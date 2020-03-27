Successfully reported this slideshow.
80 ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 Transparencia, Colaboración y Participación son los tres pilares básicos que sus...
ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 81 Plan Nacional de Acción de Gobierno Abierto En el marco de la incorporación de U...
82 ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 Aumentar la Integridad Pública • Acceso a la información Pública: Plan de sensib...
ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 83 PrPrPrPrPremio a laemio a laemio a laemio a laemio a la TTTTTrrrrransparansparan...
84 ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 (80-85) Beneficios específicos: • Fomentar la reflexión a nivel organizacional s...
ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 85 Las instituciones convocantes conformarán un Comité Técnico integrado por cinco ...
Gobierno abierto

Gobierno abierto

  1. 1. 80 ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 Transparencia, Colaboración y Participación son los tres pilares básicos que susten- tan el concepto de Gobierno Abierto. Cada vez más los pueblos del mundo exigen una mayor apertura en el gobierno. Piden mayor participación ciudadana en los asuntos públicos y buscan la forma de que sus gobiernos sean más transparentes, sensibles, responsables y eficaces. A pesar del importante impulso que ha tomado este concepto durante los últimos años, la idea de un Gobierno Abierto, inclusivo y participativo en una relación recíproca con la ciuda- danía es casi tan antigua como la democracia. Sin embargo, han sido los avances en las tecno- logías de la información a fines del siglo pasado los que permiten a los estados imaginar relaciones más ricas y bidireccionales con los ciudadanos, ejerciendo sus derechos de forma más directa y sencilla, al tiempo que se mejoran la transparencia y rendición de cuentas. Pueden existir variantes en la definición de Gobierno Abierto y los temas centrales que éste debe abarcar según la situación particular, prioridades o aspiraciones de desarrollo de cada país. Por ese motivo, la iniciativa multilateral Sociedad de Gobierno Abierto (Open Government Partnership http://www.opengovpartnership.org/) elabora una declaración que enuncia cuatro principios generales que procuran englobar los objetivos y compromisos a los que adhieren sus países miembros: 1. Aumentar la disponibilidad de información sobre las actividades gubernamentales. Los gobiernos recopilan y generan información, y los ciudadanos tienen el derecho a solicitar acceso a la misma. 2. Apoyar la participación ciudadana. Se valora la participación de todas las personas, por igual y sin discriminación, en la toma de decisiones y la formulación de políticas. 3. Aplicar los más altos estándares de integridad profesional en todos nuestros gobiernos. Un gobierno responsable requiere altos estándares éticos y códigos de conducta para sus funciona- rios públicos. 4. Aumentar el acceso a las nuevas tecnologías para la apertura y la rendición de cuentas. Las nuevas tecnologías ofrecen oportunidades para el intercambio de información, la participación del público y la colaboración. Los países deben aprovechar estas tecnologías para hacer pública más información de manera que permitan a la gente entender lo que sus gobier- nos hacen e influir en las decisiones. ¿Qué es Gobierno Abier¿Qué es Gobierno Abier¿Qué es Gobierno Abier¿Qué es Gobierno Abier¿Qué es Gobierno Abierttttto?o?o?o?o? (80-85)
  2. 2. ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 81 Plan Nacional de Acción de Gobierno Abierto En el marco de la incorporación de Uruguay a la Socie- dad para el Gobierno Abierto (Open Government Partnership) y en consonancia con las metas establecidas en la Agenda Digital 2011-2015, el Presidente de la Re- pública mediante resolución constituye el grupo de trabajo “Sociedad de Gobierno Abierto”, que está integrado por representantes de AGESIC, la Oficina de Planeamiento y Presupuesto, la Unidad de Acceso a la Información Pública, el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas, Ministe- rio de Relaciones Exteriores y el Instituto Nacional de Estadística. El grupo tiene por cometido promover la construcción colaborativa entre distintos actores de la sociedad, así como elaborar el Plan de Acción de Gobierno Abierto de Uruguay. El grupo de