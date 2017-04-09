DIGNIDAD Y DILIGENCIA CAMINO AL ÉXITO MISIONAL
Alma 26:22Alma 26:22
 Sí, al que se arrepiente y ejerce la fe y produce buenas obras y ora continuamente sin cesar, a este le es permitido cono...
7- DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = ÉXITO f (Revelación)  6- (Arrepentimiento +  fe)  +   (obras  +  oración)  =  Revelación + Exit...
D&C 93:1D&C 93:1
• De cierto, así dice el Señor: Acontecerá que toda alma que deseche sus pecados y venga a mí, invoque mi nombre, obedezca...
Desechar los pecados = Arrepentimiento Obedecer su voz Invocar su nombre = Oración Guardar los mandamientos Venir a Dios
Arrepentimiento y Venir, orar, obedecer y guardar los mandamientosArrepentimiento y Venir, orar, obedecer y guardar los ma...
DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = SABER QUÉ ÉL ES f (Revelación) DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = ÉXITO f (Revelación)  ALMA 26:22 D&C 93:1 É...
1 NEFI 10:18-191 NEFI 10:18-19
18. Porque él siempre el mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre; y la vía ha sido preparada para todos los hombres desde la fundac...
Arrepentimiento + venir a él = dignidad Dignidad + diligencia = Revelación
1 NEFI 15:11 1 NEFI 15:111 NEFI 15:11
1 NEFI 15: 11 • ¿No recordáis las cosas que el Señor ha dicho: Si no endurecéis vuestros corazones, y me pedís con fe, cre...
MOSÍAH 4: 9-11MOSÍAH 4: 9-11
9. Creed en Dios; creed que él existe, y que creó todas las cosas, tanto en el cielo como en la tierra; creed que él tiene...
10. Y además, creed que debéis arrepentiros de vuestros pecados, y abandonarlos, y humillaros ante Dios, y pedid con since...
11. Y otra vez os digo, según dije antes, que así como habéis llegado al conocimiento de la gloria de Dios, o si habéis sa...
Fe + arrepentimiento = Dignidad Dignidad + Diligencia = Revelación Humillarse + Pedir + Hacer = Diligencia
MOSÍAH 5:2
• Y todos clamaron a una voz, diciendo: Sí, creemos todas las cosas que nos has hablado; y además, sabemos de su certeza y...
TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA UNICO CAMINO PARA ACCEDER A LOS PODERES CELESTIALES
LA VIDA NOS PRESENTA UNA CONSTANTE BUSQUEDA DE LA FELICIDAD Y EL EXITO
EL TIEMPO SE CONSTITUYE EN UNO DE LOS FACTORES FUNDAMENTALES. SI BIEN EL SOLO PASO DEL TIEMPO NO SIGNIFICA UNA GARANTIA DE...
LA CLAVE FUNDAMENTAL DEL EXITO ES SABER QUE DEPENDEMOS TOTALMENTE DE JESUCRISTO Y SU PODER EXPIADOR Y PERFECCIONADOR
EL PODER DE JESUCRISTO SE MANIFIESTA EN DIFERENTE FORMA A CADA PERSONA Y AUN A CADA PERSONA SE LE MANIFESTA EN DIFERENTE F...
LO QUE OCURRE ES QUE DEBEMOS ESTABLECER UNA SOCIEDAD CON JESUCRISTO MEDIANTE LA CUAL NOSOTROS HACEMOS UNA PARTE Y ÉL HACE ...
DEBIDO A SU PROFUNDO RESPETO POR NUESTRO ALBEDRIO Y SU DESEO QUE NOS DESARROLLEMOS COMO PERSONAS Y APRENDAMOS LAS LECCIONE...
TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO RESPONSABILIDAD
EN LA MEDIDA QUE EL TIEMPO TRANSCURRE NUESTRO GRADO DE RESPONSABILIDAD AUMENTA POR TANTO, CADA VEZ SE REQUIERE MÁS DE NOSO...
TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU
ES DE NOTAR QUE LAS DOS ACCIONES NO ACTÚAN INDEPENDIENTEMENTE, SINO QUE CUANDO EL HOMBRE HA HECHO TODO CUANTO ESTÁ A SU AL...
TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU DIGNIDAD DILIGENCIA
TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU DILIGENCIA CANTIDAD CALIDAD
DILIGENCIA LA DILIGENCIA SE DEMUESTRA CON TRABAJO DE MUY BUENA CALIDADCALIDAD HECHO EN GRAN CANTIDADCANTIDAD
TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU GUARDAR LOS MANDAMIENTOS OBEDIENCIA HUMILDAD D...
CUANDO EL HOMBRE HA HECHO TODO CUANTO PUEDE Y LLEGA AL LÍMITE DE SUS POSIBILIDADES, SE ENCUENTRA CON EL CIELO, ENTONCES PU...
TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU DIGNIDAD DILIGENCIA MILAGROS PODER
Significados de Dignidad y Diligencia
Escritura Fe Arrepenti- Miento Oración Obras Alma 26:22 ArrepienteEjerce la fe Ora sin cesar Produce Obras D&C 93:1 Desech...
RELACIÓN DE LA DIGNIDAD CON LOS RESULTADOS
VIDA ETERNA,VIDA ETERNA, CON DIOSCON DIOS Y JESUCRISTOY JESUCRISTO Desarrollo pleno de las capacidades como un hijo de Dio...
  1. 1. DIGNIDAD Y DILIGENCIA CAMINO AL ÉXITO MISIONAL
  2. 2. Alma 26:22Alma 26:22
  3. 3.  Sí, al que se arrepiente y ejerce la fe y produce buenas obras y ora continuamente sin cesar, a este le es permitido conocer los misterios de Dios; sí, a este le será permitido revelar cosas que nunca han sido reveladas; sí, y a este le será concedido llevar a miles de almas al arrepentimiento, así como a nosotros se nos ha permitido traer a estos nuestros hermanos al arrepentimiento..
  4. 4. 7- DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = ÉXITO f (Revelación)  6- (Arrepentimiento +  fe)  +   (obras  +  oración)  =  Revelación + Exito  1-  Arrepentimiento y fe y  obras y oración 2-  Arrepentimiento,  fe,   obras  y  oración 4- (Arrepentimiento y  fe)  = Dignidad 5- (obras  y  oración) = Diligencia 3- (Arrepentimiento y  fe)  y   (obras  y  oración) DIGNIDAD MÁS DILIGENCIA ES IGUAL A ÉXITO EN FUNCIÓN DE LA REVELACIÓN
  5. 5. D&C 93:1D&C 93:1
  6. 6. • De cierto, así dice el Señor: Acontecerá que toda alma que deseche sus pecados y venga a mí, invoque mi nombre, obedezca mi voz y guarde mis mandamientos, verá mi faz y sabrá que yo soy. • De cierto, así dice el Señor: Acontecerá que toda alma que deseche sus pecados y venga a mí, invoque mi nombre, obedezca mi voz y guarde mis mandamientos, verá mi faz y sabrá que yo soy. • De cierto, así dice el Señor: Acontecerá que toda alma que deseche sus pecados y venga a mí, invoque mi nombre, obedezca mi voz y guarde mis mandamientos, verá mi faz y sabrá que yo soy. • De cierto, así dice el Señor: Acontecerá que toda alma que deseche sus pecados y venga a mí, invoque mi nombre, obedezca mi voz y guarde mis mandamientos, verá mi faz y sabrá que yo soy. • De cierto, así dice el Señor: Acontecerá que toda alma que deseche sus pecados y venga a mí, invoque mi nombre, obedezca mi voz y guarde mis mandamientos, verá mi faz y sabrá que yo soy.
