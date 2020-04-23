Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MIERCOLES 22 DE ABRL A las personas adultas o hermanos y hermanas mayores que acompañen a los niños y a las niñas de 4 º P...
Completa el siguiente cuadro DIEZ MIL MENOS MIL MENOS NUMEROS MIL MAS DIEZ MIL MAS 39.048 56.721 34.801 Completa el cuadro...
2- Uní con flechas el virus con su ruta de entrada o modo de contagio: CORONAVIRUS VIH * A través de la picadura de un ins...
ACTIVIDADES DE PRÁCTICAS DEL LENGUAJE Escuchar, leer y escribir poesía Desde los primeros meses de nuestras vidas estamos ...
VIERNES 24 DE ABRIL Continuamos con las poesías 2. Dentro de una palabra podemos encontrar muchas otras… Animate a escribi...
5. Sin hacer la cuenta, marcá con una cruz si cada afirmación es verdadera o falsa. Después comprobá con la calculadora. 9...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Miercoles 22 de abrl 4c

33 views

Published on

CUARTO GRADO C
TAREA MIERCOLES 22 AL VIERNES 24
DOCENTE M EUGENIA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Miercoles 22 de abrl 4c

  1. 1. MIERCOLES 22 DE ABRL A las personas adultas o hermanos y hermanas mayores que acompañen a los niños y a las niñas de 4 º Puede ser que los niños y niñas necesiten ayuda para: • Leer las consignas de las tareas. Lean en voz alta y vuelvan a leer todas las veces que sea necesario. • Si tienen conectividad, asegúrense que puedan acceder a los enlaces de audio o video. • Hayan o no accedido a los audios o videos, leer en voz alta los cuentos y las poesías junto a los chicos y a las chicas. • Cuando los chicos y las chicas tengan que escribir, alentarlos a que lo hagan lo mejor posible y solo hacerles algún señalamiento para mejorar la escritura, a modo de ayuda, nunca de sanción. - Cuando se trate de resolver problemas, alentarlos y alentarlas a que intenten resolverlos por sí mismos/as, habilitando diversos caminos posibles para llegar a la solución. Animarlos a revisar lo que hicieron y, de ser necesario, identificar dónde y por qué se equivocaron antes de volver a intentarlo. MATEMATICA Problemas para repasar 1. Escribe en letras el nombre de estos números. 5.025 50.505 104.639 2. ¿Cuál de estos números es el cuatrocientos cuatro mil cuatro? 400.400.004 404.100.004 404.004 3. ¿Qué cantidad de dinero se forma con 3 billetes de $1; 2 billetes de $1.000, y 3 billetes de $10.000? 4. ¿Es cierto que con este cálculo se obtiene 32.689? 3 X 10.000 + 2 X 1.000 + 6 X 100 + 8 X 10 + 9
  2. 2. Completa el siguiente cuadro DIEZ MIL MENOS MIL MENOS NUMEROS MIL MAS DIEZ MIL MAS 39.048 56.721 34.801 Completa el cuadro haciendo todas las sumas 4.389 12.705 124.300 +1 +10 +100 +1.000 +10.000 +100.000 +1.000.000 El millón se compone por siete cifras. Por ejemplo: 2.544.137 Se lee: DOS MILLONES QUINIENTOS CUARENTA Y CUATRO MIL CIENTO TREINTA Y SIETE. Se descompone: 2.000.000 + 500.000 + 40.000 + 4.000 + 100 + 30 + 7 CIENCIAS NATURALES ¿Qué es un virus? 1-Últimamente oíste hablar mucho de los virus, en especial del coronavirus, pero ¿Qué es un virus? Para comprenderlo mejor observá los siguientes videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzdUy2CgK54 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qA5i5GlQisA
  3. 3. 2- Uní con flechas el virus con su ruta de entrada o modo de contagio: CORONAVIRUS VIH * A través de la picadura de un insecto. DENGUE *A través de gotitas o inhalación. CHIKUNGUYA *Transmisión sexual. INFLUENZA Pero los virus… ¿están vivos? Para que un ser sea considerado con vida necesita cumplir ciertas funciones. Nacen, se nutren, se reproducen, reaccionan a estímulos y mueren. Los Virus no son considerados Seres vivos, porque necesitan a un ser vivo para reproducirse. Por ejemplo… si una persona infectada con coronavirus estornuda sobre su mano y luego toca un objeto, el objeto queda infectado, pero para