Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Recent advances in the treatment of dermatological disease

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Gut brain axis and microbiota
Gut brain axis and microbiota
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Veterinary Clinics in Oxford.pptx
Oxford Veterinary Clinic
Hospital Training Report Part 2 by Irfan Khan
Drx Irfan Khan pRpS college of pharmacy kajriniranjanpur Puranpur pilibhit
Jaundice.pdf
Anwar Siddiqui
172-Anatomy-Resp-System.ppt
TecnoBoy3
Newsletter of AUP, Bihar, Issue 1, January 2023.pdf
Dr. Shabistan Fatma Taiyabi
Integrated Teaching.pptx
Anwar Siddiqui
Introduction to pharmacy.pptx
Mithu49
journal presentation 1.pptx
LalNandani
1 of 69 Ad

Recent advances in the treatment of dermatological disease

Jan. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Novel therapies for dermatologic diseases are now widely available to the clinician.

Novel therapies for dermatologic diseases are now widely available to the clinician.

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Gut brain axis and microbiota
DRMOHITKHER
0 views
62 slides
In vitro and animal models of SARS Cov-2
DRMOHITKHER
0 views
39 slides
Engineered scaffold protein
DRMOHITKHER
0 views
71 slides
Competency based medical education
DRMOHITKHER
0 views
35 slides
Animal models of drug relapse and craving
DRMOHITKHER
0 views
33 slides
Animal models of drug relapse & craving
DRMOHITKHER
0 views
33 slides
Drug drug gene interactions
DRMOHITKHER
6 views
27 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
84.7k views
14 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Veterinary Clinics in Oxford.pptx
Oxford Veterinary Clinic
0 views
Hospital Training Report Part 2 by Irfan Khan
Drx Irfan Khan pRpS college of pharmacy kajriniranjanpur Puranpur pilibhit
28 views
Jaundice.pdf
Anwar Siddiqui
0 views
172-Anatomy-Resp-System.ppt
TecnoBoy3
0 views
Newsletter of AUP, Bihar, Issue 1, January 2023.pdf
Dr. Shabistan Fatma Taiyabi
0 views
Integrated Teaching.pptx
Anwar Siddiqui
0 views
Introduction to pharmacy.pptx
Mithu49
3 views
journal presentation 1.pptx
LalNandani
0 views
amil baba in canada amil baba in uk amil baba in usa amil baba in multan amil...
amilabibi1
0 views
amil baba in canada amil baba in uk amil baba in usa amil baba in multan amil...
amilabibi1
0 views
Know-Your-Health-PPT.5.21.09-1.ppt
JesvinVincent2
0 views
periapical pathosis ingle edition 5.docx
Shaurya Tyagi
4 views
amil baba in canada amil baba in uk amil baba in usa amil baba in multan amil...
amilabibi1
0 views
healthcare-infographics.pptx
Shriya Shahu
0 views
Blood group.pdf
Anwar Siddiqui
0 views
projected Aids.ppt
AnoushkaDuari
0 views
Photo Album
Abdeali Aliakbar
0 views
Appeal Packet
Max Gravenstein
14 views
AMINO ACIDS AND PEPTIDES.pdf
GillaMarieLeopardas1
0 views
Bacterial signal transduction.pptx
BilalNazir36
3 views
Veterinary Clinics in Oxford.pptx
Oxford Veterinary Clinic
0 views
9 slides
Hospital Training Report Part 2 by Irfan Khan
Drx Irfan Khan pRpS college of pharmacy kajriniranjanpur Puranpur pilibhit
28 views
33 slides
Jaundice.pdf
Anwar Siddiqui
0 views
34 slides
172-Anatomy-Resp-System.ppt
TecnoBoy3
0 views
24 slides
Newsletter of AUP, Bihar, Issue 1, January 2023.pdf
Dr. Shabistan Fatma Taiyabi
0 views
12 slides
Integrated Teaching.pptx
Anwar Siddiqui
0 views
78 slides

Featured (20)

Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86.5k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.3k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.7k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.6k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86.5k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.3k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.7k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.6k views
52 slides
