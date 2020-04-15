Clement clarke 100 year anniversary book

In 2017 Clement Clarke celebrated it's 100 Year Anniversary. This book charts the company's progress through time starting with the humble beginnings in 1917, when Clement Clarke dispensing opticians was formed, all the way through to the purchase by Haag-Streit AG in 1989. As we move through 100 years of history, our journey celebrates the design and development of many products still used in modern practice, for example, the Perkins hand-held tonometer and Tonosafe disposable prisms.