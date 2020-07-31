Psychology trading by AKWL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Topics 1. Why Psychology Trading ? 2. Profits & Lost 3. Scams ? 4. 95% and the 5% 5. Who are the 95% and 5% ? 6. Banks & News 7. How to be the 5% ?
  2. 2. 1. Why Psychology Trading ? • To understand the behavior of the humans in Trading & Investments. • What trigger the human's mind to Buy & Sell ? • To take advantage of the feelings of Fear and Panic by the humans.
  3. 3. 2. Who paid the Profits to the traders ? • The mindset of the Malaysian mind would say the Brokers, Traders took this investment to a Gambling stage. (The Casino) • The Profit and Lost is between traders. (Like Business) • That's why we need to learn the human's behavior to able to get Profits.
  4. 4. 3. Is this a scam by earning others Lost ? • If we are having a mini-market business, to able to earn we need customer to pay our items that they purchased. • Investments goes the same as Business. (Transaction between pocket to pocket)
  5. 5. 4. The World is spilt into 2 categories that are 95% and 5%. What are they? • There are 95% poor and 5% rich in the world. • The 95% of investors are losing and 5% are winning. • 95% of the people who Failed and 5% that Succeed in Life. • This doesn't implant to Forex only but to everything in Life.
  6. 6. 5. Who are the 95% and 5% ? • The 5% is ussually the Big Banks, VIPs, The Rich and a very small percentage of the Retails/Individuals. • The 95% is ussually US!.
  7. 7. 6. Banks/News are one of the reason we lost. 23000+ Points 2300+ Pips Ratio is 77 : 1
  8. 8. 7. How to be the 5% ? • Don't follow the news but use the news as a Weapon. • By observing the 95%. (Look at yourself) • Be open-minded to able to absorb other's Attitude. • Observe then Take Action. Not Take Action then Observe then Regret. • Think differently then others. • Always take the risk that the public fears. • Never wait for opportunities because if you see an opportunity, it means others see it too. (You're Late) • Create the opportunity to attrack the participants. (Don't be the participants) • People don't Anticipate, They Participate.