Advertisement

Recent advances in the treatment of dermatological disease

  1. 1. RECENT ADVANCES IN PHARMACOTHERAPY OF DERMATOLOGICAL DISEASES Dr Mohit Kher Pharmacology, LHMC
  2. 2. Overview • Common dermatological diseases • Treatment of common skin disease • Phototherapy • Retinoids • Antifungal therapy • Treatment of parasitic infestations • Miscellaneous agents • Conclusion
  3. 3. Common dermatological disease • Vitiligo • Acne vulgaris • Psoriasis • Androgenetic alopecia and areata • Dermatitis • Scabies • Fungal infections
  4. 4. VITILIGO
  5. 5. Repigmentation • Topical steroids • Calcineurin inhibitors • Vitamin D analogue • Phototherapy • Prostaglandins • Growth factors
  6. 6. Topical Ruxolitinib – Janus kinase inhibitor
  7. 7. Latanoprost/Bimatoprost 0.03% ophthalmic solution use in vitiligo • Easy self applied therapy • Efficacy in periocular vitiligo with no observed side effects • Combination with phototherapy is not mandatory but will give a better response. • UV light → Increase tissue levels of PGE2 → Increased cAMP → increase melanosomal pH → Increase melanogenesis
  8. 8. Afamelanotide • It is a potent and longer-lasting synthetic analogue of naturally occurring alpha-MSH. • Available as implant – Monthly therapy • In combination with NB-UVB
  9. 9. PHOTOCHEMOTHERAPY • PUVA • Photopheresis • Photodynamic therapy
  10. 10. PUVA: Psoralens and UVA • Photosensitizing agent: Methoxsalen (8-methoxypsoralen), oral & topical • FDA-approved indications: Psoriasis & Vitiligo • MOA: Psoralens intercalate into the DNA strand, and two distinct photoreactions (type 1 &2) take place on UVA exposure which stimulate melanocytes and induce antiproliferative, immunosuppressive and anti-inflammatory effects. • Approximately 70%–100% of psoriatic patients have clearing skin disease within about 24 treatments with PUVA. • Vitiligo typically requires between 150 and 300 treatments. • S/E: Erythema, edema, blistering, pruritus & ocular toxicity.
  11. 11. Photodynamic therapy • Combines the use of photosensitizing drugs and visible light. • Two drugs are approved for topical PDT: Aminolevulinic acid and methyl aminolevulinate. • Both are prodrugs that are converted into protoporphyrin IX within living cells which produces ROS in the presence of light and O2. • FDA-approved indications: Actinic keratosis
  12. 12. PHOTOPHERESIS • Extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) is a process in which extracorporeal peripheral blood mononuclear cells are separated using a leukapheresis- based method then exposed to UVA radiation in the presence of methoxsalen. • Methoxsalen is injected directly into the extracorporeal plasma before radiation and reinfusion. • The treated lymphocytes are returned to the patient, undergoing apoptosis over 48–72 h. • FDA-approved indications: CTCL
  13. 13. ANDROGENETIC ALOPECIA (AGA)
  14. 14. Best topical medications for AGA • Any topical medication which has following mechanism of action: Suppress dihydrotestosterone (DHT), prevent perifollicular fibrosis, provide antioxidant effects, prolong anagen (growth) phase of hair follicles, increase expression of VEGF and blocks chronic inflammation. • Minoxidil to certain extent fulfils the above criteria.
  15. 15. Do we follow the same treatment protocol in both men and women? • Separate line of treatment for the two genders • Minoxidil and finasteride – Only approved medications in male patient. • Minoxidil alone in females • Rarely spironolactone – not FDA approved
  16. 16. • In males, patients aged 18-45 years respond better with 5% and females respond better to 2% minoxidil. • Alcohol free formulations have the advantage when compared to alcohol based formulations. • Nanoxidil, a powerful new alternative to minoxidil, a compound with high efficacy, low molecular weight and with no side effects.
