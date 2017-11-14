Escaleras monografia

GRUPO 04 | CONCTRUCCIÓN I | 27 de septiembre de 2017 ESCALERAS PRESENTADO POR: GOMEZ GUILLÉN, Armando QUISPE MENDOZA, Saúl...
INTRODUCCIÓN Las Escaleras comunican, por medio de escalones o peldaños, el desnivel existente entre dos plantas, dos zona...
Contenido 1. OBJETIVOS ......................................................................................................
6.4 CONSIDERACIONES .........................................................................................................
PÁGINA 1 ESCALERAS 1. OBJETIVOS 1.1 OBJETIVOGENERAL Realizar un trabajo monográfico sobreescaleraspara ampliar nuestros co...
PÁGINA 2 3. TERMINOLOGÍA Consideramosimportante conocerdesdeel iniciociertosconceptosutilizadosde continuo: 2.1 PELDAÑOO E...
PÁGINA 3 Fig. 2.1 Partes de una escalera 4. TIPOS DE ESCALERAS 3.1 FIJAS  Escalerade untramo: aquellaque notiene giros.
PÁGINA 4 Fig. 3.1 Escalera de un tramo  Escaleracon descansoso rellanos:aquellacuyostramosestánseparadospordescansos. Fig...
PÁGINA 5 Fig. 3.5 Escalera caracol  Escalera imperial: la que posee un tramo de ida y dos tramos de vuelta más estrechos,...
PÁGINA 6 Fig. 3.7 Escalera de mano  Escalerachapera: la fijaque se empleaenlasobras y que estáformadapor dos maderos incl...
PÁGINA 7  Escalera de espárrago: conformada por un madero atravesado por pequeñas estacas salientes.  Escalera de tijera...
PÁGINA 8 Fig. 3.13 Escalera de servicio  Escalerahurtada: ladisimulada. Fig. 3.14 Escalera hurtada 3.4 POR SU MECANISMO ...
PÁGINA 9 3.5 POR SU SISTEMA CONSTRUCTIVO  Escalera a la catalana: la conformada por tres capas de rasillas, recibidas con...
PÁGINA 10 5. DISEÑO Y CALCULO DE ESCALERAS Las escaleras deben cumplir una serie de requisitos para que ejerzan su función...
PÁGINA 11 vehículos en rampas de acceso a aparcamientos la pendiente máxima es del 18%, aunque es recomendable no ajustars...
PÁGINA 12 Fig. 4.2 Escaleras verticales Las escaleras y rampas son elementos que acondicionan al uso,partes edificadas a d...
PÁGINA 13 4.4 LONGITUD DE LOS TRAMOS Cuando sea necesario intercalar peldaños en un pasillo o corredor conviene agruparlos...
PÁGINA 1
7. PROCESO CONSTRUCTIVO PARA ESCALERAS La escalera deconcreto es una losa dentada e inclinada,quenos permite subir o bajar...
PÁGINA 17 Fig. 6.2 Paso y contrapaso de una escalera 6.1 TRAZO DE ESCALERA Sobre la superﬁciedel muro que se encuentra a u...
PÁGINA 18 6.3 COLOCACIÓN DELFIERRO DE ESCALERA Primerose coloca la armadura de acero longitudinal y transversal que va en ...
PÁGINA 19 El vaciado debehacerse de manera continua hasta terminar toda la escalera.Durante este proceso debe compactarsee...
PÁGINA 20 REPRESENTACIÓN DE ACUERDO AL TIPO 7.2 RAMPA
PÁGINA 21 9. CONCLUSIONES  Una escalera se define como la estructura diseñada para enlazar dos niveles a diferentes altur...
PÁGINA 22 10. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Escalera http://dearkitectura.blogspot.pe/2010/12/la-escalera-def...
