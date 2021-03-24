20210324 een sociaal netwerk voor iedereen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Een sociaal netwerk voor iedereen Bibliotheek Brugge – 24/03/2021
We beginnen om 9u30 en eindigen rond 11u30. Standaard staat je geluid uit. Laat dat gerust uit staan tot ik je het woord g...
Hallo, ik ben Kristof kristof@appstublieft.be @kristofdhanens Deze presentatie vind je op www.slideshare.com/appstublieft
Ik schreef een boek! WIN!
Het oudste sociale netwerk? (1997)
Introductie van de statusupdate (1999)
Zelf content delen op het internet (2001)
Fast forward naar 2021!
Wereldwijd meest gedownloade apps
Sociale media in Vlaanderen Bron: Digimeter (februari 2020)
Facebook
Alles start met een eigen profiel
Persoonlijke communicatie Interne communicatie Externe communicatie Profielen, groepen en pagina’s
Toont Facebook alles van iedereen in de startpagina?
2018: Cambridge Analytica schandaal
Maar hoe zit dat dan met die reclame?
Je advertentievoorkeuren beheren
www.test-aankoop.be/hightech/telecom/nieuws/whatsapp-nieuwe-voorwaarden
Instagram
Het wereldrecord gaat naar een…ei!
Profiel Hoogtepunten Tijdlijn Newsfeed Reels Zoeken Shop Bio Link in bio Username Schermnaam
liken reageren (privé) delen Archief
Tijdlijn • Duurzame beelden • Blijven zichtbaar • Momentopname • Kwaliteit belangrijk • Portfolio • Video max 60” • Filter...
Twitter
Even terug naar 2006
• 1,55 miljard gebruikers • 5,9 miljoen gebruikers in België • 4,5 miljoen Belgen elke dag • 3,5 miljoen Belgen elke dag •...
Twitter heeft het moeilijk
Binnenkort betalen voor Twitter?
Vrije meningsuiting? Of fake news?
280 karakters om je ei kwijt te geraken Hashtag(s) Mention Copy Link Foto
… en privéberichten ‘DM’ of ‘PM’ genoemd Kan enkel naar wie jou volgt Geen 280-karakterlimiet meer
Twitterlijsten
Hashtags, iemand?
Waarvoor dient een hashtag? 1. Thematisch: bundelen van info 2. Grappig bedoeld, ‘nagedachte’ 3. Scanbaarheid: kernwoorden...
Hashtags in de praktijk
En nog veel meer…
LinkedIn: professioneel netwerk
Pinterest: inspirerende beelden ordenen
TikTok: Welkom in de wereld van dansjes en challenges
Clubhouse: Babbelen én luisteren met enkel geluid *Voorlopig enkel voor iOS
Goodreads Dé app voor boekenwurmen
Untappd App voor bierliefhebbers
Strava Voer voor sportievelingen
  1. 1. Een sociaal netwerk voor iedereen Bibliotheek Brugge – 24/03/2021
  2. 2. We beginnen om 9u30 en eindigen rond 11u30. Standaard staat je geluid uit. Laat dat gerust uit staan tot ik je het woord geef. Zet je camera aan alsjeblieft. Dat maakt het een pak gezelliger Heb je een inhoudelijke vraag? Zet ze in de chat of steek je virtuele hand op Geluid aan of uit Camera aan of uit Bekijk de deelnemers / Raise hand Chatte Goedemorgen!
  3. 3. Hallo, ik ben Kristof kristof@appstublieft.be @kristofdhanens Deze presentatie vind je op www.slideshare.com/appstublieft
  4. 4. Ik schreef een boek! WIN!
  5. 5. Het oudste sociale netwerk? (1997)
  6. 6. Introductie van de statusupdate (1999)
  7. 7. Zelf content delen op het internet (2001)
  8. 8. Fast forward naar 2021!
  9. 9. Wereldwijd meest gedownloade apps
  10. 10. Sociale media in Vlaanderen Bron: Digimeter (februari 2020)
  11. 11. Facebook
  12. 12. Alles start met een eigen profiel
  13. 13. Persoonlijke communicatie Interne communicatie Externe communicatie Profielen, groepen en pagina’s
  14. 14. Toont Facebook alles van iedereen in de startpagina?
  15. 15. 2018: Cambridge Analytica schandaal
  16. 16. Maar hoe zit dat dan met die reclame?
  17. 17. Je advertentievoorkeuren beheren
  18. 18. www.test-aankoop.be/hightech/telecom/nieuws/whatsapp-nieuwe-voorwaarden
  19. 19. Instagram
  20. 20. Het wereldrecord gaat naar een…ei!
  21. 21. Profiel Hoogtepunten Tijdlijn Newsfeed Reels Zoeken Shop Bio Link in bio Username Schermnaam
  22. 22. liken reageren (privé) delen Archief
  23. 23. Tijdlijn • Duurzame beelden • Blijven zichtbaar • Momentopname • Kwaliteit belangrijk • Portfolio • Video max 60” • Filters Stories • Tijdelijke beelden • Verdwijnen na 24u • Sequentie van momenten • Verhaal belangrijk • Sfeer • Video max 15” • Stickers en tools
  24. 24. Twitter
  25. 25. Even terug naar 2006
  26. 26. • 1,55 miljard gebruikers • 5,9 miljoen gebruikers in België • 4,5 miljoen Belgen elke dag • 3,5 miljoen Belgen elke dag • 45+ snelst groeiende doelgroep Velen kennen Twitter hiervan
  27. 27. • 1,55 miljard gebruikers • 5,9 miljoen gebruikers in België • 4,5 miljoen Belgen elke dag • 3,5 miljoen Belgen elke dag • 45+ snelst groeiende doelgroep Of hiervan?
  28. 28. • 1,55 miljard gebruikers • 5,9 miljoen gebruikers in België • 4,5 miljoen Belgen elke dag • 3,5 miljoen Belgen elke dag • 45+ snelst groeiende doelgroep Of toch eerder hiervan?
  29. 29. Twitter heeft het moeilijk
  30. 30. Binnenkort betalen voor Twitter?
  31. 31. Vrije meningsuiting? Of fake news?
  32. 32. 280 karakters om je ei kwijt te geraken Hashtag(s) Mention Copy Link Foto
  33. 33. … en privéberichten ‘DM’ of ‘PM’ genoemd Kan enkel naar wie jou volgt Geen 280-karakterlimiet meer
  34. 34. Twitterlijsten
  35. 35. Hashtags, iemand?
  36. 36. Waarvoor dient een hashtag? 1. Thematisch: bundelen van info 2. Grappig bedoeld, ‘nagedachte’ 3. Scanbaarheid: kernwoorden uitlichten
  37. 37. Hashtags in de praktijk
  38. 38. En nog veel meer…
  39. 39. LinkedIn: professioneel netwerk
  40. 40. Pinterest: inspirerende beelden ordenen
  41. 41. TikTok: Welkom in de wereld van dansjes en challenges
  42. 42. Clubhouse: Babbelen én luisteren met enkel geluid *Voorlopig enkel voor iOS
  43. 43. Goodreads Dé app voor boekenwurmen
  44. 44. Untappd App voor bierliefhebbers
  45. 45. Strava Voer voor sportievelingen
×