  7. 7. Desechar los pecados = Arrepentimiento Obedecer su voz Invocar su nombre = Oración Guardar los mandamientos Venir a Dios
  8. 8. Arrepentimiento y Venir, orar, obedecer y guardar los mandamientosArrepentimiento y Venir, orar, obedecer y guardar los mandamientos (Arrepentimiento y Venir) = DIGNIDAD {orar, (obedecer y guardar los mandamientos)} = DILIGENCIA Ver la faz de Dios = REVELACIÓN DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = REVELACIÓN + SABER QUE ÉL ES DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = SABER QUÉ ÉL ES f (Revelación)
  9. 9. DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = SABER QUÉ ÉL ES f (Revelación) DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = ÉXITO f (Revelación)  ALMA 26:22 D&C 93:1 ÉXITO f (Revelación) = SABER QUÉ ÉL ES f (Revelación)
  10. 10. DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = SABER QUÉ ÉL ES f (Revelación) DIGNIDAD + DILIGENCIA = ÉXITO f (Revelación)  ALMA 26:22 D&C 93:1 ÉXITO f (Revelación) = SABER QUÉ ÉL ES f (Revelación)
  11. 11. 1 NEFI 10:18-191 NEFI 10:18-19
  12. 12. 18. Porque él siempre el mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre; y la vía ha sido preparada para todos los hombres desde la fundación del mundo, si es que se arrepienten y vienen a él. 19. Porque el que con diligencia busca, hallará; y los misterios de Dios le serán descubiertos por el poder del Espíritu Santo, lo mismo en estos días como en tiempos pasados, y lo mismo en tiempos pasados como en los venideros; por tanto, la vía del Señor es un giro eterno 18. Porque él siempre el mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre; y la vía ha sido preparada para todos los hombres desde la fundación del mundo, si es que se arrepienten y vienen a él. 19. Porque el que con diligencia busca, hallará; y los misterios de Dios le serán descubiertos por el poder del Espíritu Santo, lo mismo en estos días como en tiempos pasados, y lo mismo en tiempos pasados como en los venideros; por tanto, la vía del Señor es un giro eterno 18. Porque él siempre el mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre; y la vía ha sido preparada para todos los hombres desde la fundación del mundo, si es que se arrepienten y vienen a él. 19. Porque el que con diligencia busca, hallará; y los misterios de Dios le serán descubiertos por el poder del Espíritu Santo, lo mismo en estos días como en tiempos pasados, y lo mismo en tiempos pasados como en los venideros; por tanto, la vía del Señor es un giro eterno 18. Porque él siempre el mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre; y la vía ha sido preparada para todos los hombres desde la fundación del mundo, si es que se arrepienten y vienen a él. 19. Porque el que con diligencia busca, hallará; y los misterios de Dios le serán descubiertos por el poder del Espíritu Santo, lo mismo en estos días como en tiempos pasados, y lo mismo en tiempos pasados como en los venideros; por tanto, la vía del Señor es un giro eterno 18. Porque él siempre el mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre; y la vía ha sido preparada para todos los hombres desde la fundación del mundo, si es que se arrepienten y vienen a él. 19. Porque el que con diligencia busca, hallará; y los misterios de Dios le serán descubiertos por el poder del Espíritu Santo, lo mismo en estos días como en tiempos pasados, y lo mismo en tiempos pasados como en los venideros; por tanto, la vía del Señor es un giro eterno 18. Porque él siempre el mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre; y la vía ha sido preparada para todos los hombres desde la fundación del mundo, si es que se arrepienten y vienen a él. 19. Porque el que con diligencia busca, hallará; y los misterios de Dios le serán descubiertos por el poder del Espíritu Santo, lo mismo en estos días como en tiempos pasados, y lo mismo en tiempos pasados como en los venideros; por tanto, la vía del Señor es un giro eterno 18. Porque él siempre el mismo ayer, hoy y para siempre; y la vía ha sido preparada para todos los hombres desde la fundación del mundo, si es que se arrepienten y vienen a él. 19. Porque el que con diligencia busca, hallará; y los misterios de Dios le serán descubiertos por el poder del Espíritu Santo, lo mismo en estos días como en tiempos pasados, y lo mismo en tiempos pasados como en los venideros; por tanto, la vía del Señor es un giro eterno
