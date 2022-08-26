Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rational Drug design

Aug. 26, 2022
Rational Drug design

Aug. 26, 2022
Healthcare

Rational Drug Design

Rational Drug Design

Healthcare

Rational Drug design

  1. 1. RATIONAL DRUG DESIGN  The identification and characterization of a biological macromolecule implicated in disease pathology acts as a starting point for rational drug design. i.e., rational drug design begins with a hypothesis that modulation of a specific biological target may have therapeutic value.  Rational drug design can then be used to design a drug molecule that restores the balance of the signalling pathway by inhibiting or stimulating the biological target as appropriate.  In order for a biomolecule to be selected as a drug target, two essential pieces of information are required.
  2. 2. 1)-The first is evidence that modulation of the target will be disease modifying. For example, disease linkage studies that show an association between mutations in the biological target and certain disease states. 2)-The second is that the target is "druggable". This means that it is capable of binding to a small molecule and that its activity can be modulated by the small molecule.  Once a suitable target has been identified, the target is normally; a)- Cloned i.e., DNA of the cell to be cloned is obtained from an organism of interest, then treated with enzymes in the test tube to generate smaller DNA fragments.
  3. 3.  These fragments are then combined with vector DNA to generate recombinant DNA molecules.  The recombinant DNA is then introduced into a host organism E. coli bacteria.  This will expand exponentially and generate a population of organisms in which recombinant DNA molecules are replicated along with the host DNA and are called transgenic or genetically modified microorganisms (GMO).  Each of these transgenic or genetically modified microorganisms (GMO) contain copies of the original recombinant molecule. Thus, both the resulting bacterial population, and the recombinant DNA molecule, are commonly referred to as "clones".
  4. 4. b)- Produced i.e., Protein production is the biotechnological process of generating a specific protein. This includes the transcription of the recombinant DNA to messenger RNA (mRNA), the translation of mRNA into polypeptide chains, which are ultimately folded into functional proteins and may be targeted to specific sub-cellular or extracellular locations. c)- And purified i.e., Protein purification is a series of processes intended to isolate one or a few proteins from a complex mixture, usually cells, tissues or whole organisms.  Protein purification is vital for the characterization of the function, structure and interactions of the protein of interest.  The purification process may separate the protein and non- protein parts of the mixture, and finally separate the desired protein from all other proteins.  Separation steps usually exploit differences in protein size, physico-chemical properties, binding affinity and biological activity.  The pure result may be termed as protein isolate.
  5. 5.  The purified protein is then used to establish a screening assay i.e., high-throughput screening (HTS), wherein large libraries of chemicals are tested for their ability to modify the target.  For example, if the target is a novel GPCR (G- protein coupled receptors), compounds will be screened for their ability to inhibit or stimulate that receptor and if the target is a protein kinase, the chemicals will be tested for their ability to inhibit that kinase.
  6. 6.  Ideally the candidate drug compounds should be "drug- like", that is they should possess properties that are predicted to lead to oral bioavailability, adequate chemical and metabolic stability, and minimal toxic effects.  Several methods are available to estimate druglikeliness, lipophilic efficiency and predicting drug metabolism in the scientific literature.  Due to the large number of drug properties that must be simultaneously optimized during the design process, multi-objective optimization techniques are sometimes employed.  But still drug design is very much reliant on serendipity and bounded rationality.
  7. 7. PRO-DRUG  In 1958, Albert initially introduced the term prodrug and used it to refer to a pharmacologically inactive compound that is transformed by the mammalian system into an active substance by either chemical (e.g., hydrolysis or decarboxylation) or metabolic means.  This included both compounds that are designed to undergo a transformation to yield an active substance and those that were discovered accidently to do so.  The type of prodrug to be produced depends on the scientific aspect of the drug’s action that requires improvement and the type of functionality that is present in the active drug.  Generally, prodrug approaches are under-taken to improve patient acceptability of the agent (i.e., reduce pain associated with administration), alter absorption, alter distribution, alter metabolism, or alter elimination.
