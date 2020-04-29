Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2 BGU Emprendimiento y Gestión W.A.V.O Ing. Wilson Velastegui Ojeda Mgs.
Recopilación de Datos
Recopilación de datos La recolección de datos es el procedimiento de agrupar la información útil, obtenida a través de las...
Los elementos importantes deben ser establecidos con el mayor grado de detalle. Uno de los aspectos primordiales dentro de...
datos investigados, las conclusiones y recomendaciones de la investigación y todos los anexos que se consideren necesarios...
Recopilación de datos
Recopilación de datos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Recopilación de datos

32 views

Published on

Recopilación de datos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Recopilación de datos

  1. 1. 2 BGU Emprendimiento y Gestión W.A.V.O Ing. Wilson Velastegui Ojeda Mgs.
  2. 2. Recopilación de Datos
  3. 3. Recopilación de datos La recolección de datos es el procedimiento de agrupar la información útil, obtenida a través de las herramientas de investigación que estudiamos anteriormente, con el fin de proceder al análisis. Es importante porque la recolección de estos datos permite conocer o medir las actitudes y preferencias del público objetivo, es decir, saber cuál es la percepción permanente y evolutiva con respecto a un objeto o fenómeno Para este trabajo hay que considerar los siguientes conceptos: ✓ Hipótesis. Es una suposición realizada a partir del análisis previo, que se debe someter a pruebas para comprobarla y llegar a una conclusión. ✓ Variable. Factor que puede modificarse al ser aplicado a diferentes individuos, cuando se realiza una investigación.
  4. 4. Los elementos importantes deben ser establecidos con el mayor grado de detalle. Uno de los aspectos primordiales dentro de la planeación de la investigación es determinar el tamaño de la muestra, pero antes es necesario realizar algunos pasos importantes. Los errores más comunes en la recolección de datos son: ✓ Datos incorrectos o inventados. ✓ Preguntas mal formuladas. ✓ Tamaño de la muestra mal seleccionada. ✓ Realización de la encuesta en un lugar inadecuado. ✓ Ejecución de la investigación a personas con criterios preestablecidos, es decir, que no tengan objetividad en sus respuestas. ✓ Preguntas no contestadas o contestadas ambiguamente. ✓ Encuestas no contestadas y consideradas en las conclusiones https://www.feedbacknetworks.com/cas/experiencia/sol-preguntar-calcular.html Informe de la investigación de campo La presentación de los datos obtenidos debe realizarse de la manera más concreta y precisa posible, mediante un informe. Este informe debe contener un resumen ejecutivo, el objetivo de la investigación, los antecedentes del emprendimiento, cómo se diseñó la encuesta, cómo se la aplicó, el tamaño de la muestra, un resumen de los Para calcular la muestra
  5. 5. datos investigados, las conclusiones y recomendaciones de la investigación y todos los anexos que se consideren necesarios. El informe puede ser presentado en forma oral o escrita, pero lo más importante es que sea completo, objetivo y efectivo. Antes del desarrollo integral del informe, se debe incluir una sección de resumen ejecutivo, cuya extensión máxima sea de dos páginas, y en el que se realice una explicación clara de las conclusiones obtenidas

×