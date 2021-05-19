Successfully reported this slideshow.
In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: IDO: Il servizio di monitoraggio della qualità dell’ar...
In collaborazione con 1 – Descrizione della soluzione La nostra soluzione si chiama IDO e permette alle municipalità di me...
In collaborazione con Operiamo principalmente nel settore delle Smart City. Durante le loro attività di ricerca, due dei n...
In collaborazione con territorio, dati che possono essere poi sfruttati per prendere decisioni in maniera più consapevole ...
In collaborazione con richieste dell’Amministrazione. Come già accennato, il sensore è autonomo a livello energetico e nec...
Environment
May. 19, 2021

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - IDO by wiseair

Ido allows cities administrators to set up their air quality monitoring dashboard in less than a week. We take care of every aspect of the service, from sensor deployment to reporting.

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - IDO by wiseair

  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: IDO: Il servizio di monitoraggio della qualità dell’aria su misura per le PA INDICE (da seguire come traccia guida) 1. Descrizione della soluzione 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) 7. Tempi di progetto
  2. 2. In collaborazione con 1 – Descrizione della soluzione La nostra soluzione si chiama IDO e permette alle municipalità di mettere in piedi la propria piattaforma di decision making per la qualità dell'aria in meno di una settimana. Offriamo un servizio completo ai comuni: • Abbiamo sviluppato un sensore proprietario per la misurazione del particolato atmosferico per raccogliere dati dove non sono disponibili. Il sensore viene installato sul territorio della municipalità ed è totalmente autonomo grazie ad un pannello solare (necessita solo di connessione al wi-fi per l’invio di dati); • I nostri algoritmi di machine learning trasformano i dati inviati dai sensori in informazioni; • Attraverso una dashboard web, l’Amministrazione del comune è in grado di visualizzare i dati inviati dai sensori (giornalieri, mensili e annuali) e compararli tra loro. Inoltre, può scaricarli per le proprie analisi tecniche e condividerli con i propri cittadini tramite l’app mobile di Wiseair. Il primo comune in cui abbiamo installato IDO è stato Arzignano in provincia di Vicenza. Il borgo si trova all’imboccatura di una valle, ed è circondato da colline e boschi. La stazione più vicina dell’ARPA (e quella di riferimento per la municipalità) si trova a Vicenza. A seguito di questa riflessione, l’Amministrazione ha deciso di installare dei sensori direttamente sul proprio territorio per confrontare la propria qualità dell’aria con quella misurata dalla stazione di riferimento di Vicenza. Il progetto è partito ufficialmente a novembre 2020. Sono state installate due centraline, una nel centro storico della città e una nel cuore della zona industriale. Queste centraline hanno rilevato dal 7 novembre scorso (e rilevano tuttora) i dati delle particelle di particolato presenti nell'aria e distinte in PM1, PM2,5, PM4 e PM10. Dopo un periodo di monitoraggio di circa sei mesi, insieme all’Amministrazione, Wiseair ha provveduto a sviluppare un grafico di reportistica focalizzato sull'andamento delle PM10, essendo il tipo di particolato di riferimento del cosiddetto "Accordo Bacino Padano" per stabilire i vari "livelli di allerta”. Il grafico viene attualmente utilizzato dal comune per comunicare con i cittadini, esponendo loro i risultati del monitoraggio in maniera chiara e comprensibile. 2 – Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze Il team di Wiseair è composto da Paolo (Ingegnere Energetico e CEO), Carlo Alberto (Ingegnere Energetico e COO), Andrea (Ingegnere Energetico e Responsabile Vendite), Fulvio (Ingegnere Informatico e CTO) e Gabriele (Ingegnere Gestionale e CMO). Tutti noi ci siamo laureati al Politecnico di Milano (l'università tecnica più grande e prestigiosa d'Italia e una delle migliori d'Europa) rientrando nel top 1% degli studenti dell’università in termini di voto di laurea. La consapevolezza di diventare imprenditori si è concretizzata durante il programma SEI Pioneer, tenuto dall'Alta Scuola Politecnica (un programma di eccellenza portato avanti dal Politecnico di Milano e dal Politecnico di Torino).
