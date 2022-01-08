Federal Pro Se Legal Assistance Project Provides Support

International business lawyer Dyan Gershman delivers a wide range of services in technology and intellectual property licensing, corporate law, and mergers and acquisitions. Involved in her professional community, Dyan Gershman is active with the New York City Bar Association and the affiliated City Bar Justice Center. One of the initiatives of the City Bar Justice Center is the Federal Pro Se Legal Assistance Project (Fed Pro), which provides free, limited-scope legal services to litigants with low incomes representing themselves in civil court. Services include brief legal counseling and advice on potential federal claims. In addition, litigants may receive interpreting and explanations of federal procedure and law. Court-related correspondence and draft pleadings are often reviewed as well. The Fed Pro office is located at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn. However, the pandemic disrupted this physical presence, and hundreds of pro se litigants have received assistance through virtual office platforms. With in-person interaction a vital component of effective counsel, Fed Pro announced in November 2021 that it was looking at how the office can reopen in 2022 while retaining COVID-19 protection protocols.