David Owen Chief Executive, GFirst LEP
Growing Gloucestershire Conference 2017
•Growth Deals •Economic Challenges •Future Plan
£106.63 million £29.1 million 3 Projects Growth Deals
Economic Challenges • Demographics • Employment Land • Housing • Skills • Reach
• Uncertainty • Challenge • Ambition • Confidence
Any questions?
gfirstlep.com @GFirstLEP
GFirstLEP Update, 2017
GFirstLEP Update, 2017

GFirstLEP Update, 2017

Published in: Business
  • The Strategic Economic Plan (SEP) for Gloucestershire is an ambitious business plan, outlining how we will grow the economy by 2022 to drive growth of 4.8% GVA per annum, averaged over the period of the plan.
  • In the first round of Growth Deal funding back in 2014, Gloucestershire was the only county out of 38 LEPs in England to receive everything it asked for.
    Some highlights of our current projects include Farm 491 who received £2.92million of funding and is a modern, cutting-edge enterprise hub located at the RAU which will create over 200 jobs. The GREEN skills project received £5million, will create over 45,000 jobs and will be a catalyst for the redevelopment of the Berkeley site into the Gloucestershire Science and Technology Park.
  • For more details visit our website, and follow us on Twitter @GFirstLEP.

    ×