Escaleras monografia
Escaleras monografia

  1. 1. GRUPO 04 | CONCTRUCCIÓN I | 27 de septiembre de 2017 ESCALERAS PRESENTADO POR: GOMEZ GUILLÉN, Armando QUISPE MENDOZA, Saúl ROJAS MALLQUI, Gabriela
  2. 2. DEDICATORIA A Dios por un día más de vida, a nuestras familiasporsuapoyo incondicional.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Las Escaleras comunican, por medio de escalones o peldaños, el desnivel existente entre dos plantas, dos zonas con plantas de diferentes alturas o para comunicar en una ordenación exterior. Las Escaleras se diseñan dentro de ciertas normas establecidas en las ordenanzas de la construcción para ofrecer comodidad y seguridad a quienes las transitan. Forman parte, junto con ascensores, montacargas, escaleras mecánicas y rampas del grupo de estructuras y elementos que sirven para las comunicaciones verticales en los edificios. Por lo general, la circulación habitual en edificios, se realiza por medios mecánicos, como en los casos de ascensores, escaleras mecánicas y montacargas, que economizan energía y tiempo para los usuarios. A pesar de ello, como medida de seguridad, en todos los casos deben existir escaleras normales o de emergencia para permitir la evacuación fluida en el menor tiempo posible. Siempre dentro del marco establecido por las normas en vigor.
  4. 4. Contenido 1. OBJETIVOS ................................................................................................................................................................1 1.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL ......................................................................................................................................1 1.2 OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS...............................................................................................................................1 2. DEFINICIÓN...............................................................................................................................................................1 1.1 DEFINICIÓN 1 .................................................................................................................................................1 1.2 DEFINICIÓN 2 .................................................................................................................................................1 3. TERMINOLOGÍA ......................................................................................................................................................2 2.1 PELDAÑO O ESCALÓN..................................................................................................................................2 2.2 ZANCA (Z).......................................................................................................................................................2 2.3 MESETA, RELLANO, DESCANSO O DESCANSILLO ....................................................................................2 2.4 TRAMO DE ESCALERA (T) O TIRO...............................................................................................................2 2.5 OJAL (O), OJO O HUECO DE ESCALERA.....................................................................................................2 4. TIPOS DE ESCALERAS .............................................................................................................................................3 3.1 FIJAS................................................................................................................................................................3 3.2 TRANSPORTABLES, O LIGERAS ...................................................................................................................5 3.3 POR SU USO...................................................................................................................................................7 3.4 POR SU MECANISMO...................................................................................................................................8 3.5 POR SU SISTEMA CONSTRUCTIVO.............................................................................................................9 5. DISEÑO Y CALCULO DE ESCALERAS ...................................................................................................................10 4.1 CONDICIONES DE COMODIDAD................................................................................................................10 4.2 ELECCION DE LA PENDIENTE .....................................................................................................................10 4.3 ANCHO DE ESCALERAS ...............................................................................................................................12 4.4 LONGITUD DE LOS TRAMOS ......................................................................................................................13 4.5 CONDICIONES DE SEGURIDAD ..................................................................................................................13 6. NORMATIVIDAD ....................................................................................................................................................13 5.1 EL REGLAMENTO NACIONAL DE EDIFICACIONES ..................................................................................13 7. PROCESO CONSTRUCTIVO PARA ESCALERAS ..................................................................................................16 6.1 TRAZO DE ESCALERA...................................................................................................................................17 6.2 ENCOFRADO DE ESCALERA........................................................................................................................17 6.3 COLOCACIÓN DEL FIERRO DE ESCALERA.................................................................................................18 6.2 PREPARACIÓN DEL CONCRETO .................................................................................................................18 6.3 VACIADO DEL CONCRETO ..........................................................................................................................18
  5. 5. 6.4 CONSIDERACIONES .....................................................................................................................................19 8. REPRESENTACIÓN GRÁFICA ................................................................................................................................19 7.1 ESCALERA......................................................................................................................................................19 7.2 RAMPA .........................................................................................................................................................20 9. CONCLUSIONES......................................................................................................................................................21 10. BIBLIOGRAFÍA..................................................................................................................................................22
  6. 6. PÁGINA 1 ESCALERAS 1. OBJETIVOS 1.1 OBJETIVOGENERAL Realizar un trabajo monográfico sobreescaleraspara ampliar nuestros conocimientos. 1.2 OBJETIVOSESPECÍFICOS  Conocerla definición de escalerasasícomo suuso  Indagar sobre lostiposde escalera  Conocersobre el diseñode escaleras  Conocerla normativaperuanavigente respectoaescaleras  Conocerel procesoconstructivode lasescaleras. 2. DEFINICIÓN 1.1 DEFINICIÓN 1 Una escalerase define comola estructuradiseñadapara enlazardos nivelesadiferentesalturas (plantas). La escalerase considerauno de los elementosarquitectónicosmásantiguos,se lesutilizodesde las pequeñas cabañas sobre pilotes hasta las grandes pirámides escalonadas mayas y en la actualidadlasescalerassiguenteniendoigual importanciaentodaconstrucción. 1.2 DEFINICIÓN 2 La palabraescaleraprocede etimológicamente dellatín scala. Una escaleraesuna construccióndiseñadapara comunicarvarios espaciossituadosadiferentes alturas.Está conformadapor escalones(peldaños) ypuede disponerde variostramosseparados por descansos,mesetasorellanos. Pueden ser fijas, transportables o móviles. A la escalera amplia, generalmente artística o monumental,selallamaescalinata.Latransportableo«de mano»,elaboradaconmadera,cuerda o ambosmateriales,se ladenominaescala.Aquellacuyospeldañosse desplazanmecánicamente se llamaescaleramecánica.
