Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pinch & Play – Vocoder based on Resonance of Object Special Topics in CDE 6 : Computational interaction design CDE 2020800...
Motivation Electronic Kazoo-like Vocoder
Experience
Experience Pinch, Play, Feel, Collect what you love With any object
Modeling : System Device for Pinch Laptop Play
Modeling : Data Collection Device for Pinch Laptop Analyze and Generate ‘Voice Modulation Method’ Transmitter Receiver voi...
Modeling : Data Collection (Ideal Result) Laptop Analyze and Generate ‘Voice Modulation Method’ RNN Invertible System
Modeling : Data Collection (First step) Laptop Analyze and Generate ‘Voice Modulation Method’ Mimicking voice (sampled wit...
Modeling : Transformation Rendering (Under 100ms-delay) Microphone Input (Continuous Audio Data) Voice gesture (accent, te...
Challenges Fine tuning (Accent, texture, tone) Synesthesia (Visualize)
Milestones Dec Fine tuning Oct Mimicking Voice Generative model validation Nov Visualization Implementation
Milestones Oct Mimicking Voice Generative model validation Voice Conversion
Thanks Special Topics in CDE 6 : Computational interaction design CDE 20208002 Byounghern, Kim. 2020. 10. 06. Voice Contro...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Design
38 views
Jun. 13, 2021

PnP instrument ( Computational Interaction Design - project proposal )

PnP instrument ( Computational Interaction Design - project proposal )

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PnP instrument ( Computational Interaction Design - project proposal )

  1. 1. Pinch & Play – Vocoder based on Resonance of Object Special Topics in CDE 6 : Computational interaction design CDE 20208002 Byounghern, Kim. 2020. 10. 06. “콕 집어서 말하기”
  2. 2. Motivation Electronic Kazoo-like Vocoder
  3. 3. Experience
  4. 4. Experience Pinch, Play, Feel, Collect what you love With any object
  5. 5. Modeling : System Device for Pinch Laptop Play
  6. 6. Modeling : Data Collection Device for Pinch Laptop Analyze and Generate ‘Voice Modulation Method’ Transmitter Receiver voice gesture (accent, texture, tone)
  7. 7. Modeling : Data Collection (Ideal Result) Laptop Analyze and Generate ‘Voice Modulation Method’ RNN Invertible System
  8. 8. Modeling : Data Collection (First step) Laptop Analyze and Generate ‘Voice Modulation Method’ Mimicking voice (sampled with a mouth and object)
  9. 9. Modeling : Transformation Rendering (Under 100ms-delay) Microphone Input (Continuous Audio Data) Voice gesture (accent, texture, tone) Audio Output (with noise elimination)
  10. 10. Challenges Fine tuning (Accent, texture, tone) Synesthesia (Visualize)
  11. 11. Milestones Dec Fine tuning Oct Mimicking Voice Generative model validation Nov Visualization Implementation
  12. 12. Milestones Oct Mimicking Voice Generative model validation Voice Conversion
  13. 13. Thanks Special Topics in CDE 6 : Computational interaction design CDE 20208002 Byounghern, Kim. 2020. 10. 06. Voice Controlled Interface 4 Digital Musical Instruments (Fasciani, 2014) WaveNet (Google, 2016) ADAPTIVE WAVENET VOCODER FOR RESIDUAL COMPENSATION IN GAN-BASED VOICE CONVERSION (Sisman, 2018)

×