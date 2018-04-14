1031 or cash sale vs tax attorney solutions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. CPA magazine ranked Art “1 of America’s Top 40 Tax Advisors” 2. Wrote 25 articles for CPA magazine 3. National speaker ...
Jim Smyth, Tax Attorney & MBA Law Degree from University of Notre Dame’s Law School MBA from Notre Dame’s Graduate School ...
In 2018 we will Publish We Published 18,000 copies Rated 5 on 5 stars Apple iTunes Howard Francis, VP Business Development...
“Over the years Jim has saved me several million dollars in taxes. He is easy to work with and responsive. His unique capa...
Federal Taxes must Increase 55% by 2022 says US Govt • Actual US debt is $70,000 BILLION (as of 2012) not $17,000 Billion ...
Federal Debt increased $513 Billion Annually since 1980 1. US federal government debt was under $1 trillion (1,000 Billion...
  1. 1. Assuming a $ 5 Million Fully Depreciated property now worth $15 Million… Ever Hear of a… Tax Basis Step Up ? Each $10 Million step-up…. could yield Annual NEW Non-Cash, Straight-line income sheltering depreciation deductions of : $256,000 (Commercial Bldg) $363,000 (Apartment Bldg) Howard Francis, VP Business Development, (650) 449-6888 PST, Howard@ProfitsUSA. com
  2. 2. Issue Our Expertise with or without 1031 1031 without our Expertise 1 Negative Basis Yes, and fix negative basis later. Yes if financing or increase the basis to 0 and do exchange 2 Depn Step Up on entire purchase Yes to extent installment sale is used No 3 Financing Not Critical Critical 4 Risk Low. Unlimited time. No leverage by 1031 exchangers can be used against you. High. Financing and exchanges must all come together. 5 Net Income Goals Always sheltered when full step-up, whether the transaction is $12 million or $34 million. Can never shelter against depn that won’t be available. 5 Problems with a 1031 or Cash Sale We Solve Howard Francis, VP Business Development, (650) 449-6888 PST, Howard@ProfitsUSA. com
  3. 3. 5 Reasons Our Tax Attorney Solution is better than a 1031 1031 Exchange Tax Attorney Solution 45-Day Time Limit to specify the property you want to acquire to an intermediary. If you can’t find anything, opt to use our expertise and take your time. This allows you to keep your negotiating strength. You MUST re-invest in a “Like-Kind” Property. If you can’t find anything, use our expertise and take your time. Build, improve another property, or invest in anything. You must reinvest ALL of your money. This leaves any leftover boot taxable. If you can’t find something bigger, salvage your boot. You have the flexibility to invest as much or as little as you like. You MUST carry forward old tax basis to the next property, reducing overall future deductions. When you can’t find the right amount of depreciation, use our Tax Attorney options to step up the property up 100%. You must close within 180 days. If you can’t find anything, use our Tax Attorney options and take your time. Howard Francis, VP Business Development, (650) 449-6888 PST, Howard@ProfitsUSA. com
  4. 4. Our Solutions vs 1031 or Cash Sale Howard Francis, VP Business Development, (650) 449-6888 PST, Howard@ProfitsUSA. com Calculations and Assumptions in values above are within our PDFs you can Download
  5. 5. 5 Advantages we Provide on a $10M Cash Sale If that $2,956,200 in #1 above is invested at 7.2% Earn 52% more $2,956,200 2 1 3&4 Close of Escrow 10 yrs 20 yrs 30 yrs 40 yrs Net Extra $2,956,200 $6,060,263 $12,423,649 $25,468,706 $25,468,706 Total $8,635,000 $17,701,906 $36,289,227 $74,393,570 $152,508,162 9.7% 14.5% 22.5% Deferral Period is Flexible5
  6. 6. Traditional A B C D Why you are NOT 52% ahead Why you are 52% ahead 453 Tax Deferral Structure Sales Price $10,000,000 Net Sales Proceeds* $8,835,000 Mortgage Payoff ($200,000) $8,635,000. Net cash Proceeds Available to Invest All Taxes deferred 30 Years *After all estimated costs including our fees.