  7. 7. PÁGINA 2 3. TERMINOLOGÍA Consideramosimportante conocerdesdeel iniciociertosconceptosutilizadosde continuo: 2.1 PELDAÑOO ESCALÓN Es la parte de la escaleraque se apoyael pie en ascensoo descenso.Se denominahuella(H) a la proyecciónhorizontal ycontrahuella(C) a la diferenciade alturaentre dos huellasconsecutivas. Tabica es la materialización de la contrahuella, y constituye el frente del peldaño. Arista (A) o canto esla líneade inserciónde ambosplanos. 2.2 ZANCA (Z) Elemento resistente que sostiene los peldaños de una escalera. El apoyo mecánico en el plano inferiorse denominaarranque de lazanca y el planosuperiordesembarque,ambosseránobjeto de estudioydetallesoportunos. 2.3 MESETA, RELLANO,DESCANSOO DESCANSILLO Es la porciónde pisohorizontal enel que arrancan y desembarcantramosde escaleras.En ellos se resuelven los cambiosde giro y sentido de la escalera, de forma oportuna y a satisfacción de lasexigenciasdel proyecto. 2.4 TRAMO DE ESCALERA (T) O TIRO Es la parte de una escalera comprendida entre dos plataformas horizontales. El conjunto de la escaleraestarácompuestode unnúmerode tramos determinadosque le danombre. 2.5 OJAL(O),OJOO HUECO DE ESCALERA Es el espacio vacío comprendido entre tramos sucesivos, siempre que los peldaños no están adheridosaunmacizoo espigóncentral.Cajade escaleraesel recintodelimitadoporel conjunto de muros de apoyo o cierre que define la escalera. El vacío de la escalera es el espacio determinadoporlacaja enestructurahorizontal parasu realización.
  8. 8. PÁGINA 3 Fig. 2.1 Partes de una escalera 4. TIPOS DE ESCALERAS 3.1 FIJAS  Escalerade untramo: aquellaque notiene giros.
  9. 9. PÁGINA 4 Fig. 3.1 Escalera de un tramo  Escaleracon descansoso rellanos:aquellacuyostramosestánseparadospordescansos. Fig. 3.2 Escalera con descanso  Escaleracuadrada: la de tramos igualesporcuatrolados,y a escuadra. Fig. 3.3 Escalera cuadrada  Escalerade iday vuelta:laque tiene sustramosendos sentidosopuestos. Fig. 3.4 Escalera ida y vuelta  Escalerade caracol: laque se construye contramos de formacircular ascendente.
  10. 10. PÁGINA 5 Fig. 3.5 Escalera caracol  Escalera imperial: la que posee un tramo de ida y dos tramos de vuelta más estrechos, paralelosal primeroylaterales.1 Fig. 3.6 Escalera imperial 3.2 TRANSPORTABLES,OLIGERAS  Escalerade mano:la portátil.
