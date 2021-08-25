Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Lake Isle of Innisfree By William Butler Yeats
William Butler Yeats ( 1865 - 1939 )
I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,
And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made;
Nine bean rows will I have there, a hive for the honey bee
And live alone in the bee loud glade.
And I shall have some peace there,
And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow
Dropping from the veils of the morning
Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings;
There midnight's all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow,
And evening full of the linnet's wings
I will arise and go now, for always night and day
I hear lake water lapping with slow sound by the shore;
While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,
The lake isle of innisfree
Aug. 25, 2021
Aug. 25, 2021
A presentation on the poem "The Lake Isle of Innisfree".

The lake isle of innisfree

  1. 1. The Lake Isle of Innisfree By William Butler Yeats
  2. 2. William Butler Yeats ( 1865 - 1939 )
  3. 3. I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,
  4. 4. And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made;
  5. 5. Nine bean rows will I have there, a hive for the honey bee
  6. 6. And live alone in the bee loud glade.
  7. 7. And I shall have some peace there,
  8. 8. And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow
  9. 9. Dropping from the veils of the morning
  10. 10. Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings;
  11. 11. There midnight's all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow,
  12. 12. And evening full of the linnet's wings
  13. 13. I will arise and go now, for always night and day
  14. 14. I hear lake water lapping with slow sound by the shore;
  15. 15. While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,

A presentation on the poem "The Lake Isle of Innisfree".