  7. 7. We Also Add Creditor & Litigation Protection to our Tax Attorney Solutions 1.) Home: $50,000(Single), $75,000(Family) • $150,000 (65 or older) • California. Civ. Proc. Code. § 704.730 2.) Life Insurance: $9,700 single / $19,400 married • California. Civ. Proc. Code § 704.100 Howard Francis, VP Business Development, (650) 449-6888 PST, Howard@ProfitsUSA. com
  8. 8. We were Interviewed and/or Quoted by…
  9. 9. 1. CPA magazine ranked Art “1 of America’s Top 40 Tax Advisors” 2. Wrote 25 articles for CPA magazine 3. National speaker for CPAs re CE (Continuing Education) credit 4. Chair of the Maryland Chesapeake Tax Conference • (Multi-day Continuing Education tax conference for CPAs) 5. Co chaired the Maryland Advanced Tax Institute • (CPA & Tax Attorney 1 week Continuing Education training) Arthur Jensen a Capital Gains Tax expert to other CPAs 1. 82% of the FORTUNE Global 500 use KPMG. 189,000 employees worldwide in 2016. 2. 90 US offices in 50 states, 700+ offices worldwide in 152 countries. 3. $8.6 billion US revenue. $25.4 billion worldwide (2016 fiscal year). • Arthur was promoted in 5 years to the highest non-partner position. • Arthur served as a liaison between KPMG & the IRS & the US Treasury Department. KPMG Facts Howard Francis, VP Business Development, (650) 449-6888 PST, Howard@ProfitsUSA. com
  10. 10. Jim Smyth, Tax Attorney & MBA Law Degree from University of Notre Dame’s Law School MBA from Notre Dame’s Graduate School of Business • Recognized national expert on Tax Deferral for sale of Businesses and Property owned by High Net Worth Individuals. • Provided Continuing Education credit to CPAs, Attorneys, Realtors, M&A Advisors • Worked on sales as large as $20 Billion • Former associate editor of the Notre Dame Law Review Howard Francis, VP Business Development, (650) 449-6888 PST, Howard@ProfitsUSA. com Jim Smyth a Capital Gains Tax expert to other Tax Attorneys
  11. 11. In 2018 we will Publish We Published 18,000 copies Rated 5 on 5 stars Apple iTunes Howard Francis, VP Business Development, (650) 449-6888 PST, Howard@ProfitsUSA. com
  12. 12. “Over the years Jim has saved me several million dollars in taxes. He is easy to work with and responsive. His unique capabilities and insight make a huge difference.” Walter Robb, Ph.D. “Jim is one of the most creative and positive tax planners I know. I consider Jim a key go-to person for high-level, technically-sound solutions.” Johnne Syverson, CEO “Over nearly 20 years, Jim has loyally and faithfully provided powerful planning options to our family and business. We have substantially more money and family protection because of Jim.” Gary Adamson, CEO Step 1 We answer basic questions and provide your approximate tax savings. Step 2 Submit your completed Tax Analysis form. Our Tax Attorneys and CPAs analyze it. Step 3 Our Tax attorneys and CPAs educate your CPA or Tax Attorney. Step 4 You decide based on your CPA or Tax Attorney recommendation. Our 4 Step Process & FREE Analysis & Consultations
  13. 13. Federal Taxes must Increase 55% by 2022 says US Govt • Actual US debt is $70,000 BILLION (as of 2012) not $17,000 Billion • Each 1% increase in interest rates requires the US Govt pay an additional $160 BILLION 1910s 1920 1930s 1940s 1950s 1960s 1970s 1980s 1990s 2000s Avg 36% 44% 62% 86% 91% 80% 70% 48% 37% 37% 60% Please Submit your completed Tax Analysis form to Howard@ProfitsUSA.com, Fax (844) 630-8209, Tel: (650) 449-6888
  14. 14. Federal Debt increased $513 Billion Annually since 1980 1. US federal government debt was under $1 trillion (1,000 Billion) in 1980. 2. In 2017 it was $20 Trillion - a $19,000 Billion increase in 37 years. 3. $19,000 Billion / 37 years = $513 Billion national debt increase… annually. In Trillions Increase Federal Debt Total when Becoming US President Barak Obama $7.9 Trillion 68% $11.7 Trillion George Bush II $5.9 Trillion 101% $5.8 Trillion Bill Clinton $1.4 Trillion 32% $4.4 Trillion George Bush 1 $1.6 Trillion 54% $2.8 Trillion Ronald Reagan $1.9 Trillion 186% Under $1 Trillion Please Submit your completed Tax Analysis form to Howard@ProfitsUSA.com, Fax (844) 630-8209, Tel: (650) 449-6888
