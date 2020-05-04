Orientacao aux ilioemergencial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFORMATIVO ORDEM DOS PASTORES BATISTAS DO BRASIL A Ordem dos Pastores Batistas do Brasil, no tratamento dos interesses de...
ORIENTAÇÕES | OPBB AUXÍLIO EMERGENCIAL AUXÍLIO EMERGENCIAL É um benefício de R$ 600,00 para garantir uma renda mínima aos ...
1 Beneficiários do Bolsa Familia 2 Maiores de 18 anos 3 Autônomos 4 Micro Empreendedor Individual - MEI 5 Trabalhador Info...
IV – CRITÉRIOS Os beneficiários descritos acima devem atender aos critérios abaixo para receberem o benefício: 1 SER maior...
a) Micro Empreendedor Individual b) Contribuinte Individual do RGPS c) Trabalhador informal, empregado, autônomo ou desemp...
3 Mulher provedora da família que não tenha marido ou pai dos filhos Receberá duas quotas do benefício, o que corresponde ...
VII – CONTA BANCÁRIA Para as pessoas que não tenham conta em banco ou CPF. Situação Solução 1 Sem CPF Caixa Economica vai ...
- Diácono permanente - Pastor evangélico - Presbítero - Reverendo A Lei 8.212/91, inciso V, alínea “c” dispõe que o minist...
CONCLUSÃO Não há até a data de emissão do presente documento norma regulamentadora da referida Lei 13.982/20, que poderia ...
TUTORIAL SOLICITAÇÃO DO AUXÍLIO EMERGENCIAL A Caixa Econômica Federal anunciou nesta terça-feira (7) as formas de cadastra...
O auxílio - de R$ 600 ou de R$ 1,2 mil para mães solteiras - será pago por pelo menos três meses para compensar a perda de...
2. Na página seguinte, vêm os requisitos necessários para ter direito ao auxílio emergencial: Página 2 do pedido de auxíli...
4. Em seguida, é necessário preencher o número do celular para receber um código de verificação por SMS: Página 4 para cad...
6. O trabalhador deve então informar a renda, o ramo de atividade (as opções são Agricultura e Pecuária, Extrativismo/Pesc...
8. O trabalhador escolhe se quer receber em conta já existente ou criar uma poupança digital: Página de cadastro onde o tr...
10. Em seguida vêm os dados fornecidos pelo trabalhador: Página de cadastro para recebimento do auxílio emergencial de R$ ...
CADASTRO PELO APP 1. O trabalhador deve acessar a página inicial do aplicativo: Página inicial do aplicativo da Caixa para...
2. Na página seguinte, vêm os requisitos necessários para ter direito ao auxílio emergencial: Página do pedido de auxílio ...
3. Em seguida, o trabalhador informal deve preencher dados como nome completo, CPF e data de nascimento: Página para cadas...
4. Em seguida, é necessário preencher o número do celular para receber um código de verificação por SMS: Página para cadas...
5. Assim que chegar por SMS, o código de verificação deve ser colocado no campo "código recebido": Página para cadastro no...
6. O trabalhador deve então informar a renda, o ramo de atividade (as opções são Agricultura e Pecuária, Extrativismo/Pesc...
7. O trabalhador deve informar em seguida os dados dos integrantes da família que moram com ele: Página de cadastro no apl...
8. O trabalhador escolhe se quer receber em conta já existente ou criar uma poupança digital: Página para cadastro no prog...
9. Após informar a opção, trabalhador deve fornecer os dados da conta: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergen...
10. Em seguida, vêm os dados fornecidos pelo trabalhador para revisão: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergen...
11. Mais dados fornecidos pelo trabalhador para revisão: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600...
Ao final do cadastro, o trabalhador é informado que seu pedido de auxílio emergencial foi recebido e que em até 5 dias úte...
SEGUNDA PARCELA • Quem está no Cadastro Único, não recebe Bolsa Família, além dos trabalhadores informais inscritos no pro...
