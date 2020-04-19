Barroco espanaescultura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. El Barroco en España Escultura
  2. 2. Imaginería barroca • Características • Sistema artesanal tradicional, sin apenas influencia extranjera • Obras casi exclusivamente religiosas • Realismo: • Madera policromada • Postizos: ojos de vidrio, pelo natural, uñas y dientes de marfil, lágrimas de resina • Imágenes para vestir
  3. 3. Imaginería barroca • Función • Retablos • Combinación de arquitectura, pintura y escultura • Pan de oro • Se situaban tras el altar, simbolizando la riqueza celestial • Esculturas y pinturas con escenas de la vida de Cristo y de los santos, ejemplos a imitar • Pasos • Grupos escultóricos que procesionan en Semana Santa • Representación de la Pasión de Cristo
  4. 4. Imaginería barroca. Castilla y León Características generales: • Primera mitad del siglo XVII • Gran realismo • Profundo dramatismo • Sobriedad
  5. 5. Imaginería barroca. Castilla y León • Gregorio Fernández (1576-1636) • Nace en Sarria (Lugo) y trabaja en Valladolid desde 1605 • Estilo de hondo realismo, gran elegancia, telas tratadas con fuertes plegados • Obras: • Figuras exentas: Dulzura y delicadeza • Inmaculada, Arcángel San Gabriel • Retablos: Arquitectura sencilla. Número reducido de esculturas. • Retablo mayor de la iglesia de los Santos Juanes • Imágenes pasionarias: Plasma la soledad y el drama de Cristo • Cristo yacente, Cristo atado a una columna • Grupos: • La piedad
  6. 6. Arcángel San Gabriel
  7. 7. Inmaculada
  8. 8. Retablo de la iglesia de los Santos Juanes
  9. 9. Cristo atado a la columna
  10. 10. Cristo Yacente
  11. 11. Cristo Yacente
  12. 12. Piedad
  13. 13. Imaginería barroca. Andalucía • Sevilla y Granada • Estilo más dulce y melancólico que el de Castilla y León • Exquisitez en la talla • Aplicación rica del color
  14. 14. Imaginería barroca. Andalucía • Juan Martínez Montañés • Serenidad y equilibrio. Influencia de la escultura renacentista • Tratamiento del desnudo • Evita los aspectos más trágicos • Obras: • Cristo de la Clemencia • San Jerónimo
  15. 15. Cristo de la Clemencia
  16. 16. San Jerónimo
  17. 17. Imaginería barroca. Andalucía • Juan de Mesa • Discípulo de Juan Martínez Montañés • Obras procesionales • Rostro de las imágenes de agudo patetismo • Obras: • Jesús del Gran Poder
  18. 18. Jesús del Gran Poder
  19. 19. Imaginería barroca. Andalucía • Alonso Cano • Escultor, arquitecto y pintor • Discípulo de Juan Martínez Montañés • Formas finas, serenas y delicadas • Obra: • Inmaculada del facistol
  20. 20. Imaginería barroca. Andalucía • Pedro de Mena • Discípulo de Alonso Cano • Imágenes independientes • Estilo naturalista y sereno • Expresión del misticismo • Obra: • Magdalena penitente
  21. 21. Imaginería barroca. Levante • Francisco Salcillo • Siglo XVIII • Influencia italiana • Sensibilidad • Realismo agradable • Evita aspectos duros • Obra: Pasos procesionales: • La Santa Cena • La oración en el Huerto
  22. 22. La Santa Cena
  23. 23. La Oración del Huerto

