Activity 3 Presentation.pptx

1.
Reputation and brand image
It has always been important to maintain the business reputation at the
best levels, but today more than ever in an interconnected world where
social networks have given a new role to consumers or customers.
Enjoying a bad reputation or image in the sector to which your company
belongs is profoundly serious, a risk that few can afford.
2.
Poor customer support
Today's consumer is demanding,
compares, searches, reads opinions, and
gives great credibility to the opinions and
experiences of their peers. This is a fact
that becomes a serious risk when it is
ignored or not considered within a
company. Poor customer service, outdated
or not meeting the expectations of the
sector, is a risk that has dire consequences
in the medium term.
3.
Uneven economic activity
The lack of monitoring of the financial
activity of a company is a risk that few
can afford. It is not only about detecting
drops in activity, but also increases or
increases that must be addressed and
understood to get the most out of them.
Of course, it is a cross-cutting risk that
must betaken care of from all
departments.