Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 The Le...
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 1. CERTYFIKATY: OWD 2. WIEK 18 LAT/ 15 LAT ZA Z...
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 Czas trwania kursu 1 dzień Kurs składa się z: ...
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7  Automat rekreacyjny z alternatywnym źródłem p...
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 1 DZIEŃ PAPIERY TEORIA - WIEDZA TEORIA –PREZENT...
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 1. 2 NURKOWANIA 2. BRAK GAZU 8 M PLUS WYNURZENI...
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 1. Procedury na łodzi 2. Procedury wejścia i wy...
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7  NURKOWANIE GŁĘBOKIE  REKREACYJNY WRAK  SUCH...
Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.79 Dziękuję za uwagę. Czy są jakieś pytania?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja nurkowanie z lodzi prezentacja beskiddivers

25 views

Published on

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja nurkowanie z lodzi prezentacja beskiddivers

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kurs nurkowy specjalizacja nurkowanie z lodzi prezentacja beskiddivers

  1. 1. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 The Leader in Diver Education Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 Nurkowanie z Łodzi
  2. 2. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 1. CERTYFIKATY: OWD 2. WIEK 18 LAT/ 15 LAT ZA ZGODĄ RODZICÓW/ 12 LAT JUNIOR 3. DOKUMENTY DO WYPEŁNIENIA:  Dane osobowe  Kwestionariusz medyczny (zaświadczenie lekarskie)  IANTD_Complete Liability Release and Contract Not to Sue  Ocena umiejętności wodnych 2
  3. 3. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 Czas trwania kursu 1 dzień Kurs składa się z:  Zajęć teoretycznych  Nurkowań na wodzie otwartej  Egzaminu teoretycznego  Egzaminu praktycznego 3
  4. 4. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7  Automat rekreacyjny z alternatywnym źródłem powietrza  Jacket  ABC – maska, fajka, płetwy  Suchy skafander/mokry  Butle nurkowe 12l i 15l  Balast  Komputer  Kompas  Tabliczka nurkowa 4  2 latarki (główna i zapasowa)  Narzędzie tnące  Bojka  Kołowrotek lub szpulka  Zapasowa maska  Maseczka resuscytacyjna  Zestaw tlenowy i apteczka
  5. 5. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 1 DZIEŃ PAPIERY TEORIA - WIEDZA TEORIA –PREZENTACJE EGZAMIN PISEMNY NURKOWANIE 1 NURKOWANIE 2 OCENA KOŃCOWA EGZAMIN WODA OTWARTA 5
  6. 6. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 1. 2 NURKOWANIA 2. BRAK GAZU 8 M PLUS WYNURZENIE NA OCTOPUSIE 3. MAKSYMALNA GŁĘBOKOŚĆ - UPRAWNIENIA/90 MIN CZASU DENNEGO 4. MINIMALNY WIEK 12 LAT 5. 4 KURSANTÓW NA INSTRUKTORA 6. PREZENTACJA 7. EGZAMIN 8. DOKUMENTY DO WYPEŁNIENIA:  ZWOLNIENIE Z ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCI  KWESTIONARIUSZ MEDYCZNY (ZAŚWIADCZENIE LEKARSKIE)  DANE OSOBOWE  OCENA UMIEJĘTNOŚCI 6
  7. 7. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 1. Procedury na łodzi 2. Procedury wejścia i wyjścia z wody 3. Zdjęcie i założenie sprzętu na powierzchni 7
  8. 8. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7  NURKOWANIE GŁĘBOKIE  REKREACYJNY WRAK  SUCHY SKAFANDER  NAWIGACJA  NOCNE  NUREK SAMODZIELNY  WIELOPOZIOMOWE  FOTOGRAFIA PODWODNA  VIDEOFILMOWANIE  ACTION CAMERA  POSZUKIWANIE I WYDOBYWANIE 8  NURKOWANIE W PRĄDZIE  NURKOWANIE Z ŁODZI  PODWODNY PRZYRODNIK  PODWODNY AKTOR  PODWODNE MODELOWANIE  NURKOWANIE Z PLAŻY  DZIAŁANIE KOMORY HIPERBARYCZNEJ  NURKOWANIE SURFACE SUPPLIED  SNORKELING
  9. 9. Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.79 Dziękuję za uwagę. Czy są jakieś pytania?

×