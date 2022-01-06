Azana Traveller Magz #26 Jan-Mar 2022

Successfully reported this slideshow.
T R A V E L L E R M A G Z azana TH 26 JAN 22 - MAR 22
@azanastylemadura Jl. Jokotole No.282, Lumbang, Buddagan, Pademawu, Kabupaten Pamekasan, Jawa Timur 69323 Phone 0324-3510000
Agus Haryanto Advisor Dicky Sumarsono Lathifah Rahmadiyanti Secretary Ririn Dwi Utami Layout
REETINGS TOWONDERFULGUESTS GGG Azana Traveller Magz 25 4 Happy New Year travelers! It is my pleasure to extend a cheerful ...
I know that this month of love will move many people to travel out of town and of course stay in hotels. For this reason, ...
REETINGS TOWONDERFUL GUESTS GG G Selamat Tahun Baru para pengunjung! Suatu kehormatan bagi saya untuk menyambut Anda denga...
Bagi Anda yang ingin melaksanakan pernikahan yang tak terlupakan, kami memiliki paket pernikahan yang Anda harapkan. Kami ...
Azana Traveller Magz 22 6 Fair Price For Everyone HOTLINE INVESTOR •Hary 087836280800 •Surya 081215517617 •Jatmiko 0813290...
WHAT’S INSIDE.. 16 Ramalan Peruntungan 12 Shio di Tahun Macan 2022 22 7 Hidangan Wajib di Tahun Baru Imlek Hidangan Keberu...
Sparkling Jakarta A Z A N A S T Y L E HOTEL B A N D A R A J A K A R TA O P E N I N G I N F E B R U A R Y 2 0 2 2
SEKOLAH CALON GM 12 Azana Traveller Magz 26
ambutlah tahun baru Sdengan harapan baru, semangat baru, kepercayaan dan keyakinan baru bahwa tahun baru 2022 ini akan sem...
Diskon kamar 25 % Rp. 1.400.000,- dari harga publish Suite Room Rp. 2.000.000,- Rp. 1.500.000,-nett/night Deluxe Room Rp. ...
Rp. 1.100.000,- Promotion Period: 1 – 28 February 2022 Free dekorasi kamar ( T&C )* Free dekorasi kamar berlaku untuk yang...
16 Azana Traveller Magz 26
by Dicky Sumarsono Hotel University Ingin tahu konsep, lokasi & investasi tepat agar hotel Anda mencapai bisnis hotel prof...
Shio 2022 Ramalan Peruntungan 12 Shio di Tahun Macan Jadi, masyarakat Tionghoa akan menyebut tahun 2022 ini sebagai tahun ...
Tahun 2022 Bagi yang bekerja kantoran, sebaiknya sabar dan tetap bertahan pada pekerjaannya saat ini. Hubungan dengan pasa...
Hubungan dengan pasangan (keluarga) juga akan menyenangkan dan baik-baik saja di tahun 2022 nanti. Sementara bagi mereka y...
Kesehatan akan sering dihantui oleh penyakit2 lama y a n g k a m b u h . T r a g e d i kematian salah satu anggota keluarg...
S h i o M o n y e t a k a n mengalami ciong di tahun 2022. Sepertinya ini tidak akan menjadi t a h u n y a n g menyenangka...
Shio Babi akan mengalami ciong di tahun 2022. Keadaan tidak akan berjalan lancar seperti biasanya, dimana Anda mungkin tid...
eberapa hidangan tertentu Byang disajikan selama Tahun Baru Imlek memiliki makna simbolis. Hidangan keberuntungan diyakini...
Masyarakat Tionghoa mendambakan adanya surplus di akhir tahun, karena mereka menganggap jika ada surplus yang bisa ditabun...
2. Dengan latar belakang sejarah selama lebih dari 1,800 tahun, pangsit (餃子; Ji ozi) merupakan hidangan klasik etnis Tiong...
黄金万两 (Huángjīn wàn li ng) : 'Emas yang berton-ton' (karena lumpia yang digoreng tampak seperti emas batangan) – sebuah ung...
mat Hindu akan merayakan Hari Raya Nyepi . Suasana di UBali tentu saja akan lebih khusyuk, karena umat Hindu akan berdiam ...
Namun, khusyuknya Nyepi sebenarnya tak hanya bisa dirasakan di Pulau Dewata. Berikut daerah lain di Indonesia yang juga me...
7 Destinasi Wisata Klaten Terpopuler blog.reservasi.com 30 Azana Traveller Magz 26
2. Umbul Ponggok 1. Gondola Girpasang Wisata Klaten Umbul Ponggok merupakan wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ala air ya...
Tempat wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini diperkirakan dibangun saat kerajaan Mataram Kuno pada abad ke-9 Masehi oleh...
-Free Welcome Drink -Free Breakfast -Free Late Check Out sampai jam 13.00 PM -Free Candy Periode 14 Februari 2022 – 16 Feb...
34 Azana Traveller Magz 26 F&B Promotions
Azana Traveller Magz 26 35
Nyepi Selamat Hari Raya Tahun Baru Saka 1944 www.azanahotel.com 36 Azana Traveller Magz 26
Birthday Package Start From IDR 125.000,-/person RESERVASI: 081226262898 | (0967)585010 MARKETING : I Gede Apri : 0812 802...
Hallo Front One Lovers!!! Ada informasi wisata menarik nih di kawasan wisata candi Borobudur, Pastinya daya tarik wisata i...
yang memiliki ban angin lebih besar sehingga lebih nyaman untuk digunakan jarak lebih jauh. Rute yang sama juga digunakan ...
40 Azana Traveller Magz 26 Happy Lunar New Year Year Of The Tiger Sales Team: Dinar 085-64050-1883 | Dian 085-64072-8202 |...
H A P P Y D A Y Deluxe : 220 K Periode Januari - Maret 2022 Superior : 180 K Room Promotion Additional LCD Projector Rp. 2...
Jl. Leuwi Panjang No.10, Muara Regency, Bandung ofﬁce@secatha.co.id +62 818 0957 5577 Architecture design Interior constru...
ront One Inn Kediri, hotel Fbudget bersih aman nyaman dilengkapi dengan fasilitas restoran, meeting room dan kolam renang....
Rekomendasi Wisata Sekitar Gunung Kelud, Kediri idntimes.com 44 Azana Traveller Magz 26
Salah satu objek wisata baru yang berada di daerah Wates yang menyuguhkan replika rumah, mobil, taman warna warni serta ka...
Top Wedding Package at Front One Budget Hotel Boyolali NE W WE DDING V E NU E BUDGET BOYOLALI E V E R Y T HING YOU NE E D ...
adir sebagai Pioner Hotel Hsetara bintang tiga di Boyolali, Frontone Budget Boyolali melakukan ekspansi bisnis dengan mela...
Semoga Awal Tahun ini banyak mendapat Kebahagiaan. Buat kalian yang pengen berkunjung ke Madura pastinya staynya di Front ...
op yang terbuat dari potongan Sekor sapi yang dibumbui dan dimasukkan ke dalam kuah kaldu sapi bening yang dicampur dengan...
FACADE Great Sale ini tersedia untuk periode booking dari tanggal 5 sampai 31 Januari 2022 dengan periode menginap sampai ...
OMG ( On MARCH GREAT) March Tawangmangu, Karanganyar Phone : 0271 - 6901 888 Whatsapp : 081 326 888 822 – 087758825566 Sel...
Di Ribang Lounge dan Restaurant JNJ Frontone Hotel Lahat juga menyediakan beraneka ragam Chinese Food dengan harga yang sa...
Black Honey Presso 19K Choco de Mellow 19K Coﬀee Creamy 19K Pinea VIVA 19K Room Rental Package Start From Rp. 14.998.888,-...
LUNAR Pada Periode bulan ini kami memberikan promo dengan harga spesial dan sudah mendapatkan beneﬁt atau keuntungan yang ...
SUPERIOR Rp.519.999,- nett STAYCATION OFFER / Room / Breakfast 2 Persons / Rice Bowl 1 Person / RTD 1 person Valid on 01 –...
Harga paket kamar tersebut hanya untuk tamu reservasi yang booking untuk periode Januari – Maret 2022. rbanstyle Hotel Pri...
Azana Traveller Magz 26 57 Free Birthday Decoration Included breakfast. Free decoration room at sky lounge Free 1 night st...
Azana Traveller Magz 26 58 ( Stay Period 15 - 27 January 2022 ) Superior Room Breakfast Special Promo Spotbox Semarang min...
January Vaganza IDR 345.345 / night / room Maretlicious / night / room IDR 375.375 Bundling F&B Free 1 Fried Noodle /perso...
Azana Traveller Magz 25 58 1. LEBIH AMAN LEBIH MURAH DENGAN DIRECT BOOKING WA : 087782677878 TLP : 021 25033777 DM IG : FR...
engan konsep Smart Hotel Dbernuansa Modern Minimalis yang lebih memperhatikan kepuasan tamu ditunjang fasilitas yang akan ...
Free FLow Ice Tea & Mineral Water Start From Rp. 75.000,- nett/person Lunch / Dinner with the best Instructur Birthday Pac...
( minimum 20 persons ) Event Package IDR 388.000,- Room only 3. Hybrid Meeting Package Price start from IDR 7.500.000,- 1....
· Beneﬁt : Free table decoration, 2 Voucher Pool Entrance, 2 pcs 15 % Free 1 Rose and Chocolate Discount F&B Coupon, 1. Ba...
Time To Impress & Sparkle At The Resort Within The City Stay at Suite Resort Room IDR 745.000Ne /Room/Night Other Facili e...
FRONT ONE BOUTIQUE HOTEL KARAWANG Ruko Dharmawangsa Grand Taruma A7-8 Jl. Interchange, Jl. Akses Tol Karawang Barat, Karaw...
HOTEL BY AZANA SuperiorJanuary - March IDR 355.000,- nett / night Included Breakfast Meeting Package Start from IDR 125.00...
February 2022 “LOVE AND HAPPINESS” - First Class Room Decoration - Dinner For 2 Persons - Bucket Chocolate - Disc 15% F&B ...
Rp. 444,444,- net/night - EXECUTIVE Room - DELUXE Room 1. JANUAREBORN Rp. 800,000,- (Room Only) 1 unit + GIFT Voucher Cash...
Azana Traveller Magz 26 73 Vo elHOTEL CHARIS TUBAN Fully Enjoy Your Stay With Us VOTEL CHARIS HOTEL TUBAN Phone (0356) 883...
R E S O R T Y O G Y A K A R T A WA : Mavin 0857 4057 1474,Dian 0822 4226 3141, Niken 0877 8026 9021
Ballroom 4 – 6 Jam Sound System Test Food 6 Persons Included : IDR 48.888.888,- Menu Prasmanan 200 Persons Menu Stall 200 ...
January Wedang Beer Betok IDR 15.000,- January Wedang Bajigur IDR 15.000,- February Wedang Bandrek IDR 15.000,- February S...
Phone 0292 - 5140888 Jl. Gajah Mada No. 89, Purwodadi, Grobogan Front One Hotel Purwodadi @frontonepurwodadi www.frontoneh...
Memasuki awal tahun 2022 di bulan Februari, FrontOne Ratu Hotel Nganjuk tidak henti-henti nya memberikan promo kamar yang ...
Deals Rp.200.000,- nett / night ( January - March 2022 ) Included: Tea & Coﬀee / Hot Chocolate / Cappuccino / Café latte /...
Azana Traveller Magz 26 81 S E T I A B U D I - S O L O C A B I N H OT E L IDR 120K Business Class Stay Period 1-31 January...
@frontonejakartaairport @centralfront1 Central Front One Inn Jakarta Airport Jl. Husein Sastra Negara No 22 B&C, Benda, Ta...
Only at Rp 25.000 nett Every Saturday at Lobby Lounge at 06.00 – 10.00 PM While relax at our café, enjoy our local & famou...
Azana Traveller Magz 25 Beneﬁts & Facilities: Stay 2 days – 1 Night Daily in room breakfast for 1 persons Visit legendary ...
better food better mood Paradise Mocktail 20K The Paradise Mocktail sebuah racikan minuman istimewa, terdiri dari seduhan ...
Weekdays Room Deal #HEPI - HEmat Pintar Rp. 125.000 / room / night Business Class Room Only JRp. 200.000 / room / night Fi...
February With Love Weekdays Room Deal #PASRAH - PASTI MURAH Rp. 125.000 /r/n Business Class Room Only Rp. 200.000 /r/n Fir...
@voteldepratnya_kediri VOTEL DE'PRATNYA HOTEL KEDIRI Jl. Pamenang No.27, Katang, Sukorejo, Kec. Ngasem, Kediri, Jawa Timur...
0852 3449 4748 National Rte 3, Gayam, Lebak, Pracimantoro, Wonogiri Regency, Central Java 57664 info.azanagreenresort.com ...
Everything You Love About Harvest Azana Traveller Magz 26 92
HOTEL SRAGEN seputarwisata.com @frontonebudgetsragen www.frontonebudgetsragen.com SUPERIOR ROOM DELUXE ROOM EXECUTIVE SUIT...
Azana Traveller Magz 26 95 All in Good Fun FRONT ONE INN MALANG Jl. Pisang Kipas No.5, Jatimulyo, Kec. Lowokwaru, Kota Mal...
Azana Traveller Magz #26 Jan-Mar 2022

  1. 1. T R A V E L L E R M A G Z azana TH 26 JAN 22 - MAR 22 Everything you need to know about planning a stars wedding getaway at Azana Hotels A festival of Chinese New Year awaits you Have it all, from business trips to family holidays azanahotel.id has something for every budget, staycation and any occasion Time to shimmer & sparkle in 2022
  2. 2. @azanastylemadura Jl. Jokotole No.282, Lumbang, Buddagan, Pademawu, Kabupaten Pamekasan, Jawa Timur 69323 Phone 0324-3510000 WA 081939222216 www.azanastylehotelmadura.com | info@azanastylehotelmadura.com PAMEKASAN MADURA THE ONLY 4 STARS HOTEL IN MADURA Valentine’s Special Affair Valentine’s Day Special Decoration, Romantic Dinner Welcome Drink & Unlimited Food @frontonetuban Celebrate The Season of Love With Us Phone 0356-8837888 Jl Basuki Rahmat No. 123-125 Doromukti, Tuban, Jawa Timur 62316 www.frontonehoteltuban.com info@frontonehoteltuban.com
  3. 3. Agus Haryanto Advisor Dicky Sumarsono Lathifah Rahmadiyanti Secretary Ririn Dwi Utami Layout Advertising ŸNganjuk ŸJogja ŸMuntilan ŸMagelang ŸSolo ŸTawangmangu ŸSemarang ŸBoyolali ŸKediri ŸSidoarjo ŸSurabaya www.azanahotel.com Jl. Honggowongso 57, Honggowongso Square Ruko A1 & A2 Solo, Bali Representative Office Van Dama Residence No 17. Jl. Raya Padonan, Kuta Utara, Badung , Bali 80361 Blok RO I/9 SCBD Epicentrum, 021 - 83781317 / 0813-8000-0712 Jakarta Representative Office Rasuna Oce Park, 0859-3533-0178 Jl. HR. Rasuna Said, Jakarta Selatan 12160 Hotline Investor +62 813 2908 8485 +62 812 2801 2346 Azana Corporate Oﬃce Central Java - Indonesia +62 271 2932725; 7890408 FOR ADVERTISING ENQUIRIES (0271) 2932725 0878-3628-0800 | 0813-2900-9285 0813-2908-8485 DISTRIBUTED TO: Azana Traveller Magz 26 3 ŸBekasi ŸMadura ŸJakarta ŸJember ŸBoneSulawesi ŸLampung ŸPalembang ŸKarawang ŸBengkulu ŸBatuMalang ŸMalang ŸWonogiri Ÿ Bali ŸGresik ŸLumajang ŸKendari ŸPurwodadi ŸSragen ŸJayapura ŸBelitung ŸPurbalingga ŸTulungagung ŸWonosobo ŸKlaten ŸTuban ŸJambi ŸBlitar ŸProbolinggo Ÿ Cilacap ŸMadiun ŸJepara Finance M. Bayu Anggara Published by Niki Nony Mutiarani Distribution Channel Cover Art by Vecteezy.com PT. Azana Citra Indonesia
  4. 4. REETINGS TOWONDERFULGUESTS GGG Azana Traveller Magz 25 4 Happy New Year travelers! It is my pleasure to extend a cheerful welcome to you all. Your trust is what makes Azana Traveller Magz exist. Once again, Happy New Year to all of us and happy travelling! Stay safe! We have left 2021 with proud and great achievement. Now, in 2022, we will live our lives with bigger dreams, greater energy, and magniﬁcent plans. I wish you all a fantastic new year. May we all get abundant bliss and prosperity from the universe. Let us grab all chances throughout this year and stay energized! Not only that, Azana Hotels and Resorts have perfect rooms to conduct meeting and wedding. We have meeting package and wedding package with which you can manage these two activities smoothly. These two packages are designed wholeheartedly only for our beloved guests. As we all know that the global pandemic of COVID- 19 is not over yet. Therefore, we always make sure that the health and safety protocols are delivered very carefully in all areas of Azana Hotels and Resorts around the world. Our one biggest priority is our guests' security and comfort.