  13. 13. Arrepentimiento + venir a él = dignidad Dignidad + diligencia = Revelación
  14. 14. 1 NEFI 15:11 1 NEFI 15:111 NEFI 15:11
  15. 15. 1 NEFI 15: 11 • ¿No recordáis las cosas que el Señor ha dicho: Si no endurecéis vuestros corazones, y me pedís con fe, creyendo que recibiréis, guardando diligentemente mis mandamientos, de seguro os serán manifestadas estas cosas? • ¿No recordáis las cosas que el Señor ha dicho: Si no endurecéis vuestros corazones, y me pedís con fe, creyendo que recibiréis, guardando diligentemente mis mandamientos, de seguro os serán manifestadas estas cosas? DIGNIDAD + • ¿No recordáis las cosas que el Señor ha dicho: Si no endurecéis vuestros corazones, y me pedís con fe, creyendo que recibiréis, guardando diligentemente mis mandamientos, de seguro os serán manifestadas estas cosas? DILIGENCIA = • ¿No recordáis las cosas que el Señor ha dicho: Si no endurecéis vuestros corazones, y me pedís con fe, creyendo que recibiréis, guardando diligentemente mis mandamientos, de seguro os serán manifestadas estas cosas? REVELACIÓN
  16. 16. MOSÍAH 4: 9-11MOSÍAH 4: 9-11
  17. 17. 9. Creed en Dios; creed que él existe, y que creó todas las cosas, tanto en el cielo como en la tierra; creed que él tiene toda sabiduría y todo poder, tanto en el cielo como en la tierra; creed que el hombre no comprende todas las cosas que el Señor puede comprender. FE
  18. 18. 10. Y además, creed que debéis arrepentiros de vuestros pecados, y abandonarlos, y humillaros ante Dios, y pedid con sinceridad de corazón que él os perdone; y ahora bien, si creéis todas estas cosas, mirad que las hagáis. 10. Y además, creed que debéis arrepentiros de vuestros pecados, y abandonarlos, y humillaros ante Dios, y pedid con sinceridad de corazón que él os perdone; y ahora bien, si creéis todas estas cosas, mirad que las hagáis. Arrepentimiento 10. Y además, creed que debéis arrepentiros de vuestros pecados, y abandonarlos, y humillaros ante Dios, y pedid con sinceridad de corazón que él os perdone; y ahora bien, si creéis todas estas cosas, mirad que las hagáis. Diligencia
  19. 19. 11. Y otra vez os digo, según dije antes, que así como habéis llegado al conocimiento de la gloria de Dios, o si habéis sabido de su bondad, y probado su amor.... Revelación
  20. 20. Fe + arrepentimiento = Dignidad Dignidad + Diligencia = Revelación Humillarse + Pedir + Hacer = Diligencia
  21. 21. MOSÍAH 5:2
  22. 22. • Y todos clamaron a una voz, diciendo: Sí, creemos todas las cosas que nos has hablado; y además, sabemos de su certeza y verdad por el Espíritu del Señor Omnipotente, el cual ha efectuado un potente cambio en nosotros, o sea, en nuestros corazones, por lo que ya no tenemos disposición a obrar mal, sino a hacer los bueno continuamente. • Y todos clamaron a una voz, diciendo: Sí, creemos todas las cosas que nos has hablado; y además, sabemos de su certeza y verdad por el Espíritu del Señor Omnipotente, el cual ha efectuado un potente cambio en nosotros, o sea, en nuestros corazones, por lo que ya no tenemos disposición a obrar mal, sino a hacer los bueno continuamente. Fe • Y todos clamaron a una voz, diciendo: Sí, creemos todas las cosas que nos has hablado; y además, sabemos de su certeza y verdad por el Espíritu del Señor Omnipotente, el cual ha efectuado un potente cambio en nosotros, o sea, en nuestros corazones, por lo que ya no tenemos disposición a obrar mal, sino a hacer los bueno continuamente. Obras y Oración • Y todos clamaron a una