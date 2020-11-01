Первые государственные образования на территории Беларуси

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
История Беларуси. 10 класс
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В.  Государствообразующие процессы в Восточной Европе. Киевская Русь  Полоцкое княжест...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Причины возникновения государства экономические усовершенство- вание орудий труда вну...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. IX в. – формирование на торговом пути «из варяг в греки» военно-политических цент- ро...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. 860-е гг. – «приглашение» варяж- ского князя Рюрика на княжение в Новгород Восточносл...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Восточнославянские земли в конце IX в. 879 г. – смерть Рюрика; приход к власти в Новг...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Киевская Русь в конце IX - X в. Конец X в. – объединение восточ- нославянских земель ...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Киевская Русь в конце IX - X в. Наивысшее могущество Киевской Руси при Ярославе Мудро...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Киевская Русь в первой половине XII в. 30-е гг. XII в. – окончательный раскол Руси на...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Полоцкое княжество 862 г. – первое летописное упоминание о Полоцке Участие кривичей-п...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Рогволод С 960-х гг. в Полоцке правил первый известный князь - Рогволод 970-е гг. – п...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Изяслав До 988 г. – Полоцкое княжество под непосредственной властью Владимира Назначе...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Брячислав Изяславич Княжение Брячислава (1003-1044 гг.) укрепление Полоцкого княжеств...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Государственность на белорусских землях в XI в. Договор 1021 г. передача Полоцку горо...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Всеслав Брячиславич Княжение Всеслава (1044-1101 гг.) расширение территории По- лоцко...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в XI в. 1065-1066 гг. – походы Всеслава Брячиславича на Псков и Нов...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в XI в. Переговоры между Всеславом Чародеем и Ярославичами у Орши, ...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Полоцкая княжеская династия (Изяславичи; Рогволодовичи) Рогволод 960-е – 980-е гг. Из...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Княжеско-вечевой строй в Полоцком княжестве князь сбор дани с населения осуществление...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в XI в. 980 г. – первое упоминание в летописи Туровского княжества ...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. После 988 г. – передача Туровского княжества Святополку (один из старших сыновей Влад...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Система управления Туровским княжеством Вече Епископ Князь Дружина старшая младшая По...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Середина XII в. – установление са- мостоятельной княжеской динас- тии в Туровском кня...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в XI в. Пинск – крупный город Туровского княжества Постепенное возы...
ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Государственность на белорусских землях в X-XIII вв. Полоцкое княжество княжеско-вече...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Первые государственные образования на территории Беларуси

15 views

Published on

Презентация по истории Беларуси для учащихся 10 класса

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Первые государственные образования на территории Беларуси

