NEW FOREIGN POLICY PROGRAM 2022-2024 Passion for ideas
EUROPE AND DEMOCRACY Passion for ideas
2 FLORIAN BRUNNER PhD student in Political Science/International Relations President-Founder of the Think Tank Europe & De...
3 Florian Brunner conducts numerous interviews with high-level actors in the diplomacy of the Union, Western, Central and ...
4 NEW FOREIGN POLICY 06 Define a modern doctrine 07 The powerlessness of the West 08 Conduct a conceptual and empirical re...
NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 6 DEFINE A MODERN DOCTRINE THE CHALLENGES CONTINUE TO ACCUMULATE ON THE INTERNATIONAL SCENE: ...
NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 7 THE POWERLESSNESS OF THE WEST Since the fall of the USSR, the United States and the Europea...
NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 8 CONDUCT A CONCEPTUAL AND EMPIRICAL REFOUNDATION Peace and humanity are in peril. Our goal i...
9 CREATE FOREIGN POLICY OF THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY OUR PRIORITIES FOR GENRATING A NEW INTERNATIONAL CREATIVITY 1. ⎯ A STA...
NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 10 Our work and recommendations will address European citizens and leaders, generate debates,...
NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 11 Florian Brunner seeks to liberate reasoning, to engage in an out- of-bounds strategic crea...
NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 12 Various components are already being developed and Florian Brunner will propose several ar...
Europe and Democracy - 1a Place des Orphelins - 67000 Strasbourg - France www.europeanddemocracy.com Photographs Cover: Lo...
15 EUROPE AND DEMOCRACY PARIS . STRASBOURG . FRANCE
New Foreign Policy
New Foreign Policy Slide 1 New Foreign Policy Slide 2 New Foreign Policy Slide 3 New Foreign Policy Slide 4 New Foreign Policy Slide 5 New Foreign Policy Slide 6 New Foreign Policy Slide 7 New Foreign Policy Slide 8 New Foreign Policy Slide 9 New Foreign Policy Slide 10 New Foreign Policy Slide 11 New Foreign Policy Slide 12 New Foreign Policy Slide 13 New Foreign Policy Slide 14 New Foreign Policy Slide 15 New Foreign Policy Slide 16 New Foreign Policy Slide 17
News & Politics
Jan. 04, 2022
New Foreign Policy

News & Politics
Jan. 04, 2022
50 views

Challenges continue to accumulate on the international scene: health crisis, exacerbation of the Sino-American rivalry, tensions in Asia, affirmation of a significant threat of war, ecological and climatic imperatives, explosion of the world population, increase in inequalities and exclusion, uprooting of human beings fleeing persecution, conflict and violence. A new foreign policy is needed, both in the West and in Europe. It is essential to define a modern doctrine, an innovative conceptual whole, while determining in this context, real solutions. Dead ends are multiplying for Western influence, which is no longer able to trigger a creative moment.