  1. 1. INFORMATIVO ORDEM DOS PASTORES BATISTAS DO BRASIL A Ordem dos Pastores Batistas do Brasil, no tratamento dos interesses de seus filiados junto aos poderes públicos – conforme estabelece seu Estatuto – informa que, após ações estratégicas, foi acatada em 01/04/2020, a Emenda nº 16, da Senadora Daniella Ribeiro, que dispõe alteração no PL nº 873, de 2020, que acrescenta no rol de categorias profissionais para o recebimento do auxílio emergencial ministros de culto, missionários, teólogos e profissionais assemelhados etc. Assim sendo, conforme inteligencia o Art. 12, inciso V, alínea “c”, da Lei 8.212/91 (que dispõe sobre a Seguridade Social), informamos que está garantido ao pastor (como ministro de confissão religiosa e contribuinte individual do Regime Geral de Previdência Social) o auxílio emergencial oferecido pelo Governo Federal. Segue, anexo, orientação jurídica para auxiliar os irmãos na condução do tema em suas regiões e igrejas. Atenciosamente, Adilson Ferreira dos Santos PRESIDENTE | OPBB Daniel Ventura Braga DIRETOR EXECUTIVO | OPBB
  2. 2. ORIENTAÇÕES | OPBB AUXÍLIO EMERGENCIAL AUXÍLIO EMERGENCIAL É um benefício de R$ 600,00 para garantir uma renda mínima aos brasileiros em situação mais vulnerável durante a pandemia do Covid-19 (novo coronavírus), em razão de atividades econômicas afetas pela pandemia. I - PREVISÃO Instituído pela Lei federal 13.982, de 02 de abril de 2020. Art. 2º II – VALORES A SEREM PAGOS Cada pessoa terá direito ao pagamento de 03 parcelas no valor de R$600,00. Condições específicas: III - BENEFICIÁRIOS O auxílio emergencial é destinado aos seguintes beneficiários (próxima página)
  3. 3. 1 Beneficiários do Bolsa Familia 2 Maiores de 18 anos 3 Autônomos 4 Micro Empreendedor Individual - MEI 5 Trabalhador Informal 6 Autônomo 7 Desempregados Em resumo, são três grupos de pessoas que terão direito ao auxílio: Grupo 1 Pessoas que recebem Bolsa Família Grupo 2 Pessoas inscritas no CadÚnico dos programas sociais do Governo Federal Grupo 3 Pessoas que não recebem Bolsa Família e não tem inscrição no CadÚnico, que deverão fazer inscrição no aplicativo do auxílio no site da Caixa Econômica Federal ou no aplicativo do programa.
  4. 4. IV – CRITÉRIOS Os beneficiários descritos acima devem atender aos critérios abaixo para receberem o benefício: 1 SER maior de 18 (dezoito) anos de idade 2 NÃO tenha emprego formal ativo 3 NÃO seja titular de benefício previdenciário - AUXÍLIO DOENÇA, APOSENTADORIA e outros 4 NÃO seja titular de benefício assistencial - BPC 5 NÃO esteja recebendo o SEGURO DESEMPREGO 6 NÃO seja beneficiário de programa de transferência de renda federal, ressalvado, nos termos do §§ 1º e 2º - BOLSA FAMÍLIA 7 Renda familiar total de no máximo 3 (três) salários mínimos; (R$ 3.135,00) ou renda familiar per capta seja de até ½ (meio) salário mínimo (R$ 522,50) – Renda familiar total dividida pelo número de membros da família. 8 Não ter tido rendimentos sujeitos ao pagamento de Imposto de Renda, no ano de 2018, declarados em 2019, acima de R$ 28.559,70. 9 Exerça atividade na condição de :
  5. 5. a) Micro Empreendedor Individual b) Contribuinte Individual do RGPS c) Trabalhador informal, empregado, autônomo ou desempregado de qualquer natureza, intermitente inativo inscrito no CadÚnico do programas sociais do Governo Federal até 20 de março de 2020 Caso a pessoa que pretenda requerer o auxílio não esteja inscrito no CadÚnico, deverá fazer uma auto declaração. V - CASOS ESPECÍFICOS A lei estabeleceu especificidades para alguns casos: Casos específicos Definição 1 Beneficiário do Bolsa Família com benefício abaixo de R$600,00 Será pago o valor do auxílio de R$600,00 para as famílias cujo benefício fique abaixo desse valor. 2 Beneficiários por família Até 02 pessoas na família poderão receber o benefício
  6. 6. 3 Mulher provedora da família que não tenha marido ou pai dos filhos Receberá duas quotas do benefício, o que corresponde a R$1.200,00 VI - COMO REQUERER Há duas formas de identificação dos beneficiários do auxílio emergencial de R$600,00 PERFIL PROCEDIMENTOS 1 Beneficiários do Bolsa Família Não precisa procurar a CEF nem fazer a inscrição pelo aplicativo 2 - Demais beneficiários Fazer inscrição pelo site auxílio.caixa.gov.br PRECAUÇÃO: O Ministério da Cidadania, órgão do Governo Federal responsável pela gestão do programa e a Caixa Econômica Federal, informam que não mandam e-mails, zap ou telefonema para nenhuma dos beneficiários. Todo o contato é feito pela inscrição no site da Caixa Econômica Federal ou no aplicativo que pode ser baixado nas lojas AppleStore ou GooglePlay (TUTORIAL ANEXO)
  7. 7. VII – CONTA BANCÁRIA Para as pessoas que não tenham conta em banco ou CPF. Situação Solução 1 Sem CPF Caixa Economica vai orientar para inscrição no CPF ou fazer processamento concomitante 2 Sem conta bancária Abertura de conta social digital – sem custos operacionais - sem cartão magnético - pagamentos online - uma transferência gratuita para outra conta VIII – PASTORES E MINISTROS RELIGIOSOS O CBO classifica sob número 263105 o ministro de culto religioso e dispõe em linguagem específica por identidade religiosa a especificação dessa ocupação. Dentre os diversos que podem ser classificados como ministros religiosos em igrejas evangélicas podemos citar dentre os mais conhecidos: - Evangelistas - Clérigo - Cônego - Diácono
  8. 8. - Diácono permanente - Pastor evangélico - Presbítero - Reverendo A Lei 8.212/91, inciso V, alínea “c” dispõe que o ministro de confissão religiosa contribuinte individual do Regime Geral de Previdência Social, inteligencia o Art. 12, inciso V, alínea “c”, da Lei 8.212/91, que dispõe sobre a Seguridade Social. CONDIÇÕES PARA PASTORES E DEMAIS MINISTROS 1 Ser inscrito como contribuinte do Regime Geral de Previdência Social 2 Recolher o percentual de 20% sobre o valor do salário de contribuição ou 3 Pastores que tenham carteira assinada não se enquadram nesse perfil e deixam de atender o critério para receber o auxílio.