que se reproduzca necesita si o si que otra persona toque ese objeto, se lleve la mano a la cara… para que entre en nuestro organismo. Por eso para evitar contagiarse es tan importante lavarse las manos. Con la experiencia de la clase anterior observamos que sucede cuando el virus entra en contacto con el jabón. Relizá un folleto sobre lo que sabes del virus covid-19 JUEVES 23 DE ABRIL Actividades de CIENCIAS SOCIALES Argentina, mi país Nuestro país se divide en 23 provincias y la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, como puedes observar en el mapa bicontinental de la Argentina que hallarás en este sitio: http://mapoteca.educ.ar/ 1. Ingresa al sitio, elige la opción mapa de la República Argentina Bicontinental. Allí podrás contemplar las provincias, con sus respectivas capitales; los límites entre ellas; los países vecinos, es decir, que limitan con nuestro país; el océano que baña nuestras costas, etc. 2. ¿Conoces alguna/s provincia/s de nuestro país? ¿Cuál o cuáles? Escribe la capital de esa o esas provincias. ¿Qué características recuerdas de sus paisajes? Nombra algún punto de interés que hayas recorrido y te haya llamado la atención. 3. Encierra la opción correcta: PARAGUAY BRASIL
  4. 4. ACTIVIDADES DE PRÁCTICAS DEL LENGUAJE Escuchar, leer y escribir poesía Desde los primeros meses de nuestras vidas estamos en contacto con la poesía. Hemos escuchado o cantado canciones, jugado a las rondas con amigos o amigas, dicho en voz alta trabalenguas, adivinado adivinanzas, recitado algún poema gracioso. Te invitamos a meterte más ahí, donde las palabras tienen musicalidad y nombran el mundo, los animales, el cielo, las plantas… de formas inesperadas. • Si en tu casa tenés conexión a internet podés mirar y escuchar estos videos en los que se leen o cantan poesías muy conocidas. “Dentro de una palabra”, de María Cristina Ramos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2pbteYsabQ “La lluvia” de Arnaldo Antunes https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=NRB9mUXSLA8 “Ser y parecer” de Isol https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIw2sAIPjtM “Soplando aviones” de Laura Devetach https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4F04XqbtII “Un cuento que se puede ver” de Adela Basch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMZCqlxJPd0 “Canción para bañar a la luna” de María Elena Walsh https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xypgGbBsck 1. ¿Cuál te gustó más? Explica con tus palabras de qué trata. A través de un dibujo represéntalo.
  5. 5. VIERNES 24 DE ABRIL Continuamos con las poesías 2. Dentro de una palabra podemos encontrar muchas otras… Animate a escribir todas las palabras que puedes encontrar en MARIPOSA. 3. Luego, ordénalas alfabéticamente. 4. Escucha nuevamente el poema “La lluvia” y escribe algunas de las acciones y efectos de ella. 5. Escucha con atención “Un cuento que se puede ver”. • ¿Qué animales son nombrados en el poema? • ¿Cuál fue el problema que se suscitó entre ellos? • ¿Quién logró que la situación cambiara? ¿Cómo lo logró? Sin hacer la cuenta, seleccioná en cada caso el resultado correcto. Después comprobá con la calculadora. Cálculo Resultados para seleccionar 810 + 990 1.800 5.800 18.000 1.301 + 999 1.400 2.300 1.310 2.049 + 1.001 2.500 4.050 3.050 4.500 – 999 3.501 2.501 4.401 3.645 - 205 1.640 3.440 2.440
  6. 6. 5. Sin hacer la cuenta, marcá con una cruz si cada afirmación es verdadera o falsa. Después comprobá con la calculadora. 90 + 140 va a dar un resultado mayor que 200 500 + 390 va a dar un resultado menor que 1.000 120 + 480 va a dar un resultado menor que 500 920 – 860 va a dar un resultado mayor que 500 6. Sin hacer la cuenta, marcá con una cruz cuáles de estas sumas y restas van a dar un resultado mayor que 1.000. Después comprobá con la calculadora. Va a dar más que 1.000 950 + 150 = 420 + 110 = 730 + 370 = 1.450 - 400 = 1.847 - 947 =

×