  5. 5. I know that this month of love will move many people to travel out of town and of course stay in hotels. For this reason, I always prioritize the safety and comfort of Azana Hotels and Resorts visitors without exception. Therefore, by improving the quality of our services, both in terms of safety and comfort, you don't have to worry about COVID-19 or unpleasant things at all Azana hotels and resorts. It is always a great moment to welcome you all! This month, I am very exited because I can feel so much love and trust from all of you. Thank you. If you want to carry out an unforgettable wedding, we have the wedding package you are looking for. We understand that every customer has their own desire to realize a unique and meaningful wedding ritual. February is a month of love. This is the time to share more love with more people. Let us spread the warmth of sweet love from the bottom of our heart and let it cover up the whole world. If you want to spent the day of love – the Valentine's Day with your signiﬁcant other, make sure you read Azana Traveller Magz ﬁrst. Here you would ﬁnd great information regarding traveling, amazing hotels, beautiful resorts, and marvelous tourist destinations. I always invite all of us to take care of ourselves in the midst of this pandemic. Finally, let's ask those whom we care about to spread love around the world. See you again soon. The month of love has passed so fast. Now we live in the month of abundant energy. This is the right time to boost our soul with optimism and Happy Chinese New Year everyone. Time has passed so rapidly. Now we once again celebrate this sacred event after 2021. I wish you all wealth and success. I wholeheartedly invite you to stay and enjoy the moment in one of our amazing hotels and resorts with your beloved family. You won't regret it! We have a very interesting Chinese New Year celebration package. Luckily the weather is on our side today! I, with the warmth of the sun, am pleased to welcome all of you with new spirit of March! DickySumarsono Founder&CEOAzanaHotels&Resorts Azana Traveller Magz 26 5 sanguinity. We can reach our goals by executing every plan we have made before. If you are planning to go somewhere far away in order to fulﬁll your agenda, make sure you make things right. Reading Azana Traveller Magz ﬁrst is a smart move before you go. If you are planning to get married and celebrate it this month, we are ready to arrange everything professionally. We have a complete wedding package and can be tailored to your needs. Whatever package you choose, your wedding will go smoothly. I do not forget to wish Happy Nyepi Day to Hindus around the world. May the customers who celebrate it always be blessed and protected by the universe. For those of you who do not carry out the ritual and choose to go on vacation, Azana Hotels and Resorts is ready to welcome your arrival. Especially this month, we created a new food menu with ethnic nuances. You'll love it! The journey in 2022 is still long and challenging. However, we all have to keep the spirit to carry on. See you next time. Or, if you want to gather colleagues for a meeting, we are ready to handle that too. We have a meeting package that can be adjusted according to the number of invitees and the required facilities.
  6. 6. REETINGS TOWONDERFUL GUESTS GG G Selamat Tahun Baru para pengunjung! Suatu kehormatan bagi saya untuk menyambut Anda dengan penuh keceriaan. Kepercayaan Andalah yang membuat Azana Traveller Magz tetap ada. Selalu menjadi sebuah momen yang luar biasa saat saya menyambut Anda! Bulan ini, saya sangat bersemangat karena saya mampu merasakan cinta dan kepercayaan yang begitu besar dari Anda semua. Terima kasih. Seperti yang kita ketahui bersama bahwa pandemi global COVID-19 belumlah berakhir. Oleh karena itu, saya selalu memastikan bahwa protokol kesehatan dan keselamatan dijalankan dengan sangat hati-hati di seluruh area Azana Hotels and Resorts di seluruh dunia. Prioritas terbesar kami adalah keamanan dan kenyamanan bagi semua tamu kami. Selamat Tahun Baru Imlek para pelanggan setia Azana Hotels and Resorts. Waktu telah berlalu begitu cepat. Sekarang kita sekali lagi merayakan acara sakral ini setelah tahun 2021. Tidak hanya itu, Azana Hotels and Resorts memiliki ruangan yang sempurna untuk mengadakan pertemuan, rapat, dan pernikahan. Kami memiliki paket pertemuan dan paket pernikahan yang dengannya Anda dapat menjalankan dua kegiatan tersebut dengan lancar. Kedua paket ini dirancang dengan sepenuh hati hanya untuk tamu kami yang tercinta. Sekarang, di tahun 2022, kita akan menjalani hidup dengan impian yang lebih besar, energi yang lebih besar, dan rencana yang luar biasa. Saya berharap Anda semua mengalami tahun baru yang penuh dengan kesuksesan. Semoga kita semua mendapatkan kebahagiaan dan kemakmuran yang melimpah dari semesta. Mari kita raih semua peluang sepanjang tahun ini dan tetaplah bersemangat! Kita telah meninggalkan tahun 2021 dengan kebanggaan dan prestasi yang luar biasa. Saya berharap Anda semua semakin kaya dan Sekali lagi, Selamat Tahun Baru untuk kita semua dan selamat bepergian! Hati-hati dalam perjalanan! 6 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  7. 7. Bagi Anda yang ingin melaksanakan pernikahan yang tak terlupakan, kami memiliki paket pernikahan yang Anda harapkan. Kami mengerti bahwa setiap pelanggan mempunyai keinginannya tersendiri demi mewujudkan sebuah ritual pernikahan yang unik dan bermakna. Februari adalah bulan penuh cinta. Ini adalah waktu untuk berbagi lebih banyak cinta dengan lebih banyak orang. Mari kita sebarkan kehangatan cinta dari lubuk hati kita hingga seluruh dunia terselimuti olehnya. Jika Anda ingin menghabiskan hari kasih sayang – Hari Valentine bersama pasangan, pastikan Anda membaca Azana Traveller Magz terlebih dahulu. sukses. Saya dengan sepenuh hati mengundang Anda untuk menginap dan menikmati momen di salah satu hotel dan resort kami yang luar biasa bersama keluarga tercinta. Anda tidak akan menyesalinya! Kami memiliki paket perayaan Imlek yang sangat menarik. Di sini Anda akan menemukan informasi lengkap tentang perjalanan, hotel-hotel berbintang yang menakjubkan, resort yang indah, dan tujuan wisata yang menarik hati. Saya tahu bahwa bulan penuh cinta ini akan menggerakkan banyak orang untuk bepergian ke luar kota dan tentu saja menginap di hotel. Untuk itulah, saya selalu mengedepankan keselamatan dan kenyamanan para pengunjung Azana Hotels and Resorts tanpa terkecuali. Jadi, dengan peningkatan kualitas layanan baik dari sisi keselamatan maupun kenyamanan yang kami lakukan, Anda tidak perlu khawatir dengan COVID-19 ataupun hal-hal tidak menyenangkan di seluruh hotel dan resort Azana. Selalu saya mengajak kita semua untuk menjaga diri di tengah pandemi. Akhirnya, mari ajak semua orang yang kita kasihi untuk menyebarkan cinta di seluruh dunia. Sampai jumpa lagi. Untungnya cuaca mendukung kita hari ini! Saya dengan hangatnya mentari menyambut Anda semua dengan semangat baru di bulan Maret! Bulan cinta berlalu begitu cepat. Sekarang kita DickySumarsono Founder&CEOAzanaHotels&Resorts Azana Traveller Magz 26 7 hidup di bulan penuh energi. Inilah saat yang tepat untuk meningkatkan semangat jiwa kita dengan optimisme dan keyakinan yang kuat. Kita dapat mencapai tujuan kita dengan menjalankan setiap rencana yang telah kita buat sebelumnya. Jika Anda berencana untuk pergi ke suatu tempat yang jauh untuk memenuhi agenda Anda, pastikan Anda mempersiapkan segala sesuatunya dengan tepat. Membaca Azana Traveller Magz terlebih dahulu adalah langkah cerdas sebelum Anda pergi. Saya tak lupa mengucapkan Selamat Hari Raya Nyepi bagi umat Hindu di seluruh dunia. Semoga para pelanggan yang merayakannya selalu diberkati dan dilindungi oleh semesta. Bagi Anda yang tidak melaksanakan ritual tersebut dan memilih untuk pergi berlibur, Azana Hotels and Resorts siap menyambut kedatangan Anda. Khusus di bulan ini, kami menciptakan menu makanan baru yang bernuansa etnik. Anda akan menyukainya! Atau, jika Anda ingin mengumpulkan kolega untuk mengadakan pertemuan, kami juga siap menanganinya. Kami memiliki paket pertemuan yang bisa disesuikan dengan jumlah undangan dan fasilitas yang dibutuhkan. Perjalanan di tahun 2022 masihlah panjang dan menantang. Namun, kita semua harus tetap semangat dan berjuang. Sampai jumpa di lain waktu. Jika Anda berencana menikah dan merayakannya di bulan ini, kami siap untuk mengatur segala sesuatunya secara profesional. Kami memiliki paket pernikahan yang lengkap dan bisa disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan Anda. Apapun paket yang Anda pilih, pernikahan Anda akan berjalan lancar.
  8. 8. Azana Traveller Magz 22 6 Fair Price For Everyone HOTLINE INVESTOR •Hary 087836280800 •Surya 081215517617 •Jatmiko 081329088485 Azana Hotels & Resorts Management - Honggowongso Square, A2 - Jl. Honggowongso No.57, Serengan, Surakarta, Jawa Tengah 57134 HUBUNGI SEGERA Solusi bisnis hotel bintang 1 & 2 Anda Ditangani oleh profesional Dalam sistem yang lebih mudah dengan revenue & proﬁt yang lebih optimal
  9. 9. WHAT’S INSIDE.. 16 Ramalan Peruntungan 12 Shio di Tahun Macan 2022 22 7 Hidangan Wajib di Tahun Baru Imlek Hidangan Keberuntungan dan Maknanya 26 7 Lokasi Perayaan Nyepi Selain Bali 28 7 Destinasi Wisata Klaten Terpopuler 31 Borobudur Dengan Skuter Listrik Wisata Asik Explore Persawahan Azana Traveller Magz 26 9 34 Rekomendasi Wisata Sekitar Gunung Kelud, Kediri 36 at Front One Budget Hotel Boyolali Top Wedding Package 48 Indonesian Fusion Food
  10. 10. Sparkling Jakarta A Z A N A S T Y L E HOTEL B A N D A R A J A K A R TA O P E N I N G I N F E B R U A R Y 2 0 2 2
  11. 11. SEKOLAH CALON GM 12 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  12. 12. ambutlah tahun baru Sdengan harapan baru, semangat baru, kepercayaan dan keyakinan baru bahwa tahun baru 2022 ini akan semakin bermakna dan akan memberikan momen yang lebih baik daripada tahun sebelumnya. Promo – promo telah kami siapkan untuk menyambut harapan baru di tahun 2022. Lokasi Hotel yang strategis, tidak jauh dari gerbang Selamat Datang Gresik setelah keluar dari pintu Toll Romokalisari. Selain itu, lokasi yang dekat juga dengan Gelanggang Olah Raga Joko Samudro, yang menjadi stadion kebanggan warga Gresik Nice People Taking Care of Nice People Jl. Veteran No.68, Injen Timur, Sidomoro, Kec. Kebomas, Kabupaten Gresik, Jawa Timur 61122 Phone: (031) 39932000 | www.frontonegresik.com | info@frontonegresik.com New Year New You Get Special Room Discount in Deluxe Room Up To 50% HOTEL G R E S I K @frontonegresik Front One Hotel Gresik HOTEL G R E S I K Azana Traveller Magz 26 13
  13. 13. Diskon kamar 25 % Rp. 1.400.000,- dari harga publish Suite Room Rp. 2.000.000,- Rp. 1.500.000,-nett/night Deluxe Room Rp. 1.100.000,- Rp. 825.000,-nett/night Executive Room Rp. 1.050.000,-nett/night Free 2 Ticket Lawu Park Free welcome drink & snack at Higher Ground Free Breakfast 2 orang 02 – 31 January 2022 Promotion Period: Get 10% Discount at Higher Ground Café for min. consume Rp.250.000,- Weekdays Only Ceria ALLURA AZANA RESORT TAWANGMANGU ALLURA AZANA RESORT TAWANGMANGU PHONE: 0271-696301 JL. LAWU RT 3 RW 3 KALISORO, TAWANGMANGU, KARANGANYAR 57792 www.alluraazanaresort.com | info@alluraazanaresort.com ESTEEM DESTINATION 14 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  14. 14. Rp. 1.100.000,- Promotion Period: 1 – 28 February 2022 Free dekorasi kamar ( T&C )* Free dekorasi kamar berlaku untuk yang berulang tahun di bulan Februari / anniversary pernikahan di bulan Februari dari harga publish Deluxe Room Rp. 910.000,-nett/night Rp. 2.000.000,- Diskon kamar 35 % Rp. 1.300.000,-nett/night Free Breakfast 2 orang Weekdays Only Executive Room Rp. 1.400.000,- Free Chocolate + Rose Flowers Rp. 715.000,-nett/night Suite Room T&C : Share something sweet with your loved one Azana Traveller Magz 26 15
  15. 15. 16 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  16. 16. by Dicky Sumarsono Hotel University Ingin tahu konsep, lokasi & investasi tepat agar hotel Anda mencapai bisnis hotel profit maksimal & berkelanjutan? Cari jawabannya hanya di Dr. Dicky Sumarsono, CHA Founder & CEO Azana Hotels & Resorts Management Best Selling Author "Dahsyatnya Bisnis Hotel di Indonesia” Panduan bagi Anda yang ingin merubah Ruko, Rumah atau Kos-kosan menjadi Hotel Scan & Dapatkan E-Coursenya atau Klik Link di bawah 0812-5228-3198 CONTACT PERSON: 0812-2964-6888 Vo el Opening In February 2022 www.voteldebandunganresort.com voteldebandunganresort Votel De Bandungan Resort
