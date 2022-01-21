Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Is Cross-Border Tax Planning?

Jan. 21, 2022
For more than three decades, Troy Biddix has devoted his skills and services to Deloitte Tax in Detroit, Michigan, serving as a lead tax partner. Troy Biddix’s areas of expertise include cross-border tax planning.

As more and more of the world enjoy the benefits of globalization with borders no longer barriers to businesses, it has become of the utmost importance for individuals and corporations to have adequate information about their international tax status, which is primarily the essence of cross-border tax planning.

Cross-border tax planning arms businessmen and businesswomen, in the course of their outbound transactions, with sufficient knowledge that helps them enjoy the full benefits of tax treaties or provides them with a broad range of alternatives if the regulations in a specific state are particularly stringent. Through cross-border tax planning, businessmen and women have access to valuable information that can preserve the integrity of their business structures, like the most efficient means of maximizing their total net income or effective strategies for demergers and collective investment schemes.