  17. 17. Will combination of minoxidil with other agents have an edge over minoxidil alone? • Examples: Minoxidil + Retinoic acid Minoxidil + Amenexil Minoxidil + Retinoic acid + Azelaic acid Minoxidil + Tretinoin
  18. 18. • Studies have shown that the combination of topical minoxidil and oral finasteride 1 mg is superior to individual monotherapies. • Combination of topical minoxidil and finasteride can be considered as a beneficial treatment strategy to maintain hair density after achieving initial improvement with oral finasteride, thereby obviating the use of oral finasteride indefinitely.
  19. 19. Finasteride in females • In a recent study, both premenopausal and postmenopausal women with hair loss who had been treated for more than 3 months with 2.5 mg per day of finasteride showed improvement. In fact, almost 30% showed slight improvement and 65% showed significant improvement. • It has teratogenic effects like hypospadias in male foetus.
  20. 20. DUTASTERIDE • Combined type 1 and 2, 5 alpha-reductase inhibitor. • Dose dependent reduction in serum and scalp DHT levels to greater degree than finasteride. • Currently marketed at a dose of 0.5 mg for BPH and FDA approved for treatment of MPB. • Sexual side effects are more
  21. 21. Role of peptides in AGA • Peptides, when applied, causes changes in cell behavior, stimulate follicle growth and promote natural hair production. • Blocking DHT production, improve microcirculation, promote collagen and repair skin. • Examples: Copper peptides, Thymic peptides and biomimetic peptides. • No controlled clinical trials have proven their efficacy. Only anecdotal reports are claiming success rates.
  22. 22. Procapil/Capixyl/Anagain • Procapil is a combination of vitamins i.e., Biotinyl Tripeptide-1 with apigenin from citrus fruit and oleanolic acid from olive tree leaves to fight the follicle aging process to prevent hair loss. • Capixyl is a blend of acetyl tetrapeptide-3, trifolium pratense, water, butylene glycol and dextran. • Anagain: Based on sprouts of organic pea.
  23. 23. Growth factors in AGA • A phase I, double-blind clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety of a bioengineered, non-recombinant, human cell–derived formulation containing follistatin, keratinocyte growth factor (KGF), and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) was performed to assess the efficacy in stimulating hair growth. • After one year, a statistically significant increase in total hair count continued to be seen. • Platelet rich plasma (PRP) isolated from whole blood can be used for its growth factors and stimulatory mediators.
  24. 24. Miscellaneous topical therapies for FPHL • Studies for FPHL have also revealed that more than 50% of patients respond to 0.1% topical melatonin. • 17-alpha estradiol and estradiol valerate is a new strategy that has been tried in FPHL with some favorable consequences.
  25. 25. Medical treatment to be prescribed after transplantation Minoxidil 5% and finasteride for 2-3 months after transplantation along with nutritional supplements are to be prescribed for the patients. Minoxidil has to be continued for long term with patient after transplantation.
  26. 26. Spironolactone: • Aldosterone antagonist and K+-sparing diuretic, it also has antiandrogen activity. • It is used off label for female pattern alopecia at dosages of 50–200 mg/d.
  27. 27. RETINOIDS • First-generation retinoids: Retinol (vitamin A), tretinoin, isotretinoin and alitretinoin • Second-generation: Acitretin • Third-generation: Tazarotene, bexarotene and adapalene • MOA: Activate RARs & RXRs, form heterodimers (RAR-RXR), activate transcription of genes.
