It's your employees that determine the ethos of your company in the minds of customers.

  1. 1. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala Handiman Service Ethos Presented by Jyothi Dumbala Date: 22.03.2017
  2. 2. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala • Our Service ethos is the characteristic spirit of a culture or community – We focus on the Customer rather than Self – Person dependence  System dependence – Reactive  Proactive – Servant stature  Respectable Business partner
  3. 3. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala Introduction • It is committed to providing the best service to the best of our ability • Serving is about solving – Understanding problem, essential for effective solution – Understanding Customer, Need – gap, Pain points Handiman Services Limited 3
  4. 4. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala Why it is so Important • They guide our decision making in everything that we do… • Talking often about customer service will impress its importance on the minds of your employees. • Service Ethos sets you apart from your competitors. Handiman Services Limited 4
  5. 5. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala List of Principles • Service is a cause not a job. • Service is about solving, not answering • Custodian of customer interest • High Speed of response • Customer is never wrong • Closure of issue resolution needs to be certified only by the customer • Service failure is an opportunity to strengthen customer loyalty via “Service Recovery”
  6. 6. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala • Service is a cause not a job – Service Delivery is the Core function of our Business – the Heart of our Organisation – Creating an Outstanding Service Organisation – We focus on the Customer rather than Self – We should be Care taker not just better service provider Principles
  7. 7. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala • Service is about solving, not answering – Interaction with customer we haven’t solved something, the service is incomplete. – We must address underlying pain in customer mind. – Offering peace of mind is our product and not just physical service delivery. Principles
  8. 8. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala • Custodian of customer interest – We work for and represent interest of customer; Handiman only pays salary as long as we are accountable to customer – Take the law in your hand , if that is in your customer’s interest – Differentiate between customer interest, customer request – Saying ‘Yes’ may not necessarily be in customer interest Principles
  9. 9. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala • High Speed of response – Speed of response or being prompt is required in service – Extremely important in service industry. Work delivery to be on or before time. If anything can be done in 2nd minutes do not take the 3rd minute – Half of the problems get solved by being responsive – Premium on Speed of response, Responsiveness Principles
  10. 10. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala • Customer is never wrong – Customer does not terminate service , we give reason to it – It does not matter whether Fruit falls on Knife or vice versa; result is same Principles
  11. 11. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala • Closure of issue resolution needs to be certified only by the customer Principles
  12. 12. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala • Service failure is an opportunity to strengthen customer loyalty via “Service Recovery” Principles
  13. 13. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala Understanding Customer • Service is solving – Understanding essential for solving • Who should know – Sales, Service, C Care …. MD, almost EVERYBODY – How much we know about customer, as an Organisation • What should we know – How should we know – Needs, Gaps, Problems, Pains , History – Customer data sheet, Customer Card – Verbal, Non verbal cues
  14. 14. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala – Anything we do will be with 100 percent involvement, No work is below us and no work is beyond us. – Our passion for our cause will be visible in our approach to work and in our behavior – We will be passionate to drive excellence through, words and deeds. Passion and involvement
  15. 15. Presentation by: Jyothi Dumbala Thank You