  17. 17. Shio 2022 Ramalan Peruntungan 12 Shio di Tahun Macan Jadi, masyarakat Tionghoa akan menyebut tahun 2022 ini sebagai tahun Macan Air, atau macan hitam. Tahun Baru Imlek 2572 sendiri akan dimulai sejak 01 Februari 2022 s/d 21 Januari 2023. enurut penanggalan Mkalender Imlek (kalender lunar), tahun 2022 merupakan tahun Macan (虎, Hu) yang berunsur Air (水, Shui). Simak gambaran umum Ramalan Shio tahun 2022 di bawah, mengenai hal2 apa saja yang diprediksi akan terjadi pada setiap shio, menyangkut hal keuangan, karir, usaha, cinta, keluarga, dan kesehatan. Tiger Vectors by vecteezy.com 18 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  18. 18. Tahun 2022 Bagi yang bekerja kantoran, sebaiknya sabar dan tetap bertahan pada pekerjaannya saat ini. Hubungan dengan pasangan juga cenderung memanas. Karena itu, penting bagi Anda untuk mengendalikan amarah dan hindari pertengkaran yang tidak perlu. Ramalan Usaha Shio Macan Jangan ambil resiko melakukan investasi besar, seperti membeli saham-saham gorengan. Ekspansi bisnis juga sebaiknya ditunda hingga awal tahun depan. Namun apabila keadaan memaksa, jangan berhenti dari pekerjaan Anda saat ini, sampai Anda dipekerjakan pada pekerjaan yang baru. Kecelakaan kerja bisa saja terjadi. Ramalan Jodoh Shio Macan Tahun 2022 Di tahun 2022 ini, shio macan diprediksi tidak akan memiliki kehidupan percintaan yang lancar. Bagi para lajang, mungkin masih memiliki kesempatan untuk bertemu dengan lawan jenis, namun hubungan mereka tidak akan bertahan lama. Banyak perselingkuhan yang akan terjadi tahun ini.Mereka yang tengah menjali hubungan sebaiknya hati-hati dalam berkomitmen dengan pasangannya. Ini bukan tahun yang tetap untuk merencanakan pernikahan, atau memiliki anak. Tahun 2022, prospek usaha diprediksi tidak akan berjalan begitu baik di tahun ini. Kalaupun ada, maksimal hanya di triwulan pertama, efek sisa- sisa kejayaan tahun kemarin. Gunakan tahun ini sebagai waktu Ramalan Kesehatan Shio Macan Tahun 2022 Jika ingin memaksimalkan kekayaan di tahun ini, coba tempatkan “pohon keberuntungan” yang berwarna (berdaun) hijau di sudut rumah, yang di mana warna hijau sendiri merupakan warna keberuntungan bagi shio macan. Kesehatan juga diprediksi tidak akan begitu baik, terutama pada masalah- masalah yang berhubungan dengan penyakit dalam, seperti diabetes, kolesterol, stroke, dan darah tinggi. Ini akan memburuk ketika Anda hanya diam saja di rumah. untuk belajar, atau mengembangkan keahlian/skill yang baru, agar kelak bisa menunjang pekerjaan untuk tahun-tahun mendatang. Keuangan pemilik shio Macan juga diprediksi tidak bagus di tahun 2022. Efek perekonomian yang lesu akibat Covid-19 masih begitu terasa, kecuali pada bidang-bidang usaha tertentu, seperti apotek (obat-obat medis). Apabila memungkinkan, segera kurangi/lunasi hutang-hutang Anda, alih-alih terjerat dengan bunga. Pengeluaran akan melonjak, dan menabung mungkin menjadi hal yang sulit. Bagi pelaku bisnis, waspadai beberapa staf yang mungkin akan merusak usaha. Karena ketidakpuasan, mereka mungkin sedang merencanakan sesuatu. Bersikaplah diplomatis dan rendah hati. Ramalan Keuangan Shio Macan Tahun 2022 Sifat Karakteristik Shio Macan Pengasih, luas, dan punya sifat terbuka. • Macan api (1926, 1986) • Macan kayu (1914, 1974) • Bulan keberuntungan shio Macan : bulan 3, 5, dan 6 imlek Memiliki harga diri yang tinggi (gengsi), kemampuan belajar diatas rata-rata. • Bunga keberuntungan shio Macan : lily kuning, cineraria • Angka keberuntungan shio Macan : 1, 3, 4 (atau angka kombinasi 1, 3 dan 4, seperti 13 atau 34) Memiliki jiwa petualang, realistis, dan iman yang kuat. • Elemen Yin Yang shio Macan : Yang Antusias; tegas, keras kepala, punya sifat feminim. • Macan tanah (1938, 1998) Optimis dan mandiri; namun memiliki sikap pengendalian diri yang buruk. • Macan air (1902, 1962) • Macan emas (1950, 2010) • Arah keberuntungan shio Macan : utara, timur, selatan • Hari keberuntungan shio Macan : tanggal 4, 16 dan 27 setiap bulan menurut kalender Imlek • Warna keberuntungan shio Macan : biru, abu-abu, oranye Azana Traveller Magz 26 19
  19. 19. Hubungan dengan pasangan (keluarga) juga akan menyenangkan dan baik-baik saja di tahun 2022 nanti. Sementara bagi mereka yang masih lajang, dapat menantikan hubungan baru. Ini juga merupakan waktu yang tepat untuk menikah, atau memiliki bayi (akan bershio macan). Tahun kelahiran shio Tikus : tikus tanah 1948, tikus logam 1960, tikus air 1972, tikus kayu 1984, tikus api 1996, tikus tanah 2008. Mereka yang bershio Tikus akan menghadapi tahun 2022 dengan banyak transformasi. Selain itu, akan ada banyak kabar gembira yang datang di tahun ini. Hindari berganti pekerjaan, atau berpindah ke tempat kerja yang baru. Anda memerlukan kestabilan untuk memaksimalkan keuntungan di tahun ini. Perjalanan bisnis akan menghasilkan banyak keuntungan pada sekitar pertengahan tahun. Keuangan dapat dijaga, dengan membatasi pengeluaran dan kontrol yang ketat. Anda mungkin akan memerlukannya di akhir tahun nanti pada pengeluaran yang tak terduga. Namun disisi kesehatan, sepertinya tidak akan terlalu bagus di tahun ini. Karena tekanan pekerjaan, Anda mungkin akan sering mengalami stres dan gangguan pencernaan. Kehidupan para pebisnis akan penuh dengan drama gejolak dan kekacauan. Mereka harus bersabar, dan membiarkan kebingungan mereda. Spekulasi tidak memiliki tempat di tahun ini. Persiapkan tabungan untuk Tahun 2022 masih akan menjadi ancaman bagi para Kerbau. Mereka harus mengambil keputusan cepat terhadap berbagai hal yang menantang akibat perubahan yang radikal. Kesehatan Anda juga diprediksi tidak akan menemui masalah berarti. Lakukan diet dan relaksasi jika diperlukan. Perjalanan wisata yang menyenangkan dapat dilakukan di akhir tahun macan. Meski begitu, mereka mungkin mengalami waktu yang sulit di tempat kerja, serta akan menghadapi beberapa pertentangan dari rekan kerjanya. Hindari pengeluaran yang tidak perlu, dan usaha yang bersifat spekulatif. Investasi harus dilakukan dengan cermat. Kelinci juga akan mengalami masa yang menyenangkan bersama pasangan cintanya. Bagi keluarga muda, ini merupakan waktu yang cocok untuk memiliki /menambah keturunan. Mereka yang bershio Kelinci akan menjalani tahun 2022 dengan cemerlang. Didukung dengan faktor lucky yang tinggi, prospek karir dan usaha shio kelinci diprediksi akan mengalami banyak peningkatan. Walau begitu, dalam berkarir membutuhkan lebih banyak perhatian dan ketelitian. Awalnya mungkin masih ada kesulitan (sisa efek tahun k e m a r i n ) , t e t a p i p a d a a k h i r n y a m e r e k a a k a n memiliki tahun yang hebat! Tahun 2022 akan menjadi tahun yang sangat sibuk bagi shio Naga. Keberuntungan para Naga juga diprediksi akan kembali. Awan gelap yang menutupi bintang Anda sudah bergerak menyingkir. Pengeluaran tidak akan melampaui pendapatan, s e l a m a c e k a t a n d a l a m mengelolanya, karena kalau tidak, Anda akan berurusan dengan bencana keuangan! Jika ingin berganti pekerjaan, atau memulai proyek usaha baru, inilah waktu yang tepat, karena tahun ini cukup menjanjikan. Keuangan juga diprediksi akan stabil (steady pace). Anda harus tetap menjaga hubungan baik dengan semua orang di lingkaran. Kurangi ego ketika berurusan dengan orang lain. Masalah harus diselesaikan dengan diplomasi dan kesabaran. Bagi yang masih single, c a r i l a h p a s a n g a n y a n g bershio tikus, macan, atau ayam. Mereka akan sangat menunjang dan membantu menutupi kelemahan Anda. pengeluaran yang tidak terduga, karena aliran uang diprediksi masih tidak menentu. Tahun ini kesehatan Anda akan prima, namun akan rentan terhadap kecelakaan. Hindari aktivitas menantang, seperti mendaki, menyelam, atau melakukan penjalanan jauh. Mereka yang masih lajang sepertinya akan menemukan hubungan yang menjanjikan. Sementara bagi pasangan yang sudah menikah, mungkin akan menghadapi beberapa “cegukan” dalam hubungan rumah tangganya. Tahun kelahiran shio Kerbau : kerbau tanah 1949, kerbau logam 1961, kerbau air 1973, kerbau kayu 1985, kerbau api 1997, kerbau tanah 2009. Meski begitu, sepertinya ini akan menjadi “tahun kebebasan” bagi para kerbau, karena di tahun 2021 kemarin kerbau termasuk dalam salah satu shio Ciong, dimana mereka berada di posisi waktu tahun lahirnya sendiri (本命年; běn mìng nián), sehingga peruntungan nasibnya menjadi kurang baik. Tahun kelahiran shio Kelinci : kelinci logam 1951, kelinci air 1963, kelinci kayu 1975, kelinci api 1987, kelinci tanah 1999, kelinci logam 2011. 20 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  20. 20. Kesehatan akan sering dihantui oleh penyakit2 lama y a n g k a m b u h . T r a g e d i kematian salah satu anggota keluarga bisa mengganggu kebahagiaan keluarga. Berkomitmenlah dalam hubungan, siapa tahu Anda akan menikah tahun ini. Sementara bagi yang sudah berkeluarga, kehidupan perkawinan akan cenderung mengalami pasang surut, dan s e p e r t i n y a a k a n a d a pertengkaran terus menerus karena kehadiran orang ke-3. Membuka dialog dengan pasangan akan membuat pernikahan tetap hidup. Tahun kelahiran shio Naga : naga logam 1940, naga air 1952, naga kayu 1964, naga api 1976, naga tanah 1988, naga logam 2000, naga air 2012. Takdir akan memainkan p e r a n p e n t i n g d a l a m perjalanan shio Ular di tahun 2022. Sama seperti macan, ular juga akan mengalami ciong di tahun ini, dimana kehidupan mereka akan penuh dengan kegagalan, kemalangan, dan kejadian- keajdian aneh. Daripada meratapi nasib, Anda disarankan untuk secara aktif menyibukkan diri, dengan menekuni hobi ( s e p e r t i k u l i n e r , a t a u berkebun), siapa tahu bisa menghasilkan & menjadi usaha kecil-kecilan. Anda juga d i s a r a n k a n u n t u k menghindari keputusan / tindakan yang berisiko, untuk menghindari kerugian ﬁnansial. Meski tahun ini kurang beruntung, Anda harus tetap fokus pada pekerjaan saat ini. Bersikaplah diplomatis dalam berurusan dengan rekan kerja/partner. Hindari perselisihan, atau itu akan memperburuk situasi! Dalam urusan asmara, mereka yang single juga masih berkesempatan untuk menjalin hubungan relationship yang romantis, namun sepertinya akan layu sebelum berkembang. Sementara bagi yang sudah berkeluarga, kehidupan pernikahan akan sedikit bergolak. Disisi kesehatan juga tidak akan begitu bagus. Hati2 pada penyakit darah tinggi dan insomnia (sulit tidur) yang memburuk. Kurangi tingkat stres dengan melakukan meditasi atau yoga. Tetaplah berpikir positif, dan maju terus dalam kehidupan, baik itu urusan pekerjaan maupun percintaan; karena kekecewaan adalah bagian yang tak terpisahkan dari kerikil kehidupan. Disatu titik, semakin beranjak dewasa, Anda harus belajar untuk lebih mengiklaskan, daripada terus mencoba untuk bertahan. Tahun kelahiran shio Ular : ular logam 1941, ular air 1953, ular kayu 1965, ular api 1977, ular tanah 1989, ular logam 2001, ular air 2013. Ramalan shio Kuda 2022 memprediksi bahwa tahun ini shio kuda akan menghadapi sedikit turbulensi dan gejolak. Oleh karena itu, kehidupan akan cenderung melambat. Di Q1 tahun 2022, akan ada potensi konﬂik, b e b e r a p a r i n t a n g a n , s e r t a s e d i k i t kemunduran. Tetaplah berkonsentrasi pada rencana (goals) Anda. Namun menjelang pertengahan tahun, situasi perlahan akan berubah membaik. Pada pertengahan tahun, karir dan usaha akan menanjak dan mulai memberi keuntungan. Cobalah menginvestasikan sejumlah uang di saham yang low risk. Tahun ini cukup menjanjikan untuk investasi, namun jangan bermain dengan proyek spekulatif. Perselingkuhan akan merusak keharmonisan dalam kehidupan pernikahan! Anda harus berhati-hati dalam menjaga hubungan pernikahan yang sudah dibangun dengan susah payah. Kesehatan akan cenderung baik, dengan beberapa masalah kecil saja. Tahun kelahiran shio Kuda : kuda air 1942, kuda kayu 1954, kuda api 1966, kuda tanah 1978, kuda logam 1990, kuda air 2002, kuda kayu 2014. Di tahun 2022, orang yang bershio Kambing diprediksi akan kembali mendapatkan “angin”, setelah tahun lalu mengalami ciong. Keuangan akan berada di posisi yang sangat baik pada paruh pertama 2022. Para pekerja kantoran bisa menghasilkan sejumlah uang tambahan, tetapi harus waspada dengan “politik kantor” yang kotor. Memiliki hubungan yang ramah dengan semua orang akan membantu Anda dalam karir. Kerja keras akan membawa pengakuan dan kepuasan, dengan keuntungan ﬁnansial. Para lajang bisa mengambil kesempatan dalam menjalin hubungan yang baru, dan mungkin pada akhirnya akan mengikat tali simpul. Sementara bagi mereka yang sudah berkeluarga, sepertinya akan menemui beberapa masalah dalam keluarga, seperti perselisihan akibat kehadiran orang ke-3. Tahun kelahiran shio Kambing : kambing air 1943, kambing kayu 1955, kambing api 1967, kambing tanah 1979, kambing logam 1991, kambing air 2003, kambing kayu 2015. Jangan gunakan sikap keras kepalamu (sekeras kerbau!), hindari adu argumen dengan pasangan, atau itu hanya akan memperburuk situasi. Tidak ada masalah kesehatan yang berarti. Jalan2 ke luar negeri bisa menyegarkan pikiran Anda, yang selama ini mungkin hanya terkurung di rumah akibat pandemi. Azana Traveller Magz 26 21
