Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ayuda paso a paso Para crear mapa conceptual o esquema con:
bubbl.us es una herramienta que permite realizar esquemas o mapas conceptuales de forma sencilla y atractiva. Estos pueden...
Paso 1: crear una cuenta haciendo clic en el botón procedemos si así lo hemos decidido; a crear la cuenta. .. Al crear una...
Paso 2: Comenzamos a crear cuando aparece la siguiente pantalla: Para comenzar a escribir, hacemos doble clic sobre la ley...
Paso 3: Seleccionamos las herramientas que se nos ofrecen. Al hacer clic en alguna de las herramientas nos permite; por ej...
Paso 4: Agregamos recuadros o burbujas hasta completar nuestro mapa Terminamos nuestro esquema creando otros recuadros; so...
Paso 5: Guardamos como Imagen o compartimos Desde arriba de la pantalla encontramos las pestañas para compartir o guardar ...
Nuestro MAPA o ESQUEMA se verá así: O así
No olvides! Es Online • Podemos usarlo sin registrarnos • Permite registrarse con las cuentas Facebook o Google • Su inter...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tutorial bubbl.us

6 views

Published on

Ayuda paso a paso para crear mapa conceptual o esquema con: bubbl.us

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tutorial bubbl.us

  1. 1. Ayuda paso a paso Para crear mapa conceptual o esquema con:
  2. 2. bubbl.us es una herramienta que permite realizar esquemas o mapas conceptuales de forma sencilla y atractiva. Estos pueden ser exportados como imagen e insertados en nuestras presentaciones Para comenzar, ingresar en: https://bubbl.us/ Se puede utilizar creando una cuenta. O probar directamente al “comenzar una lluvia de ideas” sin necesidad de crear cuenta.
  3. 3. Paso 1: crear una cuenta haciendo clic en el botón procedemos si así lo hemos decidido; a crear la cuenta. .. Al crear una cuenta, tenemos la ventaja que podremos guardar los esquemas para posteriores modificaciones. O presionar sobre Google o Facebook si deseamos registrarnos con alguna de esas cuentas que ya poseemos.
  4. 4. Paso 2: Comenzamos a crear cuando aparece la siguiente pantalla: Para comenzar a escribir, hacemos doble clic sobre la leyenda “Start Here” y ya podemos poner nuestro texto. Vamos a ver las distintas opciones que nos ofrece.
  5. 5. Paso 3: Seleccionamos las herramientas que se nos ofrecen. Al hacer clic en alguna de las herramientas nos permite; por ejemplo: Cambiar el color
  6. 6. Paso 4: Agregamos recuadros o burbujas hasta completar nuestro mapa Terminamos nuestro esquema creando otros recuadros; soltamos el recuadro y lo movemos al posicionarnos sobre él y arrastrarlo hasta ubicarlo donde se desea. Para conectar los recuadros pinchamos sobre la flecha y sostenemos hasta posicionar y ubicar la flecha de manera correcta
  7. 7. Paso 5: Guardamos como Imagen o compartimos Desde arriba de la pantalla encontramos las pestañas para compartir o guardar nuestro mapa. Aparece un cuadro que dice:
  8. 8. Nuestro MAPA o ESQUEMA se verá así: O así
  9. 9. No olvides! Es Online • Podemos usarlo sin registrarnos • Permite registrarse con las cuentas Facebook o Google • Su interfaz es sencilla y fácil de usar

×