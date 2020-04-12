Successfully reported this slideshow.
One cannot be born again IF they do not understand and believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ

Resurrection: Basis of the Christian Faith

  1. 1. S U N E S I S L E A R N I N G I N I T I A T I V E SOLOMON APPIAH April 12, 2020 🌐 www.solomonappiah.org R E S S U R E C T I O N : T H E B A S I S O F T H E C H R I S T I A N F A I T H A divine affirmation is how God affirms the ministry of someone—in this case, Jesus—to all followers and would-be followers. It is how God confirms a person's ministry beyond a shadow of a doubt. GOD once for all affirmed Jesus' ministry and identity as God and not just as a mere man. He began at his birth, then baptism, and continued till the day he left the earth so we would be without doubt. Without this affirmation, none of us can believe, or accent /agree to that affirmation in our hearts, and hence we cannot be born again as per Rom 10:9-10. What did God use to affirm Jesus? The answer is his resurrection—not his death. All other founders of other religions died, but none claimed they resurrected. Without believing in this, you cannot be saved or righteous (Rom 10:9-10). Romans 10:9-10 (AMPC) 9 Because if you acknowledge and confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and in your heart believe (adhere to, trust in, and rely on the truth) that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For with the heart a person believes (adheres to, trusts in, and relies on Christ) and so is justified (declared righteous, acceptable to God), and with the mouth he confesses (declares openly and speaks out freely his faith) and confirms [his] salvation. Romans 4:25 (AMPC) 25 Who was betrayed and put to death because of our misdeeds and was raised to secure our justification (our acquittal), [making our account balance and absolving us from all guilt before God]. What did he die? For our sins! Why was he raised up after three days? To justify us or to make men righteous.! The people of the Old Testament kept killing goats but it could not make them permanently righteous. Jesus came to rectify that so for one to be saved, they must believe in their heart (not heads) that God raised Jesus from the dead with all its implications.
  2. 2. A P O S T L E P A U L ’ S T H E S I S O N T H E R E S U R R E C T I O N This verse is proof that the affirmation is his resurrection: 1 Corinthians 15:32 (AMPC) What do I gain if, merely from the human point of view, I fought with [wild] beasts at Ephesus? If the dead are not raised [at all], let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we will be dead. [Isa 22:13] Paul says, minus the resurrection, forget Christianity. Why? It’s the basis of our belief. This is how Papa affirmed for all ages that Christianity is different from other religions. One should comprehend the resurrection before saying the so-called "sinners prayer." It's the basis and fulcrum of the Christian faith. The entire argument Christianity offers is that man can be made righteous, but this is impossible without the resurrection or God's affirmation. If the resurrection is impossible, then let us eat and drink because eternal life is not available. Tomorrow we die! SEEK ye His Kingdom & His Righteousness is impossible if he did not resurrect. The resurrection is the basis and foundation of our new nature—righteousness. His resurrection is how GOD affirmed that Jesus is not a mere man but GOD. Only GOD can come back to life. God, through the Holy Ghost, brought Jesus back to life, a new man with a new body. No religion can boast of that. For a better comprehension of the resurrection, please read the following: 1 Corinthians 15:12-35 (AMPC) 12 But now if Christ (the Messiah) is preached as raised from the dead, how is it that some of you say that there is no resurrection of the dead? 13 But if there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not risen; 14 And if Christ has not risen, then our preaching is in vain [it amounts to nothing] and your faith is devoid of truth and is fruitless (without effect, empty, imaginary, and unfounded). 15 We are even discovered to be misrepresenting God, for we testified of Him that He raised Christ, Whom He did not raise in case it is true that the dead are not raised. 16 For if the dead are not raised, then Christ has not been raised; 17 And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is mere delusion [futile, fruitless], and you are still in your sins [under the control and penalty of sin];
  3. 3. 18 And further, those who have died in [spiritual fellowship and union with] Christ have perished (are lost)! 19 If we who are [abiding] in Christ have hope only in this life and that is all, then we are of all people most miserable and to be pitied. 20 But the fact is that Christ (the Messiah) has been raised from the dead, and He became the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep [in death]. 21 For since [it was] through a man that death [came into the world, it is] also through a Man that the resurrection of the dead [has come]. 22 For just as [because of their union of nature] in Adam all people die, so also [by virtue of their union of nature] shall all in Christ be made alive. 23 But each in his own rank and turn: Christ (the Messiah) [is] the firstfruits, then those who are Christ's [own will be resurrected] at His coming. 24 After that comes the end (the completion), when He delivers over the kingdom to God the Father after rendering inoperative and abolishing every [other] rule and every authority and power. … 32 What do I gain if, merely from the human point of view, I fought with [wild] beasts at Ephesus? If the dead are not raised [at all], let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we will be dead. [Isa 22:13]

