Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PWA Progressive Web App
Simili alle app che normalmente si scaricano dagli store di Google e IOs, hanno il vantaggio, sfruttando il protocollo htt...
Le PWA non sono la copia esatta del sito, con tutti i suoi contenuti, i menu, ecc, ma rappresentano lo strumento con il qu...
Le pwa non si scaricano come le app native dagli stores ma si navigano esattamente come un qualsiasi sito web. Sono quindi...
Ambiti di utilizzo ➔eCommerce ➔WebSites di qualsiasi categoria (ad es. contenutistico, informativo, intrattenimento, ecc.)...
Caratteristiche principali (Ovvero: Cosa ti permettono di fare usando una piattaforma standard di livello medio alto) ➔ Ar...
Esempi ➔Lancome
Esempi ➔Alibaba
Esempi ➔AliExpress
Esempi ➔Trivago
Esempi ➔Twitter Light
Esempi ➔Pinterest
Esempi ➔Jumia Travel
Esempi ➔Flipkart
Esempi ➔Tourimus
Esempi ➔Petlove
Esempi ➔Starbucks
Esempi ➔Soundslice
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PWA PRESENTATION

36 views

Published on

Progressive Web App

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PWA PRESENTATION

  1. 1. PWA Progressive Web App
  2. 2. Simili alle app che normalmente si scaricano dagli store di Google e IOs, hanno il vantaggio, sfruttando il protocollo http://, di interfacciarsi direttamente con il sito (statico o dinamico) offrendo al visitatore una elevata User Experience e fidelizzazione, tempi di caricamento molto rapidi, massima adattabilità. Cosa sono
  3. 3. Le PWA non sono la copia esatta del sito, con tutti i suoi contenuti, i menu, ecc, ma rappresentano lo strumento con il quale l’azienda comunica con i propri clienti, in modalità one-to-one, una vasta gamma di contenuti progettati in precedenza. Si tratta, semplificando molto, di una versione per dispositivi mobile che permette di essere in contatto con il cliente praticamente durante tutta la giornata. Precisazione importante
  4. 4. Le pwa non si scaricano come le app native dagli stores ma si navigano esattamente come un qualsiasi sito web. Sono quindi installabili come le app native con un solo click che consente di aggiungere alla schermata home l’icona dell’applicazione senza necessità di ricordare l’indirizzo del sito o salvarlo nei preferiti. Come funzionano
  5. 5. Ambiti di utilizzo ➔eCommerce ➔WebSites di qualsiasi categoria (ad es. contenutistico, informativo, intrattenimento, ecc.) ➔WebSites statici (html) e dinamici (cms) ➔Blog dedicati
  6. 6. Caratteristiche principali (Ovvero: Cosa ti permettono di fare usando una piattaforma standard di livello medio alto) ➔ Articoli ➔ Video ➔ Foto ➔ Audio ➔ Mappe ➔ Moduli ➔ Calendario ➔ Chat ➔ Sconti ➔ Notifiche push ➔ Carrello permanente ➔ Spedizioni ➔ Loyalty ➔ Carte fedeltà ➔ Promozioni ➔ AD Network ➔ Dominio personalizzato ➔ + 30 Lingue ➔ Full adaptive ➔ SEO/html friendly ➔ 7 modalità navigazione ➔ 30 tipi di sezioni ➔ CMS integrato ➔ Integrazione social
  7. 7. Esempi ➔Lancome
  8. 8. Esempi ➔Alibaba
  9. 9. Esempi ➔AliExpress
  10. 10. Esempi ➔Trivago
  11. 11. Esempi ➔Twitter Light
  12. 12. Esempi ➔Pinterest
  13. 13. Esempi ➔Jumia Travel
  14. 14. Esempi ➔Flipkart
  15. 15. Esempi ➔Tourimus
  16. 16. Esempi ➔Petlove
  17. 17. Esempi ➔Starbucks
  18. 18. Esempi ➔Soundslice

×