  21. 21. S h i o M o n y e t a k a n mengalami ciong di tahun 2022. Sepertinya ini tidak akan menjadi t a h u n y a n g menyenangkan bagi mereka. Anda harus mewaspadai serangan dari orang lain. Jangan mengambil risiko apa pun sebelum dipikir matang2, termasuk dalam berinvestasi. K e u a n g a n a k a n m e n u n j u k k a n t r e n penurunan, karena itu p e n g e l u a r a n h a r u s diatur dengan memiliki rencana keuangan. Jika tengah menjajaki usaha baru, pelajari ketentuan p e r j a n j i a n s e c a r a menyeluruh. Secara personal, tahun ini monyet cenderung emosional. Ini akan m e m e n g a r u h i hubungan cinta mereka. P e r n i k a h a n b i s a berakhir jika Anda tidak sabaran, dan sering bertengkar dengan pasangan karena hal2 sepele. C o b a l a h m e n g e m b a n g k a n hubungan baik dengan p a s a n g a n u n t u k m e n y e l a m a t k a n kehidupan berumah Tahun kelahiran shio Monyet : monyet kayu 1944, monyet api 1956, monyet tanah 1968, monyet logam 1980, monyet air 1992, monyet kayu 2004, monyet api 2016. tangga. Kesehatan (mental) juga tidak akan terlalu bagus. Waspada pada depresi dan stres. Berpikiran terbukalah dalam menghadapi hidup. Bagi mereka yang sudah berkeluarga, situasi rumah tangga juga cenderung datar dan tenang-tenang saja. Namun Ramalan shio Ayam 2022 memprediksi bahwa tahun 2022 ini akan sangat menguntungkan bagi para ayam. Para pebisnis diprediksi akan mengalami peningkatan yang luar biasa. Meski begitu, peruntungan mungkin masih akan sedikit berﬂuktuasi, karena arus uang tidak menentu di paruh kedua tahun ini. Anda dapat mengatasi masalah ini dengan kebijaksanaan dan ﬂeksibilitas. Bagi mereka yang masih setia menjomblo, tahun ini ada kesempatan bagus untuk mencari pasangan. Jadi, mantaatkan itu dengan daya tarik dan kemampuan berbicara Anda yang mumpuni! Bagi pria yang bershio ayam, rayu lawan jenismu dengan gombalan maut. Tahun ini juga cocok untuk memulai sebuah usaha/unit yang baru, atau bagi mereka yang ingin berganti p e k e r j a a n . A m b i s i A n d a a k a n terpenuhi jika mampu menjaga lawan tetap tenang. s i t u a s i i n i b i s a m e n i m b u l k a n kebosanan. Hati-hati terhadap beberapa masalah k e s e h a t a n , s e p e r t i g a n g g u a n persendian (tulang), dan penyakit dalam, seperti jantung, darah tinggi, dan diabetes. Tahun kelahiran shio Ayam : ayam kayu 1945, ayam Api 1957, ayam tanah 1969, ayam logam 1981, ayam air 1993, ayam kayu 2005, ayam api 2017. Ramalan shio Anjing di tahun 2022 cenderung berﬂuktuasi. Pergantian tahun sepertinya masih belum memberikan banyak harapan untuk perubahan. Kehidupan rumah tangga juga datar- d a t a r s a j a , d a n c e n d e r u n g membosankan. So, hindari konﬂik dengan pasangan Anda. Mereka akan menghadapi lingkungan kerja yang keras. Prospek keuangan juga tidak terlalu menggembirakan. Anda harus memangkas pengeluaran dan melakukan pengetatan agar bisa survive. Tahun kelahiran shio Anjing : anjing api 1946, anjing tanah 1958, anjing logam 1970, anjing air 1982, anjing kayu 1994, anjing api 2006, anjing tanah 2018. 22 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  22. 22. Shio Babi akan mengalami ciong di tahun 2022. Keadaan tidak akan berjalan lancar seperti biasanya, dimana Anda mungkin tidak dapat mengendalikan situasi. Bersikaplah terbuka, turunkan target Anda, jangan banyak bereksperimen, dan jalankan ide dengan gaya modern. M e r e k a j u g a d i p r e d i k s i a k a n menghadapi beberapa hambatan dan kegagalan pada usaha, yang dapat menyebabkan kerugian ﬁnansial yang cukup besar tahun ini. Hati-hati pada pengeluaran ﬁnansial yang tidak terduga. Waspada juga terhadap rekan kerja di sekitar yang berbahaya. Disisi kesehatan, penyakit ringan, seperti ﬂu dan maag bisa berdatangan. Kalau kurang berhati-hati, ada potensi mengalami kecelakaan berat. Meski begitu, dengan tekad yang kuat, ketekunan, dan kerja keras, Anda masih dapat mengubah tahun 2022 menjadi lebih baik dan bermanfaat. www.tionghoa.info Tahun kelahiran shio Babi : babi api 1947, babi tanah 1959, babi logam 1971, babi air 1983, babi kayu 1995, babi api 2007, babi tanah 2019. Kehidupan bersama pasangan juga menjadi rumit, dan cenderung memanas. Para lajang juga sepertinya tidak akan banyak peluang dalam menjalin hubungan percintaan. Azana Traveller Magz 26 23
  23. 23. eberapa hidangan tertentu Byang disajikan selama Tahun Baru Imlek memiliki makna simbolis. Hidangan keberuntungan diyakini dapat mendatangkan nasib baik di tahun baru, disajikan sepanjang musim festival selama 16 hari, terutama pada Malam Tahun Baru. Simbol keberuntungan ini didasari oleh pengucapan atau penampilan dari hidangannya. Bukan hanya jenis hidangannya saja yang menentukan, tetapi mulai dari persiapan, penyajian dan cara menyantapnya, juga memilki banyak arti khusus. Hidangan yang paling umum disajikan di Tahun Baru Imlek adalah pangsit, ikan, lumpia dan niangao. Hidangan Keberuntungan dan Maknanya 7 Hidangan Wajib di Tahun Baru Imlek 24 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  24. 24. Masyarakat Tionghoa mendambakan adanya surplus di akhir tahun, karena mereka menganggap jika ada surplus yang bisa ditabung di akhir tahun, berarti mereka bisa memperoleh hasil yang lebih melimpah lagi di tahun berikutnya. Ikan – Lambang Peningkatan Kesejahteraan Hidup Dalam Bahasa Mandarin, kata ikan (魚 ; Yú) jika dilafalkan mirip dengan kata 馀 (yú), yang artinya 'berkelebihan' (diambil dari ungkapan 年年有馀; Nián nián you yú). Makna di Balik Berbagai Hidangan Ikan Ikan yang dipilih untuk disajikan pada pesta Tahun Baru ini didasarkan atas kesamaan lafalnya. Ikan mas : Karakter pertama dari kata 'ikan mas' (鯽魚; jìyú) memilki lafal mirip dengan kata 吉 (jí) yang artinya 'beruntung', sehingga dengan menyantap ikan mas diasumsikan dapat mendatangkan keberuntungan di tahun berikutnya. Ikan lele : Bahasa Mandarin untuk 'ikan lele' (鯰魚; niányú) memiliki lafal yang mirip dengan kata 年余 (nián yú) yang berarti 'tahun yang surplus'. Maka dengan menyantap ikan lele diharapkan akan menjadi tahun yang berkelimpahan. Ikan karper : Karakter pertama dari kata 'ikan karper' (鯉魚; l yú) memiliki lafal mirip dengan kata (礼; l ) yang artinya 'kado'. Oleh sebab itu masyarakat Tionghoa berasumsi bahwa dengan menyantap ikan karper di Tahun Baru Imlek diharapkan akan mendapatkan kado keberuntungan. Menyantap 2 ekor ikan, 1 ekor di Malam Tahun Baru dan 1 ekor lagi pada hari Tahun Baru (jika ditulis dengan cara tertentu), lafalnya terdengar seperti harapan akan adanya surplus tahun demi tahun. Jika hanya menyajikan 1 ekor ikan lele saja, maka bagian atas dari ikan disantap pada Malam Tahun Baru dan sisanya disantap pada hari pertama tahun baru, bisa diucapkan dengan makna yang sama. Bagaimana Seharusnya Ikan Disantap Menentukan Banyak Hal Ikan harus menjadi hidangan terakhir yang sengaja tidak dihabiskan dan dibiarkan tersisa sesuai dengan kesamaan bunyinya, yaitu agar selalu ada surplus di setiap tahunnya. Kebiasaan ini dipraktekkan di utara Sungai Yangtze. Tetapi di daerah lain, bagian kepala dan ekor ikan tidak boleh disantap sampai dengan dimulainya tahun yang baru, untuk mengungkapkan harapan bahwa tahun yang baru akan diawali dan diakhiri dengan adanya surplus. Di Tiongkok daratan sendiri ada beberapa peraturan yang berkaitan dengan posisi ikan yang dihidangkan : Kepala ikan harus ditempatkan menghadap ke arah tamu istimewa atau yang dituakan, sebagai lambang rasa hormat. Peserta jamuan lainnya tidak diperbolehkan makan, sebelum tamu istimewa atau yang dituakan sudah terlebih dulu menyantap ikan yang dihidangkan. Ikan dimasak dengan berbagai cara, seperti direbus, dikukus dan digodok. Hidangan ikan yang paling terkenal seperti ikan weever kukus, ikan danau barat dengan acar kol dan cabai, ikan kukus dengan saus cuka, dan ikan rebus dengan kaldu pedas. Posisi ikan tidak boleh dipindahkan. Dua orang yang masing-masing berhadapan dengan bagian kepala dan ekor ikan harus minum bersama-sama, sebagai lambang akan mendapatkan keberuntungan. 魚躍龍門 (Yú yuè lóngmén) : sukses dalam menempuh ujian! ('ikan yang melompati gerbang naga' berarti dengan sukses lulus ujian yang penuh persaingan). Tradisi ini dirayakan dalam semangat yang penuh sukacita, ringan, penuh tawa dan canda. Ungkapan Keberuntungan dari Menyantap Ikan 年年有余 (Niánnián y u yú) : semoga Anda selalu berkelimpahan tahun demi tahun! 1. Azana Traveller Magz 26 25
  25. 25. 2. Dengan latar belakang sejarah selama lebih dari 1,800 tahun, pangsit (餃子; Ji ozi) merupakan hidangan klasik etnis Tionghoa, dan secara tradisi disantap pada Malam Tahun Baru. Penganan ini dikenal secara luas di Tiongkok, terutama di wilayah utara. Pangsit dibuat menyerupai bentuk logam perak Tiongkok kuno (bukan batangan, tetapi yang berwujud seperti perahu, berbentuk oval dengan kedua ujung yang meninggi). Menurut legenda, semakin banyak pangsit yang disantap selama perayaan tahun baru, semakin banyak pula uang yang bisa dihasilkan pada tahun yang baru nanti. Pangsit – Lambang Kekayaan Umumnya pangsit berisi potongan daging cacah dan sayur yang sudah dihaluskan, dibungkus dengan adonan kulit yang tipis dan elastis. Isi pangsit yang populer adalah daging cincang, potongan udang, ikan, ayam, sapi dan sayur-sayuran. Pangsit diolah dengan cara direbus, dikukus, digoreng atau dipanggang. Masyarakat Tionghoa tidak menyantap pangsit yang berisi acar kubis (酸菜; suāncài) selama Festival Musim Semi, karena asinan kubis melambangkan kemiskinan dan masa depan yang suram. Cara Membuat Pangsit KEBERUNTUNGAN Menyantap pangsit berisi kubis dan lobak menurut tradisi pada Malam Tahun Baru, menunjukkan kulit yang semakin cerah dan suasana hati yang semakin lembut. Pada saat membuat pangsit, jumlah lekukan harus bagus. Tidak boleh terlalu datar, karena dianggap bermakna kemiskinan. Isi Pangsit yang Berbeda Memiliki Makna yang Berbeda Ada sebagian orang yang menaruh benang putih di dalam pangsit, bagi yang menyantap pangsit tersebut diharapkan akan berumur panjang. Pangsit harus dibariskan sejajar, bukan melingkar. Karena pangsit yang melingkar diasumsikan sebagai kehidupan yang hanya berputar-putar dalam lingkaran saja, tidak pernah beranjak. Kadang-kadang bahkan sekeping uang logam tembaga diselipkan ke dalam pangsit dan bagi yang menyantapnya dikatakan akan menjadi kaya raya. Lumpia – Lambang Kekayaan Lumpia (春卷; Chūnju n) demikian disebut orang, karena secara tradisi disantap selama Festival Musim Semi. Hidangan ini populer terutama di Tiongkok Timur : Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Fujian, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, dll. Lumpia merupakan hidangan dim sum masyarakat Kanton, berupa gulungan berbentuk tabung, diisi dengan sayuran, daging atau sesuatu yang manis. Dibungkus dalam adonan kulit tipis, kemudian digoreng, sehingga berwarna kuning keemasan. Ungkapan Keberuntungan dari Menyantap Lumpia 3. 26 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  26. 26. 黄金万两 (Huángjīn wàn li ng) : 'Emas yang berton-ton' (karena lumpia yang digoreng tampak seperti emas batangan) – sebuah ungkapan harapan akan kesejahteraan. 4. Kue Beras Ketan – Lambang Penghasilan atau Jabatan yang Lebih Tinggi Lagi Dalam Bahasa Mandarin, kue beras ketan (年糕; Niángāo) lafalnya terdengar mirip dengan ungkapan “semakin meningkat tahun demi tahun”. Dalam benak masyarakat Tionghoa, semakin tinggi kue yang disusun, kelak akan semakin maju juga usaha Anda (peningkatan taraf hidup). 年年高 (niánnián gāo) : 'semakin tinggi lagi dari tahun ke tahun', bisa bermakna agar anak-anak tumbuh semakin tinggi, agar bisnis semakin berhasil dan berkembang, agar dalam studi mendapatkan nilai yang lebih baik, promosi dalam pekerjaan, dll. Bahan utama dari penganan niangao adalah : ketan, gula, kacang, kurma dan daun teratai. Ungkapan Keberuntungan dari Menyantap Niangao 5. Kue Onde Manis – Lambang Kebersamaan Keluarga Pengucapan dan bentuknya yang bundar dikaitkan dengan makna reuni dan kebersamaan. Itulah sebabnya Kue onde manis (湯圓; Tāngyuán) merupakan hidangan utama pada Festival Lampion. Tetapi penduduk di Tiongkok wilayah selatan menyantapnya sepanjang Festival Musim Semi. Ungkapan Keberuntungan dari Menyantap Tangyuan 團團圓圓 (Tuántuán yuányuán) : 'kelompok-kelompok bulat-bulat', berarti reuni sebuah keluarga yang berbahagia! tangyuan digemari oleh masyarakat Tionghoa selama perayaan Tahun Baru. 6. Mie ini lebih panjang dari mi biasa dan tidak terputus, bisa digoreng dan dihidangkan di atas piring, atau direbus dan disajikan dalam mangkok lengkap dengan kaldunya Mie panjang umur (長壽麵; Chángshòu Miàn) tentu saja melambangkan harapan akan berumur panjang. Bentuknya yang panjang dan tidak terputus melambangkan hidup si penyantap hidangan ini. Mie Panjang Umur – Lambang Kebahagiaan dan Umur Panjang Buah Keberuntungan – Lambang Kesempurnaan dan Kekayaan Buah-buahan ini dipilih terutama karena bentuknya yang bundar dan warnanya yang kuning keemasan, sehingga melambangkan kesempuranaan dan kekayaan, terlebih lagi ditambah dengan pengucapannya yang mirip dengan kata keberuntungan. Menyantap dan memamerkan buah jeruk Mandarin dan Sunkist dipercaya akan mendatangkan nasib baik dan keberuntungan, karena pengucapan dan bahkan penulisannya yang memiliki kemiripan. Ada beberapa macam buah tertentu yang dihidangkan selama Tahun BaruImlek, seperti jeruk Mandarin, jeruk Sunkist dan jeruk Bali. www.tionghoa.info 7. Azana Traveller Magz 26 27
  27. 27. mat Hindu akan merayakan Hari Raya Nyepi . Suasana di UBali tentu saja akan lebih khusyuk, karena umat Hindu akan berdiam diri di rumah yang merupakan salah satu ritual bernama Catur Berata Penyepian. Catur Berata Penyepian bukan satu-satunya ritual yang dijalani umat Hindu selama Nyepi, karena banyak ritual sebelum dan sesudahnya, seperti Melasti, Bhuta Yajna, Yoga/Brata, Ngembak Agni/Labuh Bratah, sampai Dharma Shanti. Sebelum pandemi virus Corona yang melahirkan aturan jarak ﬁsik hingga pembatasan perjalanan, Pawai Ogoh-ogoh menjadi salah satu perayaan Nyepi yang paling ditunggu-tunggu warga dan turis di Bali. Perayaan Nyepi di Bali terasa lebih semarak karena sebagian besar warganya ialah pemeluk Hindu. 7 Lokasi Perayaan Nyepi Selain Bali 28 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  28. 28. Namun, khusyuknya Nyepi sebenarnya tak hanya bisa dirasakan di Pulau Dewata. Berikut daerah lain di Indonesia yang juga menggelar tradisi Nyepi: 1. Boyolali Pantai Balekambang ialah salah satu objek wisata populer di Malang. Lokasinya berada di Dusun Sumber Jambe, Desa Srigonco, Kecamatan Bantur. Di sini turis bisa melihat penampakan miniatur Tanah Lot khas Pulau Dewata. Lokasi Mendak Tirta berada di Mata Air Ngabean, di sini umat Hindu melakukan penyelaman untuk mengambil air. Nantinya air tersebut akan dibawa ke Candi Boko Prambanan untuk disatukan bersama dengan amerta dari daerah lain dalam Upacara Mecaru atau doa bersama menjelang Nyepi. Saat Nyepi, ratusan umat Hindu di Boyolali, Jawa Tengah melakukan Tradisi Mendak Tirta. Salah satu ritualnya yang unik ialah Mendak Tirta, yakni upacara mencari amerta atau air kehidupan untuk menyucikan jiwa dan nilai-nilai spritual dan kebersihan jiwa. 2. Mataram Sama seperti di Bali, kota Mataram di Nusa Tenggara Barat juga menggelai Pawai Ogoh-ogoh saat Hari Raya Nyepi. Pawai Ogoh-ogoh ini digelar oleh pemuda-pemuda banjar di Mataram dengan tujuan untuk mengusir hawa buruk dari muka bumi. 3. Malang Jika turis di Bali dilarang keluar rumah selama Nyepi, maka di sini aturannya lebih ﬂeksibel, namun yang tidak merayakan tetap harus menjaga ketenangan dan kesopanan. Pemandangan sunset bukan satu-satunya magnet kedatangan turis ke Pantai Losari. Pada perayaan Nyepi, umat Hindu datang ke sini untuk menggelar upacara Melasti. Prosesi Melasti di Makassar tidak memiliki banyak perbedaan dari di Bali. 6. Probolinggo Suku Tengger Bromo yang bermukim di Kabupaten Probolinggo, Jawa Timur merayakan Hari Raya Nyepi setiap tahunnya. Oleh karena itu, Gunung Bromo akan ditutup total selama Nyepi. Umat Hindu yang bermukim di Kupang biasanya melakukan upacara melasti di Pantai Pasir Panjang. Upacara Melasti ini diawali dengan melakukan arak-arakan dari Pura Oebananta menuju Pantai Pasir Panjang dengan berjalan khaki. 4. Candi Prambanan 7. Kupang Biasanya tiga hari sebelum Hari Raya Nyepi, warga Hindu di sini menggelar upacara Jalani Dhipuja dilakukan di Pantai Balekambang. Ritual tersebut tak berbeda dari upacara Melasti di Bali, inti dari Jalani Dhipuja adalah penyucian terhadap manusia dan alam semesta. Merupakan salah satu obyek wisata budaya di selatan Jawa, Candi Prambanan menjadi salah satu pusat perayaan Hari Raya Nyepi di Jawa Tengah. Biasanya di lapangan akan didirikan tenda untuk para umat yang hendak berdoa. Sehari sebelum Nyepi, umat Hindu yang hendak mengikuti upacara di Pantai Balekambang ini telah datang ke pura yang ada di kawasan pantai itu untuk mempersiapkan jolen atau sesajen. Tak sedikit umat Hindu datang dari beberapa daerah di luar Yogya untuk mengikuti prosesi Tawur Agung Kesanga di Candi Prambanan. 5. Pantai Losari Salah satu ritual yang mereka lakukan ialah berdiam diri di dalam rumah, atau tapabrata, selama 24 jam, yakni mulai pukul 00.00 WIB hingga pukul 00.00 WIB pada hari berikutnya. Seperti halnya umat Hindu di Bali, selama ritual tapabrata, warga dilarang menyalakan lampu, keluar rumah apalagi berbuat gaduh. detiktravel.com Azana Traveller Magz 26 29