  1. 1. История Беларуси. 10 класс
  2. 2. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В.  Государствообразующие процессы в Восточной Европе. Киевская Русь  Полоцкое княжество – первая историческая форма государ- ственности на территории Беларуси  Туровское княжество
  3. 3. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Причины возникновения государства экономические усовершенство- вание орудий труда внутриполити- ческие возникновение имущественно- го неравенства образорвание общественных классов внешнеполи- тические необходимость сильной воен- ной организа- ции, способной защитить мест- ное население
  4. 4. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. IX в. – формирование на торговом пути «из варяг в греки» военно-политических цент- ров: Старая Ладога, Новгород, Смоленск, По- лоцк, Киев Торговый путь «из варяг в греки» Центры племенных княжений и торговли
  5. 5. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. 860-е гг. – «приглашение» варяж- ского князя Рюрика на княжение в Новгород Восточнославянские земли в середине IX в. Рюрик
  6. 6. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Восточнославянские земли в конце IX в. 879 г. – смерть Рюрика; приход к власти в Новгороде Олега (родст- венник Рюрика, регент его мало- летнего сына Игоря) Начало подчинения Олегом восточ- нославянских племён и захват им в 882 г. Киева. Начало формирования Киевской Руси Олег
  7. 7. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Киевская Русь в конце IX - X в. Конец X в. – объединение восточ- нославянских земель новгородским князем Владимиром Святославичем – Полоцк, Туров, Смоленск, Киев. Владимир Святославич
  8. 8. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Киевская Русь в конце IX - X в. Наивысшее могущество Киевской Руси при Ярославе Мудром (1019- 1054 гг.) Ярослав Мудрый
  9. 9. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Киевская Русь в первой половине XII в. 30-е гг. XII в. – окончательный раскол Руси на отдельные кня- жества
  10. 10. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Полоцкое княжество 862 г. – первое летописное упоминание о Полоцке Участие кривичей-поло- чан в политической и экономической жизни Восточной Европы 907 г. – Полоцк упоми- нается в числе других городов, от имени кото- рых Олег заключил до- говор с Византией 944 г. – участие криви- чей в походе киевского князя Игоря на Констан- тинополь
  11. 11. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Рогволод С 960-х гг. в Полоцке правил первый известный князь - Рогволод 970-е гг. – переговоры киевского и новгородского князей с Рогволодом о заключении союза в борьбе за верховную власть в Восточной Европе Выбор Рогволодом в качестве союзника киевского князя Ярополка Нападение на Полоцк новгородского князя Влади- мира и переход Полоцкого княжества под его владение
  12. 12. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Изяслав До 988 г. – Полоцкое княжество под непосредственной властью Владимира Назначение Владимиром своих сыновей намест- никами в отдельные земли Княжение в Полоцком княжестве Изяслава (до 1001 г.) основание Изяславля распространение в Полоцком княжестве христианства образование первой династии на бело- русских землях – Изяславичи (Роговоло- довичи)
  13. 13. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Брячислав Изяславич Княжение Брячислава (1003-1044 гг.) укрепление Полоцкого княжества активная борьба с Новгородом за воло- ки 1021 г. – поход на Новгород
  14. 14. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Государственность на белорусских землях в XI в. Договор 1021 г. передача Полоцку городов Усвяты и Витебск открытие резиден- ции полоцкого кня- зя в Киеве укрепление автори- тета Полоцка 1021 г. – поражение Брячислава в битве с дружиной Ярослава Мудрого на реке Судомире
  15. 15. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Всеслав Брячиславич Княжение Всеслава (1044-1101 гг.) расширение территории По- лоцкого княжества наивысший расцвет княжест- ва строительство Софийского собора начало раздробленности По- лоцкого княжества после смерти Всеслава Чародея
  16. 16. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в XI в. 1065-1066 гг. – походы Всеслава Брячиславича на Псков и Новгород 1067 г. – поход киевского князя Изяслава Ярославича с братьями на По- лоцк Зима 1067 г. – сожжение Ярославичами Минска 3 марта 1067 г. – поражение Всеслава Брячиславича в битве на реке Неми- ге (первое упоминание Менска) Изяслав Ярославич
  17. 17. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в XI в. Переговоры между Всеславом Чародеем и Ярославичами у Орши, его пле- нение и отправка в Киев Заточение Всеслава Брячиславича в Киеве 1068 г. – освобождение Всеслава Чародея киевлянами и его семимесячное княжение в Киеве Всеслав Полоцкий. Худ. И.Дроздович. 1923 г.
  18. 18. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Полоцкая княжеская династия (Изяславичи; Рогволодовичи) Рогволод 960-е – 980-е гг. Изяслав Влади- мирович ? – 1001 г. Распространение в Полоц- ком княжестве письмен- ности Брячислав Изя- славич 1003-1044 гг. Усиление Полоцкого кня- жества. Захват волоков Всеслав Брячи- славич (Чаро- дей) 1044-1101 гг. Расширение территории Полоцкого княжества. Наи- высший подъём Полоцкого княжества
  19. 19. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Княжеско-вечевой строй в Полоцком княжестве князь сбор дани с населения осуществление суда забота о горожанах организация войска и управле- ние им вече решение важнейших государст- венных и общественных дел выборы князя заключение договоров с други- ми городами и государствами
  20. 20. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в XI в. 980 г. – первое упоминание в летописи Туровского княжества Туров – главный политический центр дреговичей Тур – первый легендарный князь Туровского княжества Князь Тур. Худ. П.Татарников
  21. 21. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. После 988 г. – передача Туровского княжества Святополку (один из старших сыновей Владимира) Святополк Владимирович Окаянный. Худ. В.Шереметьев 1867 г. Заговор Святополка против своего отца - Владимира Междоусобная борьба Святополка и его братьев за власть после смерти отца Убийство князей Бориса и Глеба Разгром Святополка Ярославом Мудрым и его бегство в Польшу Превращение Туровского княжес- тва в удел старшего сына киевского князя
  22. 22. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Система управления Туровским княжеством Вече Епископ Князь Дружина старшая младшая Посадник Тысяцкий Ополчение
  23. 23. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Середина XII в. – установление са- мостоятельной княжеской динас- тии в Туровском княжестве Юрий Ярославич 1157 г. – туровским князем стал правнук Владимира Мономаха Юрий Ярославич, который перестал подчиняться Киеву
  24. 24. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Белорусские земли в XI в. Пинск – крупный город Туровского княжества Постепенное возывешие Пинска над Туровом
  25. 25. ЛицейИвацевичскогорайона Ситник П.В. Государственность на белорусских землях в X-XIII вв. Полоцкое княжество княжеско-вечевой строй значительное влияние епископа наличие княжеской динас- тии Туровское княжество нахождение княжества в составе Киевской Руси наличие посадника, пра- вившего от имени князя возможная должность ты- сяцкого

×