Fizioterapeut

Profesionalna orijentacija

Fizioterapeut

  1. 1. fizioterapeut Ucenica:Olivera Pavlovic Nastavnica:Ana Palibrk Markovic
  2. 2. Sta radi fizioterapet? Fizioterapeut radi na unapredjenju,razvoju,odrzavanju I obnavljanju zdravlja I kvaliteta zivota ljudi svih uzrasta
  3. 3. Gde radi fizioterapeut? Fizioterapeut moze da radi u domu zdravlja,sportskim klubovima,starackom domu,rehabilitacijonim domovima,banjama…
  4. 4. Koju skolu upisati? -Medicinska skola smer fizioterapeutski tehnicar -Gimnazija -Posle medicinske se moze upisati visa,a ne mora,a posle gimnazije mora
  5. 5. Skola koju preporucujem -Skola koju ja preporucujem je medicinska skola u Beogradu na Savskom Vencu