  29. 29. 7 Destinasi Wisata Klaten Terpopuler blog.reservasi.com 30 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  30. 30. 2. Umbul Ponggok 1. Gondola Girpasang Wisata Klaten Umbul Ponggok merupakan wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ala air yang berlokasi di desa Ponggok, Klaten, Jawa Tengah. Tempat wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini merupakan kolam mata air alami yang dulunya digunakan sebagai penampungan air pabrik gula dan perkebunan. Mata air Umbul Ponggok berbentuk kolam dengan ukuran panjang 70 m dan lebar 40 m.. Aktivitas unik yang bisa dilakukan di wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini adalah berfoto di bawah air. Di dalam kolam ini sudah tersedia banyak properti dengan beragam tema untuk berfoto. Saat ini Gondola barang Girpasang telah diperbarui menjadi gondola orang. Warga dan wisatawan dapat menyeberangi jurang mengerikan di wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini. Wahana Gondola ini dibangun awal tahun 2021. Berkapasitas 4 orang menjadi ikon destinasi wisata menarik di Desa Tegalmulyo. Desain Gondola juga unik bak sangkar burung namun tembus pandang. Rowo Jombor layak disebut sebagai tempat hiburan malam di Klaten. Saat ini, selain digunakan sebagai saluran irigasi dan untuk memelihara ikan, tempat ini juga digunakan sebagai restoran. Ada banyak restoran atau biasa disebut warung apung yang berjajar di sepanjang pinggiran rawa. 4. Umbul Manten 5. Candi Sewu Lokasi wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini tidak jauh dari Candi Prambanan, kira-kira berjarak 800 m dari arca Rara jongrang. Susunan candi di tempat wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini cukup simetris dengan candi utama berada di tengah. Dan Di Klaten terdapat sebuah rawa yang cukup luas dengan air yang bersih, tepatnya di Desa Krakitan, Kecamatan Bayat. 3. Rowo Jombor Umbul Manten termasuk salah satu sumber mata air di Klaten yang menawan untuk diabadikan dalam jepretan kamera. Tempat wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini terletak di Dusun Janti, Kelurahan Janti, Kecamatan Polanharjo, Klaten, Jawa Tengah Wisata klaten satu ini seperti namanya, sarat akan nilai sejarah terdiri dari banyak candi. Meskipun sebenarnya di tempat wisata klaten ini tidak sampai seribu buah. Jumlah tepatnya adalah 249 candi dengan satu candi utama, delapan candi pengapit atau candi antara, dan 240 candi perwara. backpackerjakarta.com Azana Traveller Magz 26 31
  31. 31. Tempat wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini diperkirakan dibangun saat kerajaan Mataram Kuno pada abad ke-9 Masehi oleh Raja Rakai Pikatan dan Sri Kahulunan. Candi ini adalah candi Buddha, terbukti dari adanya arca Buddha dan stupa-stupa di sekitar sana. Kompleks candi ini terbagi menjadi dua, yaitu Candi Plaosan Kidul dan Candi Plaosan Lor. Objek wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits murah di Klaten yang satu ini terletak tak jauh dari Candi Prambanan, yaitu kurang lebih 1 Km. Candi yang berada di Desa Bugisan ini juga tak kalah megah jika dibandingkan dengan candi-candi yang lain. 7. Candi Plaosan dikelilingi oleh candi pengapit dan candi prawara pada keempat sisinya. 6. Umbul Cokro Umbul cokro juga dikenal dengan Waterboom Cokro oleh masyarakat setempat, wisata air di Klaten ini memiliki fasilitas yang lengkap seperti water sliding, kolam, dan taman air. Tempat wisata klaten terbaru dan lagi hits ini menggunakan sumber mata air Cokro yang berada tak jauh dari sana sebagai sumber airnya. Lokasinya persis berada di tepi aliran Kali Busur di Kecamatan Tulung,Klaten. Telp. : 0272 3391225 Dukuh Karang, Plawikan, Kec. Jogonalan, Klaten, Jawa Tengah VOTEL GENDHIS SARASWATI HOTEL KLATEN Hotline : 081328554041 www.votelgendhissaraswati.com votelgendhissaraswatihotel JL. HASANUDIN 1, BATU MALANG 65313 TELP 0341 - 511777 WWW.38FRONTONEBOUTIQUEBATU.COMINFO@38FRONTONEBOUTIQUEBATU.COM 38FRONTONEBOUTIQUE 0817 530 123 B O U T I Q U E H O T E L T H R E E E I G H T A GREAT STAY IS CLOSER THAN YOU THINK 32 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  32. 32. -Free Welcome Drink -Free Breakfast -Free Late Check Out sampai jam 13.00 PM -Free Candy Periode 14 Februari 2022 – 16 Februari 2022 Special Rate st During 1 Anniversary of Front One Budget Hotel Bekasi Disc 50% Comfy Stay January at Front One Budget Hotel Bekasi IDR 220.000,- Included Breakfast 1 person (weekday Only) Midnight Deals mulai check in di jam 01.00 am – 05.00 am & check out di jam 12.00 siang ( weekday Only) -Superior IDR 200.000,- -Deluxe IDR 275.000,- -Executive IDR 320.000,- -Suite IDR 350.000,- Laundry Disc all Item 30 % Food & Beverage Disc 10% for all Menu di Luv Café Azana Traveller Magz 26 33
  33. 33. 34 Azana Traveller Magz 26 F&B Promotions
  34. 34. Azana Traveller Magz 26 35
  35. 35. Nyepi Selamat Hari Raya Tahun Baru Saka 1944 www.azanahotel.com 36 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  36. 36. Birthday Package Start From IDR 125.000,-/person RESERVASI: 081226262898 | (0967)585010 MARKETING : I Gede Apri : 0812 8020 5809 Hotel Front One Green Boutique Abepura Jl. Gerilyawan No. 111, Kamkey, Abepura, Kota Jayapura, Papua 99351 Graduation Package Start From IDR 125.000,-/Person Ÿ Free test foods max 4 persons (after 50% payment) Ÿ Free snack and beverage for technical meeting Ÿ Ball room usage for max 4 hours (free 1 hours) Ÿ Free Welcome drink Ÿ Free Complimentary food for 4 person Ÿ Free mineral water during function Ÿ Free afternoon tea for max 4 person Ÿ Free Room Deluxe King Ÿ 150 portions buﬀet menu IDR 150.000,- (choices menu) Ÿ Standard sound system, Ÿ Standard projector HONAI WEDDING PACKAGE Ÿ Make-up pengantin 2x Ÿ Gaun wedding 2x Ÿ ( Platinum Premium New Gown ) Ÿ Acc full Ÿ Jas wedding 2x Ÿ Dekor kamar Ÿ Dekor pelaminan bisa request Ÿ Dekor pintu masuk Ÿ Make-up pagar ayu (Untuk 6 orang/gaun ) Ÿ Baju pagar bagus ( 2 orang/baju ) Ÿ Dekor gereja Ÿ MC + Penyanyi & Pemain Keyboard Ÿ ( Gaun + 1x ) Ÿ Hand Buket Segar Ÿ Make-up Priwedding Ÿ Dekor photo booth Ÿ Soﬂens nail art Ÿ Make-up orang tua + kebaya Ÿ Dekor mobil pengantin Ÿ Dekor tengah jalan masuk ( gazebo ) Wedding Package IDR 55.000.000,-nett For 150 persons TOP
  37. 37. Hallo Front One Lovers!!! Ada informasi wisata menarik nih di kawasan wisata candi Borobudur, Pastinya daya tarik wisata ini tidak jauh dari Hotel Front One Inn Muntilan. Ada banyak wahana dan atraksi di kawasan Borobudur, Kabupaten Magelang yang bisa dinikmati wisatawan. Setelah andong, jeep dan VW, kini ada alat transportasi unik untuk menjelajahi persawahan dan pedesaan kawasan Candi Borobudur yaitu sepeda elektrik dan otopet. Wahana baru ini digagas oleh Borobudur Scooter Electric yang ada di Desa Borobudur. Ada tiga macam alat transportasi listrik yang ditawarkan pada wisatawan, yaitu otopet, happy otopet dan happy bike (sepeda listrik). “Ketiganya sama-sama wahana bertenaga listrik, namun masing-masing akan memberikan sensasi yang berbeda-beda bagi yang menggunakannya”. Happy otopet merupakan otopet bertenaga listrik WisataAsikMenjelajah PersawahanBorobudur DenganSkuterListrik MUNTILAN Azana Traveller Magz 26 38
  38. 38. yang memiliki ban angin lebih besar sehingga lebih nyaman untuk digunakan jarak lebih jauh. Rute yang sama juga digunakan untuk happy bike. Namun, dua jenis transportasi ini berbeda pada posisi pengendara yaitu terdapat tempat duduk pada happy bike. Selain itu, jika happy otopet hanya bisa digunakan untuk satu orang, untuk happy bike bisa digunakan untuk memboncengkan anak-anak. Nah, di sini Front One inn Muntilan melakukan kerjasama dengan operator skuter listrik untuk membuat paket menginap 1 kamar free 2 voucher menggunakan skuter listrik atau otopet untuk berwisata menyusuri jalanan sekitar Candi Borobudur dengan durasi 15 menit. Hanya dengan Rp. 370.000,- sudah mendapatkan fasilitas menginap di deluxe room dan free 2 voucher skuter listrik selama 15 menit. Follow kami di IG: frontoneinnmuntilan, FB: Front One Inn Muntilan. E-mail: frontoneinnmuntilan@gmail.com Untuk route nya tinggal pilih sesuka hati aja dan ada banyak pilihan seperti Candi Pawon, Balkondes, UMKM, Gerabah, Ternak lebah / Madu dan tempat menarik lainnya. Buruan sebelum kehabisan Promo nya bisa langsung Informasi dan Reservasi dapat menghubungi di telepon No. 0293-5891999, WA 081250550707 atau kunjungi web kami; www.frontoneinnmuntilan.com Stay At Muntilan @frontonemuntilan front one inn muntilan @frontonemuntilan MUNTILAN Azana Traveller Magz 26 39
  39. 39. 40 Azana Traveller Magz 26 Happy Lunar New Year Year Of The Tiger Sales Team: Dinar 085-64050-1883 | Dian 085-64072-8202 | Arie 081-12900-084 Makes life an absolute breeze
  40. 40. H A P P Y D A Y Deluxe : 220 K Periode Januari - Maret 2022 Superior : 180 K Room Promotion Additional LCD Projector Rp. 200.000 JANASTIK "Januari Fantastik” Februari Selalu Di Hati Executive : 260 K Superior : 180 K Deluxe : 220 K Room Promotion Room Promo Deluxe : 230 K Executive : 260 K Meeting Promotion : Mulai dari Rp. 250.000 / 4 jam Executive : 260 K Remarchable Superior : 200 K Kapasitas 30 orang True Love Celebration IDR 350.000,- nett / night (deluxe room, included dekorasi) FRONT ONE BOUTIQUE HOTEL BRANI - SOLO Phone: (0271) 714177 / 7466870 WA: 0811 2630 056 Jl. Setiyaki No.7, Sriwedari, Laweyan, Surakarta, Jawa Tengah 57141 @frontonebranisolo BOUTIQUE HOTEL BRANI - SOLO w w w . a z a n a h o t e l . c o m Azana Traveller Magz 26 41
  41. 41. Jl. Leuwi Panjang No.10, Muara Regency, Bandung ofﬁce@secatha.co.id +62 818 0957 5577 Architecture design Interior construction management
  42. 42. ront One Inn Kediri, hotel Fbudget bersih aman nyaman dilengkapi dengan fasilitas restoran, meeting room dan kolam renang. Sangat STRATEGIS, hanya 100 meter ke Kantor Pemkab Kediri dan 1 km dari Monumen Simpang Lima Gumul Kediri, tepatnya di Jl. Erlangga No. 7A, Katang, Kabupaten Kediri. Menjadikan Front One Inn Kediri pilihan yang tepat untuk menyelenggarakan berbagai kegiatan istimewa Anda, seperti; wedding, meeting, gathering, arisan maupun seminar dengan tetap menerapkan protokol kesehatan. Meeting Package Mulai dari Rp 50.000,- nett Memasuki Fase New Normal, kegiatan meeting tetap bisa dilakukan di Front One Inn Kediri. Tentunya dengan harga yang kompetitif mulai dari Rp 50.000,- lengkap dengan aneka pilihan menu makanan dan fasilitas penunjang kegiatan meeting Anda. Layout dan ruang meeting ditata sedemikian rupa dengan konsep Physical Distancing sesuai anjuran Pemerintah, tanpa mengurangi kenyamanan. Wedding Package Staycation Package Berlibur atau bekerja sambil menikmati suasana hotel merupakan trend baru semenjak Pandemi COVID-19, Front One Inn Kediri menawarkan Staycation Package Rp 370.000,- sudah termasuk sarapan pagi untuk 2 orang dengan fasilitas antara lain; kamar yang higienis, full speed WiFi, free snack & welcome drink, free early check in & late check out dan free shuttle ke Pusat Oleh Oleh Kediri. Mulai dari Rp 60.000,- nett Front One Inn Kediri menyediakan Wedding Package mulai dari Rp 60.000,-, harga sangat terjangkau dan banyak keuntungan antara lain; buﬀet prasmanan, sound system, LCD Proyektor dan special rate untuk keluarga Pengantin yang menginap. Selain paket tersebut, Front One Inn Kediri juga mengakomodasi keperluan calon mempelai dalam merancang pernikahan impian sesuai dengan budget yang dimiliki. Mulai dari Rp 370.000,- nett ABlissfulDay InKediri Facebook : FrontOne InnKediri Jl. Erlangga No.7-A, Sukerejo, Katang, Kediri information & reservation: Telepon : 0354-2892120 E-mail : frontoneinnkediri@gmail.com For more No WA : 0811-3212-031 Marketing: 0857-4588-8180 (SARA) frontoneinnkediri Azana Traveller Magz 26 43
