDUCATION AND
TRAINING, YOU MIGHT QUALIFY FOR AN H1B
VISA WHICH MEANS YOU ARE ELIGIBLE FOR VISA
STAMPING AND COULD WORK IN THE U.S FOR A
MAXIMUM OF SIX YEARS.
4.
H-1B denial
APPLY YOUR APPLICATION BEFORE TIME; DON'T
WAIT FOR THE LAST MOMENT BECAUSE
APPLYING THE FORM GETS DELAYED. IT IS
COMMON TO GET DELAYED WITH H-1B DENIAL
VISA BEFORE THE DUEDATE. CONTACT
IMAGILITY NOW TO RENEW H-1B DENIAL
BEFORE LAST DATE.
5.
End-to-end Immigration
platform
This uses the drawing system they have discovered a
way in this chaos. They tried to bring order in the
industry so that all can collaborate on one platform. So,
the immigration details and the process can be checked
never take a chance at the last minute for applying for
an end-to-end immigration license.
6.
Goal 1
67% complete
Goal 2
35% complete
Goal 3
15% complete
FAMILY BASED IMMIGRATION
FAMILY BASED IMMIGRATION IS THE
MOST
AN IMPORTANT ONE FOR LEGAL
IMMIGRATION TO THE UNITED STATES.
IMAGILITY CAN HELP YOU THROUGH
EVERY STEP OF THIS PROCESS, FROM
ADVISING ON YOUR ELIGIBILITY FOR
FAMILY-BASED IMMIGRATION
CLASSIFICATIONS TO HELPING YOU
FILE AN APPLICATION FOR FULL U.S.
CITIZENSHIP. CONTACT IMAGILITY
NOW TO FAMILY-BASED IMMIGRATION
NOW.
7.
Thank you!
CONNECT WITH US
SALES SUPPORT
PHONE: 617-865-8444 PHONE: 617-865-8444
EMAIL: SALES@IMAGILITY.CO EMAIL: SUPPORT@IMAGILITY.CO
ADDRESS
125 CAMBRIDGE PARK DRIVE CAMBRIDGE,
MA 02140, USA WWW.IMAGILITY.CO