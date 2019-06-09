Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. iciary
  2. 2. Taxonomy/Typology: categories of organizational typology/Types of Organizations • A) Based on function or purpose: 1. Economic organization 2. Political organization 3. Integrative organization 4. Pattern maintenance organization • B) Based on primary beneficiary: 1. Mutual benefit associations 2. Business organizations 3. Service organizations 4. Common weal organizations • C) Based on Compliance • D) Based on relations: 1) Formal organizations 2) Informal Organizations. • E) Based on structure: 1) Line and staff organization 2) Functional Organization 3) Divisional Organization 4) Project Organization 5) Matrix Organization
  3. 3. Def 2:Formal arrangements of jobs within organization
  4. 4. Key elements of structure or key elements in designing organizational structure • 1.work specialization • 2. Departmentalization • 3. Chain of Command • 4. Span of control • 5. Centralization and decentralization • 6. Formalisation
  5. 5. Determinants of organizational structure • 1. Environment • 2.Technology • 3. Size • 4. Strategy of the organization • 5. Organizational structure
  6. 6. Refer to earlier slide: a process involving 6 elements
  7. 7. Influencing factors • Role impingement refers to those factors which influence strongly the organizational structure and design. • 1. environment • 2. strategy • 3. Size • 4. Organizational life cycle • 5. Technology • 6. Organizational culture
  8. 8. OD process
  9. 9. • Steps in the OD process: • 1. Initial diagnosis • 2.Data Collection • 3. Data feedback • 4.Planning strategy • 5. Interventions • 6.Team building • 7.Evaluation
  10. 10. Job enrichment • It implies increasing the contents of a job or the deliberate upgrading of responsibility, scope, challenge in work. Job enrichment is a motivational technique which emphasizes the need for challenging and interesting work.
  11. 11. OD techniques in other format • Behavioural techniques: 1. sensitivity training, 2. MBO, 3. Grid development • Non-behavoiral techniques: 1. Changes in organisation structure, 2. work design, 3. Job enrichment • Miscellaneous techniques: 1. survey feedback, 2. process consultation, 3. team building.
  12. 12. Applications of OD • 1. Diagnostic models: to assess an organization. Models are used for analyzing the structure, culture and behaviour of an organization system • 2. The analytical models: (Paul lawrence and Jay Lorsch, 1969) to analyze and study the interdepartmental issues through careful diagnosis of the problem areas of the organisation. • 3. The emergent group behavioral model (EGB): George Homans, 1950) helps in determining the behavior in various groups in organization especially at their interdependence level. This model also helps in identifying the problems arising in work groups. • 4. The socio-techniocal systems model: (Emery Trist, 1954): Combination of two terms: socio and technical. The social system of an organisation includes interpersonal relationships and technical system refers to the task, activities and tools, needed to achieve objectives of an organisation. Two systems are interrelated and interdependent. • 5. The management practitioner model: Terry armstrong and walter Wheatley,): This model determines basic planning, general business practices, finance, advertising and promotions, market reserch and personnel.
  13. 13. DEFINITION: : “AUTHORITY IS THE RIGHT TO GIVE ORDERS AND POWER TO EXACT OBEDIENCE”- HENRY FAYOL “ AUTHORITY IS THE POWER TO EXACT OTHERS TO TAKE ACTIONS CONSIDERED APPROPRIATE FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF A PREDETERMINED OBJECTIVES”-TERRY
  14. 14. DEFINITIONS: “POWER REFERS TO A CAPACITY THAT A HAS TO INFLUENCE THE BEHAVIOUR OF B. SOTHAT B DOES SOMETHING HE OR SHE WOULD NOT OTHERWISE DO”- ROBBINS

