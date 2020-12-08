RECETAS NAVIDEÑAS SHC

Successfully reported this slideshow.
�POSTRES SALUDABLES PARA TODOS! en familia shc at home EN ESTA �POCA COMO NOS PED�S
RECETAS SANAS NAVIDAD CON FAMILIAS SHC SHC AT HOME
seguimos smart chefs! DESAYUNOS Y MERIENDA GOURMET LOS PREMIOS DEL RETO ASESORES EST�N CERCA PERO
INGREDIENTES Ingredientes (2 personas): 250 g. de bebida de arroz y avellanas. 170 g. de crema de avellanas. 15 g. de kuzu...
Coloca una capa de la mezcla en la base de dos tarros. Con el resto haz unas galletas y horn�alas sobre papel de horno a 1...
INGREDIENTES 1 yogur de almendra (1 medida) leche de almendra. Harina integral (2 medidas). Harina de almendra (1 medida d...
Bizcocho vegano de almendra Unta 6 moldes individuales con aceite y un poco de harina. Rellena los moldes con la masa y ho...
INGREDIENTES Para 18 unidades. Aguacate maduro1 Chocolate negro para postres 80 g Mantequilla10 g Cacao en polvo Trufas de...
Trufas de aguacate Pasado ese tiempo, retira la mezcla del congelador y forma las trufas haciendo bolas con cucharas o con...
INGREDIENTES 4 manzanas grandes. 50 gr de az�car moreno (2 cucharadas). 1 cucharadita de canela en polvo. 25 gr de nueces ...
manzanas asadas rellenas de nueces y pasas: Pon las manzanas en una fuente apta para horno. Rellena las manzanas con la me...