  43. 43. Rekomendasi Wisata Sekitar Gunung Kelud, Kediri idntimes.com 44 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  44. 44. Salah satu objek wisata baru yang berada di daerah Wates yang menyuguhkan replika rumah, mobil, taman warna warni serta kastil dengan ornamen dan warna-warna khas permen, seperti warna merah muda, kuning, hijau, jingga dan biru. Menyaksikan aneka ragam warna dan bentuk bangunan di Dunia Candy bak berada di Negeri Dongeng. Cocok buat Anda yang suka berburu spot-spot instagramable. Fasilitas yang disediakan pun sangat lengkap mulai dari wahana permainan, kolam renang, cafe sert galeri oleh-oleh. Ingin berlibur ke Kediri untuk melepas penat? 2. Kampung Anggrek 3. Kampung Indian Berkunjung ke Kampung Indian yang terletak di Ngancar menawarkan sensasi menjadi penduduk suku Indian, Anda bisa berfoto berlatar belakang perkampungan Suku Indian sambil menyewa aneka kostum di Kampung Indian. Selain replika rumah adat Suku Indian, setiap jam-jam tertentu pengunjung akan diajak untuk ikut serta menarikan tarian khas Suku Indian. Ada pula kolam renang dan paket outbond bagi Anda yang ingin seru- seruan bersama keluarga. Berikut 4 Rekomendasi Destinasi Wisata yang terletak tak jauh dari Kawasan Wisata Gunung Kelud yang bisa menjadi jujugan liburan bersama keluarga : 1. Dunia Candy Berlokasi di Ngancar, lereng Gunung Kelud. Merupakan pilihan terbaik bagi Anda kolektor bunga anggrek karena koleksi yang tersedia disini didatangkan secara langsung dari Taiwan dan Thailand, seperti Oncidium, Vanda, Cattleya, Anggrek bulan hingga Cymbiddium. Tak hanya menikmati keindahan bunga anggrek, Anda pun bisa belajar budidaya hingga pembuahan bunga anggrek di 5 green house yang disediakan. Bagi Anda yang berkunjung dengan keluarga, tersedia taman bermain dan taman kelinci bagi buah hati Anda. Setelah puas berkeliling, Anda dapat bersantai sambil bersantap kuliner khas Kampung Anggrek. Menginjakkan kaki di Wisata Kota Mungil yang berada di Ngancar mengingatkan kita dengan nuansa Eropa klasik yang begitu kental. Bukan hanya menawarkan spot-spot keren yang instagramable, Kota Mungil memiliki beragam bangunan berwarna-warni dengan arsitektur yang indah. Menikmati berbagai wahana bersama keluarga akan terasa lebih menyenangkan, apalagi Anda dapat bersantai di gazebo ditemani aneka ragam kuliner. Jangan lupa untuk membeli oleh- oleh khas Kota Mungil yaa. Kemanapun tujuan wisata Anda di Kediri, Front One Inn Kediri merupakan akomodasi ideal dengan akses yang mudah dijangkau dari Stasiun Kediri dan Terminal Bus Kediri. 4. Kota Mungil kompasiana.com Azana Traveller Magz 26 45
  45. 45. Top Wedding Package at Front One Budget Hotel Boyolali NE W WE DDING V E NU E BUDGET BOYOLALI E V E R Y T HING YOU NE E D T O KNOW AB OU T PLANNING A ST AR S WE D DING GE T AWAY IN B OY OLALI 46 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  46. 46. adir sebagai Pioner Hotel Hsetara bintang tiga di Boyolali, Frontone Budget Boyolali melakukan ekspansi bisnis dengan melaujnching Paket Wedding yang bertajuk “New Wedding Venue”. Berlokasi strategis di jantung kota Boyolali, yakni di kawasan Pemkab Boyolali menjadi satu nilai plus karena tamu akan mendapatkan one stop wedding service, mulai dari kebutuhan Makanan, Dekorasi, MUA, MC, Entertainment hingga Wedding Organizer. ebagai hotel yang baru Sberoperasi, Frontone Budget Hotel Boyolali nyatanya sudah mendapat perhatian khusus. Hadir sebagai hotel yang mengusung konsep budget, Frontone Budget Boyolali memiliki satu kamar yang menjadi daya tarik tersendiri; yaitu Penthouse Room. Kamar yang berada di tipe Suite ini, memiliki 2 kamar yang terdiri dari Twin & Double Bed. Selain itu kamar juga dilengkapi dengan ruang tamu, meja makan dan mini pantry. Dengan kapasitas 4-6 orang ini, ternyata menjadi segmen menarik untuk keluarga. Dengan harga Rp 2.325.000 tamu sudah mendapatkan fasilitas breakfast untuk 6 orang, free akses wiﬁ, TV Cable, Water Heater dan Security 24 jam. Selain Penthouse Room, Frontone Budget Boyolali juga memiliki 30 kamar lainnya yang terbagi dari tipe Business, Superior, dan Deluxe. Tamu dapat melakukan reservasi melalui nomor telepon (0276) 3282 999 atau whatsapp di nomor 0813 3332 6657. Selain itu, Frontone Budget Boyolali juga telah bekerjasama dengan beberapa E-Commerce. Penthouse Room dan kamar ternyaman di Boyolali Paket Wedding yang ditawarkan meliputi paket resepsi mulai dari 100 hingga 300 tamu dengan harga . Hadir juga paket Akad yang ditawarkan dengan harga menarik mulai dari 5jt rupiah. Frontone Budget Boyolali optimis mampu memberikan satu konsep wedding baru di Boyolali “Konsep yang kami tawarkan adalah One Stop Wedding Service dimana di Boyolali sendiri belum ada tempat yang representative bagi calon pengantin dan keluarganya untuk segala kebutuhan Wedding, baik itu lokasi makeup, acara dan bahkan bagi keluarga besar yang akan menginap ; semua bisa dilaksanakan di satu tempat yakni di hotel kami”, ucap Donny Sabtondo selaku General Manager Frontone Budget Boyolali Front One Budget Hotel Boyolali Reservation: Phone: (0276) 3282999 WA: 0813 3332 6657 Jl. Boulevard Soekarno, Kemiri,Mojosongo, Kabupaten Boyolali 57482 www.frontonebudgetboyolali.com STRATEGIC LOCATION EMPLOYEE VACCINATED Satu satunya Azana Traveller Magz 26 47 BUDGET BOYOLALI
  47. 47. Semoga Awal Tahun ini banyak mendapat Kebahagiaan. Buat kalian yang pengen berkunjung ke Madura pastinya staynya di Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura. Satu-satunya Hotel terbaik di Madura dengan Fasilitas yang lengkap cocok banget bagi anda yang lagi perjalanan bisnis maupun Traveller bersama keluarga. Dapatkan Paket Staycation di Front One Hotel Pamekasan dengan harga yang terjangkau. Hai Traveller !!! Eduwisata Garam Madura merupakan wisata baru yang terletak di desa Bundher Pademawu Pamekasan, yang terletak satu kecamatan dengan Front One Hotel Pamekasan madura. Objek wisata yang dikelilingi tambak garam merupakan salah satu daya tarik di Pamekasan bagi anda yang ingin mengetahui proses pembuatan garam madura. Tidak hanya edukasi yang di dapat akan tetapi wisata ini memiliki keindahan alam yang luar biasa dan Pengunjung juga diperkenalkan dengan pengembangan hutan mangrove dengan perahu kecil yang disediakan oleh pihak pengelola. Eduwisata Garam Madura PAMEKASAN MADURA We strive only for the best 48 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  48. 48. op yang terbuat dari potongan Sekor sapi yang dibumbui dan dimasukkan ke dalam kuah kaldu sapi bening yang dicampur dengan aneka rempah khas Indonesia, dicampur irisan wortel, tomat, bawang & kentang ini memiliki cita rasa lezat dan menggugah selera. Sop Buntut ini merupakan salah satu makanan yang sangat populer di Indonesia. Tak heran, jika sop buntut menjadi salah satu kuliner yang sangat digemari oleh semua kalangan, pastinya jika berkunjung ke Pulau Madura Anda bisa mencicipi menu ini di Front One Hotel Pamekasan Madura karena di awal tahun ini anda bisa mendapatkan paket Sop Buntut dengan Racikan Teh Tarik yang nikmat & menyegarkan. Cita rasa The yang pekat dicampur dengan susu yang creamy.Teh Tarik ini bisa di sajikan dingin maupun hangat. Oxtail Soup & Teh Tarik Front One Delicious PAMEKASAN MADURA frontonehotelpamekasan Azana Traveller Magz 26 49
  49. 49. FACADE Great Sale ini tersedia untuk periode booking dari tanggal 5 sampai 31 Januari 2022 dengan periode menginap sampai 8 Mei 2022. Pemesanan dapat dilakukan melalui reservasi langsung melalui telepon,website, Email dan Whatsapp Business hotel. Menyambut awal tahun 2022, FACADE Hotels TAWANGMANGU mengadakan FACADE Great Sale yang menawarkan promo diskon harga kamar hingga 35%,dengan Best rate guaranteed. Para pelanggan dapat memanfaatkan kesempatan ini untuk merencanakan liburan awal tahun atau untuk sekadar staycation bersama keluarga dan teman Di facade Hotel tawangamangu by AZANA.. Facade Great Sale January Penuh Semangat Menyambut Tahun 2022 50 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  50. 50. OMG ( On MARCH GREAT) March Tawangmangu, Karanganyar Phone : 0271 - 6901 888 Whatsapp : 081 326 888 822 – 087758825566 Selain kamar para tamu juga dapat keuntungan lain seperti sarapan untuk dua orang,free welcome drink upon arrival,free welcome snack,Discount F&B 15% all item,Laundry 15%, late check out till 14.00 pm dan akses internet di semua area. "Sama seperti nama promo ini, yaitu february delight.Diharapkan bukan hanya bisa memberikan kesenangan tapi juga memberikan pengalaman yang tak terlupakan selama liburan di FACADE HOTEL TAWANGMANGU. Untuk informasi lebih lanjut silakan hubungi : Facade Boutique Hotel Tawangmangu by Azana Alamat : Jl. Balaikambang No. 8, Kalisoro, e-mail : info@facadehotelbyazana.com Web : www.facadehotelbyazana.com STAY WITH US FEEL AT HOME, Facade Hotel Tawangmangu menghadirkan promo bertajuk On March Great (OMG). Promo ini berlaku mulai 1 hingga 31 Maret 2022 mendatang. Dengan harga hanya Rp 399 ribu nett/malam bisa menarik minat bagi tamu yang ingin menikmati liburan bersama keluarga dan kerabat. February February Delight Dengan harga hanya Rp 399 ribu nett/malam bisa menarik minat bagi tamu yang ingin menikmati liburan bersama keluarga dan kerabat. (Limited room allotment) Selain kamar para tamu juga dapat keuntungan lain seperti sarapan untuk dua orang,free welcome drink upon arrival,free welcome snack,Discount F&B 15% all item,Laundry 15%, late check out till 14.00 pm dan akses internet di semua area. READYTOEXPLORESEMARANG &STAYATFRONTONECABINHOTEL SEMARANG @frontonecabinsemarang Phone 024 - 76444278 Jl. Singosari Raya 35 C-D Semarang, Jawa Tengah 50241 www.frontonecabinsemarang.com info@frontonecabinsemarang.com Azana Traveller Magz 26 51
  51. 51. Di Ribang Lounge dan Restaurant JNJ Frontone Hotel Lahat juga menyediakan beraneka ragam Chinese Food dengan harga yang sangat terjangkau mulai dari Kwetiaw, Sapo Tahu, Tom Yam, Udang Sauce Lemon, Cap Cay Sea Food, Gurame Bakar, tentunya hidangan tersebut bisa dinikmati bersama keluarga, dengan kolega, atau temen bisnis di Ribang Lounge Restaurant di JNJ Frontone Hotel Lahat. JNJ Frontone Hotel Lahat Juga menyiapkan DELIVERY ORDER, jadi tinggal pesan lewat telp di nomor 0731-325400 atau w.a 0811 712 8887 pesanan bisa diantar sampai tujuan, pelayanan ini kami sediakan untuk lebih memberikan pelayanan yang lebih baik kepada tamu dan pelanggan di kota Lahat. mlek merupakan salah satu Ifestival yang populer di dunia, menurut kalender tradisional Cina di tahun 2022 ini tahun baru Imlek jatuh pada tanggal 1 Februari yang menandakan dimulainya tahun Macan Air. Salah satu kebiasaan pada perayaan yang di dominasi warna emas dan merah ini yaitu berkumpul bersama keluarga. Menyambut hari raya Imlek JNJ Frontone Hotel Lahat mengeluarkan IMLEK PACKAGE dengan harga Rp. 455.000,- net, dengan fasilitas : menginap di kamar Deluxe, Dinner 2 orang, breakfast 2 orang, voucher discount 30% untuk room karaoke, acces internet disemua area hotel termasuk kamar, Lounge, restaurant. Paket ini berlaku pada saat malam perayaan Tahun Baru Imlek. IMLEK PACKAGE Fasilitas : Menginap di kamar Deluxe Dinner untuk 2 orang Breakfast untuk 2 orang Voucher discount 30% untuk room karaoke Access internet disemua area hotel termasuk kamar Lounge, Restaurant Rp. 455.000,- nett GONG XI FAT CHAI CELEBRATION H O T E L L A H A T Front One Hotel Lahat Jl. Letnan Amir Hamzah No.39, Ps. Baru, Kec. Lahat, Kabupaten Lahat, Sumatera Selatan 31419 Phone: (0731) 325400 @jnjfrontonehotellahat 52 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  52. 52. Black Honey Presso 19K Choco de Mellow 19K Coﬀee Creamy 19K Pinea VIVA 19K Room Rental Package Start From Rp. 14.998.888,- Rp. 6.500.000,- Free Venue 4 hours | Free 1 Deluxe Room | Standard Sound System Max. Capacity 100 persons | Included 21% tax & service More Information: Andre 0812 3013 9554 Erning 0858 5968 8715 TOP Azana Traveller Magz 26 53
  53. 53. LUNAR Pada Periode bulan ini kami memberikan promo dengan harga spesial dan sudah mendapatkan beneﬁt atau keuntungan yang lebih dari : Lunch/Dinner, Potongan dari Dauni Spa , Potongan lainnya di VIVA Restauran dan Cafe The Bizztro Spot Box. yang sangat cocok dengan malam pergantian tahun. CHINESE NEW YEAR PACKAGE NEW YEAR WITH LOVE Menjelang pergantian tahun baru Imlek merupakan perayaan terpenting orang tionghua.Sederet hotel di Kota Kediri menghias pernak pernik untuk menambah daya pikat konsumen dan berlomba lomba untuk menawarkan paket untuk makan malam dan menginap dengan harga yang variasi. VIVA Hotel by Azana sebagai hotel berkonsep Smart and Styles mempunyai paket makan malam,paket room Nikmati kemeriahan malam tahun baru imlek, pengalaman beristirahat dengan kenyamanan khas Kediri dan berbagai fasilitas lainnya dengan tingkat kenyamanan terbaik di kelasnya, hanya di VIVA Hotel By Azana. VIVA HOTEL BY AZANA KEDIRI Phone: 0354-7415888 HP : 0823-1480-0888 Jl. Letjen S.Parman 86 Kediri 64133 54 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  54. 54. SUPERIOR Rp.519.999,- nett STAYCATION OFFER / Room / Breakfast 2 Persons / Rice Bowl 1 Person / RTD 1 person Valid on 01 – 31 January 2022 Rp.419.999,- nett PROMO JANUARY 2022 Rp. 580.000,-nett / Room / Breakfast 2 Persons / Rice Bowl 1 Person / RTD 1 person DELUXE Rp. 680.000,-nett EXECUTIVE Rp. 880.000,-nett Rp.619.999,- nett / Room / Breakfast 2 Persons / Rice Bowl 1 Person / RTD 1 person FEBRUARY 2022 SUPERIOR LUNAR WITH LOVE Rp.558.888,- Room / Breakfast 2 Persons / Dinner in the Violin Resto Lt.2 “2 Persons“ Rp. 768.000,-nett DELUXE Rp. 888.000,-nett Rp.628.888,- nett / Room / Breakfast 2 Persons / Dinner in the Violin Resto Lt.2 “2 Persons“ EXECUTIVE Rp. 1.18.000,-nett / Room / Breakfast 2 Persons / Dinner in the Violin Resto Lt.2 “2 Persons“ Valid on 01 – 28 February 2022 Rp.698.888,- nett / Rooms / Breakfast 2 Persons / Rice Bowl 1 Person / RTD 1 Person Rp. 1.550.000,- EXECUTIVE Rp. 1.880.000,- Rp. 1.709.999,- nett / Rooms / Breakfast 2 Persons / Rice Bowl 1 Person / RTD 1 Person Rp. 1.409.999,- nett / Rooms / Breakfast 2 Persons / Rice Bowl 1 Person / RTD 1 Person DELUXE Valid on 01 – 31 March 2022 MARCH 2022 STAY 3 NIGHTS PAY 2 NIGHTS SUPERIOR Rp. 1.350.000,- Rp. 1.169.999,- nett Appetizer Dragon Fruit Salad / Potato Salad Main Course Roasted Chicken Breast With Orange Sauce / Beef Tenderloin With Sauce Dessert Pudding Strawberry / Chocolate Cake ( Promotion Period 01 – 28 February 2022 ) Start 10.00 – 23.00 THE LUNAR PROSPEROUS WITH LOVE Dapatkan potongan Rp 30.000,- setelah menunjukkan key card room Viva Hotel Rp. 148.888,- / package / person Azana Traveller Magz 26 55