trabajo elaboró el plan de acción contando con la colaboración de representantes de la sociedad civil CAINFO el que posteriormente fue sometido a consulta pública. Final- mente, el Prosecretario de la Presidencia, Dr. Diego Cánepa, presentó el Plan Nacional de Acción de Gobierno Abierto, en oportunidad de la Conferencia Anual de Gobierno Abierto realizada en Brasilia en abril de 2012. El Plan de Acción Nacional de Gobierno Abierto es un complemento a la estrategia estable- cida en la Agenda Digital, contiene iniciativas destinadas a impulsar la construcción de un Gobierno Abierto en Uruguay, identifica responsables de las mismas y metas comprometidas. Algunas de los compromisos establecidos para el 2012 son: (80-85)
  3. 3. 82 ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 Aumentar la Integridad Pública • Acceso a la información Pública: Plan de sensibilización, difusión y capacitación a servi- dores públicos y ciudadanía. Diseño e implementación del Portal de la Transparencia transparencia.gub.uy. Premio Nacional de Transparencia. • Datos Abiertos de Gobierno: Implementación de la Plataforma de Datos Abiertos de Gobierno datos.gub.uy, promoción de la publicación en formatos abiertos y fomento del uso. • Participación ciudadana: Modelo y Plataforma de Participación Ciudadana electrónica. Gestión más efectiva de los recursos públicos • Implantar un Sistema Integrado de Gestión Administrativa (GRP). • Puesta en marcha de la Agencia de Compras y Contrataciones del Estado. • Implantar un Sistema de Expediente Electrónico en toda la Administración Central. • Implementar el Portal de Software Público Nacional. Mejora en la Prestación de Servicios Públicos • Ventanillas únicas Electrónicas: Uruguay Concursa; Ventanilla única del ciudadano; Ven- tanilla única de la seguridad pública; Ventanilla única del comercio exterior; Ventanilla única de la vivienda y Ventanilla única de la empresa. • Portal del Estado Uruguayo: Guía centralizada de toda la información y servicios públi- cos existentes. • Programa Trámites en Línea: Que tendrá como fin aumentar la oferta de los trámites y servicios más utilizados por la ciudadanía en forma on-line. • Comprobante Fiscal Electrónico. Disponer de Facturas y Ticket electrónicos para todas las empresas nacionales. De esta forma, el país da continuidad a múltiples esfuerzos que se han venido realizando como parte de la política pública para construir un gobierno electrónico, un gobierno abierto, que contribuya a mejorar la calidad de vida de las personas.
  4. 4. ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 83 PrPrPrPrPremio a laemio a laemio a laemio a laemio a la TTTTTrrrrransparansparansparansparansparenciaenciaenciaenciaencia Bases el Premio El Premio a la Transparencia se instituyó a través de decreto del Poder Ejecutivo actuando en Consejo de Ministros y será entregado anualmente por la Pre- sidencia de la República, la Unidad de Acceso a la Información Pública y la Agencia para el Desarrollo del Gobierno de Gestión Electrónica y la Sociedad de la Información y del Conocimiento, a los organis- mos públicos estatales o no (sujetos obligados por la Ley n.° 18 381 de Acceso a la Información Pública) que se destaquen a nivel nacional con las mejores experiencias o innovaciones relativas a la transpa- rencia. Este premio pretende fomentar el desarrollo de una cultura de transparencia y rendición de cuentas como dos componentes esenciales de un gobierno demo- crático; además de reconocer el Derecho de Acceso a la Información Pública (DAIP) como un derecho de las personas. El propósito del premio consiste en identificar, reconocer y difundir a nivel nacional las mejores experiencias o innovaciones que las instituciones participantes lleven a cabo referen- tes a: • Transparencia activa • Transparencia pasiva y Sistemas de información • Desarrollo de una cultura de transparencia Las instituciones convocantes pretenden incentivar aquellas acciones o proyectos relaciona- dos con los rubros temáticos mencionados, que muestren resultados favorables a la ciudadanía y permitan promover y desarrollar mejores prácticas en la materia. Asimismo, se pretende fomentar el desarrollo de una cultura de la transparencia y rendición de cuentas como dos componentes esenciales en los que se fundamenta un gobierno democrático, así como recono- cer y divulgar el Derecho de Acceso a la Información Pública como derecho de las personas. El Premio a la Transparencia puede generar diferentes beneficios para las instituciones que se involucren, como el posicionamiento y liderazgo de la organización, y el aprendizaje derivado de la participación en esta iniciativa. (80-85)
  5. 5. 84 ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 (80-85) Beneficios específicos: • Fomentar la reflexión a nivel organizacional sobre la importancia de la transparencia gubernamental. • Promover la cultura de la transparencia en el interior de las instituciones públicas. • Impulsar una mejora de la gestión en temas de transparencia, identificando fortalezas, debilidades y oportunidades de mejora. • Fortalecer la capacidad de las instituciones de gestionar el relacionamiento con los ciudadanos y generar una mayor confianzaconrespectoalaccionardelasInstitucionespúblicas. • Ser referente para otras organizaciones dando a conocer los principales aspectos que las han hecho merecedoras del Premio. • Provocar un efecto multiplicador a nivel nacional a partir del intercambio de las me- jores prácticas. Los trabajos participantes deben referirse a proyectos cuya implementación haya ocurrido a partir de la promulgación de la Ley n.° 18 381 de Acceso a la Información Pública, de 17 de octubre de 2008. No podrán participar trabajos premiados o reconocidos en otros concursos, ni aquellos pre- sentados a nombre o con la participación de las instituciones convocantes. Los proyectos participantes pueden ser: • Proyectos implementados: dentro de esta categoría se incluyen los proyectos finaliza- dos o que se encuentran en curso, no obstante, estos últimos deben ser concluidos antes de la fecha de cierre del proceso de recepción de proyectos. • Proyectos innovadores: dentro de esta categoría se incluyen los proyectos en proceso de planificación que aún no están implementados. Cada institución podrá participar con un trabajo en cada uno de los rubros temáticos previstos. Fecha límite para la postulación: 30/07/2012 Jurados, calificaciones y plazos El jurado que calificará los proyectos estará conformado por dos miembros del Consejo Ejecutivo de la UAIP, un representante del Consejo Consultivo de la UAIP, un representante de Presidencia de la República y un representante de AGESIC. La calificación se realizará siguiendo criterios de mejora y calidad de la gestión institucio- nal, beneficios públicos generados, aplicabilidad de la experiencia en otros ámbitos, utilidad de la experiencia en relación con el problema atendido y claridad con el desarrollo metodoló- gico, coherencia y estructura.
  6. 6. ISSN 1688-2889 - AÑO 7 - n.° 49 - 2012 85 Las instituciones convocantes conformarán un Comité Técnico integrado por cinco miem- bros de reconocida trayectoria con relación al objeto de los proyectos. Dicho comité realizará una revisión primaria de los proyectos para verificar que cumplan con losrequisitosestablecidos. Las instituciones interesadas en participar deberán solicitar un usuario en la página web www.informacionpublica.gub.uy para el posterior seguimiento del proyecto. Por más información www.informacionpublica.gub.uy/sitio El pasado 10 de abril en la sala de actos de la Torre Ejecutiva, se lanzó el Plan de Acción de Gobierno Abierto, y el Premio a la trans- parencia. Ambas presentaciones se realiza- ron en el marco del compromiso que Uru- guay asumió con un Gobierno Abierto y Trans- parente. La convocatoria fue promovida por Presi- dencia de la República, la Unidad de Acceso a la Información Pública y AGESIC, y contó con la presencia del Dr. Diego Cánepa, prosecretario de Presidencia de la República, de la Abog. María del Carmen Ongay, miem- bro del Consejo Ejecutivo de la UAIP, y del Ing. José Clastornik, director ejecutivo de AGESIC. Según Cánepa hay que “hacer una reflexión del porqué del premio a la transparencia” y ex- plicó que “existen dos dimensiones al respecto: una ética, relacionada a la ética de la función pública y del buen Gobierno, lo que se transfor- ma en un elemento distintivo del Estado; y otra basada en el acceso a la información”. Explicó que “la eficiencia y la eficacia en estos temas re- fuerzan la calidad del control de las políticas pú- blicas». Asimismo se refirió a que el “esfuerzo de la Unidad de Acceso a la Información Pública (UAIP) y de AGESIC era generar un instrumento más, que comenzó con nuestro Gobierno» y agre- gó que «el Gobierno Electrónico generó la Ley de Acceso que es una ley dura para el Estado, debi- do a la lógica del secreto”. (80-85)

