Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIDADE 6. O CLIMA E AS PAISAXES DA TERRA
CLIMAS DA TERRA ZONAS LOCALIZACI�N CARACTER�STICAS TIPOS ZONA C�LIDA ZONA TEMPERADA ZONA FR�A
CLIMAS DA TERRA ZONAS LOCALIZACI�N CARACTER�STICAS TIPOS ZONA C�LIDA At�panse aproximadamente entre o Tr�pico de Cancro e ...
Actividades: 1 climas da Terra (p�x. 78-79) Completa este cadro Zona c�lida Zona temper� Zona fr�a Localizaci�n Temperatur...
Actividades: 1 climas da Terra Soluci�ns (p�x. 78-79) Completa este cadro Zona c�lida Zona temper� Zona fr�a Localizaci�n ...
PAISAXES DA TERRA PAISAXE LOCALIZACI�N XEOGR�FICA CLIMA R�OS VEXETACI�N FAUNA POBOAMENTO ECUATORIAL Ao redor do Ecuador. A...
PAISAXES DA TERRA PAISAXE LOCALIZACI�N XEOGR�FICA CLIMA R�OS VEXETACI�N FAUNA POBOAMENTO ECUATORIAL Ao redor do Ecuador. A...
Paisaxe ecuatorial
OCE�NICA 40� e 60� N e S. Europa: costa oeste. Am�rica N: costa oeste. Am�rica S: Costa S de Chile, Arxentina. Ocean�a: Su...
Paisaxe continental
POLAR Norte do C�rculo Polar �rtico e Sur do C�rculo Polar Ant�rtico. Temperaturas moi baixas inferiores aos 0� C. Pode ch...
Tundra Paisaxe polar http://gl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tundra
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese

15 views

Published on

Climas da Terra

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Climas e paisaxes da Terra. Síntese