  11. 11. PÁGINA 6 Fig. 3.7 Escalera de mano  Escalerachapera: la fijaque se empleaenlasobras y que estáformadapor dos maderos inclinadosyparalelossobre loscualesse clavanunostravesañosmásomenosanchos. Fig. 3.8 Escalera imperial  Escalera de cuerda: la formada por dos maromas paralelas unidas por variostravesaños o barrotesde madera o hierroenformade peldaños. Fig. 3.9 Escalera de cuerda  Escalerade escapulario:laportátil que se pone enlaparedde lospozosde lasminas. Fig. 3.10 Escalera de escapulario
  12. 12. PÁGINA 7  Escalera de espárrago: conformada por un madero atravesado por pequeñas estacas salientes.  Escalera de tijera, o doble: la compuesta de dos escaleras de mano unidas por la parte superiorconbisagras. Fig. 3.11 Escalera de tijera 3.3 POR SU USO  Escalera de incendios o de urgencias: la que sirve para evacuar un edificio en caso de incendiouotro tipo de catástrofes.Suele estarsituadaen el exteriorde la edificación,o enel interiorde unrecintoprotegidomediantemurosypuertasresistentesal fuego. Fig. 3.12 Escalera de incendios  Escalerade servicio:ladestinadaal usodelservicio,demenor importanciaquelaprincipal hechapara facilitarlacirculación.
  13. 13. PÁGINA 8 Fig. 3.13 Escalera de servicio  Escalerahurtada: ladisimulada. Fig. 3.14 Escalera hurtada 3.4 POR SU MECANISMO  Escaleramecánica:la que dispone de peldañosmóviles. Fig. 3.15 Escalera mecánica
  14. 14. PÁGINA 9 3.5 POR SU SISTEMA CONSTRUCTIVO  Escalera a la catalana: la conformada por tres capas de rasillas, recibidas con yeso, que siguenlalíneadel antifunicular. Fig. 3.16 Escalera catalana  Escalera colgada:aquellacuyosescalonesnoestán fijosmásque por un ladoen el muro y por el otro libres,esdecir,colgados. Fig. 3.17 Escalera colgada  Escalerade ojo colgada:laque en mediodejaunvanocircularo cuadradoen lugarde las almasy cuyos peldañosse sostienenunoaotro por su garganta de semicañón. Fig. 3.17 Escalera de ojo colgada
  15. 15. PÁGINA 10 5. DISEÑO Y CALCULO DE ESCALERAS Las escaleras deben cumplir una serie de requisitos para que ejerzan su función correctamente; son los siguientes: 1. Ser de utilización cómoda.De pendiente y ancho adecuados al uso previsto. 2. Garantizar un uso seguro. Su forma, pasamanos, barandilla y revestimiento de peldaños han de protegen a los usuariosfrente a caídas. 3. Cumplir las normas de seguridad en cuanto a las condiciones de protección de incendios y evacuación de personas en caso de emergencia. 4.1 CONDICIONESDECOMODIDAD Para que una escalera sea cómoda en su ascenso debe existir una correcta relación entre huella y contrahuella (H/C) y además la pendiente debe ser adecuada al uso al quese destine. Si el paso de marcha de un hombre mide entre 61 y 64 cm. y al aumentar la pendiente se reduce el paso hasta el límite de la verticalidad que es 31 cm., prácticamente la mitad del paso horizontal,se puede plantear la ecuación H + 2C = 63 (una huella más dos contrahuellas igual a un paso horizontal),que satisfacela condición deque la escalera sea cómoda de ascender. Esta ecuación conjuntamente con la medida del pié humano (una talla 42 mide 27,5 cm.) nos conduce a que el tamaño de la huella y la contrahuella deban estar en relación,planteando la ecuación adicional deH – C = 12, que garantiza la comodidad de la escalera. Despejando estas dos ecuaciones obtenemos una escalera de29 cm. de huella y 17 cm. de contrahuella (relación 29/17) como ideal para la comodidad,pero existen otros factores que influyen en la elección dela pendiente. Fig. 4.1 Ecuaciones de diseño de escaleras 4.2 ELECCION DE LA PENDIENTE La elección de la pendiente de una escalera está ligada a tres factores, al diseño dentro del conjunto del edifico, a la condición de comodidad expuesta anteriormente y al uso que se vaya a dar a la escalera. En general la pendiente de la escalera será menor en los edificios públicos, donde la densidad de tránsito es alta y los usuarios no están familiarizados con el edificio. La pendiente irá siendo mayor a medida que disminuya la intensidad deuso y los usuarios estén familiarizadoscon el edificio o una parte de él. (En un edificio con diversas escaleras,no todas ellas pueden o deben ser iguales). Aunque los distintos textos especializados proponen clasificaciones pormenorizadas,consideramos quelas escaleras sepueden clasificaren cuatro grupos basándoseen su pendiente. a) Rampas y Rampas Escalonadas. Las rampas se definen por su pendiente, que es pequeña. Para circulación peatonal laspendientes máximasson del 8%o 10%dependiendo de la longitud dela rampa (la limitación vienedada por lanormativadeaccesibilidad a edificiosdepersonas con minusvalía).Para
