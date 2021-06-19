Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tugasan: Penenangan Lalu Lintas LMCP2502 Pengangkutan Bandar PENSYARAH: PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RA...
Soalan Dapatan peta kawasan kediaman anda dari Google Maps. Tandakan beberpa kaedah-kaedah penenangan lalu lintas yang bol...
Peta kawasan kediaman: UKM Bangi Bonggol Meja Kelajuan Ilusi Optik Jalan Masuk Pengurangan Jejari Persimpangan
Sekian, Terima Kasih
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
49 views
Jun. 19, 2021

A169571 Tugasan penenangan lalu lintas

A169571 Tugasan penenangan lalu lintas

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A169571 Tugasan penenangan lalu lintas

  1. 1. Tugasan: Penenangan Lalu Lintas LMCP2502 Pengangkutan Bandar PENSYARAH: PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT NAMA DAN NO MATRIK: MUHAMMAD AZEEMSHAH BIN AMIRUDDIN (A169571)
  2. 2. Soalan Dapatan peta kawasan kediaman anda dari Google Maps. Tandakan beberpa kaedah-kaedah penenangan lalu lintas yang boleh dilaksanakan. Lakukan ini dalam slide. Muat naik slide anda ke SlaideShare.net dan berikan pautannya dalam ruang yang disediakan. Cadangan anda hendaklah mengandung sekurang- kurangnya 4 bentuk penenangan lalu lintas. Tunjukkan gambar-gambar cadangan anda
  3. 3. Peta kawasan kediaman: UKM Bangi Bonggol Meja Kelajuan Ilusi Optik Jalan Masuk Pengurangan Jejari Persimpangan
  4. 4. Sekian, Terima Kasih

×