  8. 8. MAJOR GROUPS OF PRO-DRUGS  Pro-drugs can be conveniently grouped into carrier- linked pro-drugs and bio-precursor pro-drugs.  Carrier-Linked Pro-Drugs are drugs that have been attached through a metabolically labile linkage to another molecule, the so-called pro-moiety, which is not necessary for activity but may impart some desirable property to the drug, such as increased lipid or water-solubility or site-directed delivery.
  9. 9.  Administration of a drug parenterally may cause pain at the site of injection, especially if the drug begins to precipitate out of the solution and damage the surrounding tissue.  This situation can be remedied by preparing a drug with increased solubility in the administered solvent.  As chloramphenicol has low water solubility so the succinate ester was prepared to increase the water solubility of the agent and facilitate parenteral administration.
  10. 10.  The succinate ester itself is inactive as an antibacterial agent, so it must be converted to chloramphenicol for this agent to be effective.  This occurs in the plasma to give the active drug and succinate.  The ester hydrolysis reaction can be catalysed by esterases present in large amounts in the plasma.  The ability to prepare ester-type pro-drugs depends on the presence of either a hydroxyl group or a carboxyl moiety in the drug molecule.  The pro-moiety should be easily and completely removed after it has served its function and should be nontoxic, as is indeed the case with succinate.
  11. 11.  Selection Of Appropriate Pro-moiety depends on which properties are sought for the agent.  If it is desirable to increase water solubility , then a promoiety containing an ionizable function or numerous functional groups is used.  If the goal is to increase lipid solubility or decrease water solubility, a nonpolar promoiety is appropriate.  Mutual Pro-drugs: A slight variation on the carrier- linked prodrug approach is seen with mutual prodrugs in which the carrier also has activity.  e.g., The anti-neoplastic agent estramustine, which is used in the treatment of prostatic cancer, provides an example of such an approach. (scheme 5-2)
  12. 12.  Estramustine is composed of a phosphorylated steroid (17 α-estradiol) linked to a normustard [HN(CH2CH2Cl)2] through a carbamate linkage.  The steroid portion of the molecule helps to concentrate the drug in the prostate, where hydrolysis occurs to give the normustard and CO2.  The normustard then acts as an alkylating agent and exerts a cytotoxic effect.  The phosphorylated steroid (17α-estradiol) also has an antiandrogenic effect on the prostate and, thereby, slows the growth of the cancer cells.  Since both the phosphorylated steroid (17α-estradiol) and the normustard possess activity so estramustine is termed a mutual prodrug.
  13. 13.  Bioprecursor pro-drugs contain no promoiety but rather rely on metabolism to introduce the functionality necessary to create an active species.  For example, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) sulindac is inactive as the sulfoxide and must be reduced metabolically to the active sulfide (scheme 5-3).
  14. 14.  Sulindac is administered orally, absorbed in the small intestine, and subsequently reduced to the active species.  Administration of the inactive form has the benefit of reducing the gastrointestinal irritation associated with the sulfoxide.  This also illustrates one of the problems associated with this approach, namely, participation of alternate metabolic paths that may inactivate the compound.  In this case, after absorption of sulindac, irreversible metabolic oxidation of the sulfoxide to the sulfone can also occur to give an inactive compound.
  15. 15.  Seen less frequently, some prodrugs rely on chemical mechanisms for conversion of pro-drug to its active form.  For example, hetacillin is a prodrug form of ampicillin in which the amide nitrogen and α-amino functionalities have been allowed to react with acetone to give an imidazolidinone ring system (scheme 5-4).
  16. 16.  This decreases the basicity of the α-amino group and reduces protonation in the small intestine so that the agent is more lipophilic.  In this manner, the absorption of the drug from the small intestine is increased after oral dosing, and chemical hydrolysis after absorption regenerates ampicillin.  In such an approach, the added moiety, or promoiety, in this case acetone, must be non-toxic and easily removed after it has performed its function.