  28. 28. ACNE VULGARIS
  29. 29. Topical Therapy • Topical retinoids like retinoic acid, adapalene, and tretinoin are used alone or with other topical antibiotics or benzoyl peroxide. Retinoic acid is the best comedolytic agent, available as 0.025%, 0.05%, 0.1% cream and gel. • Clindamycin (1% to 2%), nadifloxacin 1%, and azithromycin 1% gel and lotion are available. Estrogen is used for Grade 2 to Grade 4 acne. • (Benzoyl peroxide + adapalene): Comedolytic as well as antibiotic preparation. It is used as 2.5%, 4%,and 5% concentration • Azelaic acid (antimicrobial and comedolytic): 15% or 20% gel. • Salicylic acid (topical gel 2%): Seborrhoea and comedonal acne, as well as, pigmentation after healing of acne. • Clascoterone (Androgen receptor inhibitor): Recently approved
  30. 30. Systemic Therapy • Doxycycline, 100 mg, BD, antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drug as it affects free fatty acids secretion and thus controls inflammation. • Minocycline, 50 mg and 100 mg capsules, OD • Isotretinoin, 0.5 mg/kg to 1 mg/kg body weight, daily or weekly pulse regimen. It controls sebum production, regulates pilosebaceous epidermal hyperproliferation and reduces inflammation. • Low dose estrogen, 20 mcg along with cyproterone acetate: Severe recurrent acne. • Spironolactone (25 mg per day) can also be used in males. It decreases the production of androgens and blocks the actions of testosterone.
  31. 31. Antifungal therapy CONDITION TOPICAL THERAPY ORAL THERAPY Tinea corporis, localized Azoles, allylamines, Benzylamines - Tinea corporis, widespread - Griseofulvin, terbinafine, itraconazole, fluconazole Tinea capitis - Griseofulvin, terbinafine, itraconazole, fluconazole Tinea pedis Azoles, allylamines, Benzylamines Griseofulvin, terbinafine, itraconazole, fluconazole Onychomycosis - Terbinafine, itraconazole, fluconazole Candidiasis, localized Azoles, nystatin - Candidiasis, widespread and Mucocutaneous - Itraconazole, fluconazole Tinea versicolor, localized Azoles, Allylamines - Tinea versicolor, widespread - Itraconazole, fluconazole
  32. 32. PSORIASIS
  33. 33. Systemic therapy Methotrexate, 2.5 mg Tab, once weekly Acitretin • Highly teratogenic • Poorly tolerated Cyclosporine • Short term option only • Younger patients • Useful in pregnancy
  34. 34. PDE4 Inhibitors • Apremilast is an oral PDE4 inhibitor that increases intracellular cyclic AMP levels, thereby decreasing expression of inflammatory cytokines. • Approved Jak Inhibitors • Janus kinases are tyrosine kinases involved in cytokine receptor signaling and Jak inhibition leads to decreased downstream activity of STAT. • Tofacitinib, approved for psoriatic arthritis but not for plaque psoriasis Tapinarof: Approved • A topical aryl hydrocarbon receptor-modulating agent, activate AhR lead to downregulation of cytokines and interleukins. Spesolimab (generalized pustular psoriasis): Phase 2
  35. 35. Cytotoxic, Immunosuppressant, and Immunomodulatory Agents Drugs Indications MOA Azathioprine, Mycophenolate mofetil and mycophenolic acid • Off label for inflammatory and autoimmune blistering disorders • MOA: inhibition of de novo purine synthesis to decrease T-cell and B-cell activation and proliferation Cyclosporine • Psoriasis • Off label for multiple inflammatory dermatoses • MOA: calcineurin inhibition • Potential side effects: hypertension, renal dysfunction, hypertrichosis. Imiquimod • Genital warts • Actinic keratoses • Superficial basal cell carcinoma • MOA: Activates TLR-7, inducing cytokines and upregulating immune response Podophyllum resin and podofilox • Genital warts • MOA: Microtubule inhibition to cause mitotic arrest in metaphase
  36. 36. ALOPECIA AREATA • Triamcinolone acetonide 5-10 mg/ml given every 2 – 6 weeks, stimulates localized re-growth in 60 – 67% of cases. • Potent topical glucocorticoids find frequent utilization in the treatment of alopecia areata. • Second-line therapies include minoxidil, anthralin and PUVA. • Other systemic therapies include methotrexate, cyclosporine, azathioprine, and etanercept, all of which have shown variable clinical responses. • Baricitinib (JAK inhibitor): Recently approved • Current investigational treatments include platelet-rich plasma, recombinant IL-2, hydroxychloroquine, JAK inhibitors (tofacitinib), simvastatin with ezetimibe.
