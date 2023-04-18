Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

pharyngeal Tumors

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

miscellaneous antiarrhythmic drugs.pptx
GeorgeLester5
6 warning signs you should see a Neurologist - AMRI Hospitals
AMRI Hospitals
JADE Study - SUs.pptx
AmeetRathod3
Obstructive Shock, from Diagnosis to Treatment.pdf
JonathanPuente6
RotaVirus -Akash.pdf
Bhavana519886
Anti coagulation when and where to use - Dr Krishna S.pptx
Sandeep Lal V
LIFE PROCESSES.pptx
vanitha n
Here are 7 Calming Yoga Poses for Autoimmune Disease.pdf
how2stayyoung
1 of 36 Ad

pharyngeal Tumors

Apr. 18, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

tumors of the pharynx

tumors of the pharynx

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.6k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.6k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.5k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.7k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
997 views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.2k views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

miscellaneous antiarrhythmic drugs.pptx
GeorgeLester5
0 views
6 warning signs you should see a Neurologist - AMRI Hospitals
AMRI Hospitals
0 views
JADE Study - SUs.pptx
AmeetRathod3
0 views
Obstructive Shock, from Diagnosis to Treatment.pdf
JonathanPuente6
0 views
RotaVirus -Akash.pdf
Bhavana519886
0 views
Anti coagulation when and where to use - Dr Krishna S.pptx
Sandeep Lal V
0 views
LIFE PROCESSES.pptx
vanitha n
0 views
Here are 7 Calming Yoga Poses for Autoimmune Disease.pdf
how2stayyoung
0 views
RESPIRATORY SYSTEM PHAR KABSOM.ppt
GeorgeLester5
0 views
Presentation Capacity Test.ppt
AustineEze
0 views
How to strengthen financing mechanisms to promote care for people with MM.pdf
Catarina Maia
0 views
Habits-of-a-Happy-Brain-by-Loretta-Graziano-BreuningPhD.pdf
LauraDianaBartha
0 views
ALCOHOL DEADDICTION MANAGMENT.pptx
DrvirenSolanki1
0 views
TB CASE STUDY.pptx
DhanrajCanchiBhoopal
0 views
03-Surgical Infections.pdf
DanearD1
0 views
DERMATOMYOSITIS.pptx
khurshidkhan46
0 views
LASERS IN ORAL MEDICINE.docx
43NehaUpreti
0 views
katrinaandkamiljonifpritajikistancovid19slides20201201final-201202164748.pdf
LalitaDhyawana
0 views
Debusche.pdf
Catarina Maia
0 views
indicatorsofhealth-150603070513-lva1-app6892.pdf
RAEHASIDDIQUI1
0 views
miscellaneous antiarrhythmic drugs.pptx
GeorgeLester5
0 views
11 slides
6 warning signs you should see a Neurologist - AMRI Hospitals
AMRI Hospitals
0 views
6 slides
JADE Study - SUs.pptx
AmeetRathod3
0 views
3 slides
Obstructive Shock, from Diagnosis to Treatment.pdf
JonathanPuente6
0 views
10 slides
RotaVirus -Akash.pdf
Bhavana519886
0 views
20 slides
Anti coagulation when and where to use - Dr Krishna S.pptx
Sandeep Lal V
0 views
30 slides

Featured (20)

Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.8k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
Machine Learning: A Fast Review
Ahmad Ali Abin
19.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
35 slides
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
18 slides
Advertisement