  1. 1. UNIDADE 6. O CLIMA E AS PAISAXES DA TERRA
  2. 2. CLIMAS DA TERRA ZONAS LOCALIZACI�N CARACTER�STICAS TIPOS ZONA C�LIDA ZONA TEMPERADA ZONA FR�A
  3. 3. CLIMAS DA TERRA ZONAS LOCALIZACI�N CARACTER�STICAS TIPOS ZONA C�LIDA At�panse aproximadamente entre o Tr�pico de Cancro e o Tr�pico de Capricornio ou entre 0� e 30� de latitude N e S. Zona intertropical. 1. Non existe o inverno. 2. A temperatura media anual supera os 20� C 3. Ning�n mes ten unha temperatura media inferior aos 18� C 4. Dependendo da presencia de precipitaci�ns e o seu ritmo estacional distinguimos tres tipos de clima. Ecuatorial Tropical Des�rtico ZONA TEMPERADA Est�ndense nos dous hemisferios (pero principalmente no norte dado que hai m�is superficie continental) entre os Tr�picos e C�rculos polares ou entre os 30� e 60� de latitude N e S 1.A temperatura media anual var�a entre os 0� C e 20� C 2.Presenta diversidade de climas dependendo da: latitude (canto m�is pr�ximo ao Tr�pico m�is quente e canto m�is distante m�is fr�o), altitude: canto m�is alto m�is fr�o e proximidade ao mar: o mar modera as temperaturas e os continentes as extreman. 3.� a �nica parte do planeta onde os climas son de catro estaci�ns. Unha fr�a (inverno), outra calorosa (ver�n) e d�as intermedias (primavera e outono) 1.Distinguimos tres tipos de clima. Oce�nico Mediterr�neo Continental ZONA FR�A �reas polares. Entre os 60� e 90� de latitude N e S En alta monta�a (en calquera parte do mundo) por enriba dos 2500 m de altitude. A temperatura media anual non supera os 0� C nos climas polares. En alta monta�a vai diminu�ndo coa altitude. Distinguimos dous tipos de clima Polar Alta Monta�a
  4. 4. Actividades: 1 climas da Terra (p�x. 78-79) Completa este cadro Zona c�lida Zona temper� Zona fr�a Localizaci�n Temperaturas Caracter�sticas Tipos de clima
  5. 5. Actividades: 1 climas da Terra Soluci�ns (p�x. 78-79) Completa este cadro Zona c�lida Zona temper� Zona fr�a Localizaci�n Entre os 0� e 30� de latitude N e S Entre os 30� e 60� de latitude N e S Entre os 60� e 90� de latitude N e S e por encima dos 2500 m. Temperaturas A temperatura media anual � superior aos 20� C. Ning�n mes por debaixo de 18� C. Temperatura media anual entre 0� e 20� C. A temperatura media anual non supera os 0� C e na alta monta�a dimin�e coa altitude. Caracter�sticas Ten unha ou d�as estaci�ns c�lidas durante todo o ano. Climas de catro estaci�ns que var�an dependendo dos factores latitudinais, altitudinais e distancia ao mar. Crueza dos invernos. Precipitaci�ns escasas en forma de neve. Tipos de clima Ecuatorial. Tropical. Des�rtico. Mediterr�neo. Oce�nico. Continental. Polar. Alta monta�a.
  6. 6. PAISAXES DA TERRA PAISAXE LOCALIZACI�N XEOGR�FICA CLIMA R�OS VEXETACI�N FAUNA POBOAMENTO ECUATORIAL Ao redor do Ecuador. Am�rica: cunca do Amazonas e Am�rica Central. �frica: cunca do Congo e Golfo de Guinea. Asia: Sueste de Asia Temperaturas moi altas (ao redor dos 25� C) Precipitaci�ns moi abundosas (sobre 2.000 mm) S� ten unha estaci�n (moi c�lida e moi h�mida) Os m�is caudalosos e regulares da Terra. A auga de chuvia arrastra moitos sedimentos de a� a auga de cor terrosa. Exuberancia de vexetaci�n (abundancia de especies vexetais) Selva (Xungla en Asia) Abundan �rbores altas (80 m), apreciada a calidade da madeira (�bano e caoba) Forte degradaci�n ambiental Moit�simas especies de paxaros, r�ptiles e insectos. De pequeno tama�o para adaptarse ao medio. As comunidades ind�xienas primitivas viven da caza, pesca, recolleita de froitos e unha agricultura moi rudimentaria. Baixa densidade de poboaci�n salvo en Asia onde medra a plantaci�n do arrz, azucre, t� e heveas (caucho) TROPICAL DES�RTICA OCE�NICA MEDITERR�NEA CONTINENTAL POLAR ALTA MONTA�A
  7. 7. PAISAXES DA TERRA PAISAXE LOCALIZACI�N XEOGR�FICA CLIMA R�OS VEXETACI�N FAUNA POBOAMENTO ECUATORIAL Ao redor do Ecuador. Am�rica: cunca do Amazonas e Am�rica Central (parte) �frica: cunca do Congo e Golfo de Guinea. Asia: Sueste de Asia Temperaturas moi altas (ao redor dos 25� C) Precipitaci�ns moi abundosas (sobre 2.000 mm) S� ten unha estaci�n (moi c�lida e moi h�mida) Os m�is caudalosos e regulares da Terra. A auga de chuvia arrastra moitos sedimentos de a� a auga de cor terrosa. Abundancia de especies vexetais. Selva (Xungla en Asia) Abundan �rbores altas (80 m), apreciada a calidade da madeira (�bano e caoba) Forte degradaci�n ambiental Moit�simas especies de paxaros, r�ptiles e insectos. De pequeno tama�o para adaptarse ao medio. As comunidades ind�xienas primitivas viven da caza, pesca, recolleita de froitos e unha