  9. 9. CONCLUSÃO Não há até a data de emissão do presente documento norma regulamentadora da referida Lei 13.982/20, que poderia dispor especificamente sobre categorias que tem direito ao benefício, não havendo, a norma é geral e poderá a todos os que atenderem os critérios acima, incluindo pastores e demais ministros de culto religioso. Os pastores e ministros deverão atentar para os mesmos critérios e procedimentos dos grupos e possíveis beneficiários, conforme retro descrito. Comissão: Dr. James Pinheiro Dr. Marcelo Aparecido Rateiro Dr. Nivaldo Monteiro Dr. Osmar Teles Dias
  10. 10. TUTORIAL SOLICITAÇÃO DO AUXÍLIO EMERGENCIAL A Caixa Econômica Federal anunciou nesta terça-feira (7) as formas de cadastramento disponíveis para os trabalhadores informais pedirem o auxílio emergencial de R$ 600. O auxílio pode ser solicitado das seguintes formas: Através do site da Caixa Econômica Federal, através do link: https://auxilio.caixa.gov.br/#/inicio Através do aplicativo Android da Caixa Econômica Federal, através do link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.auxilio Através do aplicativo iOS (Apple) da Caixa Econômica Federal, através do link: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/caixa-aux%C3%ADlio- emergencial/id1506494331 Segundo o ministro Onyx Lorenzoni, apenas para as pessoas que não tenham acesso à internet, será possível também fazer o registro em agências da Caixa ou lotéricas. O cadastro presencial será uma exceção, apenas em último caso. Quem deve se cadastrar O aplicativo e o site devem ser usados pelos trabalhadores que forem Microempreendedores Individuais (MEIs), trabalhadores informais sem registro e contribuintes individuais do INSS. Aqueles que já recebem o Bolsa Família ou que estão inscritos no Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) não precisam se inscrever pelo aplicativo ou site. O pagamento será feito automaticamente. (Clique aqui para ver como saber se você está no Cadastro Único).
  11. 11. O auxílio - de R$ 600 ou de R$ 1,2 mil para mães solteiras - será pago por pelo menos três meses para compensar a perda de renda decorrente da pandemia de coronavírus. Veja a seguir o passo a passo para solicitar o auxílio emergencial CADASTRO PELO SITE DA CAIXA 1. O trabalhador deve acessar a página inicial do site da Caixa (https://auxilio.caixa.gov.br/#/inicio): Página inicial no site da Caixa para cadastro no auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 — Foto: Reprodução
  12. 12. 2. Na página seguinte, vêm os requisitos necessários para ter direito ao auxílio emergencial: Página 2 do pedido de auxílio emergencial no site da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução 3. Em seguida, o trabalhador informal deve preencher dados como nome completo, CPF e data de nascimento: Página 3 para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial no site da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  13. 13. 4. Em seguida, é necessário preencher o número do celular para receber um código de verificação por SMS: Página 4 para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no site da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução 5. Assim que chegar por SMS, o código de verificação deve ser colocado no campo "código recebido": Página seguinte que o trabalhador informal deve preencher no site da Caixa para ter direito ao auxílio emergencial — Foto: Reprodução
  14. 14. 6. O trabalhador deve então informar a renda, o ramo de atividade (as opções são Agricultura e Pecuária, Extrativismo/Pesca, Comércio, Produção de Mercadorias, Prestação de serviços, Trabalho Doméstico, Outros), estado e cidade: Página de cadastramento para o programa de auxílio emergencial no site da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução 7. O trabalhador deve informar em seguida os dados dos integrantes da família que moram com ele: Página seguinte para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial no site da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  15. 15. 8. O trabalhador escolhe se quer receber em conta já existente ou criar uma poupança digital: Página de cadastro onde o trabalhador escolhe se quer receber em conta já existente ou criar uma poupança digital — Foto: Reprodução 9. Após informar a opção, trabalhador deve fornecer seu documento (RG ou CNH): Página de cadastro onde o trabalhador escolheu criar uma poupança digital — Foto: Reprodução