  3. 3. In collaborazione con Operiamo principalmente nel settore delle Smart City. Durante le loro attività di ricerca, due dei nostri co-fondatori hanno collaborato con le principali utility energetiche italiane che stanno implementando soluzioni di smart city in molte grandi città europee. Il nostro advisory board ci supporta con una lunga esperienza in aziende globali e startup in rapida crescita che lavorano nello stesso settore (es: Edison Facility Solutions, la più grande ESCO in Europa, e Moovit, startup MaaS che lavora con città di tutto il mondo). Linkem è stato il nostro primo investitore e tutt’ora collabora con noi (anche aiutandoci nel portare la connettività nei comuni in cui non è presente, in modo da poter installare il sensore in qualsiasi luogo). Ultimo ma non meno importante, abbiamo appena completato un programma di accelerazione con Techstars, uno dei tre acceleratori di start-up più importanti al mondo. Questi sono alcuni dei progetti che abbiamo realizzato o che stiamo portando avanti: • Nel 2020, abbiamo sviluppato il nostro sensore proprietario che abbiamo chiamato “Arianna”. Grazie a partnership con varie aziende, abbiamo lanciato tre progetti di community, rispettivamente a Milano (grazie a Banca BCC), Torino e Roma (grazie a Toyota). Abbiamo distribuito i nostri sensori direttamente ai cittadini che hanno iniziato a monitorare l’aria dai propri balconi (per questi progetti il sensore è stato integrato, appunto, in un vaso da balcone). Questo è servito per testare il prodotto e l'infrastruttura. • Siamo stati selezionati per partecipare a Torino City Lab e per testare un’applicazione urbana come la nostra insieme al Comune di Torino e a diversi corporate partner. • Siamo stati scelti da Poste Italiane per un progetto di sviluppo urbano sostenibile. L’obiettivo della collaborazione è quello di integrare i dati grezzi raccolti dalle smart letter box (sono in grado di misurare anche dati ambientali) che Poste Italiane sta installando su tutto il territorio italiano all’interno della nostra piattaforma di decision-making per trasformarli in indicazioni affidabili a supporto delle amministrazioni italiane. 3 – Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare La qualità dell'aria è un problema di cui parlano tutti (soprattutto nell'ultimo anno anche a seguito della pandemia che stiamo affrontando). Tuttavia, in Italia (e in Europa), 9 comuni su 10 non hanno accesso a dati puntuali sulla qualità dell'aria nel proprio territorio. Sul territorio italiano, ad esempio, sono presenti circa 600 centraline delle agenzie regionali che devono monitorare la qualità dell’aria per circa 8000 comuni. In molti casi, queste centraline sono installate nei centri abitati più grandi e i comuni più lontani dal punto di misurazione devono quindi basarsi su stime modellistiche. La situazione in Europa non cambia, dato che anche negli altri Stati, la normativa su questo tipo di monitoraggio è implementata nello stesso modo. Questo è il problema che stiamo cercando di risolvere. Vogliamo che ogni comune (in Italia e nel Mondo) abbia accesso a dati precisi sulla qualità dell’aria del proprio
  4. 4. In collaborazione con territorio, dati che possono essere poi sfruttati per prendere decisioni in maniera più consapevole e per migliorare la vita dei cittadini. Già da qualche anno, le Nazioni Unite stanno promuovendo un nuovo tipo di monitoraggio della qualità dell’aria (Air Gems), non più basato solo sul lavoro svolto dalle agenzie regionali ma integrato con quello di startup e società private. In particolare, al dato molto preciso ma localizzato fornito dalle centraline regionali (che sono molto ingombranti e costose anche per questo motivo) è possibile affiancare quello meno preciso ma molto più capillare di sensori come i nostri (che sono appunto molto più piccoli e meno costosi). Solo integrando questi due tipi di dati (grazie ad algoritmi di pulizia e di machine learning) è possibile raggiungere lo scopo che ci siamo prefissi. Proprio per questo motivo, il nostro servizio si propone come integrativo rispetto a quello delle agenzie regionali e con alcune di esse abbiamo attivato progetti di monitoraggio congiunto e di test. 4 – Descrizione dei destinatari della misura I destinatari della nostra soluzione sono: • Gli Amministratori dei Comuni: I Comuni e le loro Amministrazioni hanno a disposizione una dashboard tecnica che permette di: o Visualizzare