agricultura moi rudimentaria. Baixa densidade de poboaci�n salvo en Asia onde medra a plantaci�n do arrz, azucre, t� e heveas (caucho) TROPICAL Ao norte e sur da zona ecuatorial Am�rica: Central, Sur. �frica: centro e sur. Asia: sueste Australia: norte e leste. Temperaturas moi altas (ao redor dos 25� C) Precipitaci�ns: estaci�n h�mida (ver�n) e outra seca (temperaturas m�is fr�as) D�as estaci�ns: c�lida e h�mida e c�lida e seca Irregulares. Grandes enchentes na estaci�n chuviosa e fortes estiaxes na seca. Sabana: formada por herbas e arbustos. �rbores escasas. Na estaci�n h�mida: verde e vizosa. Na seca: reseca. Variedade de aves, animais herb�voros (elefantes, rinocerontes...) e depredadores (le�ns, hienas...) Gader�a extensiva. Agricultura: rotaci�n. Plantaci�ns. DES�RTICA Desertos c�lidos ao redor dos Tr�picos. Se � no litoral fronte as correntes fr�as e se � no interior afastados da influencia do mar. Temperaturas moi altas Grandes oscilaci�ns t�rmicas entre o d�a e a noite Precipitaci�ns escasas <250 mm e irregulares S� ten unha estaci�n (c�lida e seca) Non hai cursos de auga permanentes. Uadis. Apenas hai vexetaci�n Ausencia de fauna. Pastores n�mades (oasis)
  8. 8. Paisaxe ecuatorial
  9. 9. OCE�NICA 40� e 60� N e S. Europa: costa oeste. Am�rica N: costa oeste. Am�rica S: Costa S de Chile, Arxentina. Ocean�a: Sueste de Australia, Tasmania e Nova Zelandia. Temperaturas moderadas (nen moi fr�as en inverno, nen c�lidas en ver�n) Precipitaci�ns moi abundosas e regulares (influencia dos ventos do oeste procedentes do oc�ano) Catro estaci�ns. Caudalosos e regulares Bosques de folla caduca (carballos, casti�eiros, faias...) con grande sotobosque, landa e prado. No bosque habitan mam�feros (osos, raposos, xabar�s...) e diversas aves. A paisaxe foi modificada pola acci�n humana. Zona moi poboada. Europa occidental: bosques abundantes, pasto, cultivos de millo, pataca... Am�rica: pouco poboada. Bosques. Ocean�a. Gander�a extensiva. MEDITERR�NEA Cunca do Mediterr�neo Am�rica N: costa de California. Am�rica S: costa central de Chile. �frica do Sur: O Cabo. Australia: sur e suroeste. Ver�ns c�lidos e secos. Invernos suaves Outono e primavera: precipitaci�ns abundantes e torrenciais. Caudal escaso e irregular. Estiaxes en ver�n, enchentes en outono que poden ocasionar riadas e inundaci�ns. �rbores de folla perenne (pi�eiros, aci�eiras...). �rbores baixas e de tronco le�oso, con follas pequenas e duras. Maqu�a e garriga. Pequenos mam�feros: ratos de campo, coellos, lebres, serpes e r�ptiles as� como numerosos insectos. Grande transformaci�n humana. Cereais, vide, oliveira, gander�a ovina. Regad�o e agricultura intensiva. Invernadoiros. CONTINENTAL Europa: central e oriental. Asia: meirande parte da zona temperada. Am�rica do Norte Temperaturas extremas: (moi fr�as en inverno e moi c�lidas en ver�n) Precipitaci�ns: invernos secos. Ver�ns h�midos. Caudalosos e regulares debido a grande extensi�n da s�a cunca. En inverno xean e en primavera prov�case o des�xeo. Dous tipos: Taiga: m�is o norte e con ver�ns menos calorosos. Bosque de con�feras (pi�eiros, abetos, bidueiros...) Estepas ou pradar�as: sur. Bosque: cervos, arces, esqu�os... Explotaci�n da madeira: moble e celulosa. Gandar�a e cultivos extensivos nas pradar�as. PAISAXES DA TERRA PAISAXE LOCALIZACI�N XEOGR�FICA CLIMA R�OS VEXETACI�N FAUNA POBOAMENTO
  10. 10. Paisaxe continental
  11. 11. POLAR Norte do C�rculo Polar �rtico e Sur do C�rculo Polar Ant�rtico. Temperaturas moi baixas inferiores aos 0� C. Pode chegar aos - 40�C en inverno. En ver�n supera os 10� C. Precipitaci�n: inexistente e cando se d� � en forma de neve. Ausencia de r�os que poden estar presentes no ver�n co desxeo nalg�n sector merdional. Tundra: (mofo, liques, pequenas flores) norte de Am�rica, Europa e Asia. Osos, renos, focas... Esquimolos: Am�rica (cazadores e pescadores) Lap�ns (Europa) pastoreo de raba�os de renos. Importantes reservas de recursos minerais. ALTA MONTA�A Calquera parte da Terra por encima dos 2.500 m. Temperaturas baixas pola altitude. Precipitaci�ns abundosas. Descendendo segundo ascendemos. Nacemento dos principais r�os da terra con caudal irregular (desxeo finais de primavera e ver�n). Forte acci�n erosiva. Condicionada por tres factores: latitude, altitude e orientaci�n. Escaseza. Gandar�a e explotaci�n do bosque. Novas actividades: turismo de neve. PAISAXES DA TERRA PAISAXE LOCALIZACI�N XEOGR�FICA CLIMA R�OS VEXETACI�N FAUNA POBOAMENTO
  12. 12. Tundra Paisaxe polar http://gl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tundra

×