ՄԽԻԹԱՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻ ԿՐԹԱՀԱՄԱԼԻՐ ԱՐևԵԼՅԱՆ ԴՊՐՈՑ 1-2 դասարան Նարե Կարապետյան
Այբբենարան

  1. 1. ՄԽԻԹԱՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻ ԿՐԹԱՀԱՄԱԼԻՐ ԱՐևԵԼՅԱՆ ԴՊՐՈՑ 1-2 դասարան Նարե Կարապետյան
  2. 2. ՍԱՐ
  3. 3. ՏՈՒՆ
  4. 4. ՇՈՒՆ
  5. 5. ՄՈՒԿ, ԿԱՏՈՒ
  6. 6. ԼՈՒՍԻՆ
  7. 7. ՆՈՐ ՏԱՐԻ
  8. 8. ԾԱՌ, ՏՈՆԱԾԱՌ
  9. 9. ՉԻՐ, ՉԱՄԻՉ
  10. 10. ՁՄԵՌ, ՁՅՈՒՆ, ՓԱԹԻԼ
  11. 11. ԵՍ և ԻՄ ԸՆՏԱՆԻՔԸ
  12. 12. ԴԴՈՒՄ
  13. 13. ՄԵՂՈՒ
  14. 14. ՊԱՊՆ ՈՒ ՇԱՂԳԱՄԸ
  15. 15. ԻՄ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ, ԲԶԵԶԻ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
  16. 16. ԷՍ ԷՆ ԽԽՈՒՆՋՆ Է
  17. 17. ՀԱՎ, ՃՈՒՏ
  18. 18. ՕՐ, ՕՐԱՑՈՒՅՑ
  19. 19. ԺԱՄ, ԺԱՄԱՑՈՒՅՑ
  20. 20. ԲԱՐև, ԱՐև
  21. 21. ԿՈՆՖԵՏԻ ԱՆՁՐև