New Foreign Policy

  1. 1. NEW FOREIGN POLICY PROGRAM 2022-2024 Passion for ideas
  2. 2. EUROPE AND DEMOCRACY Passion for ideas
  3. 3. 2 FLORIAN BRUNNER PhD student in Political Science/International Relations President-Founder of the Think Tank Europe & Democracy Program Director Florian Brunner is a PhD student in Political Science/International Relations and is writing a thesis on The political role of the High Representative, during the mandate of Federica Mogherini, within the institutions of the European Union, under the supervision of Michel Mangenot (Paris VIII), Director of the Institute of European Studies (IEE), Secretary General of the French Association of Political Science (AFSP). As part of his doctoral training, Florian Brunner conducts a work of expertise and analysis, but also an empirical approach. The construction of the EU's foreign policy, from the European Security Strategy of 2003 to the Global Strategy of the Union of 2016, is the main focus of his research. The issues of strategic autonomy, the progress of a European Defense, hard and soft power, conflict management, Euro-American relations are studied in particular. In this context, the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union is proving to be a fundamental moment.
  4. 4. 3 Florian Brunner conducts numerous interviews with high-level actors in the diplomacy of the Union, Western, Central and Eastern Europe. It is in direct contact with the decision-makers, officials and teams that develop and carry out European foreign policy. Florian Brunner is therefore in a unique position, which leads him to conduct rich exchanges, to address the main projects in progress, as well as to carry out a process of intense reflection on the reality of the Union's international action in the twenty- first century. Florian Brunner has also established strong connections with leading European Think Tanks.
  5. 5. 4 NEW FOREIGN POLICY 06 Define a modern doctrine 07 The powerlessness of the West 08 Conduct a conceptual and empirical refoundation 09 Create the foreign policy of the twenty- first century 10 Strategic creativity beyond limits, at the hearth of the Union’s international action
  7. 7. NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 6 DEFINE A MODERN DOCTRINE THE CHALLENGES CONTINUE TO ACCUMULATE ON THE INTERNATIONAL SCENE: HEALTH CRISIS, EXACERBATION OF SINO-AMERICAN RIVALRY, TENSIONS IN ASIA, AFFIRMATION OF A SIGNIFICANT THREAT OF WAR, ECOLOGICAL AND CLIMATIC IMPERATIVES, EXPLOSION OF THE WORLD POPULATION, INCREASE IN INEQUALITY AS WELL AS EXCLUSION, ROOTING OF HUMAN BEINGS FLEEING PERSECUTION, CONFLICTS AND VIOLENCE. A NEW FOREIGN POLICY IS NEEDED, BOTH IN THE WEST AND IN EUROPE. IT IS ESSENTIAL TO DEFINE A MODERN DOCTRINE, AN INNOVATIVE CONCEPTUAL WHOLE, WHILE DETERMINING IN THIS CONTEXT, REAL SOLUTIONS. DEAD ENDS ARE MULTIPLYING FOR WESTERN INFLUENCE, WHICH IS NO LONGER ABLE TO TRIGGER A CREATIVE MOMENT.
  8. 8. NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 7 THE POWERLESSNESS OF THE WEST Since the fall of the USSR, the United States and the European Union, after an excessively optimistic sequence, have shifted into the geopolitical realities of the early twenty-first century and have had to face increasingly deployed and diversified threats. Westerners have been forced to confront terrorism, the assertion of authoritarian powers, the environmental emergency, as well as the considerable impact of the health crisis. The Western world has extracted itself from the illusion of an irrevocable victory of Wilsonian idealism, from the advent of a definitive and perpetual Kantian peace signifying the end of History, to plunge back into the violence of ideological and identity conflicts, into the inexorable reaffirmation of power rivalries. The planetary configuration remains frozen in the stagnation of the powerlessness of foreign policies, which cancel each other out, without any creative force succeeding in generating itself, imposing itself and transforming the institutional, economic, social and political realities that govern International Relations. The status quo of strategic desolation reigns. A major project is essential to determine the necessary achievements and avoid collateral breaks. Neoconservative theses have dragged the United States into major strategic routs. There are no longer strong geopolitical doctrines, such as the Truman, De Gaulle or Nixon/Kissinger doctrines. The United Nations remains stuck in an organization that cannot reform itself. NATO monopolizes Western and especially European thinking, without new institutions being considered and established. The transatlantic relationship is being exhausted and no new dynamics are emerging. On 12 November 2021, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, issued a very direct warning: “Our overall threat analysis shows clearly that Europe is in danger. The EU risks what I have called a 'strategic shrinkage'." Strategic and diplomatic creativity seems to have died out in western space since the end of the Cold War.
  9. 9. NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 8 CONDUCT A CONCEPTUAL AND EMPIRICAL REFOUNDATION Peace and humanity are in peril. Our goal is to design new ideas, to propose new actions and operating processes, in order to respond to a dazzling mutation in International Relations. Noting the conceptual vacuum of the Western political space, we wish to revitalize strategic thinking and carry out a project, devoted to the efficiency of foreign policy, to the foundation of a creative power, capable of transforming reality and finally organizing an egalitarian, sustainable and peaceful future for all humanity. In the particularly unstable and demanding context that is required at the heart of International Relations, this work is essential today, if we want to avoid strategic mistakes, out-of-control situations and the return of large-scale wars. A conceptual and empirical refoundation is therefore essential, if we are driven by the resolution to prevent the explosion of Western cohesion, the weakening of our model and our vital interests, the aggravation of threats in the Middle East, as well as the deflagrative outcome of Sino-American pressures. The History of International Relations can help us, as demonstrated by the works of the theorist and practitioner Henry Kissinger, but the parameters have been extremely fluid since the end of the Cold War and require solidity such as flexibility of analysis and a real capacity for innovation. Joseph Nye modernized the thinking of International Relations, including the development of soft power. Today, most of the conceptual innovations come from the United States and we are only debating around American concepts. It is time to bring out a new European expertise. We have ample means to do so.
