Княжества на территории Беларуси в период раздробленности

История Беларуси. 10 класс
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В.  Причины и начало раздробленности  Удельные княжества Полоцкой земли  Туровская зе...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Появление земельной собственности Натуральное хозяйство Распределение части владений ...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. 1097 г. – съезд князей в г. Любече решал воп- рос наследственной принадлежности зе- м...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Туровская земля оста- лась за киевским кня- зем Святополком Изя- славичем Съезд князе...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Последствия феодальной раздробленности положительные рост городов развитие ремёсел и ...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности После 1101 г. - раздел Полоцкой земли межд...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Активная военная поли- тика Глеба Всеслави...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности 1129 г. – высылка киевс- ким князем Мстисл...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Конец XII в. – борьба за Полоцк между минс...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Конец XII в. – начало XIII в. – борьба пол...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Начало X в. – переход туровского престола ...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Неудачные походы киев- ских князей на Туро...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Раздел Туровского кня- жества между сыновь...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Западные земли Беларуси XI в. – политическое и военное противо- стояние между балтски...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Западные земли Беларуси Тесные контакты Городенского княжества с Киевом XII в. – нали...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Западные земли Беларуси Удельные княжества Понёманья – Горо- денское, Новогородское, ...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Берестейщина Основные города Среднего По- бужья – Берестье (главный го- род), Каменец...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Древнее Берестье. Реконструкция Основные внешние угрозы для Берестейской земли в XIII...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Восточные земли Беларуси XII-XIII вв. – земли Белорусского По- сожья в составе Смолен...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Восточные земли Беларуси XII-XIII вв. – белорусские города в сос- таве Черниговского ...
Княжества на территории Беларуси в период раздробленности

25 views

Презентация по истории Беларуси для учащихся 10 класса

Княжества на территории Беларуси в период раздробленности

  1. 1. История Беларуси. 10 класс
  2. 2. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В.  Причины и начало раздробленности  Удельные княжества Полоцкой земли  Туровская земля в период раздробленности  Княжества Понёманья, Побужья и Посожья
  3. 3. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Появление земельной собственности Натуральное хозяйство Распределение части владений между сыновьями князя Нежелание бояр терять свои владения при переходе князя в другой город Отсутствие прочных связей между отдельными частями княжества Стремление младших князей к самостоятельности Раздробленность Раздробленность – это система удельных княжеств с самостоятельными княжескими династиями
  4. 4. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. 1097 г. – съезд князей в г. Любече решал воп- рос наследственной принадлежности зе- мель и прекращения междоусобиц «Каждый держит вотчину свою» Съезд князей в г. Любече
  5. 5. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Туровская земля оста- лась за киевским кня- зем Святополком Изя- славичем Съезд князей в г. Любече Полоцкие князья на съезде не присутство- вали. В начале XII в. Полоцкая земля стала делиться на мелкие княжества Святополк Изяславич
  6. 6. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Последствия феодальной раздробленности положительные рост городов развитие ремёсел и торговли отрицательные междоусобные войны ослабление могущества и обо- роноспособности удельных княжеств рост внешней опасности
  7. 7. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности После 1101 г. - раздел Полоцкой земли между сыновьями Всеслава Брячиславича Глеб – Менская волость Борис – Полоцк и вер- ховный титул князя по- лоцкого Другие сыновья – Друцк, Лукомль, Витебск Волость – княжеское владение в период разд- робленности
  8. 8. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Активная военная поли- тика Глеба Всеславича – походы в земли дрегови- чей 1116, 1118 гг. – походы киевского князя Влади- мира Мономаха на Менск 1119 г. – пленение и смерть в Киеве Глеба Глеб Всеславич
  9. 9. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности 1129 г. – высылка киевс- ким князем Мстиславом Владимировичем полоц- ких князей в Византию с целью окончательного включения Полоцкой земли в состав Киевской Руси 1139 г. – возвращение Полоцкой земли под власть Всеславичей Мстислав Владимирович
  10. 10. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Конец XII в. – борьба за Полоцк между минскими и витебскими князьями Ослабление Полоцкого княжества Переход части земель к Смоленску
  11. 11. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Конец XII в. – начало XIII в. – борьба полоцких князей с немецкими ры- царями в Подвинье Потеря замков Герцике и Кукенойс 1229 г. – договор между Смоленском, Полоцком, Витебском с Ригой и Гот- ландом о свободной тор- говле на Двине и Бал- тийском море
  12. 12. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Начало X в. – переход туровского престола под контроль киевского кня- зя или его сына 1157 г. – переход туров- ского престола к Юрию Ярославичу и его отказ подчиняться Киеву Юрий Ярославич
  13. 13. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Неудачные походы киев- ских князей на Туров 1161 г. – признание Кие- вом Туровского княжес- тва вотчиной Юрия Яро- славича 1157-1167 гг. – княже- ние в Турове Юрия Яро- славича Формирование в Турове собственной княжеской династии
  14. 14. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в период раздробленности Раздел Туровского кня- жества между сыновья- ми Юрия Ярославича Середина XIII в. – пере- ход части Туровского княжества под власть га- лицко-волынских кня- зей Разрушение Турова мон- голо-татарами и утрата им своего политическо- го значения
  15. 15. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Западные земли Беларуси XI в. – политическое и военное противо- стояние между балтским и славянским на- селением в Верхнем Понёманье XII в. – появление в Понёманье политичес- ких и экономических центров – Городня, Волковыск, Новогородок
  16. 16. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Западные земли Беларуси Тесные контакты Городенского княжества с Киевом XII в. – наличие в Городне своей княжес- кой династии - Всеволодковичи 1127 г. – первое упоминание Городни в Ипатьевской летописи
  17. 17. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Западные земли Беларуси Удельные княжества Понёманья – Горо- денское, Новогородское, Волковыское, Слонимское Превращение Новогородка в центр соби- рания славянских и балтских земель буду- щего Великого Княжества Литовского Новогородок в XIII-XIV вв.
  18. 18. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Берестейщина Основные города Среднего По- бужья – Берестье (главный го- род), Каменец, Кобрин Кобрин Каменец Берестье 1019 г. – первое упоминание о Берестье Конец XI – первая половина XII в. – Берестейская земля в составе Туровского княжества С середины XII в. – Берестейс- кая земля в Галицко-Волынс- кого княжества Берестейская земля никогда не выступала центром отдель- ного княжества
  19. 19. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Древнее Берестье. Реконструкция Основные внешние угрозы для Берестейской земли в XIII в. Стремление мазовецких князей захватить города Побужья Монгольское нашествие
  20. 20. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Восточные земли Беларуси XII-XIII вв. – земли Белорусского По- сожья в составе Смоленского и Черни- говского княжеств Белорусские города в составе Смолен- ского княжества – Мстиславль, Кри- чев, Прупой (Пропойск; позже Славго- род) 1116 г. – зависимость от Смоленска Орши и Копыси Борьба Смоленского и Черниговского княжеств за Посожье 1240-е гг. – начало упадка Смоленско- го княжества
  21. 21. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Восточные земли Беларуси XII-XIII вв. – белорусские города в сос- таве Черниговского княжества – Го- мей (Гомель), Чечерск, Речица 1142 г. – первое упоминание в летопи- си о Гомеле Древний Гомель. Макет

