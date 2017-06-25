Olivia Obligado y Abril Terán Frías Trabajo Práctico Formación Ética y Ciudadana La Libertad en Sociedad - 23/6 Punto 1. A...
Trabajo formación ética y ciudadana; obligado y terán frías

  1. 1. Olivia Obligado y Abril Terán Frías Trabajo Práctico Formación Ética y Ciudadana La Libertad en Sociedad - 23/6 Punto 1. A) ● Sociabilidad humana como rasgo natural ● Socialización ● Grupos Sociales ● Conflictos ● Normas ● Costumbres ● Leyes ● Instituciones ● Derechos y Facultades ● Restricciones y obligaciones ● Libertad individual ● Normas Injustas ● Moral ● Conciencia moral ● Posibilidad de elegir nos hace libres ● Libertad Interna ● Voluntad ● Libertad externa ● Libertad negativa; no encontrar impedimentos ● Libertad positiva; capacidad real de concretar las posibilidades ● Immanuel Kant ● Jean-Paul Sartre ● Libertad es el fundamento de la condición humana ● Igualdad ante la ley ● Igualdad de derechos ● Justicia retributiva ● Platón; armonía de la sociedad ● Aristóteles; justicia retributiva ● John Rawls; iguales oportunidades 2) Punto 2 Establece relaciones entre las palabras de la lista y realiza una oración con cada conjunto de conceptos propuestos A) Libertad y responsabilidad; La libertad refiere a la posibilidad de elegir dentro del marco de los límites que la sociedad establece. Sin embargo, ser libres requiere hacernos responsables de nuestros actos, y de las decisiones que tomamos. Ser libres es un derecho, de poder expresarnos, elegir y tomar nuestras propias decisiones, aunque esto implica que tengamos que responsabilizarnos por las elecciones que consideramos correcta.
  2. 2. Oración; ​El derecho a la libertad genera, a su vez, que nos tengamos que hacer responsables de nuestras decisiones. b) Igualdad y desigualdad; La igualdad y la desigualdad son conceptos opuestos, ya que la igualdad refiere al reparto equitativo de bienes donde todos los habitantes pueden tener acceso a los mismos bienes necesarios, ya sean tangibles o intangibles, como también recibir el mismo respeto y justicia sin importar la raza, la clase social, entre otros. En cambio, la desigualdad es lo contrario, ya que es la diferencia en el accionar de la justicia, respeto, libertad, y bienes que otros. Oración:​ La igualdad refiere a la libre distribución mientras que la desigualdad, expresa lo contrario. c) Igualdad y justicia; Cuando nos referimos a igualdad, se puede afirmar que la justicia está siendo aplicada de manera correcta. Si toda la sociedad tiene igualdad de condiciones y las necesidades básicas de todos están cubiertas, quiere decir que la justicia está siendo aplicada. No hay igualdad sin justicia, como sin justicia no hay igualdad. Oración: ​La justicia es aplicada para que haya igualdad entre las personas. d) Dignidad humana e igualdad; Todas las personas debemos ser iguales en derechos y en Dignidad. Todos los seres humanos nacemos libres en Dignidad y derechos. Por esto podemos decir que la igualdad se obtiene, teniendo igual dignidad y derechos. Oración;​ Para alcanzar la igualdad debemos tener igual dignidad y derechos. e) Utopía y realidad; Estos conceptos son contrarios ya que la Utopía es un lugar ficticio, un ideal de una sociedad justa y perfecta en donde todo funciona sin conflictos. Un lugar donde el sistema político, social y legal funciona sin ninguna falencia. Mientras que en la realidad de hoy en día, los conflictos en los gobiernos, la desigualdad social y la violencia están presentes. Oración:​ La Utopía refiere a un lugar ficticio donde todo funciona perfectamente, en armonía, mientras que en la vida real, y en las sociedades de hoy en día ocurre lo contrario. f) Libertad y normas; Para que la libertad en sociedad funcione correctamente, se imponen normas para que las libertades individuales no afecten a la sociedad, y se respeten los marcos que la sociedad considere correctos. Las normas regulan el comportamiento de la sociedad para que todos puedan aprovechar los beneficios de ser libres al máximo, siempre y cuando las libertades individuales y el contexto de la población no se vean afectados. Oración:​ Las normas regulan las libertades de las personas para que todos podamos aprovecharla, sin causar mayores inconvenientes. g) Justicia y normas; La justicia es lo que hace respetar y cumplir ciertas normas. Hay distintos tipos de normas, las leyes es uno de ellos. Las leyes son las que se hacen cumplir por la justicia, y ante alguna falta se apela a ella. Oración:​ Las leyes, un tipo de normas, se hacen cumplir mediante el accionar e intervención de la justicia. h) Dignidad humana y normas; El hecho de que todos los habitantes tengamos dignidad humana, y así, poder satisfacer nuestras necesidades, permite un orden social. Esto se relaciona con las normas ya que estas trabajan para establecer un orden. Además, las normas sirven para que los derechos
  3. 3. de las personas se cumplan, como por ejemplo que la dignidad humana esté correctamente presente en todos los habitantes. Los dos conceptos trabajan para una mejor sociedad, la dignidad humana siendo parte de las personas, un derecho otorgado al nacer y las normas haciéndolas cumplir. Oración:​ Las normas y la dignidad humana están estrechamente relacionados ya que ambos trabajan para obtener una mejor sociedad. i) Dignidad humana y moral; La relación entre estos conceptos es que ambos son inherentes al ser humano, somos seres morales y dignos por el simple hecho de ser personas. A diferencia de otros seres vivos como animales o plantas, estos no son seres morales, ya que la moral refiere a los comportamientos del hombre. La dignidad es algo que obtenemos por el simple hecho de ser seres humanos, desde que nacemos hasta que morimos. Oración:​ La dignidad humana y la moral son conceptos relacionados por ser inherentes respecto al ser humano. 3)Punto 3 “la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos”, art. 1 Responder las preguntas. A), B), C) A) El artículo 1 de la Declaración de los Derechos Humanos incluye los siguientes conceptos aprendidos: ● Igualdades ● Libertades ● Dignidad ● Conciencia ● Libertad de elección ● Comportamiento en la sociedad y hacia la misma ● Responsabilidades ● Derechos ● Deberes ● Normas B) La Declaración de los Derechos Humanos refiere a que todas las personas nacen iguales, es decir que merecen tener una vida digna donde sus derechos sean respetados y tengan el mismo acceso a la libertad en su plenitud. Los seres humanos tenemos el don de la razón y conciencia lo que nos hace distinguir lo que está bien y lo que no. A partir de esto, si utilizamos bien nuestra libertad, razón y conciencia, deberíamos comportarnos de la manera que corresponde en nuestra sociedad. C) La Declaración de los Derechos Humanos les dio la posibilidad a todas las personas del mundo a poder vivir una vida digna donde sus derechos y libertades sean respetados, siempre y cuando no se comporten de manera inapropiada en la sociedad o con la misma.
  4. 4. 4) ¿Se te ocurre alguna frase o imagen que sintetice como un afiche publicitario los conceptos aprendidos? Pueden armar un producto con imagen y un texto. Esta imagen da a entender que los tres términos; Justicia, Igualdad y Libertad no son simples palabras, tienen un importante significado y una idea a seguir en cada una de ellas. Las tres deberían ser aplicadas en cada una de las personas de nuestro mundo para que puedan vivir libremente, siendo iguales ante las leyes y derechos, lo que lleva a que puedan ser juzgados correctamente.