  55. 55. Harga paket kamar tersebut hanya untuk tamu reservasi yang booking untuk periode Januari – Maret 2022. rbanstyle Hotel Pringsewu Umerupakan hotel bintang 3 yang berada di pusatkota Pringsewu, di awal tahun 2022 Urbanstyle Hotel mengadakan promo untuk harga kamar. Dengan tetap konsisten menjaga standard protokol kesehatan demi menjaga kenyamanan tamu. Untuk pemesanan kamar dapat melalui telepon reservasi kami di (0729) 7330999 atau tim sales marketing kami, Erika +62 822-8101-2744. Urbanstyle Hotel Pringsewu mengawali tahun 2022 dengan promo harga kamar yang sangat menarik, dengan harga IDR 345.678,- /room/night sudah bisa menginap di Urbanstyle Pringsewu. Harga kamar tersebut untuk tipe kamar superior dan sudah termasuk sarapan untuk dua orang. THE NEW VACATION BENEFIT : ·Free breakfast for two person ·Free internet access ·free kettle jug in room ·Free welcome drink ·Free 2 bottles mineral water Rp. 345.678,- SUPERIOR ROOM Promotion Period : 01 January - 28 March 2022 /room / night 56 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  56. 56. Azana Traveller Magz 26 57 Free Birthday Decoration Included breakfast. Free decoration room at sky lounge Free 1 night stay at Superior Room RP. 900.000 nett Free 1 night stay at Deluxe room Set menu dinner free mocktail Rp. 550.000 nett 3. Birthday Decoration Room At Sky Lounge Urban Hotel 2. Honeymoon package Free Romantic dinner couple 1. Romantic Dinner Rp. 350.000/couple Selera Nusantara Stories about TOFU FB Dept mencoba mengangkat kuliner berbahan tahu dengan berbagai macam olahan khas daerah untuk mengobati kerinduan makanan khas daerah tersebut, dan juga alternative makanan untuk tamu kamar ataupun pengunjung luar menikmatinya cukup di satu tempat. Dan pastinya menambah pilihan kuliner di Pringsewu. Chilled Drink Queen of my Heart IDR. 25K/ nett Apple pie w/ Vanilla ice cream ( Sour sop jc, Apple jc, Strawbery, Triple sec syrup, blueberry & soda ) Selain itu dari Urban kitchen resto menghadirkan promo minuman bertemakan ( Jeli kopyor, Susu segar dan bubblegum ) Es kopyor ambyar atimu IDR. 15 K/ nett IDR. 25 K nett FREE ICED TEA Visit the moment and stay a while
  57. 57. Azana Traveller Magz 26 58 ( Stay Period 15 - 27 January 2022 ) Superior Room Breakfast Special Promo Spotbox Semarang minimum transaction 100K 2, Imlek Room Deal IDR 257.300,- *Superior Room Only IDR. 202.200 ++ 1, January Super Sale Rayakan Imlek Bersama orang terkasih Di Front One Inn semarang dengan harga kamar IDR 257.300,- . Promo ini berlaku untuk Periode 01-07 Februari 2022 3. Spotbox Semarang - Discount 10%, 4. Arisan Package 5. Wedding Package Start From IDR 45.000 *term & condition applied Start From : Start from IDR. 4.999.999 for 50 persons *term & condition applied Included : Vennue Indoor/Outdoor, Dinner or Lunch Buﬀet, Standard Sound System, Free Wiﬁ Internet Access. *term & condition applied Included Breakfast For 2 Persons ( Stay Period 13 – 15 February 2022 ) *term & condition applied Sweet Valentine Room Deal Deluxe Room IDR 314.222 nett FRONT ONE INN SEMARANG Jl. Walisongo No. 421 Tambakaji, Ngaliyan, Semarang, Jawa Tengah Telp : 024 7643 1996 WA : 0813 9243 6397 www.frontoneinnsemarang.com
  58. 58. January Vaganza IDR 345.345 / night / room Maretlicious / night / room IDR 375.375 Bundling F&B Free 1 Fried Noodle /person Included Chocolate Included Flower Included Decoration Romantic Dinner - Be My Valentine /person IDR 141.414 ++ Included Chocolate Included Flower Included Decoration ++ IDR 314.314 / night / room Included Flower Decoration, Chocolate, and Sliced Cake Sweet Valentine Room Package Gather around, refresh and reconnect 60 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  59. 59. Azana Traveller Magz 25 58 1. LEBIH AMAN LEBIH MURAH DENGAN DIRECT BOOKING WA : 087782677878 TLP : 021 25033777 DM IG : FRONTONERESIDANCEMAMPANG (syarat dan ketentuan Berlaku) v Free Early Check in v Free Early Check Out 2pm v Free Tea / Coﬀee v Free Mineral Water v Free Wiﬁ - BUNKBED (2 person) - FIRST CLASS (2 person) v Free Parking v 1 Room Complimentary (make up room) 188.000 nett/room only v Free Early Check Out 2pm v Free Wiﬁ v Free Wiﬁ 2. LONGSTAY PACKAGE Max > 7 Hari v Daily Housekeeping Service & Full Amenities 4.200.000 nett/room only - FIRST CLASS (2 person) v Free Parking 5.400.000 nett/room only 3. PAKET HEMAT PRE WED 268.000 nett/room only v Free Mineral Water FRONT ONE RESIDENCE MAMPANG - BUSINESS (1person) - BUSINESS v Snack Box v Including 1 Room First Class v Free Wiﬁ v Free Parking 288.000 nett/room only ( syarat dan ketentuan berlaku) START FROM 1.500.000 Nett v Free Tea / Coﬀee v Free Late Check Out 2pm v Free Tea / Coﬀee - BUNKBED (2 person) 5.700.000 nett/room only 4. FRIDAY & SUNDAY PROMOTION v Photo Shoot All Area Hotel 200.000 nett/night ( syarat dan ketentuan berlaku) ( syarat dan ketentuan berlaku) v Free Early Check in v Stay at First Class or Bunk Bed v Valid on Jan 22 – March 22 v Free Tea / Coﬀee v Free Miniral Water v Free Parking Beneﬁts: -Monthly Stay -Housekeeping Service twice per week -Free Late Check Out 2 pm -Free Tea / Coﬀee -Free Mineral Water -Free WiFi -Free Parking ( terms & conditions applied) BUSINESS 1 person , room only IDR 3.600.000 nett BUNKBED 2 person , room only IDR 4.200.000 nett FIRST CLASS 2 person , room only IDR 4.050.000 nett frontoneresidencemampang Info dan pemesanan hubungi 0877 8267 7878 Jl.Mampang Prapatan I No.60 Mampang Prapatan, Jakarta Selatan 12790 Phone: 021- 25033777 info@frontoneresidencemampang.com M A M P A N G Long Stay Package SPLASHIN’ GOOD TIME Azana Traveller Magz 26 61
  60. 60. engan konsep Smart Hotel Dbernuansa Modern Minimalis yang lebih memperhatikan kepuasan tamu ditunjang fasilitas yang akan menjaga keyamanan tamu yang menginap, pelayanan kami perhatikan selama 24 jam penuh dengan harapan akan memberikan pengalaman yang baru yang tidak terlupakan bagi pengunjung. MEETING PACKAGE sudah termasuk : - Makan Siang atau Malam - Menu Pilihan - Alat Tulis - Proyector - Sound System - Minimal 20 persons Hotel yang memiliki fasilitas 40 kamar, 3 Ruang Meeting, Restaurant, Parkir yang nyaman Wiﬁ setiap area juga sangat representative untuk Acara Meeting, Ulang tahun, Seminar, Workshop, Wedding,Table Maner, Reuni, Arisan dll Harga mulai dari Rp. 80.000,- FRONT ONE HOTEL TULUNGAGUNG Jalan Pangeran Antasari No. 1 Tulungagung Jawa Timur Telp. 0355-5239000, WA 082231158851 www.frontonetulungagung.com - Wedding Cake - Entertainment - Standard Sound System - Buﬀed Menu - Test Food - Venue Hall Sudah Termasuk: - Venue Pre Wedding - Lunch / Dinner untuk 200 orang - Executive Room - Wedding Guest Book Wedding Package Harga Mulai dari Rp. 25.000.000,- TOP Modern Minimalist Stay at Tulungagung 62 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  61. 61. Free FLow Ice Tea & Mineral Water Start From Rp. 75.000,- nett/person Lunch / Dinner with the best Instructur Birthday Package Venue : Bamboe Restaurant Free Venue for 4 hours Minimal reservasi untuk 20 orang Beneﬁt: Buﬀet Set Uo Menu Simple Decoration Zumba Party at Ballroom FrontOne Hotel Tulungagung Free Welcome Snack Doorprize The Best Costume IDR 50.000,- /person Kuota terbatas, Prokes, The Best Perform Wajib menunjukkan Kartu Vaksin Standard Sound System ValentineDinner Package *H-1 FOR RESERVATION *VALID UNTIL 14 FEBRUARY 2022 START FROM IDR 550.000,- INCLUDED: STANDARD ROOM DECORATION BREAKFAST FOR 2 PERSONS 10% DISCOUNT FOOD & BEVERAGE Reservation: Telp. 0355-5239000, WA 082231158851 Eat Well, Travel Often Azana Traveller Magz 26 63
  62. 62. ( minimum 20 persons ) Event Package IDR 388.000,- Room only 3. Hybrid Meeting Package Price start from IDR 7.500.000,- 1. Wedding sensation Package – NIKAH YUK Start from IDR 30.000.000,- 2. Splash Birthday ( 30 persons ) 1. Welcome Midnight 2. Insta Caption Start from IDR 998.000,- ( 200 persons ) 50% discount from Publish Rate Room Promo Price start from IDR 2.000.000,- 3. Birthday Room Package · Beneﬁt include : Birthday cake , Dinner for 2 person, Welcome Birthday, Room Decoration,2 Voucher Pool Entrance, 1 pcs 15 Discount F&B Coupon Nikah Yuk Mulai dari Rp. 3jt untuk 200 orang Phone: (0267) 8403555 WA 0878-8998-3555 Jalan Raya, Telukjambe, Kec. Telukjambe Tim., Kabupaten Karawang, Jawa Barat 41361 www.frontoneakshaya.com
  63. 63. · Beneﬁt : Free table decoration, 2 Voucher Pool Entrance, 2 pcs 15 % Free 1 Rose and Chocolate Discount F&B Coupon, 1. Barbeque Vaganza by the pool · Beneﬁt : Free ﬂow mineral water, Live Music, Voucher Pool Entrance, 15 Discount F&B Coupon F&B Promotions · IDR 98.000,- / person · Venue : By swimming pool (minimum 10 BOX ) · Start from IDR 35.000,- / per person · Every Sunday · Beneﬁt : Free table decoration, 2 Voucher Pool Entrance, 2 pcs 15 % Discount F&B Coupon 4. Rabu Gaul · Beneﬁt : Free delivery · IDR 55.000,- 3. Sunday Mabar – Makan bareng (minimum 10 persons ) · Every Wednesday · Beneﬁt : Special free gift, Voucher swimming pool 5. Valentine SATU HATI · IDR 499.000,- / couple · IDR 1.500.000,- · Valid on February 14, 2021 2. Business Quick Lunch Valentine SATU HATI IDR 499.000,- / couple by the pool IDR 98.000,-/ person Free ﬂow mineral water, Live Music, Voucher Pool Entrance, 15 Discount F&B Coupon
  64. 64. Time To Impress & Sparkle At The Resort Within The City Stay at Suite Resort Room IDR 745.000Ne /Room/Night Other Facili es: Breakfast for 2 persons | Dinner for 2 por ons Fruit Basket or Snack Booking period: 29 Dec 2021 - 28 Jan 2022 Stay period: 1 - 31 Jan 2022 Jl. Jend. Sudirman No. 72 Magelang | (0293) 365095 | 0821 1866 0808 ( Reserva on: Mix and March Stay at Deluxe Room IDR 730.000Ne /2 Room/Night Other Facili es: Breakfast for 2 persons | Dinner for 2 por ons Snack and Juice Booking period: 28 Feb - 31 Mar 2022 Stay period: 1 - 31 Mar 2022 IDR 740.000Ne /Room/Night Other Facili es: Breakfast for 2 persons | Dinner for 2 por ons Honeymoon Decora on | Snack and Mocktail Booking period: 29 Jan - 25 Feb 2022 Stay period: 1 - 28 Feb 2022
  65. 65. FRONT ONE BOUTIQUE HOTEL KARAWANG Ruko Dharmawangsa Grand Taruma A7-8 Jl. Interchange, Jl. Akses Tol Karawang Barat, Karawang, Jawa Barat 41361 www.frontoneboutiquekarawang.com Phone: (0267) 8408286 WA 0813 1753 9995 @frontonekarawang Boutique Hotel For All Desires LongStay Business Room Stay at Business Room Breakfast for 1 person Minimum Stay 7 nights Free Laundry Free 1 Ticket Jatim Park Start From IDR 165.000/ night *Terms & conditions Apllied FRONT ONE BUDGET HOTEL MALANG Jl.Puncak Borobudur, Center Point B22 Mojolangu, Lowokwaru, Malang 65142 Phone 0341-4366787 WA: 0821 1507 1247 www.frontonebudgetmalang.com @frontonebudgetmlg Small town feel, big city fun
  66. 66. HOTEL BY AZANA SuperiorJanuary - March IDR 355.000,- nett / night Included Breakfast Meeting Package Start from IDR 125.000 / person STRATEGIC LOCATION EMPLOYEE VACCINATED Room Promotion only Rp. 190.000,-/couple free shuttle to kota lama train station January Rp.399.000,- nett Romantic package free romantic room decoration Marchvelous package March only Rp. 160.000,- nett / night 3days 2 Nights February free upgrade room no charge for early check in Jl Kolonel Sugiono No 47 Malang Reservasi : WhatsApp 081230125032 SMS/Telephone 081336663762 @votelnirmalamalang
  67. 67. February 2022 “LOVE AND HAPPINESS” - First Class Room Decoration - Dinner For 2 Persons - Bucket Chocolate - Disc 15% F&B ROOM PROMOTION F&B “Romantic Dinner” - For 2 Persons Rp. 369.999 Nett - Romantic Dinner Setup - Free Karaoke March 2022 Start From IDR 199.000,- ROOM PROMOTION - Appetizer, Maincourse, Dessert - Free Karaoke F&B “Arisan Package” “March Vaganza” - Stay 2 Nights - Special Traditional Food - For 8 Persons - First Class Room Only Start From IDR 299.999,- Rp 329.999 Nett - Disc 15% F&B Nett / month (Room Only) - First Class Room Only - Disc 15% F&B Di Hotel IDR 4.200.000,- Start From IDR 249.999,- - For 6 Persons - Decoration Ultah - Free Karaoke January 2022 Have Fun Go Mad Birthday Package 70 Azana Traveller Magz 25 Romantic Dinner Start From IDR 199.000,- - For 2 Persons - Appetizer, Main Course, Dessert - Romantic Dinner Setup - Free Karaoke Jl. WR. Supratman No.8, Kandang Limun, Kota Bengkulu, Bengkulu 38121 Phone: (0736) 7323251 | WA +62 811-7391-149 www. djofrontoneinnbengkulu.com | info@djofrontoneinnbengkulu.com INN B E N G K U L U @djofrontonebengkulu INN B E N G K U L U Long Stay More Happiness in Bengkulu
  68. 68. Rp. 444,444,- net/night - EXECUTIVE Room - DELUXE Room 1. JANUAREBORN Rp. 800,000,- (Room Only) 1 unit + GIFT Voucher Cash Back 100K pembelian Handphone di MOERNI CELL. (berlaku dari Tgl 2 Januari 2022 s.d 31 Januari 2022) 2. FEBRUASYIIK Rp. 650,000,- Rp. 355,555,- net/night (Room Only) 1 unit + GIFT VOUCHER XRISTA Healthy Treatment (Discount Up to 20% untuk Treatment MEDICAL dan Discount Up to 50% untuk Treatment NON MEDICAL). (berlaku dari 1 Februari 2022 s.d 28 Februari 2022) B O U T I Q U E B 2 1 M A L A N G Moment FAMILY SUITE Room Rp. 3,500,000,- Rp. 2,555,555,- net/night + GIFT Voucher Cash Back 100K pembelian Handphone di MOERNI CELL. + GIFT VOUCHER XRISTA Healthy Treatment (Up to 20% untuk Treatment MEDICAL dan (Room Only) 1 unit + SUITE Room (Room Only) 2 Unit Up to 50% untuk Treatment NON MEDICAL) berlaku dari tgl 1 Maret 2022 s.d 31 Maret 2022 Joy is fulﬁlling even the smallest needs
