Business Model Innovation PIPELINE TO PLATFORM
PIPELINE BUSINESS MODEL • Flow of the value is liner • Used in the industrial era
Platform Business Model • Creates value by facilitating exchanges between two or more interdependent groups. • Platforms h...
Platform Businesses
Buying Behaviour • Data used to be in the scattered sales receipts • Digitizing the buying behavior for the first time
Digitization of Location • Smartphones converted all of us into moving objects • Car became a digital object
• Since the early 2000s, platforms have quickly overtaken other business models at the top of the economy. • Nearly 60% of...
TYPES OF PLATFORMS • There are two types of business models: Pipes and Platforms. Start-ups with the best technology often...
Thank you
Whenever the core source of value or the core source of the consumer decision making in an industry gets digitize you have an opportunity for the new business model.

And because of this digitization, the competitiveness is not about how many products you sell, it’s about how much data you have about this new form of digital value in your industry. And that is the opportunity platform model has for every industry today.

Business Model Innovation

