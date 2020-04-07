Webinar: How to Manage Social Media in a Crisis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Manage  Social Media in a Crisis #FalconEd
Your Presenters. Dino Kuckovic Director of Community Falcon.io #FalconEd Andrew Boyarsky President Pinnacle Performance Ma...
Marketing impact Models of crisis management Business response to COVID-19 Q&A Today’s Agenda.
This webinar IS. This webinar IS NOT. About consumer behavior and how brands can respond to COVID-19 Going through steps o...
HOW CONSUMER BEHAVIORS CHANGE IN COVID-19 CONTEXT Making brands matter in turbulent times.
In a crisis there is always the seed of opportunity.
Fortune favors the brave… and the prepared.
Taking stock and looking forward.
SARS A notable precedent.
Much is diﬀerent this time.
5 Lessons from the past are relevant today. Crises can break a brand or make it. There will be an after. But it will be a ...
12% WoW growth in grocery retail sales in Italy Retail 34% Of UK shoppers are stockpiling food 3x Online vs. in-store groc...
MODELS OF CRISIS MANAGEMENT Think about the psychology.
War Time
From Emergency to Catastrophe
Changed Environment Moving Toward the Change
Managing Expectations in Crisis
Crises and Confidence People lose confidence in leaders when they appear to lack: • Courage • Compassion • Connection/comm...
Command • One-way communication intended to convince, compel, or instruct Coordinate • 1 or 2-way communication intended t...
Agile Model of Leadership in a Crisis
HOW BUSINESSES CAN RESPOND TO COVID-19 Now, medium-term, long-term.
Medium Term How do we make up for lost ground? Long Term How do we evolve in a changed landscape? Now How should we respon...
Now Acute pandemic phase
Insight 1. Insight 2. People are looking to trusted brands to provide them with safety and security. People expect brands ...
Brand actions that matter right now: Create a task force. Prioritize issues of greatest urgency. Develop a protocol for em...
Brand actions that matter right now: Add special notice on homepage. Email customers with C-19 updates regularly. Update/c...
Brand actions that matter right now: Optimize channel mix. Rise above self-serving and transactional messaging. Sustain br...
Brand actions that matter right now: Identify opportunities and expand database. Optimize drive-to-web, drive-to- commerce...
Unilever went live to connect with scientists and medical professionals to educate consumers. Baidu map upgraded its real-...
NetEase Youdao provides Free Online Lecture Service for primary and middle school students who can’t go to school. Under A...
Medium Term Recovery phase
Insight 1. Insight 2. Consumers gradually regain their conﬁdence as the pandemic subsides. Brands react fast to a rise in ...
Brand actions to matter medium term: Fuel brand saliency. Prime for momentum upon rebound. Shift towards digital channels ...
The premium cabler HBO is making nearly 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free Delta Airlines announces...
Long Term New Normal Phase
Insight 1. Insight 2. The real challenge is to rally the entire org to translate bright ideas into business results. There...
Brand actions to matter long term: Brand transformation. Sustainable transformation. Crisis & reputation transformation. D...
The way brands deal with the crisis now may influence consumers in the future.
1. Don’t wait for recovery, focus on profit now. 2. Review product portfolio. 3. Revisit brand value and differentiation. ...
The crisis will pass, and there will be an after.
