StackStorm MeetupJP #11

© DMM.com DMM.com ITインフラ本部 / 大山 裕泰 ワークフローによる運用自動化と 人間による実施判断（Human-in-the-loop）の記述 StackStorm Meetup JP #11 1
© DMM.com 本発表の目的 Introduction StackStorm のワークフローの動かし方がわかるようになる - Slack pack を用いたワークフローの実行・記述方法 - ワークフローに人間による判定 (Human-in-...
© DMM.com ワークフローを動かしてみる - Slack pack を用いたサンプルを実行 3
© DMM.com 指定したホストでコマンドを実行し、結果を Stack に出力するアクション サンプル meetup_jp.run_cmd ワークフローを動かしてみる 4 https://git.io/Jv8q3 ↓リポジトリ URL
© DMM.com meetup_jp.run_cmd の動作 report_result Server Run specifying command Post a message succeeded report_error failed r...
© DMM.com 1. Slack pack のインストール 2. Slack アプリを作成 3. Incoming Webhook を有効化 4. st2 pack conﬁg slack を実行 5. meetup_jp11 pack の...
© DMM.com 1. Slack pack のインストール 実行準備作業 ワークフローを動かしてみる 7
© DMM.com (c.f. Slack での Incoming Webhook の利用 ) 実行準備作業 ワークフローを動かしてみる 8 2. Slack アプリを作成
© DMM.com 3. Incoming Webhook を有効化 実行準備作業 ワークフローを動かしてみる 9
© DMM.com 4. st2 pack conﬁg slack を実行 実行準備作業 ワークフローを動かしてみる 10
© DMM.com 5. meetup_jp11 pack のインストール $ st2 pack install https://github.com/userlocalhost/st2_meetup_jp_demo.git 実行準備作業 ワー...
© DMM.com $ st2 run meetup_jp.run_cmd host='localhost' cmd='id' 実行方法 / パターン1 ワークフローを動かしてみる 12
© DMM.com $ st2 run meetup_jp.run_cmd host='localhost' cmd='hoge' 実行方法 / パターン2 ワークフローを動かしてみる 13
© DMM.com ワークフローの応用例 StackStorm サーバ / アプライアンス Slack など インベントリ管理システム インベントリ情報の取得 対象機器に対する Ansible の実行 デプロイ結果のレポート 複数システムに跨る...
© DMM.com ワークフローの応用例 (c.f. StackStorm Exchange) コミュニティ版パッケージを利用することで独自の実装が不要 ワークフローを動かしてみる 15
© DMM.com ワークフローの Tip Inquiries 16
© DMM.com 実行中のワークフローを中断して、継続判断を人間などができる仕組み (Human-in-the-loop を組み込める) What is it? ワークフロー TIP : Inquiries 17 (c.f. Inquirie...
© DMM.com Usage ワークフロー処理の途中（重要な処理の前）で実行可否の判定を人間が下せる 3rd party System StackStorm Event A workﬂow Action1 Action2 Inquiry … ...
© DMM.com 1. ワークフローに人間の承認フローを組み込む - ネットワーク機器の設定変更 - 物品の購買 - 契約の締結 (など) 2. β版ワークフローの検証 Application methods ワークフロー TIP : Inq...
© DMM.com Example [demo] ワークフロー処理の途中（重要な処理の前）で実行可否の判定を人間が下せる inquiry_test select_member Inquiry Finish Yes / No タスクをアサインする...
© DMM.com ワークフローの記述方法 [demo] (meetup_jp.run_cmd の定義ファイルと実装) 21
© DMM.com - Getting Started - StackStorm documentation 公式チュートリアル 日本語解説ページ - Dockerで始めるStackstorm再入門1/3 @gkzz - Qiita サンプルコ...
© DMM.com まとめ 23
© DMM.com ワークフローの動かし方、定義・記述方法を紹介 まとめ 24 - Slack pack を用いたワークフローの使い方 - Inquiries 機能を用いた Human-in-the-loop の組み込み - Orquesta ...
© DMM.com ST2 の様々な機能や仕組みについて共有 次回以降の予告 25 - IFTTT を実現する機能（Trigger, Sensor） - 並列処理と直列処理を制御する仕組み（Policy） - ワークフローエンジン（Orques...
StackStorm MeetupJP #11

StackStorm Meetup JP #11（https://youtu.be/I-pThNJ7q6c）の発表資料

StackStorm MeetupJP #11

