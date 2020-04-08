Echo of ebstein

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ebstein Anomaly BY Dr.Aliaa Shaban Lecturer of cardiovascular Medicine Tanta University Egypt
• primary disorder of the tricuspid valve.
Normal tricuspid valve • Normally: Tricuspid valve inserts in the Av junction : slightly below the insertion of mitral val...
• There is exagerated downward displacement of the septal and posterior leaflets of the tricuspid valve into the RV cavity...
• Displacement of the annular attachments (hinges) of the septal and inferior leaflets, away from the atrioventricular jun...
• This failure of delamination results in the leaflets remaining variably adherent to the underlying right ventricular and...
• the septal and inferior leaflets are most involved. The anterior leaflet is normal in position. (displaced in rare cases)
• it is important to distinguish pathologic displacement of the septal leaflet from the typical valvar off-setting found i...
Classification of severity
• Type A , B= Mild form • Type C ,D =severe form
4ch, RV inflow, PSAX
Echo evaluation 4 CH • The distance between the valvar hinge points can easily be measured in systole . • This distance, w...
Degree of displacement • dividing the apical displacement of the septal leaflet (from the atrioventricular ring) by the se...
Morphology of the tricuspid valve • Tethering • regurgitation
Tethering
Parasternal short axis Displaced septal leaflet
Tricuspid incompetence
the vena contracta. adult a vena contracta width of less than 3 mm is associated with mild regurgitation. • Vena contracta...
• Vena contracta diameters that are less than 10% of the normal annulus considered mild. • Vena contracta measuring more t...
Apical 4ch • The degree of right atrial and ventricular enlargement and functional state of the right ventricular myocardi...
Parasternal short axis
PLAX
Other findings…… • patent foramen ovale • secundum atrial septal defect,IAS aneurysm. • pulmonary stenosis or atresia. • D...
Grading in neonates
synopsis in echocardiographic Evaluation of Ebstein anomaly

  1. 1. Ebstein Anomaly BY Dr.Aliaa Shaban Lecturer of cardiovascular Medicine Tanta University Egypt
  2. 2. • primary disorder of the tricuspid valve.
  3. 3. Normal tricuspid valve • Normally: Tricuspid valve inserts in the Av junction : slightly below the insertion of mitral valve
  4. 4. • There is exagerated downward displacement of the septal and posterior leaflets of the tricuspid valve into the RV cavity . • so that…..> a portion of the RV is incorporated into the RA (i.e., atrialized RV)- functional hypoplasia of the RV .
  5. 5. • Displacement of the annular attachments (hinges) of the septal and inferior leaflets, away from the atrioventricular junction. • It is due to failure of (delamination )
  6. 6. • This failure of delamination results in the leaflets remaining variably adherent to the underlying right ventricular and septal myocardium
  7. 7. • the septal and inferior leaflets are most involved. The anterior leaflet is normal in position. (displaced in rare cases)
  8. 8. • it is important to distinguish pathologic displacement of the septal leaflet from the typical valvar off-setting found in the normal heart.
  9. 9. Classification of severity
  10. 10. • Type A , B= Mild form • Type C ,D =severe form
  11. 11. 4ch, RV inflow, PSAX
  12. 12. Echo evaluation 4 CH • The distance between the valvar hinge points can easily be measured in systole . • This distance, when divided by the body surface area (BSA) , is known as the displacement index. • index value > 8 mm/m2 reliably diagnose Ebstein’s malformation .
  13. 13. Degree of displacement • dividing the apical displacement of the septal leaflet (from the atrioventricular ring) by the septal length in the apical four-chamber view (in diastole) • Mild : ratio < 0.45 • Moderate: 0.5 and 0.6 • Severe : >0.6
  14. 14. Morphology of the tricuspid valve • Tethering • regurgitation
  15. 15. Tethering
  16. 16. Parasternal short axis Displaced septal leaflet
  17. 17. Tricuspid incompetence
  18. 18. the vena contracta. adult a vena contracta width of less than 3 mm is associated with mild regurgitation. • Vena contracta of 8 to 10 mm represents severe transvalvar regurgitation
  19. 19. • Vena contracta diameters that are less than 10% of the normal annulus considered mild. • Vena contracta measuring more than 25% to 30% of the normal annular dimension would be classified as severe
  20. 20. Apical 4ch • The degree of right atrial and ventricular enlargement and functional state of the right ventricular myocardium should be specifically defined.
  21. 21. Parasternal short axis
  22. 22. PLAX
  23. 23. Other findings…… • patent foramen ovale • secundum atrial septal defect,IAS aneurysm. • pulmonary stenosis or atresia. • Do not forget…Assessment of RV function .
  24. 24. Grading in neonates