  69. 69. Azana Traveller Magz 26 73 Vo elHOTEL CHARIS TUBAN Fully Enjoy Your Stay With Us VOTEL CHARIS HOTEL TUBAN Phone (0356) 8830769 Jl. Letda Sucipto RT 01 - RW 09, Pusat Kota Tuban, Tuban, Jawa Timur 62319 www.votelhotelcharistuban.com | info@votelhotelcharistuban.com STRATEGIC LOCATION EMPLOYEE VACCINATED @votelcharistuban - Room Breakfast for 2 person (maximal) - Please show your business card January Best Deal Rp. 329.999,-/room/night - Free Snack Platter / free Single menu / Juice (for 1 person) Term And Condition: - No minimum stay January 2022 - Daily laundry 2 pcs / day - Only for Deluxe Rooms Show Your Social Media Rp 233.333,-/room/night Terms and Condition : Love our social media - Room Only - Guest should Follow / Comment / - Like instagram , facebook , - Maximal 10 rooms/day or google page for the reviews. March 2022 - Applied 03 January 2022 — 31 January 2022 - Applied 01 February - 28 February 2022 Me and March 2022 Rp 299.999,-/room/night Terms and Condition : - Room Breakfast max 2 person - No Minimum stay - Only for Deluxe Rooms - No minimum stay - Team Front Oﬃce must copy the business card February 2022 - Max.10 rooms/day - Applied 01 March — 31 March 2022 - Only For Deluxe rooms
  70. 70. R E S O R T Y O G Y A K A R T A WA : Mavin 0857 4057 1474,Dian 0822 4226 3141, Niken 0877 8026 9021
  71. 71. Ballroom 4 – 6 Jam Sound System Test Food 6 Persons Included : IDR 48.888.888,- Menu Prasmanan 200 Persons Menu Stall 200 Persons Wedding Organizer Dekorasi Pelaminan Free 3 Kamar Superior room ( Pengantin, Orang Tua, Mertua ) Free 7 Voucher Kolam Renang Free Parkir Area Free Buku Tamu LCD Projector Exclusive WEDDING PACKAGE Azana Traveller Magz 26 75
  72. 72. January Wedang Beer Betok IDR 15.000,- January Wedang Bajigur IDR 15.000,- February Wedang Bandrek IDR 15.000,- February Susu Rempah IDR 17.000,- March Ginger Tea Rempah IDR 17.000,- March Matcha Strawberry Latte IDR 18.000,- January Chicken Roasted With Spinach Dip IDR 35.000,- March Sapo Tahu Udang IDR 25.000,- LOVE AT FIRST BITE February Buntut Coto IDR 39.000,- 76 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  73. 73. Phone 0292 - 5140888 Jl. Gajah Mada No. 89, Purwodadi, Grobogan Front One Hotel Purwodadi @frontonepurwodadi www.frontonehotel-purwodadi.com - Breakfast for 2 person Beneﬁt : Stay Period 01 – 28 February 2022 - Swimming Pool - Free Wiﬁ Access - Breakfast for 2 person - Breakfast for 2 person Stay Period 01 – 31 March 2022 - Stay at Superior room - Swimming Pool March Vaganza Welcome January Beneﬁt : - Free Wiﬁ Access Stay Period 01 – 31 January 2022 Romantic February IDR 363.000,- nett / night IDR 353.000,- nett / night IDR 360.000,- nett / night - Stay at Superior room - Free Wiﬁ Access - Stay at Superior room - Swimming Pool Beneﬁt : IDR 250.000,-/ Couple Included : Set menu romantic dinner for 2 pax at Poolside/ Resto Simple Decoration Valid on 14 February 2022 Valentine’s Romantic Dinner STRATEGIC LOCATION EMPLOYEE VACCINATED Azana Traveller Magz 26 77
  74. 74. Memasuki awal tahun 2022 di bulan Februari, FrontOne Ratu Hotel Nganjuk tidak henti-henti nya memberikan promo kamar yang di tawarkan. Dengan promo “ Valentine Hotel Promo” dengan harga spesial IDR 500.000,-Nett untuk type kamar executive, yang sudah termasuk breakfast untuk 2 orang , Dinner untuk 2 orang dan dengan Room Decoration. emasuki awal tahun 2022 Front MOne Ratu Hotel Nganjuk tidak henti – hentinya memanjakan para tamunya dengan berbagai promo hidangan yang menarik di bulan Januari sampai Maret di Spot Box restaurant Front One Ratu Hotel Nganjuk. Hot Plate Chicken Noodle dan di padu dengan minuman Chemingo Mie yang di goreng lalu di siram dengan Capjay dan di sajikan di Hot plate. Buah Mangga segar yang di blend dengan susu murni Januari Februari Sapo Tofu Singapore dipadu dengan Superseven Tofu di goreng yang di masak dengan kuah sauce tiram dan Pakcoy. Buah alpukat yang di blend dengan susu murni dan di beri topping bubuk alpukat Maret Chicken Strips On The Basket dipadu dengan minuman Banana Smoothies Ayam ﬁllet yang di balut dengan tepung lalu di goreng kering dan di sajikan dengan sauce tomat. Pisang segar yang di padukan dengan perasan jeruk nipis lalu di blend Valentine SPECIAL ROOM RATE IDR 500.000,- nett 1 night stay at Executive Room | Breakfast for 2 person | Dinner for 2 person FRONT ONE RATU HOTEL NGANJUK Phone: 0358-3510000 Jl. Raya Bengawan Solo (Komplek Perum Grah City No.1) Nganjuk info@frontonehotelnganjuk.com | www.frontonehotelnganjuk.com Reservation 0812 3183 7456 Willy 0812 5926 3947
  75. 75. Deals Rp.200.000,- nett / night ( January - March 2022 ) Included: Tea & Coﬀee / Hot Chocolate / Cappuccino / Café latte / Mochaccino terms & condition applied Stay & Safe @frontoneinnsidoarjo Start From Rp.30.000,- /person ( Min. 20 Persons ) Meeting package FRONT INN SIDOARJO Jl. Trunojoyo No. 41 Sidokumpul, Sidoarjo, Jawa Timur 61218 Telp. (031) 8051234 Fax. (031) 8051235 info@frontoneinnsidoarjo.com | www.frontoneinnsidoarjo.com @frontoneinnsidoarjo
  76. 76. Azana Traveller Magz 26 81 S E T I A B U D I - S O L O C A B I N H OT E L IDR 120K Business Class Stay Period 1-31 January 2022 *Free Snack Breakfast *Reservation By Azanahotel.Id *Limited Room Allotment New Year Special Rate Spesial Rate *Free Bomboloni , Snack Breakfast First Class : 210 K *Free Bomboloni , Snack Breakfast *Limited Room Allotment Stay Period 1-15 February 2022 Business Class : 180 K Super Deal In Love Get 15% Discount *S&K Berlaku And Free Ice Cream March Selfie Discount C A B I N H OT E L January February March Extend your stay, not your budget *Limited Room Allotment Reservasi By Azanahotel.Id Free Snack Breakfast Fantastic January Only 200K * First Class Only * Free Bomboloni , Snack Breakfast Stay Periode 14-15 February 2022 Sweet Valentine January February March All Type of room *S&K Berlaku Discount 25% On March Great OMG
  77. 77. @frontonejakartaairport @centralfront1 Central Front One Inn Jakarta Airport Jl. Husein Sastra Negara No 22 B&C, Benda, Tangerang Airport Phone: 021 - 54318 777 WA : 082122801182 info@centralfrontoneinnjakarta.com www.centralfrontoneinnjakarta.com DISCOVER THE PERFECT BUDGET STAY B O U T I Q U E T U G U M U D A - S E M A R A N G @frontonetugumuda Front One Boutique Tugu Muda Jl. Jend. Sudirman 108, Cabean, Semarang Barat Phone: 024 3000 8888 WA: 082324206884 STAYCATION ON JANUARY 2022 GET MORE FREE START FROM IDR 225.000,- FREE FLOW HEALTHY DRINK FREE DISCOUNT 20% AT RUANG INTERAKSI Azana Traveller Magz 26 82
  78. 78. Only at Rp 25.000 nett Every Saturday at Lobby Lounge at 06.00 – 10.00 PM While relax at our café, enjoy our local & famous traditional taste Satnight With Delicious & Authentic Mie Jawa 84 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  79. 79. Azana Traveller Magz 25 Beneﬁts & Facilities: Stay 2 days – 1 Night Daily in room breakfast for 1 persons Visit legendary mosque & Parangtriris Beach Vehicle rental for 1 day tour 2x snack 1X lunch 1x Dinner valid on 5 January – 31 March 2022 Religi Package 2 Days 1 Night Rp 1.200.000,- nett / person Only Rp 399.000,- /night Beneﬁts & Facilities: Stay at superior room Daily in room breakfast for 2 persons Disc F&B up tp 10% Disc Laundry upto 10% Valid on 5 January – 31 March 2022 EarlyYEAR DEALS De Laxston Hotel by Azana Jogja Phone(0274) 552-552 / 0895-2519-9599 Jl. Urip Sumoharjo No.139 A, Klitren, Kec. Gondokusuman, Kota Yogyakarta, Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta 55222 @delaxstonhotel Life’s Better at De Laxston January - March 2022 Azana Traveller Magz 26 85
  80. 80. better food better mood Paradise Mocktail 20K The Paradise Mocktail sebuah racikan minuman istimewa, terdiri dari seduhan bunga telang yang dipadukan dengan soda water, selasih, jelly dengan toping irisan jeruk nipis dan daun mint. Cuan Mocktail 20K Cuan Mocktail suatu minuman dalam menyambut tahun baru imlek, terbuat dari perpaduan fresh milk, fresh dragon fruit, serta yoghurt dengan toping potongan dragon fruit serta daun mint. New Year, New Taste 1 2 Ayam yang diolah dengan pengasapan dibumbui dengan bumbu rempah, disajikan dengan nasi putih dan sambal dabu dabu Smoked Chicken With Dabu - Dabu 55K Kembang ndeso klitren merupakan racikan minuman tradisional yang di moderenisasi, terbuat dari seduhan bunga rosela dan seduhan bunga telang, dengan garnis jeruk nipis dan daun mint Kembang Ndeso Klitren 20K 3 4 Bebek muda yang empuk digoreng dengan rempah kuning,disajikan dengan nasi putih,sambal matah dan kremes yang gurih. Spring Duck of Mandalika 55K 5 86 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  81. 81. Weekdays Room Deal #HEPI - HEmat Pintar Rp. 125.000 / room / night Business Class Room Only JRp. 200.000 / room / night First Class Room Only January Rp. 150.000 / room / night Business Class Room Breakfast Rp. 250.000/ room / night First Class Room Breakfast Weekend Room Deal #HEPI - HEmat Pintar Rp. 150.000 / room / night Business Class Room Only Rp. 250.000 / room / night First Class Room Only Rp. 180.000 / room / night Business Class Room Breakfast Rp. 300.000 / room / night First Class Room Breakfast Stay Period: 01-31 January 2021 Longstay Package #PROMO BUMING - Booking Untung MiNGguan Business Class Rp. 360.000 /r/n Menginap 4H 3M Rp. 575.000 /r/n Menginap 6H 5M Rp. 770.000 /r/n Menginap 8H 7M Make Up Room setiap 2 Hari sekali, Ganti All Linen setiap 2 hari Sekali, Free Mineral Water setiap hari, Tanpa Sarapan Pagi First Class Rp. 435.000 /r/n Menginap 4H 3M Rp. 700.000 /r/n Menginap 6H 5M Rp. 945.000 /r/n Menginap 8H 7M Stay Period: January - March 2022 E V E R Y S TAY W I L L G I V E Y O U A R E A S O N T O S M I L E MALIOBORO C A B I N H O T E L FRONT ONE CABIN MALIOBORO - JOGJA Telp: (0274) 5019195 Jl. Jagalan - Beji No.61, Purwokinanti, Pakualaman, Yogyakarta 55166 www.frontonecabinmalioboro.com | info@frontonecabinmalioboro.com @frontonecabinmalioboro 88 Azana Travller Magz 26
  82. 82. February With Love Weekdays Room Deal #PASRAH - PASTI MURAH Rp. 125.000 /r/n Business Class Room Only Rp. 200.000 /r/n First Class Room Only Rp. 150.000 /r/n Business Class Room Breakfast Rp. 250.000 /r/n First Class Room Breakfast Weekend Room Deal #PASRAH - PASTI MURAH Rp. 150.000 /r/n Business Class Room Only Rp. 250.000 /r/n First Class Room Only Rp. 180.000 /r/n Business Class Room Breakfast Rp. 300.000 /r/n First Class Room Breakfast Weekdays Romantic Room Rp. 350.000 /r/d Weekend Romantic Room Rp. 400.000 /r/d Menginap 1 Malam di First Class Room Fresh Rose Flower Decoration 1 Sliced Cake March Weekdays Room Deal #OB - OTW BOOKING Rp. 125.000 /r/n Business Class Room Only Rp. 200.000 /r/n First Class Room Only Rp. 150.000 /r/n Business Class Room Breakfast Rp. 250.000 /r/n First Class Room Breakfast Weekend Room Deal #OB - OTW BOOKING Rp. 150.000 /r/n Business Class Room Only Rp. 250.000 /r/n First Class Room Only Rp. 180.000 /r/n Business Class Room Breakfast Rp. 300.000 /r/n First Class Room Breakfast MALIOBORO C A B I N H O T E L Azana Traveller Magz 26 89
  83. 83. @voteldepratnya_kediri VOTEL DE'PRATNYA HOTEL KEDIRI Jl. Pamenang No.27, Katang, Sukorejo, Kec. Ngasem, Kediri, Jawa Timur 64182 www.voteldepratnyakediri.com | info@voteldepratnyakediri.com (0354) 7416310 Reservasi: 0822-3489-8439 DE’PRATNYA HOTEL KEDIRI Free Honeymoon set up for Executive Room Stay Period 12 s/d 15 February 2022 Romantic Moments New Year Happy Rp. 199.000,- for deluxe room - room only - 3 kamar pertama setiap harinya - berlaku 1 s/d 31 Januari 2022 Imlek Promo Only Rp. 210.000,- room included breakfast for Superior Room - free breakfast for 2 person - periode 1 s/d 6 Februari 2022 Maret Seruu !! - Disc 20% for all room type - Free 1 cup of coffee or tea upon check in Endless Love 90 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  84. 84. 0852 3449 4748 National Rte 3, Gayam, Lebak, Pracimantoro, Wonogiri Regency, Central Java 57664 info.azanagreenresort.com | www.azanagreenresort.com Halfday Meeting (Rp.100.000/person) 4 Jam Penggunaan Ruangan 1 x Coﬀee Break 1 x lunch Fullday Meeting (Rp.150.000 /person) 8 Jam Penggunaan Ruangan 2 x Coﬀee Break 1 x lunch/dinner One day / Extra fullday Meeting ( Rp.210.000 / person). 12 Jam Penggunaan Ruangan 2 x Coﬀee Break 2 x lunch Included : - Venue ( Abhinaya Meetingroom, Pendopo Abhinaya) - Limasan Resto - Ruang meeting Indoor Ber-AC - 1 LCD & White Screen Projector - Flipchart - White board - Standard Sound System & 2 Microphone Wireless - Memo Pad & Pensil - Mineral Water - Candies ( Permen ) - Free Wiﬁ Access Up to 15 Mbps - Minimal Order for 25 persons Birthday Package Start From Rp.80.000/person Included : - Venue : Limasan Resto/Pendopo/Halaman - Buﬀet Menu - Birthday cake - Standard Birthday Decoration - Standard Sound System - Minimal cake for 25 person Arisan Package Start From Rp.55.000 /person - Buﬀet Menu - Standart Sound System - Venue : Limasan Resto & Abhinaya Meetingroom - Free Wiﬁ Accses Up to 15 Mbps - Minimal Order 30 Pax Awaken To A Different World
  85. 85. Everything You Love About Harvest Azana Traveller Magz 26 92
  86. 86. HOTEL SRAGEN seputarwisata.com @frontonebudgetsragen www.frontonebudgetsragen.com SUPERIOR ROOM DELUXE ROOM EXECUTIVE SUITE ROOM MEETING ROOM RESTAURANT SKY LOUNGE SWIMMING POOL And more FRONT ONE HOTEL SRAGEN Telepon: (0271) 8856999 Jl. Brigjen Katamso No.37, Kebayan 1, Sragen Kulon, Kec. Sragen, Kabupaten Sragen, Jawa Tengah 57212 Stay A Little More Jl. Kedondong No.889, Anduonohu, Poasia, Kota Kendari, Sulawesi Tenggara 93231 No.Telp :(0401)3080 889 WA : 0811 4000 359 @frontonekendari Explore Kendari Nambo Beach @muhammadjabir 94 Azana Traveller Magz 26
  87. 87. Azana Traveller Magz 26 95 All in Good Fun FRONT ONE INN MALANG Jl. Pisang Kipas No.5, Jatimulyo, Kec. Lowokwaru, Kota Malang, Jawa Timur 65141 Phone: (0341) 4371778 WA: 812-3509-6123 @frontoneinnmalang Teluk Penyu @NYO_ITEM AZANA ASIA H O T E L - C I L A C A P & Pesona Samudera Hinda Jl. Gatot Subroto no 120, Wanasari, Sidanegara, Cilacap Tengah, Kabupaten Cilacap 53224 www.azanaasiahotelcilacap.com info@azanaasiahotelcilacap.com @azanaasiahotelcilacap

