  1. 1. General Science for All Examinations 1.Which among the following is not a ‘heriditary’ disease? [A] Thalessemia [B] Colour-Blindness [C] Haemophilia [D] Leukemia 2.The bacterium ‘Escherichia coli’ is found mainly in: [A] Human Intestine [B] Pteridophytes [C] Root Nodules of leguminous plants [D] Paddy fields for nitrogen fixation 3.Which among the following is/are correctly paired: 1.Ginger:Tuber 2.Potato:Rhizome 3.Onion:Bulb [A] Only 2 [B] Only 3 [C] Only 1 [D] 1, 2 and 3
  2. 2. General Science for All Examinations 4.Consider the following Statements: 1. Spleen is also known as the ‘graveyard of RBCs’. 2. The lifespan of RBCs is 90 days. Which of the Statement(s) given above is/are correct? [A] Only 1 [B] Only 2 [C] Both 1 and 2 [D] Neither 1 nor 2 5.Which among the following factors are essential for ‘blood coagulation’? 1. Vitamin K 2. Calcium ions (Ca++) 3. Christmas factor Select the correct option from the codes given below: [A] 1 and 2 [B] 1 and 3 [C] 2 and 3 [D] 1, 2 and 3
  3. 3. General Science for All Examinations 6.Saffron’ is obtained from which among the following parts of the plant? [A] Stigma [B] Anther [C] Stamen [D] Pollen 7.Pancreas’ functions as an: 1.Endocrine gland 2.Exocrine gland [A] Only 1 [B] Only 2 [C] Both 1 and 2 [D] Neither 1 nor 2 8.Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a drug used as a : [A] Steroid [B] Sedative [C] Analgesic [D] Hallucinogen
  4. 4. General Science for All Examinations 9.Which among the following have a ‘mixed heart’ ,that is the heart in which the oxygenated and the deoxygenated blood is mixed? [A] Birds [B] Fishes [C] Reptiles [D] Nematodes 10.Plants which are adapted to grow in soils containing high concentration of salt are known as: [A] Xerophytes [B] Mesophytes [C] Halophytes [D] Thallophytes