  37. 37. SUNSCREEN • The regular use of sunscreen is efficacious in reducing photo carcinogenesis and photoaging. • SPF is primarily a measure of UVB protection and does not provide information regarding UVA coverage. • In 2011, the FDA published new guidelines for labeling and effectiveness testing of sunscreens. • Sunscreens providing broad-spectrum coverage with an SPF 15 or greater may include a claim on their labeling that use “decreases risk of skin cancer and early aging caused by the sunrays.”
  38. 38. • Major active ingredients of available sunscreens include: • Organic agents (“chemical blockers”) that absorb UV radiation in the UVB or UVA ranges, then convert it to heat energy. • FDA approved UVA filters : Benzophenones; dibenzoylmethanes; anthralates; and camphors. • Inorganic agents (“physical blockers”) that contain particulate materials that act by scattering or reflecting visible, UV and infrared radiation to reduce its transmission to the skin. • FDA approved UVB filters: Aminobenzoates; cinnamates; salicylates; octocrylene; and ensulizole.
  39. 39. Agents for Infestations Drugs Indications MOA Permethrin • Scabies • Lice • MOA: interferes with Na+ transport, causing neurotoxicity and paralysis • Approved for infants ≥ 2 months • May cross-react with sunflower family plants to cause allergic contact dermatitis Ivermectin • Head lice • Scabies (oral) • MOA: binds glutamate-gated chloride channels, causing hyperpolarization of nerve or muscle cells of parasite Benzyl alcohol • Head lice • MOA: inhibits closure of respiratory spiracles, subsequent obstruction by mineral oil vehicle causes asphyxiation of lice Spinosad • Head lice • MOA: causes CNS excitation and involuntary muscle contractions leading to parasite paralysis
  40. 40. Drugs Indications MOA Vismodegib and sonidegib Basal Cell Carcinoma Block activation of the hedgehog pathway Talimogene laherparepvec (T-Vec) Melanoma Replicate within tumors and produce GM-CSF to enhance systemic antitumor immune responses. Vorinostat and Romidepsin Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Inhibition of HDAC Denileukin difitox Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Fusion protein composed of diphtheria toxin fragments A and B linked to the receptor-binding portion of IL-2. Alemtuzumab Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Binding to CD52 causes neutrophil- mediated, antibody dependent cellular toxicity.
  41. 41. CONCLUSION
  42. 42. REFERENCES • Narla S, Lyons AB, Hamzavi IH. The most recent advances in understanding and managing hidradenitis suppurativa. F1000Res. 2020;9:F1000 Faculty Rev-1049. Published 2020 Aug 26. doi:10.12688/f1000research.26083.1 • Aslam A, Griffiths CE. Drug therapies in dermatology. Clin Med (Lond). 2014;14(1):47- 53. doi:10.7861/clinmedicine.14-1-47 • Patrizi A, Neri I, Ricci G, Cipriani F, Ravaioli GM. Advances in pharmacotherapeutic management of common skin diseases in neonates and infants. Expert Opin Pharmacother. 2017 May;18(7):717-725. doi: 10.1080/14656566.2017.1316371. Epub 2017 Apr 21. PMID: 28429969. • Seth D, Cheldize K, Brown D, Freeman EF. Global Burden of Skin Disease: Inequities and Innovations. Curr Dermatol Rep. 2017;6(3):204-210. doi:10.1007/s13671-017- 0192-7
  43. 43. Hyperpigmentation (Hormonally or light induced) • Hydroquinone • Azelaic acid • Mequinol (4-hydroxyanisole) • Monobenzone (monobenzyl ether of hydroquinone) • Glycolic acid
  44. 44. Topical Agents for Hyperkeratotic Disorders DRUGS CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY Alpha-hydroxy acids Glycolic acid Lactic acid • MOA: reduced keratinocyte adhesion by promoting degradation of corneodesmosomes • Potential skin irritation Salicylic acid • MOA: reduced keratinocyte adhesion by affecting desmosomal adhesion proteins • Potential skin irritation • Potential salicylate toxicity with heavy use Urea • MOA: increased hydration of stratum corneum, enhancing desquamation • Potential skin irritation
  45. 45. Intravenous Immunoglobulin • MOA: downregulation of inflammatory cytokines, inhibition of autoreactive T lymphocytes, inhibition of immune cell trafficking. • Used off label as an adjuvant or rescue therapy for autoimmune bullous diseases, toxic epidermal necrolysis, connective tissue diseases, vasculitis, urticaria.