  10. 10. 9 CREATE FOREIGN POLICY OF THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY OUR PRIORITIES FOR GENRATING A NEW INTERNATIONAL CREATIVITY 1. ⎯ A STABILIZATION OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS Avoid world war III, forge peace, renew international institutions. 2. ⎯ A REINFORCEMENT OF SUPRANATIONAL REALITY Refond Western power, accomplishing a new supranational dynamic. 3. ⎯ A STRONG PROTECTION OF HUMANITY AND THE WORLD Overcoming hegemony, building equality, to build a sustainable planet. 4. ⎯ A EUROPEAN POWER Achieving European strategic convergence, building foreign policy of the Union.
  11. 11. NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 10 Our work and recommendations will address European citizens and leaders, generate debates, mobilise experts, create movements of ideas and projects across Europe. Establishing bridges of proposals to the leaders of the Union and the Member States is today a crucial step in reviving the European conceptual approach and international action. This research project, if it is based on theoretical foundations, will also be devoted to an empirical study. We want to create the foreign policy of the twenty-first century, targeting the strategic imperatives, dangers and priorities of our time, as well as designing an innovation of practices and policies in International Relations. STRATEGIC CREATIVITY BEYOND LIMITS, AT THE HEART OF THE UNION'S INTERNATIONAL ACTION The first phase of the New Foreign Policy program will take place over two full years and six months, from January 2022 to July 2024. It will start in the context of the French presidential election, in parallel with the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union and will end in the European elections. An assessment can then be drawn up and the modalities of the second phase can be defined. The President-Founder of the Think Tank and Director of the program, Florian Brunner, is at the heart of the process of developing and carrying out the Union's international action. His doctoral research opened the doors of European diplomacy and generated many exchanges with high- level actors. The many ongoing interviews allow Florian Brunner to define the exact parameters of the Union's influence in the world and to model the progress, limits and evolutions of a European power. Florian Brunner is the designer of the New Foreign Policy program; he is an expert in international strategic thinking.
  12. 12. NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 11 Florian Brunner seeks to liberate reasoning, to engage in an out- of-bounds strategic creativity, a new conceptualization, generating original and bold combinations, in the continuity of the concepts of Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui exposed in Unrestricted Warfare. Based in Paris, Florian Brunner directs the Think Tank Europe and Democracy, leads the initiatives and leads the reflection. Florian Brunner's team is made up of persevering volunteers. This group forms a commando of ideas and projects, reactive and resolute, fully invested in European and global issues. A requirement for parity constantly maintained, structures the organization of this dynamic and enterprising staff. Engaged citizens will be able to join the program, express their ideas, contribute to exchanges, organise events or write analyses. The Think Tank's website will publish all articles that have been approved. The project management will supervise the various works. Meetings in video-conference and/or face-to-face format will be organized in order to optimize the evolution of the program. Citizens will be mobilised more widely, in cycles of online and face-to-face conferences in Paris and Strasbourg, which will be dedicated to the study of Europe's place in the world. Experts and actors will express themselves by being connected to an audience, which will have the opportunity to intervene and ask questions. The Europe and Democracy Think Tank has forged several strong partnerships, with institutions and other Think Tanks, which will be indispensable in the deployment of symposia and seminars. The final objective is to constitute an efficient, creative and coherent project, which will be presented by the Think Tank, in two main stages. A first contribution will be published at the end of 2022 and a second document will be published during 2024, on the occasion of the European elections. The drafting of the reports will be carried out directly by Florian Brunner's team. The staff will synthesize and organize the different concepts, approaches and ideas that have emerged both from Florian Brunner's expertise, from the writings and initiatives of actors of the program and from the Conferences that have been realized.
  13. 13. NEW FOREIGN POLICY 2022-2024 12 Various components are already being developed and Florian Brunner will propose several articles and Tribunes, which will be published during the years 2022, 2023 and 2024, on different media (Internet, media ...), on an international scale. The ambition of the program is not only to achieve a European dimension but to acquire a global reach. Florian Brunner will write analyses mainly in French and English, which will be reread by his team.
  14. 14. Europe and Democracy - 1a Place des Orphelins - 67000 Strasbourg - France www.europeanddemocracy.com Photographs Cover: Louvre Museum, Paris, Florian Brunner – p. 2 : Portrait of Florian Brunner, Musée du Louvre, Paris, Axelle Jehl – p. 3 : Louvre Museum, Paris, Florian Brunner – p.5 : Louvre Museum, Paris, Florian Brunner – p.9 : Louvre Museum, Paris, Florian Brunner – p.12 : Louvre Museum, Paris, Florian Brunner
  16. 16. 15 EUROPE AND DEMOCRACY PARIS . STRASBOURG . FRANCE

Challenges continue to accumulate on the international scene: health crisis, exacerbation of the Sino-American rivalry, tensions in Asia, affirmation of a significant threat of war, ecological and climatic imperatives, explosion of the world population, increase in inequalities and exclusion, uprooting of human beings fleeing persecution, conflict and violence. A new foreign policy is needed, both in the West and in Europe. It is essential to define a modern doctrine, an innovative conceptual whole, while determining in this context, real solutions. Dead ends are multiplying for Western influence, which is no longer able to trigger a creative moment.

×