pharyngeal Tumors

  1. 1. Pharyngeal tumors Dr samer serhal
  2. 2. Neck ln levels
  3. 3. Nasopharyngeal cancer  nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) entails one of the poorest prognoses because of the primary tumor’s proximity to the skull base and multiple vital structures, the invasive nature that typifies NPC tumor growth, the subtlety of early symptoms, and the difficulty of nasopharyngeal examination that hamper early diagnosis.
  4. 4. Nasopharyngeal pathology  TABLE 113-1. Malignant tumors of nasopharynx from the Mayo Tissue Registry, 1972–1981   Tumor type No. %  Squamous SC 120 71  Lymphoma 31 18  Miscellaneous 18 11  Adenocarcinoma 6  Plasma cell myeloma 3  Cylindroma 2  Rhabdomyosarcoma 2  Melanoma 2  Fibrosarcoma 1  Carcinosarcoma 1  Unclassified, spindling malignant 1  neoplasm  Total 169   aCombined World Health Organization 
  5. 5. WHO classification of NPC  WHO type l :SCC , EBV -ve ,25% of NPC , 5 year survival 10%  WHO type ll : nonkeratinizing carcinoma ,EBV +ve ,12% of NPC ,5 year survival 0f 50%  WHO type lll :undifferentiated carcinoma,EBV +ve ,63% of NPC , 5 year survival rate of 50%  Electron microscopy revealed squamous origine of all the 3 types
  6. 6. Risk factors for NPC  an epidemiologic association has been found between NPC and the presence of serum antibodies to components of EBV. Among both Chinese and North Americans with nonkeratinizing NPC, 80% to 90% of those tested have been found to have abnormally increased antibody titers to EBV viral capsid antigen (VCA) and early antigen (EA) (Table 113-2)7,8.  diet  Genetic predisposition
  7. 7. Symptoms and signs of NPC
  8. 8. Prognostic factors Ho’s and Neel’s studies have identified length and symptomatology of disease, extension of tumor outside the nasopharynx, presence of low neck adenopathy, keratinizing histologic architecture, cranial nerve and skull base extension, and the presence of distant metastasis as more important adverse prognostic indicators than implied by standard AJCC staging procedures.
  9. 9. TREATMENT A-Radiation therapy External-beam radiation Primary treatment mode: Field includes primary tumor, first echelon lymph nodes, and all clinically involved nodes + prophylactic radiation of supraclavicular lymph nodes. B-Surgical treatment Plays limited role in management may be preferable to radiation for local recurrence. C- Chemotherapy No proven efficacy regarding survival May help palliate intractable pain Vaccines Future potential development of vaccines for Epstein-Barr virus–related diseases
  10. 10.  In children, in whom NPC is rare, the differential diagnosis of a destructive nasopharyngeal mass usually includes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, neuroblastoma, and juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma2.
  11. 11. Angioafibroma  Histologically benign tumor formed from fibrous tissue with significant vascular tissue that arises from the posterolateral nasal cavity and the superolateral nasopharyngeal wall  Most common benign tumor of the nasopharynx  Almost exclusively in young adult males  Commonest syxs are recurrent epistaxis and nasal obstruction however as they grow they expand and erode adjacent structures and produce signs similar to NPC.  High index of suspicion in order not to bx  Tx is by surgical excision since they are not radiosensitive , excision is done after angiography and embolization of the feeding vessels
  12. 12. TABLE 114-3. Diagnosis Oropharyngeal cancer History Alcohol and tobacco abuse Pain and dysphagia Physical Nodal enlargement Trismus Cranial nerve deficits Biopsy of the primary lesion and fine-needle aspiration of enlarged nodes Imaging studies Chest radiograph CT scan/MRI Panorex Laboratory studies Complete blood count and chemistry Liver function tests Electrocardiogram Examination under anesthesia
  13. 13. Premalignant lesions  Leukoplakia (white lesion):carcinoma in situ (2%) , invasive SCC (8%), epithelial hyperplasia ,epithelial dysplasia  Erythroplakia ( red plaques): 90% of these lesion excebited sever dysplasia , CIS or invasive SCC
  14. 14. Squamous papilloma  Not locally invasive unlike the nasal and laryngeal pappilomas  PCR shows 60% correlation with HPV types 6 and 11
  15. 15.  Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and its variants account for more than 90% of malignant oropharyngeal lesions. The spindle cell variant is clinically and biologically similar to SCC, whereas others behave differently and deserve further discussion. Verrucous carcinoma is a fungating, slow growing tumor with well-differentiated keratinizing epithelium and rare cellular atypia or mitosis on histology. These lesions erode into deep structures and rarely metastasize. Treatment is through a wide local excision. Lymphoepithelioma grows rapidly and readily metastasizes. These lesions usually occur in the tonsillar region of young adults that do not have the typical risk factors.
  16. 16. Lymphomas from Waldeyer’s ring (usually the non-Hodgkin’s type), minor salivary gland tumors, mucosal melanomas, and sarcomas are other malignant lesions found in the oropharynx. Lymphomas are treated by chemotherapy and radiation, with surgery playing a role only in diagnosis. Malignant minor salivary gland tumors are found in the soft palate and tongue base and usually behave as their counterparts in the major salivary glands. They are treated with wide local excisions with or without postoperative radiation.
  17. 17. TABLE 114-4. Treatment Oropharyngeal cancer Team approach Primary tumor treatment T1 and T2: surgery or radiation T3 and T4: combined modality Neck treatment N0 and N1: surgery or radiation N2 and N3: combined modality Both necks are treated with central lesions Retropharyngeal nodes are treated in advanced lesions
  18. 18. Hypopharynx  Extends from the level of the hyoid bone down to the lower level of the cricoid cartilage at the opening of the esophagus  Three anatomical sites :pyriform fossa ,postcricoid and posterior pharyngeal wall
  19. 19. Hypopharyngeal tumors  90% SCC  Uncommon disease  Disease of the elderly , affects males more then females except in the postcricoid site  Tobacco , alcohol  site of origin :Pyriform fossa (60%),postcricoid (30%) ,posterior pharyngeal wall (10%)  More then 10% has a second tumor in the esophagus  More than 2/3 will have neck ln metastasis at presentation and half of these bilateral because the pyriform fossa has the richest lymphatic drainage
  20. 20. men are about eight times more susceptible than women to cancers of the hypopharynx, one group of female patients requires special mention2. A high incidence of cancer of the postcricoid region is found in women of Irish and Scandinavian descent who have Plummer-Vinson syndrome3. This syndrome is characterized by glossitis, splenomegaly, esophageal stenosis, achlorhydria, and iron deficiency anemia. It is usually accompanied by severe gastroesophageal reflux.
  21. 21. Hypopharyngeal carcinoma  Early syxs : sensation of lump or discomfort in the throat, latter the pt will have dysphagia at first to solids and latter to liquids ,hoarseness may occur as a result of invasion of the larynx or VCs paralysis .  Generally has a poor prognosis even with extensive surgery and 60% of patients are dead within the 1st year
  22. 22. The choice of treatment for hypopharyngeal cancer has been limited to radiation therapy, surgery, or a combination of the two. In general, most patients with advanced lesions (stage III or IV) require combination therapy. Chemotherapy is mentioned as an adjuvant to surgery or radiation therapy when these cancers present in an advanced stage. Radiation therapy alone may be used for curative treatment of small lesions, T1 and some T2, with surgery reserved for salvage therapy. The high incidence of lymph node metastases from hypopharyngeal cancer requires that treatment of the lymph nodes be considered even in patients with no palpable disease.

×