i dati inviati dai sensori in tempo reale o le serie storiche (giornaliere, mensili e annuali) di questi stessi dati. o Comparare tra di loro i dati inviati dai diversi sensori (per esempio, quindi, svolgere analisi di comparazione tra i diversi quartieri della città). o Scaricare i dati dalla piattaforma per svolgere analisi più specifiche. Inoltre, come Wiseair, aiutiamo l’Amministrazione nell’elaborazione dei dati e nella stesura della reportistica. • I cittadini: Tramite l’applicazione che proponiamo in integrazione al servizio, l’Amministrazione può comunicare i dati raccolti con i cittadini. Siamo tuttavia aperti ad aiutare l’Amministrazione anche con proposte comunicative personalizzate. Nel caso di Arzignano, per esempio, il Comune ha deciso di sfruttare un altro strumento (una pagina web) per dialogare con i propri cittadini in merito a questo tema. Abbiamo quindi supportato l’Amministrazione nella creazione di questa pagina e nella stesura della comunicazione. Il cittadino, in ogni caso, è sempre aggiornato sulla qualità dell’aria nel proprio comune e ha quindi a disposizione un servizio unico erogato in tempo reale. 5 – Descrizione della tecnologia adottata Da un punto di vista tecnologico, la nostra soluzione è composta da: • I sensori: I nostri dispositivi sono progettati per misurare molteplici parametri ambientali, a seconda dello scopo del progetto. Poiché il dispositivo è progettato per essere modulare, è possibile personalizzarlo sulla base delle
  5. 5. In collaborazione con richieste dell’Amministrazione. Come già accennato, il sensore è autonomo a livello energetico e necessita solo di un accesso alla rete wi-fi per l’invio dei dati. Inoltre, può essere installato praticamente su qualsiasi superficie, in modo da adattarsi a tutte le richieste e a tutte le conformazioni territoriali. • La piattaforma decisionale: Non ci limitiamo a tracciare e analizzare la qualità dell'aria, ma estraiamo informazioni e forniamo suggerimenti dedicati per guidare il processo decisionale per le generazioni future. Gli amministratori ricevono una guida personalizzata sulla base dello stato della qualità dell'aria nell'area, delle dimensioni delle città e dei regolamenti locali per lo sviluppo urbano. La nostra piattaforma decisionale è costruita per integrare più fonti di dati (stazioni governative, sensori a basso costo, dati satellitari) e sintetizzarli per produrre le informazioni più utili alle città e ai cittadini (anche tramite la nostra applicazione). 6 – Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) I comuni nei quali installiamo il servizio pagano un prezzo annuale in base al numero di sensori che vogliono installare sul territorio (1200€ all’anno per punto di monitoraggio). Abbiamo una durata minima del contratto pari a un anno (alcune delle municipalità nelle quali abbiamo installato hanno già firmato contratti più lunghi). Il contratto include l'installazione dei sensori, la manutenzione dell'infrastruttura e l'accesso alla piattaforma decisionale per la visualizzazione e l'analisi dei dati. Al momento, il comune con il quale il progetto è attivo da più tempo è Arzignano (circa sei mesi). Tuttavia, per un tema come quello della qualità dell’aria, si tratta ancora di un orizzonte di analisi troppo corto per definire quelli che potrebbero essere i risparmi derivanti da un intervento simile. Inoltre, questi dipenderanno molto dall’uso che il Comune farà di questi dati e che decisioni prenderà sulla base degli stessi. Generalmente i Comuni installano un certo numero dei nostri sensori sulla base della grandezza del loro territorio. La maggior parte dei Comuni con cui operiamo ha una popolazione sotto i 10mila abitanti ed installa circa 3-4 sensori, per un fatturato ricorrente annuo di circa 3600€-4800€ (abbiamo circa 20 clienti attualmente) per municipalità. 7 – Tempi di progetto Un progetto come questo si attiva in pochissimo tempo. I sensori vengono installati in una mattinata e l’accesso alla piattaforma è immediato. In una settimana siamo in grado di installare il servizio e fare onboarding con l’Amministrazione per poi permettere agli uffici tecnici dei comuni di lavorare in autonomia. Generalmente, tuttavia, la fase di approvazione e di finanziamento del progetto (contatto dell’amministrazione, presentazione del servizio, delibera di giunta, scelta del numero di sensori e della posizione, determina di spesa, ecc…) dura circa 3 mesi.