  16. 16. PÁGINA 11 vehículos en rampas de acceso a aparcamientos la pendiente máxima es del 18%, aunque es recomendable no ajustarse al máximo por razones de comodidad, además las normas municipales suelen limitarlas a menores pendientes. Las rampas escalonadas se asemejan en sus pendientes a las rampas, con la única diferencia de que cada cierta distancia en su recorrido dispone de un peldaño que permite acortar la longitud de la rampa.En su diseño debe cuidarsela distanciaentrelos peldaños para ajustarlaal paso humano. b) Escaleras dePeldaños.Son las escalerasdeuso normal en los edificios,en ellas seengloban desde las escaleras depoca pendiente 31/15 o 30/16 adecuadas para vestíbulos de edificios públicos dondela escalera sea utilizada por muchas personas al mismo tiempo (teatros, cines, oficinas de la administración),hasta lasescalerasdeviviendasunifamiliares26/18 o 25/19,en lasqueel uso selimita a pocas personas. Lógicamente, secomprobará que las escalerascumplan lascondiciones particulares dediseño y las de seguridad exigidas por la normativa en vigor en cada caso y lugar. c) Escaleras de Servicio. Son escaleras que conducen a recintos especializados, de uso restringido o de poca frecuencia de uso,en ellas seengloban aquellascon relaciones desde21/21 a 13/25,pendientes que corresponden a escalerasdemano. Estas escaleras no son adecuadas para el uso público y quedan limitadas al acceso dedesvanes, salas de máquinas,etc. Todas son de fácil desubida y peligrosa debajada. d) Escaleras Verticales. Son escalerasadosadasa paramentos verticales,denominadasescalerasdepates. Aparte de las escaleras de las escaleras, que son elementos fijos, existen elementos mecánicos que también cumplen la misión de unir los diferentes niveles de un edificio.Son: las escalerasmecánicas, los tapices rodantes o cintas transportadoras y los ascensores. Respecto a ellos, como elementos mecánicos debe contemplarse: o No son considerados como medios de evacuación en caso de emergencia, por lo que su empleo no exime de la disposición deescaleras. o Los modelos disponibles son limitados y sus condiciones dimensionales son estrictas. Caso de plantearsesu uso deben conocersepreviamente sus características(dimensionales,peso propio, cargas defrenado, ...) para la adecuada reserva deespacio y montaje. Las escaleras y rampas son elementos que acondicionan al uso,partes edificadas a diferentes niveles y son fijas. Además de estos medios existe la posibilidad de instalar otros mecanizados como son: las escaleras mecánicas,tapices rodantes (horizontales) rampasmecánicas(ligeramenteinclinados) y los ascensores.
  17. 17. PÁGINA 12 Fig. 4.2 Escaleras verticales Las escaleras y rampas son elementos que acondicionan al uso,partes edificadas a diferentes niveles y son fijas. Además de estos medios existe la posibilidad de instalar otros mecanizados como son: las escaleras mecánicas,tapices rodantes (horizontales) rampasmecánicas(ligeramenteinclinados) y los ascensores. 4.3 ANCHODE ESCALERAS El ancho de la escalera debe guardar relación con el número de personas que la vayan a utilizar al mismo tiempo. Las medidas de ancho siempre se considerarán sobreel ancho útil, que es la distancia libreentre los pasamanos.(Frecuentemente menor que el ancho de la propia escalera) Dependiendo del uso que se vaya a dar a la escalera,serecomiendan los siguientes anchos mínimos: Viviendas unifamiliares: > 0.90 m. Viviendas plurifamiliares: > 1.10 m. Sótanos y altillos de viviendas: > 0.75 m. Iglesias, escuelas y hospitales: > 1.30 m. Teatros y cines: > 1.50 m. Grandes almacenes: > 1.50 m.