  17. 17. COMBINATORIAL CHEMISTRY  Combinatorial chemistry is a new methodology by which we can simultaneously synthesize a large number of possible compounds that could be formed from a number of building blocks.
  18. 18. PRINCIPLE OF COMBINATORIAL CHEMISTRY  The basic principle of the combinatorial chemistry is to produce a large number of compounds at same time. The characteristic of combinatorial synthesis is that different compounds are synthesized simultaneously under identical reaction conditions in a systematic manner, so that ideally the products of all possible combinations of the starting materials will be obtained at once. The collection of these finally synthesized compounds is referred to as a “ combinatorial library. ”
  19. 19. HOW DOES COMBINATORIAL SYNTHESIS DIFFER FROM TRADITIONAL SYNTHESIS ?
  20. 20. SYNTHETIC METHODOLOGIES FOR PRODUCTION OF COMBINATORIAL LIBRARIES Solid-Phase Synthesis  The compound library have been synthesized on solid phase such as resin bead, pins, or chips. Solution-Phase Synthesis  In this method synthesis of compounds takes place in solution form .
  21. 21. REQUIREMENTS FOR SOLID – PHASE SYNTHESIS  Solid supports Examples:- Polystyrene resins, Tenta Gel resins, Polyacrylamide resins, Glass and ceramic beads etc.,  Linkers To support the attachment of a synthetic target, the polymer is usually modified by equipping it with a linker. Examples:- Wang resins, Rink resins, Dihydropyran derivative resins etc.,  Protecting Groups Examples:- FMOC (Fluro methoxy carbonyl benzyl ester) TBOC (Tertiary butyloxy carbonyl) etc.,
  22. 22. SOLID-PHASE SYNTHESIS 1. Take Solid support. 2. React the solid support with a group called linker. 3. Mix the Solid support (bead) with a substrate that we want to use in a chemical reaction. The linker will bind to it and hold it on the Solid (bead).
  23. 23. 4. Here we have 6 reaction vessels containing a 6 different reagents. Put a 1/6 of beads into a mesh bag and put into the reaction vessels.
  24. 24. 5. Substrate reacts with the reagent in which they are placed and forms products on the solid support. 6. The Solid (beads) are removed from the vessel by lifting the mesh bag and they are washed to remove any unreacted reagents.
  25. 25. 7. The product are separated from solid support by the breakdown of linkers. 8. The solid supports can be reused. 9. So that 6 different new compounds are synthesized, which can be now tested for biological activity. So in this way, the products are obtained by the solid phase synthesis.
  26. 26. METHODS FOR SOLID PHASE SYNTHESIS  Combinatorial synthesis on solid support is usually carried out by using one of the following methods;  Parallel synthesis  Mix and Split method.
  27. 27. PARALLEL SYNTHESIS
  28. 28. MIX AND SPLIT TECHNIQUE
  29. 29. APPLICATIONS OF SOLID PHASE SYNTHESIS  Synthesis of 1,4-benzodiazepines,  Synthesis of Benzopyran derivatives,  Synthesis of luteinizing hormone releasing hormon analogues etc.
  30. 30. SOLUTION – PHASE SYNTHESIS  In this method synthesis of compounds takes place in solution form without the aid of solid support.
  31. 31. FUNCTION OF SCAVENGERS  To separate the product from the reagent used in the reaction easily.  If the reagent is electrophilic, use a nucleophilic scavenger!  If the reagent is nucleophilic, use an electrophilic scavenger!
  32. 32. EXAMPLE FOR SOLUTION PHASE SYNTHESIS
  33. 33. SEPARATION & ANALYSIS OF “COMBINATORIAL LIBRARIES”  Separation and analysis of combinatorial libraries places high demands on existing analytical techniques because (a) The quantities required to be analyzed are very small. (b) The analysis is non destructive and allow recovery of the possible compounds. (c) The methods must be suitable for rapid parallel analysis.
  34. 34. ANALYTICAL EQUIPMENTS USED IN COMBINATORIAL CHEMISTRY  HPLC – it is used to separate the compounds of Combinatorial libraries.  UV Spectrophotometer  IR Spectrophotometer  Hyphenated technique such as HPLC-MS etc;
  35. 35. SCREENING METHODS  Screening is a process by which the biologically active compound are identified among a mixture of chemical compounds.  The Screening methods used in combinatorial chemistry are;  High-throughput screening  Virtual screening
  36. 36. HIGH - THROUGHPUT SCREENING  High-throughput screening (HTS) involves the process of finding a active compound against a chosen target.
  37. 37. VIRTUAL SCREENING  Virtual screening refers to the use of computers to predict whether a compound will show desired activity or not, on the basis of its two dimensional or three dimensional chemical structure.
  38. 38. APPLICATIONS 1. Mainly it is applied in the discovery of drugs. e.g., Raloxifen 2. To synthesize analogues of existing lead structure to elucidate the Structure Activity Relationships (SAR). 3. Preparation of hydrazones and discovery of an antibiotic compound using traditional synthesis
