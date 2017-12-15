презентация обработка видео занятие 9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Если вы хотите привлечь на свой канал новых подписчиков, добавьте на него трейлер – короткое видео о том, какой вы предлаг...
• Будьте кратки. Ваша задача – быстро заинтересовать новых зрителей. Видео должно быть не больше 1 минуты.
• Призывайте зрителей к подписке на канал. • Призывы могут быть устными и в виде аннотаций. Они могут отображаться по мере...
• Заинтересуйте! • Если у вас юмористический канал, то трейер должен быть смешным. Если ваш канал посвящен экстремальным в...
Создайте броский дизайн миниатюры для YouTube и увеличьте количество просмотров
Онлайн-сервис Canva
Онлайн-сервис Canva
Онлайн-сервис Canva
  1. 1. Если вы хотите привлечь на свой канал новых подписчиков, добавьте на него трейлер – короткое видео о том, какой вы предлагаете контент. Его будут видеть все зрители, не подписанные на ваш канал. Единственное ограничение: трейлеры пока нельзя смотреть в приложении YouTube для смартфонов и планшетов. Трейлер канала похож на трейлер к фильму: он нужен для того, чтобы заинтересовать зрителей.
  2. 2. • Будьте кратки. Ваша задача – быстро заинтересовать новых зрителей. Видео должно быть не больше 1 минуты.
  3. 3. • Призывайте зрителей к подписке на канал. • Призывы могут быть устными и в виде аннотаций. Они могут отображаться по мере демонстрации ролика или в качестве заключительных титров, однако помните, что у зрителя должно быть время на принятие решения до того, как видео закончится.
  4. 4. • Заинтересуйте! • Если у вас юмористический канал, то трейер должен быть смешным. Если ваш канал посвящен экстремальным видам спорта, покажите зрителям интересный трюк. • По трейлеру канала ваши потенциальные подписчики составляют первое впечатление о вас. Покажите им то, что обязательно вызовет интерес.
  5. 5. Создайте броский дизайн миниатюры для YouTube и увеличьте количество просмотров
  6. 6. Онлайн-сервис Canva
  7. 7. Онлайн-сервис Canva
  8. 8. Онлайн-сервис Canva