  18. 18. PÁGINA 13 4.4 LONGITUD DE LOS TRAMOS Cuando sea necesario intercalar peldaños en un pasillo o corredor conviene agruparlos en número no inferior a tres y hacer que tengan un color distinto al resto del piso o iluminándolos especialmente, para que los usuarios losperciban y evitar caídas. También es recomendable que las escaleras que consten de más de 16 peldaños sean divididas por un descansillo quepermita descansar a los quesuben y, en su caso,parar la caídade objetos. Los descansillosseclasifican en rectos,si la escalerano cambia dedirección,decuarto de vuelta, si en ellos se produce un giro de 90º en la dirección de la escalera, o de media vuelta, si a partir de ellos la escalera produce un giro de 180°. 4.5 CONDICIONESDESEGURIDAD Las condiciones deseguridad en una escalera están relacionadas con su diseño y con la elección de materiales de revestimiento. Con carácter general será suficientecomprobar el cumplimiento de las consideraciones siguientes: o Una escalera será segura en su trazado si secumple la ecuación:H + C = 46 o Los peldaños deben ser iguales, en dimensión y color, en un tramo de escalera y, a ser posible, en todos los tramos de una escalera. o No deben utilizarse materiales deslizantes, o que adquieran esa condición al ser mojados, para el revestimiento de peldaños. o Es más peligroso bajar una escalera quesubirla. o Las huellas superiores a 32 cm.pueden ocasionar el tropiezo del tacón en el borde del escalón anterior durante la bajada. o Las huellas inferioresa 25 cm.no permiten que el pie pueda apoyarsetotalmente durante el ascenso. 6. NORMATIVIDAD La normatividad peruana relacionadaal diseño y construcción deescaleras seencuentran en: 5.1 EL REGLAMENTO NACIONALDEEDIFICACIONES NORMA A.010: CONDICIONES GENERALES DE DISEÑO, específicamente en el CAPITULO VI: CIRCULACIÓN VERTICAL, ABERTURAS AL EXTERIOR, VANOS Y PUERTAS DE EVACUACIÓN, a partir del artículo 26 hasta el artículo 35.
  19. 19. PÁGINA 1
  20. 20. 7. PROCESO CONSTRUCTIVO PARA ESCALERAS La escalera deconcreto es una losa dentada e inclinada,quenos permite subir o bajar deun nivel a otro. Una escalera está conformada por tramos, descansos y barandas.Los tramos están formados por escalones; y los escalones,por pasos y contrapasos. Fig. 6.1 Elementos estructurales de una escalera Las escaleras pueden ser construidasdentro o fuera de la vivienda y las condiciones quedeberán cumplir son las siguientes:  Las escalerascontarán con un máximo dediecisietepasos entreun piso y otro.Si el número es mayor, se deberá intercalar un descanso quetendrá como mínimo 0.90 m de longitud.  En cada tramo de escalera, los pasos y los contrapasos serán uniformes, debiendo cumplir con un mínimo de 25 cm para los pasos y un máximo de 18 cm para los contrapasos.
  21. 21. PÁGINA 17 Fig. 6.2 Paso y contrapaso de una escalera 6.1 TRAZO DE ESCALERA Sobre la superﬁciedel muro que se encuentra a un extremo de la escalera,semarca el inicio y el ﬁ n del tramo a trazar. A la distanciavertical,sele divideentre el número de contrapasos;y a la distancia horizontal,sele divideentre el número de pasos. Con estos puntos de referencia y la ayuda deuna wincha y un nivel, hacemos el trazo respectivo. Luego se traza el fondo de escalera,teniendo en cuenta que el espesor mínimo es de 15 cm o el que especiﬁque los planos. Fig. 6.3 Trazo de la escalera 6.2 ENCOFRADODE ESCALERA Siguiendo la línea que marca el fondo de la escalera,searma la rampa queservirá de base para el encofrado. Luego, se encofran los contrapasos,usando tablas de1 ½” de espesor que tengan un largo igual al ancho de la escalera. Estas tablassedeben asegurar con tacos de madera en sus extremos, y además, se debe colocar un listón de refuerzo en el centro de las tablaspara queno se curven por la presión del concreto fresco. Fig. 6.5 Estructura del encofrado de una escalera
