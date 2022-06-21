Successfully reported this slideshow.

Cholesterade

Jun. 21, 2022
Cholesterade

Jun. 21, 2022
We believe most businesses can receive a better outcome form their contract manufacturing projects. That’s why we formed Emerge
Our objective is to make the supplement manufacturing process straightforward for our customers. Most projects are stop-and-go because of limited services available. This is what separates Emerge from the crowd—we do it all! Emerge is structured for success with a team of professionals specializing in customer service, production management, quality control, graphic design, information technology, laboratory science, research, and development. You will not find a one-stop shop supplement manufacturer with as much efficiency, proficiency, and productivity. With our aggressive pricing, highest quality, and unbeatable services, we offer the best overall value in supplement manufacturing.

We emphasize service, product quality, and efficiency
To be competitive in the nutraceutical manufacturing industry today means having the ability to deliver a rewarding service experience. Our staff is trained to listen attentively to customers and communicate effectively. When it comes to supplement manufacturing, clarity is key to optimizing service and product outcome. We have polished our manufacturing processes to execute efficient quoting, formulating, and production to not only match but exceed your expectations. Since inception, Emerge has been the premier supplement manufacturer tried-and-true. We look forward to facilitating your next vitamin or dietary supplement manufacturing project.

Cholesterade

  1. 1. ®
  2. 2. Emerge Nutraceuticals was developed by a team of like-minded business professionals sharing a vision of a healthier world; free of disease and constant pharmaceutical intervention that only treats symptoms of disease and never actually addresses the disease. Our mission is to deliver organic, healthy solutions and natural alternatives to individuals seeking non- prescription remedies to better their health. Vision & Mission
  3. 3. Dr. J. Robert Cade was an American physician, university professor, research scientist and inventor. Dr. Cade engaged in many areas of medical research. He is most widely remembered as the leader of the research team that formulated the sports drink Gatorade®. The creation of Gatorade® would have a significant impact in treating dehydration, and has generated over $150 million in royalties for the University. Dr. Cade performed extensive clinical trials utilizing a formula he developed containing a soluble fiber solution, Cholesterade®. Clinically proven to lower cholesterol levels! The Creator
  4. 4. Cholesterade ® provides a natural, delicious and economical solution to help meet NIH requirements for therapeutic lifestyles changes using non-drug intervention to lower cholesterol prior to consideration of statin intervention. In an 8-week study performed by Dr. Cade, participants achieved amazing results without altering their lifestyle or taking harmful drugs. Participants simply drank one 8 oz. glass of Cholesterade ® (mixed with water) with each meal and one at bedtime. Cholesterade®
  5. 5. Proven to Lower Cholesterol Levels ® www.Cholesterade.com Cholesterade ® is a natural, acia-fiber-based powder supplement containing 7 grams of fiber per serving and easily soluble in water. It comes in three flavors: Mixed Berry, Orange and Lemon Lime
  6. 6. Triglycerides -50.0% Total Cholesterol (TC) -17.9% LDL Cholesterol (LDLC) -21.4% HDL Cholesterol (HDLC) +12.9% HDLC/LDLC Ratio +44.0% 01 02 03 04 05 Case Study In the 8 week study by Dr. J. Robert Cade, participants achieved:
  7. 7. How does it compare… To other OTC’s? • NOT CLINICALLY PROVEN • Results vary by product • FDA WARNING! Dangerous Side Effects! May contain lovastatin, can be dangerous. • CLINICALLY PROVEN! • Reduction rate over 8-WEEKS: TG -21%, TC -17.9%, LDL -21.4% • Takes 6 MONTHS to show results. • Only lowers LDL by 4.7% • Causes DIARRHEA, GAS, & STOMACH CRAMPING! • ONLY effective when used WITH statins • Severe side effects! NAUSEA, HEARTBURN/INDIGESTION, CONSTIPATION, DIARRHEA, & ERECTILE DYSFUNTION! • ONLY effective when used with Statins for 36 months! • SIDE EFFECTS: Warmth, redness, itching, and/or tingling, Tachycardia, palpitations, atrial fibrillation, other cardiac arrhythmias, syncope, hypotension, & postural hypotension!
  8. 8. How does it compare… To RX Products? • CLINICALLY PROVEN! • Reduction rate over 8-WEEKS: TG -21%, TC -17.9%, LDL -21.4% • Results vary from 30-47% LDL reduction • SIDE EFFECTS: joint and muscle inflammation, headache, nausea, intestinal problems, liver damage, diabetes.
  9. 9. Products • UPC: 7 3727806687 1 • Case Pack 12’s Weight: 20Lbs 15” x 11 ¼ x 9” • Case Pack 6’s Weight 10Lbs 11 ½” x 7 ¾” x 9” • Case UPC 12’s: 10 7 3727806687 8 Case UPC 6’s Orange Flavor: 45 Servings per container Net Weight 21oz (596g) • UPC: 7 3727806685 7 • Case Pack 12’s Weight 20Lbs 15” x 11 ¼’ x 9” • Case Pack 6’s Weight 10Lbs 11 ½” x 7 ¾” x 9” • Case UPC 12’s: 10 7 3727806685 4 Case UPC 6’s Mixed Fruit Flavor: 45 Servings per container Net Weight 21oz (596g) • UPC: 7 37278066786 4 • Case Pack 12’s Weight 20Lbs 15” x 11 ¼” x 9” • Case Pack 6’s Weight 10Lbs 11 ½’ x 7 ¾” x 9” • Case UPC 12’s : 10 7 3727806686 2 Case UPC 6’s Lemon Lime Flavor: 45 servings per container Net weight 21oz (596g) ▪ Pallet Configuration 48 x 40: 9 cases per row (108 units) 6 rows Height ▪ 648 total units per Pallet. Pallet weight: 1080 Lbs. Net weight
  10. 10. Go-Some is the patent-pending technology that makes delivery of Cholesterade ® so successful. It has the ability to deliver nutritional compounds in a more efficient manner and is activated as soon as the Cholesterade ® powder is mixed in water. Go-Some technology has demonstrated the ability to enhance nutrient bioavailability in a rapid fashion. GO-Some Technology The Go-Some spheres that deliver Cholesterade ® are multi-layered and therefore hold the acacia fiber at different individual layers within the sphere. The natural fiber is subsequently released into the GI Tract so the body can better utilize the beneficial aspects of the formula. Go-Some technology, as used in its dry form with Cholesterade ® powder is believed to be the first and only delivery technology of its kind used in powdered nutritional formulas.
  11. 11. Benefits Cholesterade® is proven to lower cholesterol. Additional benefits are that it: • Helps Pro-Biotic function • Supports digestive Health • Contains All-Natural Flavors • 100% Vegan • GMO Free • No Preservatives • No Artificial ingredients • Gluten Free
  12. 12. The Market (con’t) In some countries, high cholesterol has been deemed an “epidemic” with a growing and aging population. Consumer awareness of the dangers of high cholesterol is at an all-time-high. Currently, the medical community prescribes statin drugs as the main source of high cholesterol intervention. Statins have well- documented negative side effects. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has mandated doctors to offer an alternative to their patients before they can prescribe statin drugs to reduce cholesterol levels. It is the intent of Emerge Nutraceuticals to drastically impact this market share with their natural and organic Cholesterade® product.

