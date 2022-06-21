Cholesterade

We believe most businesses can receive a better outcome form their contract manufacturing projects. That’s why we formed Emerge

Our objective is to make the supplement manufacturing process straightforward for our customers. Most projects are stop-and-go because of limited services available. This is what separates Emerge from the crowd—we do it all! Emerge is structured for success with a team of professionals specializing in customer service, production management, quality control, graphic design, information technology, laboratory science, research, and development. You will not find a one-stop shop supplement manufacturer with as much efficiency, proficiency, and productivity. With our aggressive pricing, highest quality, and unbeatable services, we offer the best overall value in supplement manufacturing.



We emphasize service, product quality, and efficiency

To be competitive in the nutraceutical manufacturing industry today means having the ability to deliver a rewarding service experience. Our staff is trained to listen attentively to customers and communicate effectively. When it comes to supplement manufacturing, clarity is key to optimizing service and product outcome. We have polished our manufacturing processes to execute efficient quoting, formulating, and production to not only match but exceed your expectations. Since inception, Emerge has been the premier supplement manufacturer tried-and-true. We look forward to facilitating your next vitamin or dietary supplement manufacturing project.