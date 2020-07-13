Business Model Innovation

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Whenever the core source of value or the core source of the consumer decision making in an industry gets digitize you have an opportunity for the new business model.
And because of this digitization, the competitiveness is not about how many products you sell, it’s about how much data you have about this new form of digital value in your industry. And that is the opportunity platform model has for every industry today.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment