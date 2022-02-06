Keto receipes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 06, 2022
For healthy body use keto receipe
Burn fat with keto receipe
30 DAYS FOR WEIGHT LOSS plan with keto receipe
want to burn body fat in easy and healthy way
burn your belly and body fat without pain
you can loss weight with keto receipe
start your keto receipe with your email


  SIMPLE KETO DIET: 10 Foods to Eat on the Keto Diet for beginners: 1. Seafood: Fish and shellfish are very keto-friendly. Salmon and other fish are not only nearly carb-free but also rich in B vitamins,
  2. 2. potassium, and selenium .However, the carb count in shellfish varies by type. While shrimp and most crabs contain no carbs, oysters and octopus do. You can still eat these foods on the keto diet, but it’s important to carefully track these carbs to stay within your range Frequent fish intake is linked to improved brain health and a decreased risk of disease. The American Heart Association recommends eating 1–2 seafood meals per week . 2. Meat and poultry: Meat and poultry are considered staple foods on the keto diet. Fresh meat and poultry contain no carbs and are rich in B vitamins and several important minerals. They’re also a great source of high quality protein, which may help preserve muscle mass during a very low carb diet .One study in older women found that a diet high in fatty meat led to 8% higher levels of HDL (good) cholesterol than a low fat, high carb diet .It may be best to choose grass-fed meat, if possible, since it has more omega-3 fats and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) than meat from grain-fed animals . 3. Eggs: Eggs are an extremely healthy protein source.Because each large egg contains less than 1 gram of carbs and about 6 grams of protein, eggs are ideal for keto .In addition, eggs have been
  3. 3. shown to trigger hormones that increase feelings of fullness .It’s important to eat whole eggs rather than egg whites, as most of an egg’s nutrients are found in the yolk. This includes the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which protect eye health .Although egg yolks are high in cholesterol, they don’t appear to increase your risk of heart disease . 4. Cheese: There are hundreds of types of cheese, most of which are very low in carbs and high in fat, making them a great fit for the keto diet.Just 1 ounce (28 grams) of cheddar cheese provides 1 gram of carbs, 6 grams of protein, and a good amount of calcium . Cheese is high in saturated fat, but it hasn’t been shown to increase your risk of heart disease. In fact, some studies suggest that it may help protect against this condition . Cheese also contains CLA, which has been linked to fat loss and improvements in body composition A 12-week study in older adults found that those who ate 7 ounces (210 grams) of ricotta per day experienced less loss of muscle mass and muscle strength than those who didn’t eat this amount of cheese . Here are some cheeses that are lower in carbs for a keto diet.  Keto cheese list  blue cheese  brie
  4. 4.  Camembert  Cheddar 5. Plain Greek yogurt and cottage cheese: Plain Greek yogurt and cottage cheese are healthy, high protein foods. While they contain some carbs, you can eat them in moderation on keto. Both yogurt and cottage cheese have been shown to help decrease appetite and promote feelings of fullness .Either one makes a tasty snack on its own, but you can combine them with chopped nuts, cinnamon, or other spices to make a quick keto treat. 6. Cream and half-and-half: Cream is composed of the fatty portion of fresh milk that’s separated out during milk processing. Half-and-half, on the other hand, is made of 50% cream and 50% whole milk. Both of these dairy products are very low in carbs and high in fat, making them ideal for keto . For many years, butter and cream were believed to cause heart disease due to their high saturated fat content. In fact, some studies suggest that moderate intake of high fat dairy may reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke . Like other fatty dairy products, butter and cream are rich in CLA, which may promote fat loss .In fact, they’re popular choices for adding to coffee or using as keto alternatives to small amounts of milk in cooking.
  5. 5. 7. Unsweetened plant-based milks: Several varieties of plant-based milk are keto-friendly, including soy, almond, and coconut milks . You should choose unsweetened versions, as sweetened options have too much sugar to be considered appropriate for keto. Additionally, you should avoid oat milk, because even unsweetened oat milk is too high in carbs to be keto-friendly . 8. Green leafy vegetables: Green leafy veggies are extremely low in carbs, making them excellent for keto. They’re also rich sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants (44). In particular, dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with vitamin K and iron (44). Greens add bulk to your meals without drastically increasing the carb count. Additionally, herbs such as oregano and rosemary add ample flavor with almost no carbs. Here are some keto-friendly leafy greens:  Salad greens: lettuce, baby spinach, arugula, escarole, and frisee  Cooking greens: bok choy, collard greens, mustard greens, kale, spinach, Swiss chard, and cabbage  Herbs: thyme, sage, mint, oregano, dill, parsley, cilantro, basil, rosemary, and lemongrass
  6. 6. 9. Peppers: Several varieties of peppers exist, all of which are appropriate for the keto diet. Small hot peppers add spice to recipes, and jalapeños are ideal for making keto-friendly appetizers. You can use larger, mild peppers such as bell peppers and poblanos in numerous dishes or stuff them to make flavorful low carb main dishes. Peppers are also a rich source of vitamin C. For instance, one bell pepper provides 107% of the Daily Value for vitamin C . 10. Summer squash: Summer squashes such as yellow squash and zucchini are extremely versatile and low in carbs. In fact, zucchini is extremely popular on keto. Using a spiralizer, you can make zucchini noodles, which are an excellent substitute for pasta or noodles. You can also grate zucchini to make a rice alternative or add it to baked goods without affecting the flavor. I love to slice it thinly using a mandoline; toss it with olive oil, salt, and pepper; and enjoy it as a cold salad.
  BEFORE 4 MONTHS OF KETO DIET THESE ARE THE BEFORE AND AFTER REULTS KETO DIET

