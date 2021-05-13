Successfully reported this slideshow.
Investor Relations
May. 13, 2021

한미약품 128940 알고리즘 기업분석 보고서

한미약품 128940 알고리즘 기업분석 보고서

한미약품 128940 알고리즘 기업분석 보고서

  1. 1. 알기컨 > tacac.co.kr 알고리즘 기업실적 분석 (연결) 128940 발행일자 활용기간 3개월 (단위 : 억원) 2017.12 2018.12 2019.12 평균 2020.03 2020.06 2020.09 2020.12 2021.03 2021.06 IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) IFRS(연결) 매출액 9,166 10,160 11,136 10,154 2,882 2,434 2,669 2,773 2,793 2,748 2,690 영업이익 822 836 1,039 899 287 106 -323 419 213 191 122 당기순이익 690 342 639 557 115 58 -312 312 75 34 43 영업이익률 9.0 8.2 9.3 8.8 10.0 4.4 -12.1 15.1 7.6 6.9 4.3 순이익률 7.5 3.4 5.7 5.5 4.0 2.4 -11.7 11.3 2.7 1.3 1.5 ROE 8.7 4.3 7.8 6.9 5.5 4.2 -1.9 5.7 3.4 3.1 3.4 부채비율 109.6 114.3 132.7 118.9 137.8 136.5 141.0 126.2 122.6 119.1 135.4 당좌비율 66.6 72.6 71.0 70.1 79.5 60.8 65.2 56.8 53.6 51.0 65.6 유보율 2,511.8 2,465.6 2,545.2 2,507.5 2,497.6 2,523.0 2,418.9 2,526.7 2,540.3 2,554.0 2,491.6 EPS 5,713 2,832 5,290 4,612 952 480 -2,583 2,583 522 -207 358 BPS 65,605 65,349 68,081 66,345 68,718 69,058 66,897 68,876 68,950 69,024 68,387 보통주주당 배당금 463 472 481 472 2021-05-14 주요재무 정보 최근 연간 실적 예상 분기 실적 최근 분기 실적 평균 201,419원 261,141원 320,862원 380,584원 440,305원 고평가보통 347,500원 -42% -25% -8% 9.5% 26.7% -50% -40% -30% -20% -10% 0.% 10.% 20.% 30.% 40.% 0원 50,000원 100,000원 150,000원 200,000원 250,000원 300,000원 350,000원 400,000원 450,000원 500,000원 안전가격 안전보통 보통 고평가보통 고평가 지침가격 차트 (연결) 지침가격 한미약품 격차 격차 (지침가격/ 현재주가) 배색 고평가 ~ 27 % 고평가보통 ~ 10 % 보통 ~ -8 % 안전보통 ~ -25 % 안전가격 ~ -42 % 투자의견 의뢰기업의 업종명 제약 79 개 39 위 3,125 개 728 위 중립 전체 상장 기업수 알고리즘 기업순위 알고리즘 업종순위 전체 업종수 현재주가 347,500 원 평가 고평가보통 0 원 440,305 원 380,584 원 320,862 원 261,141 원 201,419 원 440,305 원 이상 380,584 원 320,862 원 261,141 원 201,419 원 42.2 범위 380,584 원 320,862 원 261,141 원 201,419 원 지침가격 기업 평가 점수 한미약품
  2. 2. [예정 매입 금액] 임의 작성 알기컨 > tacac.co.kr 4% -7% 12% -6% 0% 29% 21% 7% -21% -63% 15% 7% -7% 5% -22% -80% -60% -40% -20% 0% 20% 40% 2021.01.15 2021.02.16 2021.03.17 2021.04.14 2021.05.13 주가 상승 확률 증가율 A 섹터 B 섹터 최종평균 48점 50점 46점 53점 50점 50점 27점 38점 49점 53점 43점 27점 37점 44점 47점 44점 46점 38점 0점 10점 20점 30점 40점 50점 60점 2020.12.15 2021.01.15 2021.02.16 2021.03.17 2021.04.14 2021.05.13 주가 상승 확률 점수 A 섹터 B 섹터 최종평균 한미약품 공지사항 알고리즘 주식매매 전략서 (연결) 128940 발행일자 활용기간 격차 (지침가격/ 현재주가) 배색 2021-05-14 3개월 2 주 1 주 0 주 -0 주 -0 주 -25 % -42 % 200,936 원 339,892 원 예정 매입 금액 2,500,000 원 추천 매입 금액 지침가격 범위 -8 % 평가 현재주가 투자의견 중립 주가 상승 확률 점수 31.6 808,540 원 추천 매입 주식수 10 % 380,584 원 ~ 380,584 원 ~ 347,500 원 고평가보통 고평가 -215,933 원 440,305 원 440,305 원 이상 380,584 원 27 % 2 주 매수 / 매도 매수 / 매도 주식수 201,419 원 0 원 -76,977 원 61,979 원 고평가보통 보통 320,862 원 261,141 원 201,419 원 320,862 원 261,141 원 201,419 원 ~ ~ ~ 안전보통 안전가격 320,862 원 261,141 원 37.4 점 43.9 점 47.4 점 44.2 점 46.4 점 38.2 점 31.6 2021.05.13 주가 상승 확률 점수 A 섹터 B 섹터 최종 평균 47.8 점 49.6 점 46.1 점 52.6 점 49.6 점 49.6 점 27.1 점 38.3 점 48.8 점 52.6 점 43.3 점 26.7 점 2020.12.15 2021.01.15 2021.02.16 2021.03.17 2021.04.14 29 % B 섹터 46.7 -0 % 0 % -6 % 12 % -7 % 4 % A 섹터 최종 평균 15 % 7 % -7 % 5 % -22 % 21 % 7 % -21 % -63 % 최종 점수 최종 증가율 2021.05.13 2021.04.14 2021.03.17 2021.02.16 2021.01.15
  3. 3. 알기컨 > tacac.co.kr 공지사항 (compliance notice) ① 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅에서 제공하는 정보는 신뢰할 만한 자료 및 정보와 알고리즘 기업분석 프로그램(TACAP)을 통해 얻어진 것이나 그 정확성이나 완전 성을 보장 할 수 없으며, 시간이 경과함에 따라 변경될 수 있습니다. 따라서 정보 의 오류,누락에 대하여 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅에서 제공하는 자료의 대한 결 과에 대해 법적인 책임을 지지 않습니다. ② 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅 및 본 사이트에서 제공하는 모든 정보는 투자판단 의 참고자료이며, 투자의 최종 책임은 본 정보를 이용하시는 이용자에게 있습니 다. ③ 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅 및 본 사이트에서는 일임매매 등 관련법규에 위배 되는 행위는 일체 하지 않습니다. ④ 이용자는 알고리즘 기업분석 컨설팅 및 본 사이트에서 제공한 정보를 무단으 로 재배포 및 재활용 할 수 없습니다. ⑤ 알고리즘 기업분석 보고서의 정확성을 높이기 위해 활용기간을 필히 숙지하 시길 바랍니다. Tel : 070 - 4667 - 5009 Email : tacac@tacac.co.kr Homepage : tacac.co.kr Blog : tacac.blog.me SERVICES M&A,IPO,리커버,구조조정,기술경영,경영전략,가족기업 컨설팅신청 : http://tacac.co.kr/?page_id=1374 ① 알고리즘 성을 의 과에 ② 의 다 ③ 되는 ④ 로 ⑤ 시길

