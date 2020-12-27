Successfully reported this slideshow.
Різдво: цінність незначного «Але Він умалив Самого Себе, прийнявши вигляд раба, ставши подібним до людини; і подобою ставш...
Різдво - це, в першу чергу, про початок, про щось зовсім маленьке, незначне. «А ти, Віфлеєме-Ефрато, найменше з містечок в...
“Слово стало плоттю! Бог став людиною! Невидимий став видимим! Недоторканий дозволив доторкнутися до себе! Вічне життя пер...
Чому Бог так спілкується з нами? Маленький Ісус - це відповідь на величезну проблему людини. Бог міг зробити щось велике і...
Як ми стаємо частиною Різдвяної історії? Бог спочатку обнуляє наш гріховний досвід, а потім відкриває нам радість життя у ...
Різдво - це про можливість повернення. «Звісно, хочеться повернутися до того, з чого починали, — до нормального життя.»
Божий квадрат Різдва сповнений світлих і яскравих барв надії, радості, миру, любові, прощення, відновлення і нової перспек...
О благодать, спасенний я З безодні тьми і бід. Був мертвий — чудом став живий, Прозрів і бачу світ. Словам Господнім вірю ...
Різдво - це про можливість віри. "Якщо б Христос народився у Віфлеємі навіть тисячу разів, а не народився у тобі, то ти за...
Різдво - це про можливість любові. В Різдві Любов з’являється, приходить до нас як знак. Ангел говорить пастухам: «Ось вам...
Різдво - це про можливість любові. В маленькому Ісусі Бог Всесвіту говорить нам так просто і доступно: «Я люблю вас!».
Споглядаючи Божий знак - маленького Ісуса - ми сьогодні повертаємося від власної гріховності, від накопиченого негативного...
«Боже, відведи мене духом до пастухів, які стережуть отару і розшир мій розум; Дозволь мені почути добру звістку про велик...
Різдво: цінність незначного - Ігор Бандура

Різдво: цінність незначного - Ігор Бандура

  1. 1. Різдво: цінність незначного «Але Він умалив Самого Себе, прийнявши вигляд раба, ставши подібним до людини; і подобою ставши, як людина…» До Филип’ян 2:7 UBIO
  2. 2. Різдво - це, в першу чергу, про початок, про щось зовсім маленьке, незначне. «А ти, Віфлеєме-Ефрато, найменше з містечок в Юдеї, та вийде із тебе правитель Ізраїлю Мій. Його коріння — у часах прадавніх.» Михея 5:2 «Бо Дитя народилося нам, даний нам Син, і влада на раменах Його, і кликнуть ім'я Йому: Дивний Порадник, Бог сильний, Отець вічности, Князь миру.» Iсая 9:6 «Він виріс перед Всевишнім, мов кволий паросток, як корінь у сухій землі». Ісаї 53:2
  3. 3. “Слово стало плоттю! Бог став людиною! Невидимий став видимим! Недоторканий дозволив доторкнутися до себе! Вічне життя пережило тимчасову смерть! Трансцендентний зійшов і наблизився! Безмежний обмежив себе! Нескінченний став кінцевим! Незмінний став змінним! Незламний став крихким! Дух став матерією! Вічність увійшла в час! Незалежний став залежним! Всемогутній зодягнувся в слабкість! Улюблений став ненависним! Піднесений став приниженим! Слава піддалася сорому! Відомий став невідомим! Від невимовної радості до сліз немислимого горя! Від трону до хреста! Від правителя до покори! Від сили до слабкості!”
  4. 4. Чому Бог так спілкується з нами? Маленький Ісус - це відповідь на величезну проблему людини. Бог міг зробити щось велике і значне, щоб змінити наші обставини. Але чи це б змінило нас, наші серця? Бог робить щось значно більше, але через прихід у світ Немовляти. Бог звертає нашу увагу на Ісуса. А через Нього ми можемо по- іншому подивитися на нас самих.
  5. 5. Як ми стаємо частиною Різдвяної історії? Бог спочатку обнуляє наш гріховний досвід, а потім відкриває нам радість життя у вірі і любові.
  6. 6. Різдво - це про можливість повернення. «Звісно, хочеться повернутися до того, з чого починали, — до нормального життя.»
  7. 7. Божий квадрат Різдва сповнений світлих і яскравих барв надії, радості, миру, любові, прощення, відновлення і нової перспективи! Він не тільки обновляє все наше гріховне, а і надихає на нове!
  8. 8. О благодать, спасенний я З безодні тьми і бід. Був мертвий — чудом став живий, Прозрів і бачу світ. Словам Господнім вірю я, Моя могутність в Нім, Надія, віра Він моя На всіх шляхах моїх. Пролине час тисячоліть, Загине смерті тінь. І вічно буду прославлять Господню величінь.
  9. 9. Різдво - це про можливість віри. "Якщо б Христос народився у Віфлеємі навіть тисячу разів, а не народився у тобі, то ти загинеш навіки". - Анжелус Сілезій
  10. 10. Різдво - це про можливість любові. В Різдві Любов з’являється, приходить до нас як знак. Ангел говорить пастухам: «Ось вам знак!» А скоро вона стане Любов’ю- Словом, Любов’ю-дією, а потім Любов пожертвує собою заради нас!
  11. 11. Різдво - це про можливість любові. В маленькому Ісусі Бог Всесвіту говорить нам так просто і доступно: «Я люблю вас!».
  12. 12. Споглядаючи Божий знак - маленького Ісуса - ми сьогодні повертаємося від власної гріховності, від накопиченого негативного досвіду, від самих себе з нашою гордістю і фантазіями про себе. В Різдві ми знаходимо новий початок, благодать, прощення, віру і любов. Бог «обнуляє» нас, зводить на нівець увесь наш життєвий досвід, щоб ми могли вчитися жити разом з Христом по-новому! Жити в покаянні, вірі і любові.
  13. 13. «Боже, відведи мене духом до пастухів, які стережуть отару і розшир мій розум; Дозволь мені почути добру звістку про велику радість, і слухаючи, вірити, радіти, хвалити, обожнювати, Щоб моє сумління купалося в океані спокою, а мої очі підносилися до Батька, який прощає; Помісти мене поруч з волом, ослом, верблюдом, щоб я подивився разом з ними на обличчя мого Спасителя, і в ньому побачив своє визволення від гріха; дозволь мені разом з Симеоном притиснути до серця новонароджену дитину, І обійняти його з невмирущою вірою, радіючи, що він - мій, а я - його. У ньому ти дав мені стільки, що саме небо не може дати більше.»