voz, diciendo: Sí, creemos todas las cosas que nos has hablado; y además, sabemos de su certeza y verdad por el Espíritu del Señor Omnipotente, el cual ha efectuado un potente cambio en nosotros, o sea, en nuestros corazones, por lo que ya no tenemos disposición a obrar mal, sino a hacer los bueno continuamente. • Y todos clamaron a una voz, diciendo: Sí, creemos todas las cosas que nos has hablado; y además, sabemos de su certeza y verdad por el Espíritu del Señor Omnipotente, el cual ha efectuado un potente cambio en nosotros, o sea, en nuestros corazones, por lo que ya no tenemos disposición a obrar mal, sino a hacer los bueno continuamente. RevelaciónArrepentimiento
  23. 23. TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA UNICO CAMINO PARA ACCEDER A LOS PODERES CELESTIALES
  24. 24. LA VIDA NOS PRESENTA UNA CONSTANTE BUSQUEDA DE LA FELICIDAD Y EL EXITO
  25. 25. EL TIEMPO SE CONSTITUYE EN UNO DE LOS FACTORES FUNDAMENTALES. SI BIEN EL SOLO PASO DEL TIEMPO NO SIGNIFICA UNA GARANTIA DE EXITO
  26. 26. LA CLAVE FUNDAMENTAL DEL EXITO ES SABER QUE DEPENDEMOS TOTALMENTE DE JESUCRISTO Y SU PODER EXPIADOR Y PERFECCIONADOR
  27. 27. EL PODER DE JESUCRISTO SE MANIFIESTA EN DIFERENTE FORMA A CADA PERSONA Y AUN A CADA PERSONA SE LE MANIFESTA EN DIFERENTE FORMA DEPENDIENDO DEL MOMENTO QUE ESTA VIVIENDO
  28. 28. LO QUE OCURRE ES QUE DEBEMOS ESTABLECER UNA SOCIEDAD CON JESUCRISTO MEDIANTE LA CUAL NOSOTROS HACEMOS UNA PARTE Y ÉL HACE LO DEMÁS. SI NOSOTROS DEJAMOS DE HACER NUESTRA PARTE, ÉL NO PODRÁ HACER LA SUYA
  29. 29. DEBIDO A SU PROFUNDO RESPETO POR NUESTRO ALBEDRIO Y SU DESEO QUE NOS DESARROLLEMOS COMO PERSONAS Y APRENDAMOS LAS LECCIONES QUE NOS CORRESPONDEN
  30. 30. TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO RESPONSABILIDAD
  31. 31. EN LA MEDIDA QUE EL TIEMPO TRANSCURRE NUESTRO GRADO DE RESPONSABILIDAD AUMENTA POR TANTO, CADA VEZ SE REQUIERE MÁS DE NOSOTROS
  32. 32. TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU
  33. 33. ES DE NOTAR QUE LAS DOS ACCIONES NO ACTÚAN INDEPENDIENTEMENTE, SINO QUE CUANDO EL HOMBRE HA HECHO TODO CUANTO ESTÁ A SU ALCANCE, ENTONCES ACCEDE AL DERECHO DE QUE EL ESPÍRITU HAGA LO DEMÁS
  34. 34. TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU DIGNIDAD DILIGENCIA
  35. 35. TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU DILIGENCIA CANTIDAD CALIDAD
  36. 36. DILIGENCIA LA DILIGENCIA SE DEMUESTRA CON TRABAJO DE MUY BUENA CALIDADCALIDAD HECHO EN GRAN CANTIDADCANTIDAD
  37. 37. TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU GUARDAR LOS MANDAMIENTOS OBEDIENCIA HUMILDAD DIGNIDAD ORACIÓN PACIENCIA DIEZMOS ETC
  38. 38. TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU GUARDAR LOS MANDAMIENTOS OBEDIENCIA HUMILDAD DIGNIDAD ORACIÓN PACIENCIA DIEZMOS ETC DILIGENCIA CANTIDAD CALIDAD
  39. 39. CUANDO EL HOMBRE HA HECHO TODO CUANTO PUEDE Y LLEGA AL LÍMITE DE SUS POSIBILIDADES, SE ENCUENTRA CON EL CIELO, ENTONCES PUEDE ABRIRLO PARA ACCEDER A LOS PODERES CELESTIALES
  40. 40. TRABAJANDO POR LA GRACIA ÉXITO TIEMPO ACCION DEL HOMBRE ACCION DEL ESPIRITU DIGNIDAD DILIGENCIA MILAGROS PODER
  41. 41. Significados de Dignidad y Diligencia
  42. 42. Escritura Fe Arrepenti- Miento Oración Obras Alma 26:22 ArrepienteEjerce la fe Ora sin cesar Produce Obras D&C 93:1 Deseche pecadosVenga a Cristo Invoque su nombre G. mandamientos 1 Nefi 10: 18-19 ArrepientenVenga a él Diligencia Diligencia Mosíah 4: 9-10 Creer en Dios Arrepentirse, Abandonarlos Humillarse pedir con sinceridad Hacer lo que se cree Mosíah 5: 2 Creer todas las palabras Cambio potente Hacer lo buenoHacer lo bueno Moisés 5:7-8 Hacer todo en el nombre del Hijo Arrepentirse Invocar en el nombre del Hijo Conocimiento de la expiación
  43. 43. RELACIÓN DE LA DIGNIDAD CON LOS RESULTADOS
  44. 44. VIDA ETERNA,VIDA ETERNA, CON DIOSCON DIOS Y JESUCRISTOY JESUCRISTO Desarrollo pleno de las capacidades como un hijo de Dios D D I I G L N I I G D E A N D C I A R E S U L T A D O S
