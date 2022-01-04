Challenges continue to accumulate on the international scene: health crisis, exacerbation of the Sino-American rivalry, tensions in Asia, affirmation of a significant threat of war, ecological and climatic imperatives, explosion of the world population, increase in inequalities and exclusion, uprooting of human beings fleeing persecution, conflict and violence. A new foreign policy is needed, both in the West and in Europe. It is essential to define a modern doctrine, an innovative conceptual whole, while determining in this context, real solutions. Dead ends are multiplying for Western influence, which is no longer able to trigger a creative moment.