  22. 22. PÁGINA 18 6.3 COLOCACIÓN DELFIERRO DE ESCALERA Primerose coloca la armadura de acero longitudinal y transversal que va en el fondo de la rampa. Recuerde que debemos colocar dados de concreto que nos garanticen el debido recubrimiento. Luego,se colocael acero superior,bastonesde unalongitudque debeestarindicadaenel planode estructuras. En el extremo inferior y superior de la escalera debe haber “mechas” de acero provenientes de la cimentación o de la losa de techo según corresponda. Éstas deben cumplir con las longitudes determinadasenlosplanosyserviránparaengancharlos refuerzosde laescaleraalaestructuradel ediﬁcio. Fig. 6.6 Colocación del fierro de escalera 6.2 PREPARACIÓN DELCONCRETO El concreto a usarsedeberá ser de la misma calidad que el de las columnas y el de los techos. La proporción recomendable es de una bolsa de cemento por 1 buggy de arena, gruesa, 1 buggy de piedra chancada y la cantidad de agua necesaria para obtener una mezcla pastosa que permita un buen trabajo. Fig. 6.7 Materiales para preparación del concreto 6.3 VACIADODEL CONCRETO Antes de iniciar el vaciado, se deberá humedecer con agua el encofrado, esto evitará que la madera seca absorba el agua del concreto. El transporte del concreto se efectuará mediante latas, que deberán estar limpiaspara evitar cualquier contaminación dela mezcla. El concreto se debe empezar a vaciar por la parte más baja y debe terminarse por la parte superior. Si lo hacemos en sentido contrario, el concreto resbalará por la rampa de la escalera, produciéndose una separación dela piedra de la mezcla.
  23. 23. PÁGINA 19 El vaciado debehacerse de manera continua hasta terminar toda la escalera.Durante este proceso debe compactarseel concreto con una vibradora.En caso de no contar con una, sechuzará con una varilla de acero. El desencofrado debe hacersedespués de 7 días,tiempo durante el cual debemos mojar el concreto con bastante agua para evitar rajaduras y garantizar el buen desarrollo de la resistencia. 6.4 CONSIDERACIONES  Es muy frecuente que no se le dé la debida atención al acabado del concreto en los pasos y contrapasos.Esto puede traer posteriores picadosy nivelados quesepueden evitar fácilmente, si se usa un buen encofrado y se pone un poco de esmero en el acabado ﬁnal.  Antes del trazo y después del encofrado, es recomendable chequear que las dimensiones de cada una de las secciones dela escalera sean las correctas.Para ello,debemos veriﬁcar las alturasdelos contrapasos quegeneralmente son como máximo 18 cm y el ancho de los pasos que son de 25 cm. Un diseño incorrecto ocasionaráescalerasdemasiado inclinadas,estrechas,largaseincómodas. 8. REPRESENTACIÓN GRÁFICA 7.1 ESCALERA CIRCULACIONES VERTICALES
  24. 24. PÁGINA 20 REPRESENTACIÓN DE ACUERDO AL TIPO 7.2 RAMPA
  25. 25. PÁGINA 21 9. CONCLUSIONES  Una escalera se define como la estructura diseñada para enlazar dos niveles a diferentes alturas(plantas).  Las partes de una escalera son PELDAÑO O ESCALÓN, ZANCA, MESETA, RELLANO, DESCANSO O DESCANSILLO, TRAMO DE ESCALERA (T) O TIRO, OJAL (O), OJO O HUECO DE ESCALERA.  Existen diferentes tipos de escaleras FIJAS, TRANSPORTANTES, POR EL USO, POR SU MECANISMO ydemás.  Existennormasparapoderrealizarel diseñode escaleras  La normaperuanase encuentraenEL REGLAMENTO NACIONALDEEDIFICACIONES  El procesoconstructivoabarcadesde el TRAZOde escalerahastael DESENCOFRADO.
  26. 26. PÁGINA 22 10. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Escalera http://dearkitectura.blogspot.pe/2010/12/la-escalera-definicion-partes-y-tipos.html https://sites.google.com/site/croquisarquitecto/trazo-de-escaleras https://es.slideshare.net/tiaint2010/representacin-grfica-de-una-escalera-y-una-rampa http://www.construmatica.com/construpedia/Escaleras MANUAL DEL MAESTRO CONSTRUCTOR,AcerosArequipa(s.a.) REGLAMENTO NACIONALDE EDIFICACIONES,Ministeriode Vivienda,2006

×