  46. 46. DRUGS CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY Sulfur • MOA: possibly through interaction with cysteine, causing reduction to hydrogen sulfide, which may break down keratin • Pungent odor Propylene glycol • MOA: increased hydration of stratum corneum, enhancing desquamation Retinoids • MOA: stimulation of keratinocyte turnover • Potential skin irritation
  47. 47. AGENTS USED FOR THE TREATMENT OF PRURITUS Type of pruritis Physiology Drugs Pruritoceptive pruritus Itch originating in the skin due to inflammation or other cutaneous disease • Antihistamines—Inhibit histamine- induced pruritus • Topical steroids—Direct antipruritic and anti-inflammatory effects • Phototherapy—Reduced mast cell reactivity and anti-inflammatory Effects Neuropathic pruritus Itch due to disease of afferent nerves • Carbamazepine—Blockade of synaptic transmission and use dependent Na+- channels • Gabapentin, pregabalin - decrease transmission of nociceptive sensations by binding to the α-2-δ subunit of voltage-dependent Ca2+ channels
  48. 48. Type of pruritis Physiology Drugs Neurogenic pruritus Itch that arises from the nervous system without evidence of neural pathology • Opioid receptor antagonists (naloxone, naltrexone)—Decrease opioidergic tone • Tricyclic antidepressants— Decrease pruritus signaling through alteration in neurotransmitter concentrations • SSRIs—Decrease pruritus signaling Psychogenic pruritus Itch due to psychological illness • Anxiolytics (benzodiazepines)— Relieve stress-reactive pruritus • Antipsychotic agents (chlorpromazine, thioridazine, thiothixene)—Relieve pruritus with impulsive qualities • Tricyclic antidepressants—Relieve depression and insomnia related to pruritus
  49. 49. DRUGs RECEPTOR SPECIFICITY PREGNANCY CATEGORY INDICATIONS Tretinoin RAR-α, RAR-β, RAR-γ C Acne and photoaging Tazarotene RAR-α, RAR-β, RAR-γ X Psoriasis, photoaging, facial wrinkles and acne vulgaris. Adapalene RAR-β, RAR-γ C Acne Alitretinoin RAR-α, RAR-β, RAR-γ D Kaposi sarcoma Bexarotene RXR-α, RXR-β, RXR-γ X Early-stage (IA and IB) CTCL Topical Retinoids
  50. 50. SYSTEMIC STEROIDS DRUGs RECEPTOR SPECIFICITY INDICATIONS Isotretinoin No clear receptor affinity Recalcitrant and nodular acne Vulgaris Etretinate RAR-α, RAR-β, RAR-γ Psoriasis Acitretin RAR-α, RAR-β, RAR-γ Psoriasis Bexarotene RXR-α, RXR-β, RXR-γ CTCL
  51. 51. Miscellaneous Agents AGENTS Therapeutic uses Bentoquatam Approved for OTC use as a topical barrier to prevent allergic contact dermatitis. Coal tar Psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis or other forms of eczematous dermatitis. Anthralin (dithranol) Psoriasis and alopecia areata Brimonidine Persistent erythema of rosacea Propranolol and timolol Infantile hemangiomas
  52. 52. Drugs Indications MOA Sinecatechins • Genital warts • MOA: uncertain • Potential local skin reactions, including erythema, pruritus. mTOR inhibitors (Sirolimus) • Off-label use in tuberous sclerosis, complex vascular malformations • Topical use may decrease potential for side effects seen with systemic use Ingenol mebutate • Actinic keratoses • MOA: mitochondrial swelling and apoptosis of dysplastic keratinocytes Tirbanibulin • Actinic keratoses MOA: Microtubule inhibitor

×