Simple Past Tense
We use “Simple Past Tense” to express an activity completed in the past
Types of sentences Affirmative sentences Negative sentences Interrogative sentences
PASTAFFIRMATIVE SENTENCES I was born in Bucaramanga. Michael Jackson was an amazing singer. The weather was nice yesterday...
NEGATIVE SENTENCES I was born in Bucaramanga I wasn’t born in Bogotá I did my homework Laura had breakfast They watched a ...
YES/NO QUESTIONS You worked today Did you work today? The movie started at noon. Laura had breakfast this morning. Did the...
WH QUESTIONS I went on holidays last month. When Did you go on holidays? They bought some postcards. I lived in Cali last ...
Past simple grammar

Grammar explanation about the past simple form. Affirmative, negative and questions.

Past simple grammar

  1. 1. Simple Past Tense
  2. 2. We use “Simple Past Tense” to express an activity completed in the past
  3. 3. Types of sentences Affirmative sentences Negative sentences Interrogative sentences
  4. 4. PASTAFFIRMATIVE SENTENCES I was born in Bucaramanga. Michael Jackson was an amazing singer. The weather was nice yesterday. My parents met in 1960. Kate had a dog. We lived in a small city.
  5. 5. NEGATIVE SENTENCES I was born in Bucaramanga I wasn’t born in Bogotá I did my homework Laura had breakfast They watched a movie I wore Jeans yesterday You finished your lesson I didn’t do my homework Laura didn’t have breakfast They didn’t watch a movie I didn’t wear Jeans yesterday You didn’t finish your lesson S + DID NOT + V +C
  6. 6. YES/NO QUESTIONS You worked today Did you work today? The movie started at noon. Laura had breakfast this morning. Did the movie start at noon? Did Laura have breakfast this morning? DID + S + V + C ? Yes, it did. No, it didn’t Yes, she did. No, she didn’t I played computer games last night. Did you play computer games last night? Yes, I did. No, I didn’t
  7. 7. WH QUESTIONS I went on holidays last month. When Did you go on holidays? They bought some postcards. I lived in Cali last year What did they buy? Where did you live last year? WHEN + DID + S + V + C ? She left early because her mom called her.. Why did she leave early?