  39. 39. While preparation of hydrazones and discovery of an antibiotic compound using combinatorial synthesis
  40. 40. COMBINATORIAL CHEMISTRY WITHIN DRUG DESIGN
  41. 41. CONCLUSION  Combinatorial chemistry had revolutionized drug research by enabling a dramatic reduction in development time (four to seven years) by speeding and identification of lead compounds.  Combinatorial chemistry can reduce the time required for drug discovery from its current average of 4 years to 1 year.
  42. 42. COMPUTER-AIDED DRUG DESIGN  Drug design frequently but not necessarily relies on computer modeling techniques. This type of modeling is often referred to as computer-aided drug design.  Ideally, the computational method will be able to predict affinity before a compound is synthesized and hence in theory only one compound needs to be synthesized, saving enormous time and cost.  The reality is that present computational methods are imperfect and provide, at best, only qualitatively accurate estimates of affinity.  In practice it still takes several iterations of design, synthesis, and testing before an optimal drug is discovered.  Computational methods have accelerated discovery by reducing the number of iterations required and have often provided novel structures.
  43. 43.  Drug design with the help of computers may be used at any of the following stages of drug discovery: I. Hit identification using virtual screening (structure- or ligand- based design)  Virtual screening (VS) is a computational technique used in drug discovery to search libraries of small molecules in order to identify those structures which are most likely to bind to a drug target, typically a protein receptor or enzyme. II. Hit-to-lead optimization of affinity and selectivity (structure- based design, QSAR, etc.)  Hit to lead also known as lead generation is a stage in early drug discovery where small molecule hits from a high throughput screen (HTS) are evaluated and undergo limited optimization to identify promising lead compounds.  These lead compounds undergo more extensive optimization in a subsequent step of drug discovery called lead optimization.
  44. 44. III. Lead optimization for other pharmaceutical properties while maintaining affinity.  Drug development is the process of bringing a new pharmaceutical drug to the market once a lead compound has been identified through the process of drug discovery.  It includes pre-clinical research on microorganisms and animals, filing for regulatory status, such as via the United States Food and Drug Administration for an investigational new drug to initiate clinical trials on humans, and may include the step of obtaining regulatory approval with a new drug application to market the drug.
  45. 45. ANTI-SENSE TECHNOLOGY  During the process of transcription, double-stranded DNA is separated into two strands by polymerases. These strands are named the sense (coding or [+] strand) and the antisense (template or [-] strand).  The antisense DNA strand serves as the template for mRNA synthesis in the cell. The resulting RNA molecule is called antisense RNA. The code for ribosomal protein synthesis is normally transmitted through the antisense strand.  Antisense RNA sequences were first reported to be naturally occurring molecules in which endogenous strands formed complementarily to cellular mRNA, resulting in the repression of gene expression.
  46. 46.  Rationally designed antisense oligonucleotide interactions occur when the base pairs of a synthetic, specifically designed antisense molecule align precisely with a series of bases in a target mRNA molecule.  Antisense oligonucleotides may inhibit gene expression transiently by masking the ribosome-binding site on mRNA, blocking translation and thus preventing protein synthesis, or permanently by cross-linkage between the oligonucleotide and the mRNA.  Most importantly, ribonuclease H (RNase H) can recognize the DNA–RNA duplex (antisense DNA binding to mRNA), or an RNA–RNA duplex (antisense RNA interacting with mRNA), disrupting the base pairing interactions and digesting the RNA portion of the double helix.  Inhibition of gene expression occurs because the digested mRNA is no longer competent for translation and resulting protein synthesis.
  47. 47. APPLICATIONS OF ANTI-SENSE TECHNOLOGY  Antisense technology is beginning to be used to develop drugs that might be able to control disease by blocking the genetic code, interfering with damaged or malfunctioning genes.  Among the possible therapeutic antisense agents under investigation are agents for chronic myelogenous leukemia, HIV infection and AIDS, cytomegalovirus retinitis in AIDS patients, and some inflammatory diseases.