  16. 16. 10. Em seguida vêm os dados fornecidos pelo trabalhador: Página de cadastro para recebimento do auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 — Foto: Reprodução 11. Na tela final, vem o aviso de que o pedido do auxílio emergencial está em análise: Página final para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial — Foto: Reprodução
  17. 17. CADASTRO PELO APP 1. O trabalhador deve acessar a página inicial do aplicativo: Página inicial do aplicativo da Caixa para cadastro no auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 — Foto: Reprodução
  18. 18. 2. Na página seguinte, vêm os requisitos necessários para ter direito ao auxílio emergencial: Página do pedido de auxílio emergencial no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  19. 19. 3. Em seguida, o trabalhador informal deve preencher dados como nome completo, CPF e data de nascimento: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  20. 20. 4. Em seguida, é necessário preencher o número do celular para receber um código de verificação por SMS: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: reprodução
  21. 21. 5. Assim que chegar por SMS, o código de verificação deve ser colocado no campo "código recebido": Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  22. 22. 6. O trabalhador deve então informar a renda, o ramo de atividade (as opções são Agricultura e Pecuária, Extrativismo/Pesca, Comércio, Produção de Mercadorias, Prestação de serviços, Trabalho Doméstico, Outros), estado e cidade: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  23. 23. 7. O trabalhador deve informar em seguida os dados dos integrantes da família que moram com ele: Página de cadastro no aplicativo para programa de auxílio emergencial — Foto: Reprodução
  24. 24. 8. O trabalhador escolhe se quer receber em conta já existente ou criar uma poupança digital: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  25. 25. 9. Após informar a opção, trabalhador deve fornecer os dados da conta: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  26. 26. 10. Em seguida, vêm os dados fornecidos pelo trabalhador para revisão: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  27. 27. 11. Mais dados fornecidos pelo trabalhador para revisão: Página para cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial de R$ 600 no aplicativo da Caixa — Foto: Reprodução
  28. 28. Ao final do cadastro, o trabalhador é informado que seu pedido de auxílio emergencial foi recebido e que em até 5 dias úteis deverá consultar no site ou no app o resultado da solicitação. Telefone para tirar dúvidas A Caixa também disponibilizou o telefone 111 para tirar dúvidas dos trabalhadores sobre o auxílio emergencial. Não será possível se inscrever pelo telefone, apenas tirar dúvidas. Quando serão feitos os pagamentos? Há diferentes datas para a realização do pagamento. Confira abaixo: PRIMEIRA PARCELA • Quem está no Cadastro Único, não recebe Bolsa Família e têm conta no Banco do Brasil ou poupança na Caixa Econômica Federal recebe a primeira parcela nesta quinta-feira (9); • Quem está no Cadastro Único, não recebe Bolsa Família e não têm conta nesses bancos: na terça-feira da semana que vem (14 de abril); • Quem não está no Cadastro Único: em 5 cinco dias úteis após inscrição no programa de auxílio emergencial; • Quem recebe Bolsa Família: últimos 10 dias úteis de abril, seguindo o calendário regular do programa.
  29. 29. SEGUNDA PARCELA • Quem está no Cadastro Único, não recebe Bolsa Família, além dos trabalhadores informais inscritos no programa de auxílio emergencial: entre 27 e 30 de abril • Quem recebe Bolsa Família: últimos 10 dias úteis de maio, seguindo o calendário regular do programa. TERCEIRA PARCELA • Quem está no Cadastro Único, não recebe Bolsa Família, além dos trabalhadores informais inscritos no programa de auxílio emergencial: entre 26 e 29 de maio; • Quem recebe Bolsa Família: últimos 10 dias úteis de junho, seguindo o calendário regular do programa. Formas de pagamento do auxílio emergencial • Não haverá saques, apenas depósitos, por enquanto; • Quem tem conta aberta em qualquer banco pode indicá-la para receber o valor; • Quem não tem conta aberta terá de autorizar a abertura de uma conta digital pelo site/aplicativo (veja acima no passo a passo); • Quem não tem acesso à internet e, por isso, não consegue se cadastrar nem no app nem no site, poderá fazer o cadastro no programa de auxílio emergencial nas agências da Caixa ou nas lotéricas, mas receberá o dinheiro na conta indicada. ________________________________ Fonte: https://g1.globo.com/economia/noticia/2020/04/07/como-pedir-o-auxilio-de-600.ghtml

×